Newsom’s in-laws trust donates to DeSantis
A trust tied to Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom’s family members — namely his in-laws — donated to Governor Ron DeSantis’ PAC in Florida earlier this year.
It’s an interesting tidbit considering Newsom recently announced a $100,000 pledge to Rep. Charlie Crist’s (D-FL) campaign to defeat the popular Republican governor.
Fox News first reported the contribution the Siebel family’s revocable trust made to friends of Ron DeSantis PAC, giving $5,000 earlier this year on April 6, 2022. The trust would be run by the in-laws from Newsom – Kenneth F. Siebel Jr and Judith A. Siebel:
Newsom’s stepfather, Kenneth Siebel, has a long history of donating to GOP candidates, according to Federal Election Commission documents. His most recent donations include campaign contributions to Sens Republicans. Ron Johnson, Tom Cotton and Josh Hawley.
Nonetheless, Newsom has gone out of his way to publicize his contempt for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). He even went so far as to send a message to Floridians over the July 4 weekend, telling them that “freedom is under attack” in the Sunshine State and pleading with them to move to blue, tax-heavy California, where restrictions hovered throughout China. coronavirus pandemic.
“I urge you all to live in Florida join the fight or join us in California, but we still believe in freedom: freedom of speech, freedom to choose, freedom to hate and freedom to love. “, he asserted. “Don’t let them take your freedom”:
We are about to celebrate Independence Day, but freedom is under attack from Republican leaders in states like Florida.
Ban books.
Limitation of speech.
Make it harder to vote.
Criminalize women and doctors.
It’s time to get up. Don’t let them take your freedom. pic.twitter.com/cFI5UzgZzX
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 3, 2022
While Newsom’s plea was new to millions of Floridians, who have enjoyed living in the state without restrictions and lockdowns for the vast majority of the pandemic, DeSantis challenger Crist invited support from the Governor of California, who also seems determined to oust DeSantis from office. .
“It’s time to make Ron DeSantis a one-term governor. I’m pledging $100,000 right now for @CharlieCrist. Who will join me in helping Charlie become the next Governor of Florida? the Democratic governor asked last week, promising $100,000 to Crist, who himself said he didn’t want the vote of millions of Floridians because they apparently have “hate” in their hearts for having supported the governor. Crist also agreed with the false language adopted by the radical left, defending President Biden for calling MAGA Republicans “semi-fascists” and making it clear that he still wants the president to campaign for him.
It’s time to make Ron DeSantis a one-term governor.
I’m pledging $100,000 right now for @CharlieCrist.
Who will join me in helping Charlie become the next Governor of Florida?
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 25, 2022
But while Crist receives support from Newsom, DeSantis has garnered other endorsements from high-profile organizations — from the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (FRLA) to the Florida Retail Association.
“Freedom is at stake in November,” DeSantis said of the race between him and Crist, urging Floridians to “put on the full armor of God” to fight “the destructive agenda of Joe Biden and his ally number one in Florida, Charlie”. Christ.
Breitbart News
US clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants
By LAURAN NEERGAARD
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Wednesday authorized its first update to COVID-19 vaccines, booster doses that target today’s most common omicron strain. Shots could begin within days.
The move by the Food and Drug Administration tweaks the recipe of shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna that already have saved millions of lives. The hope is that the modified boosters will blunt yet another winter surge — and help tamp down the BA.5 omicron relative that continues to spread widely.
“These updated boosters present us with an opportunity to get ahead” of the next COVID-19 wave, said FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf.
Until now, COVID-19 vaccines have targeted the original coronavirus strain, even as wildly different mutants emerged. The new U.S. boosters are combination, or “bivalent,” shots. They contain half that original vaccine recipe and half protection against the newest omicron versions, BA.4 and BA.5, that are considered the most contagious yet.
The combination aims to increase cross-protection against multiple variants.
“It really provides the broadest opportunity for protection,” Pfizer vaccine chief Annaliesa Anderson told The Associated Press.
The updated boosters are only for people who have already had their primary vaccinations, using the original vaccines. Doses made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech are for anyone 12 and older while Moderna’s updated shots are for adults — if it has been at least two months since their last primary vaccination or their latest booster. They’re not to be used for initial vaccinations.
There’s one more step before a fall booster campaign begins: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must recommend who should get the additional shot. An influential CDC advisory panel will debate the evidence Thursday — including whether people at high risk from COVID-19 should go first.
The U.S. has purchased more than 170 million doses from the two companies. Pfizer said it could ship up to 15 million of those doses by the end of next week. Moderna didn’t immediately say how many doses are ready to ship but that some will be available “in the coming days.”
The big question is whether people weary of vaccinations will roll up their sleeves again. Just half of vaccinated Americans got the first recommended booster dose, and only a third of those 50 and older who were urged to get a second booster did so.
Here’s the rub: The original vaccines still offer strong protection against severe disease and death from COVID-19 for generally healthy people, especially if they got that important first booster dose. It’s not clear just how much more benefit an updated booster will bring — beyond a temporary jump in antibodies capable of fending off an omicron infection.
Still, “people have to realize this is a different kind of booster than was previously available. It will work better at protecting against omicron,” said virologist Andrew Pekosz of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
Even people who had an earlier omicron version still can get reinfected so “you should definitely go for the booster even if you’ve been infected in the last year,” added Pekosz. He thinks “if we can get good buy-in to use this, we might really be able to make a dent” in COVID-19 cases.
The FDA cleared the modifications ahead of studies in people, a step toward eventually handling COVID-19 vaccine updates more like yearly changes to flu shots.
FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks stressed the agency considered “the totality” of evidence. Pfizer and Moderna have previously brewed vaccine doses updated to match earlier mutants — including the omicron strain named BA.1 that struck last winter — and tested them in people. Those earlier recipe changes were safe, and the BA.1 version substantially boosted virus-fighting antibodies — more than another dose of the original vaccine — although fewer that recognized today’s genetically distinct BA.4 and BA.5 strains.
But instead of using those BA.1 shots, FDA ordered the companies to brew even more up-to-date doses that target those newest omicron mutants, sparking a race to roll them out. Rather than waiting a few more months for additional human studies of that very similar recipe tweak, Marks said animal tests showed the latest update spurs “a very good immune response.”
“One needs to refresh the immune system with what is actually circulating,” Marks said. That’s why FDA also is no longer authorizing boosters made with the original recipe for those 12 and older.
The hope, Marks said, is that a vaccine matched to currently spreading variants might do a better job fighting infection, not just serious illness, at least for a while.
What’s next? Even as modified shots roll out, Moderna and Pfizer are conducting human studies to help assess their value, including how they hold up if a new mutant comes along.
And for children, Pfizer plans to ask FDA to allow updated boosters for 5- to 11-year-olds in early October.
It’s the first U.S. update to the COVID-19 vaccine recipe, an important but expected next step — like how flu vaccines get updated every year.
And the U.S. isn’t alone. Britain recently decided to offer adults over 50 a different booster option from Moderna, a combo shot targeting that initial BA.1 omicron strain. European regulators are considering whether to authorize one or both of the updated formulas.
___
AP Health Writer Matthew Perrone contributed to this report.
NBA champion Damion Lee returns to Calvert Hall to celebrate his Baltimore debut – The Denver Post
The resilient path taken by 2010 Calvert Hall graduate and NBA champion Damion Lee includes a prep school in Connecticut, two colleges and time in the G League before breaking into the league with the Atlanta Hawks in 2018.
In June, the 29-year-old guard hit the peak of his career when he helped the Golden State Warriors win the NBA title with a 4-2 series win over the Boston Celtics.
On Tuesday, he was back at Calvert Hall, enjoying another special night with family, friends, former teammates and coaches as they celebrated a high school career that included a Baltimore Catholic League championship at the Lee’s senior season.
When Lee stepped on the mic, moments after becoming the fourth Cardinals player to wear his NBA jersey on the wall at Alumni Memorial Gym, he exclaimed, “This is crazy! It’s really crazy up there!”
Lee, who in July signed a one-year contract to play for the Phoenix Suns after averaging 7.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists for Golden State last season, has regained the way out of his high school gymnasium with a smashing success story based on hard work and belief.
“It’s awesome – I love it,” Lee said. “It’s just a matter of hard work. I think that’s the main thing in life – whatever your dreams are, you chase them, you double them and you don’t let anyone talk you out of it. Having support, I think, has always been the most important thing to me – the support of my family, my friends, my coaches, everyone who has always pushed me and made sure to keep me on track.
Lee transferred to Calvert Hall from Mount Saint Joseph during his junior year and proved a valuable endgame in helping the Cardinals win the BCL Championship as a senior in 2010.
Earning second-team All-Metro honors, he was a fierce defender and rebounder who had a knack for making timely baskets. Former Calvert Hall coach John Bauersfeld says the young guard’s intangibles have proven to be much more valuable.
“I think what he brought to us when he came to Calvert Hall was incredible energy. He’s a great personality to be around – a very positive guy, glass half full and his outlook on things is so positive Bauersfeld said “He gave us a little bit more confidence that we can beat the teams we had struggled against, like St. Joe and St. Frances and even Towson Catholic back then.”
Lee enjoyed his special night, reuniting with some of his former Calvert Hall teammates for a group photo and enjoying the company of his loved ones, including his wife, Sydel Curry-Lee, and 9-month-old son, Daxon. . Sydel is the younger sister of Steph and Seth Curry and the daughter of Dell Curry, making Lee one of the most famous families in basketball history.
“It’s amazing how this all happened – it was 12 years ago,” said Lee, who played at Drexel and Louisville before turning pro. “I always tell people when I graduated from high school, if you had told me I would be in the NBA and even something like that [jersey ceremony] would happen, I don’t really believe it, because for me, it was just about going to university. How do I go to college… it wasn’t to be an NBA player. It’s just something that happened along the way.
“I’m grateful, I’m blessed and I’m here and I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon. I have to keep working, keep working to make sure I can improve and be here for the long haul. term.
On the wall, Lee joined Duane Ferrell (class of 1984), Juan Dixon (1994) and Cardinals sophomore coach Gary Neal (2002) as four Calvert Hall graduates who achieved their ultimate goal of playing in the NBA.
“Having the type of career that Damion has had shows a lot about his character, his dedication, his discipline, his work ethic, and that’s important,” Neal said. “When [current high school players] come here and they see these jerseys on the wall, it means a lot. It means that you have accomplished something at the highest level in what you have decided to do. Damion had a great career.
()
denverpost sports
Tony La Russa reportedly is out indefinitely after leaving the Chicago White Sox yesterday on doctors’ direction
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will be out indefinitely, according to a report Wednesday from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.
Nightengale reported La Russa is “undergoing further testing with his personal doctors in Arizona.”
Wednesday will be the team’s second straight game without the Hall of Famer.
The Sox announced about 50 minutes before Tuesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field that La Russa would be out at the direction of his doctors.
La Russa, 77, is in the second season of his second stint with the Sox. Last season they won their first division title since 2008, but this year has been filled with injuries and inconsistencies. The Sox are in third place in the American League Central and three games under .500.
Bench coach Miguel Cairo managed Tuesday’s 9-7 loss.
La Russa is second all-time among major-league managers with 2,884 victories. He won World Series titles with Oakland (1989) and St. Louis (2006, 2011).
He managed the Sox from 1979-86 and returned for 2021 with the hopes of taking a talented young team to the next level after the South Siders were eliminated in the wild-card round in 2020.
The Sox made the playoffs last season but were eliminated in the American League Division Series by the Houston Astros in four games.
Projected to be one of the top teams in baseball this season, the Sox instead find themselves six games behind the division-leading Cleveland Guardians on the final day of August.
()
Community sparks hope and support for Atlanta woman in need of heart transplant
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A community comes together to help a mother of three.
Atlanta woman diagnosed with heart failure and medical bills pile up as she pursues heart transplant
William Moore remembers discovering that his wife, Laquedia Moore, was ill.
“I’m like, what’s going on with you guys? She was responsive, but she wasn’t herself,” Moore said.
Moore says that at first his wife didn’t understand why she felt so weak and tired.
“We kept going to different doctors and to the emergency room. And they just kept diagnosing with his different stuff, like they thought it was acid reflux,” Moore said.
But it wasn’t acid reflux. It was something much more serious. Doctors realized it was “peripartum cardiomyopathy”, that is, heart failure.
Laquedia Moore’s heart was only functioning at 10% capacity. So now the 31-year-old needs a heart transplant.
“We have been in the hospital for two and a half weeks now. I’ve been by her bedside day and night, just to support her. It’s hard to watch your wife go through this.
She got on the heart transplant list, which is the first step to being matched with a donor. But the costs of medical bills will continue to get more and more expensive.
“It’s just a moment where I’m like, I have no control. And it breaks my heart,” Moore said.
The family created a GoFundMe account, and so far it has raised over $30,000.
“Let’s go give her a new heart.” Let’s give her a new heart,” Moore said. “We are eternally grateful to the world.”
NOTE: CBS46 does not review or endorse GoFundMe accounts. Donate at your own risk.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.
Cnn
First look: Heat going old school with Classic jersey this season
The Miami Heat on Wednesday formally released the Classic Edition jerseys they will wear this season.
The Heat initially wore the uniform style from the franchise’s 1988 inception through 1999. The Heat also brought the jersey style back for the 2015-16 season.
()
