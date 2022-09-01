Nighttime meadow closures in Rocky Mountain National Park during elk rutting season

Russian T-14 Armata tanks in Moscow’s Red Square.Reuters

The Russian state arms manufacturer is marketing the new T-14 Armata tank for export.

The T-14 is considered highly advanced, with specs said to match or exceed NATO tanks.

But Moscow has reduced its own purchases of Armatas, casting doubt on its ability to build them.

Russia wants other nations to buy its advanced T-14 Armata, but Russia itself doesn’t seem interested in the new tank.

Not only did the Russian army buy few T-14s, but the Armata was largely absent from what should have been its baptism of fire: the war in Ukraine.

Nevertheless, Rosoboronexport – the state arms company that manufactures the Armata – attempted to sell the new tank at Army 2022, a major defense trade show sponsored by the Russian government.

“The Russian state arms exporter has never demonstrated the T-14 Armata tank before,” Russian news agency TASS reported, calling the new tank “vanguard.”

Previously, only a scale model of the vehicle was shown at the IDEX show in Abu Dhabi in 2021, leading “about six countries” to show interest in the T-14, Rosoboronexport claimed.

Since the Armata was released to the public in 2015, Russia’s next-generation tank has worried Western analysts, who fear it will overpower current NATO main battle tanks – such as the M1 Abrams, Challenger 2 and the Leopard II – which are Cold War-era designs. dating from the 1980s.

After the failure of the Future Combat System project, the next American tank will probably only be an improved Abrams. European countries can develop the main ground combat system tank – if they can muster the political unity and funding – but at best the MGCS will not appear until 2035. The Armata is now operational.

Since the 1940s, the world had become accustomed to Russian tanks which essentially evolved from the Soviet T-34 and T-55 of the 1940s and 1950s to the T-72 and T-90 of today.

These tended to be smaller, cheaper and more durable than their Western counterparts, which reassured NATO that its outnumbered but more technologically advanced tanks could prevail against the armored ones. massive Russians.

A Russian T-90M Proryv tank destroyed by Ukrainian forces in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region on May 9, 2022.REUTERS/Vitalii Hnidyi

But experts were shocked by the new design and concept of the Armata, a high-tech vehicle with an active protection system to shoot down anti-tank rockets, sophisticated sensors and a data network, on-board drones and a high degree of automation.

Most notably, the T-14 features a 125mm cannon housed in an unmanned turret, allowing the crew to remain safely tucked inside the heavily armored hull. The thinner armor of tank turrets is often a point of vulnerability, as seen in Ukraine, where Western-made anti-tank weapons claimed the lives of many Russian tanks.

Indeed, with the Armata, Russia seemed to have developed a tank capable of defeating NATO tanks through quality rather than quantity.

Perhaps Russia itself had doubts. Moscow initially announced plans to purchase 2,300 Armatas by 2025, for an estimated $4 million each. By 2020, that number had been reduced to 132 as the Russian military opted to upgrade its existing tanks.

The Armata “has become hostage to many new technologies and systems introduced into it,” according to Russian defense magazine VPK. “At first it looked more than innovative and aroused explosive interest. But the vehicle was prohibitively expensive. As a result, the Ministry of Defense came to the conclusion that it was not necessary to hurry with large batches of Armatas.And the focus should be on the T-72, T-80 and T-90 tanks, using the huge modernization potential built into them in Soviet times. “

In this sense, the Russian army may have been prescient. Ukraine says Russian tank production has been crippled by Western sanctions that have deprived manufacturers of imported components, especially electronics that Russia cannot manufacture at home.

Given that Western electronics have been found in many Russian weapons recovered from Ukraine, it raises the question of whether Russian industry can build the Armata as long as sanctions continue.

That might not worry the Kremlin. As with many Russian “miracle weapons” – like bizarre nuclear-powered cruise missiles and Su-57 stealth fighters that barely flew over Ukraine – Russia’s new weapons seem to be more about propaganda than capability. military.

If a nation like India, which has operated Soviet- and Russian-made tanks since the 1950s, chooses to buy even a few Armatas, it would be good publicity for Russian technological prowess.

The question is whether other countries will choose a tank that Russian factories may be unable to deliver and Russia itself is not buying.

Michael Peck is a defense writer whose work has appeared in Forbes, Defense News, Foreign Policy Magazine and other publications. He holds a master’s degree in political science. Follow him on Twitter and LinkedIn.

