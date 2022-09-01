News
New York’s Times Square will become a ‘gun-free zone’ as new law takes effect
New York:
Carrying a firearm, even a concealed one, will soon be banned in the famous Times Square area and other public places in New York City and state, authorities announced Wednesday.
The New York Legislature passed — and its Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul signed it — legislation restricting gun ownership in sensitive locations earlier this year, and it goes into effect Thursday.
It was part of a reaction to a late June ruling by the conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court that upheld the right of Americans to leave their homes armed, overturning a 1913 New York law that restricted the carrying of weapons to fire.
“The decision of the Supreme Court of the United States … was the shot heard around the world that aimed to the death for the safety of all New Yorkers,” said the city’s Democratic mayor, Eric Adams, to reporters.
“New York City will defend itself against this ruling and, starting tomorrow, new eligibility requirements for concealed carry permit applicants and restrictions on carrying concealed weapons in ‘sensitive locations,’ such as Times Square, will go into effect,” said Adams, a former police officer.
The mayor unveiled a “Times Square: Gun Free Zone” sign that will be hung by Thursday in and around the iconic square in the heart of Manhattan, where giant electronic billboards are lit up day and night for the 50 million of visitors who flock there every year. .
The governor of the fourth US state added that weapons, even if concealed, will be prohibited in “bars, libraries, schools, government buildings and hospitals, among other places”.
Hochul said she refuses “to give up my right as governor to protect New Yorkers from gun violence or any other form of harm. In New York State, we will continue to lead the way and to implement common sense gun safety legislation.
The restrictions do not apply to law enforcement.
ndtv
News
4 things we learned from the Chicago Bears, including Jaquan Brisker’s return to practice and Roquan Smith’s mindset
Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus and a few players spoke with reporters after practice Wednesday at Halas Hall.
Along with information on the day’s roster moves, here are four things we learned from Eberflus and players in the locker room.
1. Rookie safety Jaquan Brisker returned to practice after right thumb surgery.
Wearing a brace on his right thumb and a shirt that read “Takeaway King,” Brisker said he was ahead of schedule in his return from the injury he suffered during the preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Eberflus said Brisker took individual reps at practice, and both think he is on track to play in the Sept. 11 opener against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field.
“(The brace) is not going to stop me from doing what I do,” Brisker said. “I’m going to be physical regardless, make plays on the ball. The thumb is not going to do anything.”
Brisker said he wasn’t sure when he suffered the injury. He was expecting to practice the next day before a doctor diagnosed the injury that caused him to miss the next two-plus weeks of practice, including the final two preseason games.
“I just was like, ‘Good thing it’s just a thumb,’ ” Brisker said. “I’m thankful it’s nothing else.”
The second-round pick made an impression during a strong start to training camp, and that continued into the preseason game, when he had four tackles, including a tackle for a loss, and a pass defended.
Eberflus said Brisker will have a lot on his plate over the next 10 days in order to be ready for the opener, but he thinks Brisker is focusing well. Brisker is eager to prove himself.
“I want to show that what you’ve seen and heard in practice and the (preseason) game, that it’s consistent, that it’s not just once in a blue moon,” Brisker said. “That it’s very consistent week in and week out. Just come in, just show people who Jaquan Brisker really is.”
2. Roquan Smith said his focus is on preparing for Week 1 and not a potential new contract.
It has been 12 days since Smith returned to practice after his “hold-in” amid stalled contract negotiations, and the Bears linebacker reiterated his focus is on football and not resuming talks with general manager Ryan Poles.
When asked if there’s a possibility he discusses an extension with the Bears before the opener, Smith said, “No, I’m not focused on that right now. It’s already in the back of my mind. It just came to the front when you just mentioned it.”
Poles will speak with reporters Thursday for the first time since he was compelled to address Smith’s public statement asking for a trade because the Bears “refused to negotiate in good faith.” So Poles can address whether he sees any hope for resuming talks.
But Smith said he has put the drama aside as he returned to practice this week after sitting out the preseason finale because of what Eberflus described as general tightness.
“I never let anything get in the way of the bigger picture,” Smith said. “I understand I’ll never let anyone or anything take the fun away from me. Been doing it since I was a kid, having fun since a kid, so nothing is going to stop that.”
3. Matt Eberflus said the Bears hope center Lucas Patrick will return next week.
Patrick has been out since suffering a right hand injury the first week of training camp. He hasn’t practiced since then but has been spotted at practices working out or observing his teammates.
Eberflus said there’s hope he could return in Week 1.
“That’s our anticipation, that he is potentially able to do that,” Eberflus said. “But we don’t have the answer yet. We’re pushing for that. We’re hoping for that. We’ll see how it goes.”
Eberflus on Tuesday mentioned the Bears will stay open-minded about where Patrick might play upon his return. The Bears said from the spring he would play center, but Sam Mustipher has spent the preseason there, while Teven Jenkins still is learning right guard after moving from tackle a couple of weeks ago.
4. Rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn finally gave his mom official word about earning a Bears roster spot.
Teams often don’t hold individual meetings to let people know they’ve made the team, so Sanborn, the undrafted rookie out of Lake Zurich High and Wisconsin, knew for sure he had made the Bears’ 53-man roster when he was heading into Tuesday’s team meetings.
“It was like that moment where it was like, ‘OK …’ ” Sanborn said.
The march straight to meetings and practice didn’t allow him time to inform anyone he had made it, and he said he still hadn’t called his mom, Malinda, as of 6 p.m. Tuesday. She already knew via social media, but he finally delivered word Tuesday evening that he was officially part of a team he cheered for during the Devin Hester and Brian Urlacher era.
“I don’t want to say (she was) surprised, but just a ‘wow’ moment,” Sanborn said Wednesday. “When you actually take a second to look at it … she was definitely very excited. They’re definitely very happy for me.”
Sanborn turned heads in the first preseason game against the Chiefs when he had an interception and fumble recovery. But he said he gained confidence he could make the team through practice.
“Getting more reps, getting experience in the defense and everything like that,” Sanborn said. “Through practice, that’s where that confidence has grown and developed, and I just took that into each day.”
()
News
Reliable service days, officials warn
Crews on Wednesday installed an emergency rental pump at a water plant in Jackson, Mississippi, in hopes of restoring more services to parched residents of the capital, who may still be days away. reliable water service, officials said.
Although Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba tried to strike an optimistic note when speaking to reporters, he listed the locations and hours of bottled water distribution centers in the city – some opening this weekend, signaling that the crisis will continue in a few days.
The main hope is to restore normal water pressure before health inspectors can test what comes out of the taps.
“We can’t wait for that to happen, and we can’t wait for a sense of normalcy to return to our residents,” he said.
It has been two days since Lumumba declared a water system emergency resulting from flooding complications at the OB Curtis water plant.
Complications have resulted in widespread drinking water shortages, low pressure or no service at all in some areas.
Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, saying Jackson’s water crisis threatened “critical needs” and had no end in sight.
“We are installing our emergency rental pump at the Jackson Water Plant,” Reeves tweeted Wednesday along with a photo of the work.
“Thank you to the operators, delivery crews and field experts who are carrying out these repairs to restore water for the people of Jackson. Much more needs to be done, but the work is proceeding at an incredible pace!”
Despite the pump’s installation, state officials still told Jackson residents to expect spotty service.
“You will experience fluctuating water pressure while work is underway on the OB Curtis Water Treatment Plant,” the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said in a statement. statement released just before noon on Wednesday. “It could mean that there are times when there is no water.”
nbcnews
News
News
With federal program out of money, Minnesota still offers free at-home COVID-19 tests
Minnesotans who want free COVID-19 at-home tests can still get them from the state or with their insurance after the federal government sunsets a national program because of a lack of funding.
“Ordering through this program will be suspended on Friday, September 2 because Congress hasn’t provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests,” reads a banner alert atop the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website www.COVID.gov.
At-home rapid tests have become the primary way people screen for COVID-19 infection. Residents could order up to three rounds of free tests from the federal government through Friday.
A Minnesota program mirroring the federal one will continue to provide tests until the state’s supply runs out.
“There are no plans to shut down our program as of now,” a Minnesota Department of Health spokesman said Thursday. He noted two rounds of tests can be ordered at mn.gov/covid19.
Eligible insurers should also cover the cost of at-home tests under the federal health emergency that is expected to last until the end of the year.
News
Government aims to increase coal production to 1.23 billion tonnes by 2024-2025
New Delhi:
The government aims to increase coal production to 1.23 billion tonnes by 2024-2025, the coal ministry said on Wednesday.
The Ministry of Coal is ramping up coal production to an ambitious target of 1.23 billion tonnes by FY 2024-25 (including CIL and non-CIL coal blocks) to ensure the country’s energy security, the ministry said in a statement. .
To support the vision, Coal India Ltd (CIL) has taken an integrated planning approach by strengthening the evacuation infrastructure for one billion tonnes of production and the continued transportation of coal to end users.
North Karanpura Coalfield is a major coalfield in the state of Jharkhand under the management of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) having coal resources of approximately 19 billion tons.
CCL has an expected production contribution of approximately 135 million tonnes by FY25, of which approximately 85 MT is expected to be produced from the North Karanpura coalfield from several Greenfield coal mining projects /brownfield, such as Amrapali (25 MT), Magadh (51 MT), Chandragupta (15 MT), Sanghmitra (20 MT, etc.
Currently, the evacuation of coal from the North Karanapura coalfield is covered by the Barkakana-Daltonganj branch railway line of the Eastern Central Railway linking Gomoh and Dehri-on-Son via the Barkakana Loop. The additional railway line was created by CCL, i.e. Tori – Shivpur double railway line (44.37 km). The third line development on the same alignment is under construction with an additional capital of Rs 894 crore, which is expected to be operational by May 2023.
In addition, Shivpur-Kathautia, a new 49 km railway line, has been considered and is being constructed through the formation of a project-specific SPV, which will provide another exit for the evacuation of coal via Koderma to the main railway line from Howrah to Delhi.
The construction of the Tori-Shivpur-Kathautia railway line envisaged by the Ministry of Coal under the PM – Gati Shakati initiative is likely to provide about 125 MT of coal removal capacity by railway and play a major role in phasing out coal transportation by road, the ministry said.
ndtv
