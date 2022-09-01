News
Obstruction now a major focus in Trump documents probe
By ERIC TUCKER
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI investigation into top-secret government information discovered at Mar-a-Lago is zeroing in on the question of whether former President Donald Trump’s team criminally obstructed the probe. A new document alleges that government records had been concealed and removed and that law enforcement officials were misled about what was still there.
The allegation does not necessarily mean that Trump or anyone else will ultimately face charges. But it could pose the most direct legal threat to either Trump and those in his orbit, in part because the Justice Department has historically regarded obstruction as an aggravating factor that tilts in favor of bringing charges in investigations involving the mishandling of classified information.
“It goes to the heart of trying to suborn the very integrity of our criminal justice system,” said David Laufman, who once oversaw the same Justice Department counterintelligence section now responsible for the Mar-a-Lago investigation.
The latest Justice Department motion in the case is focused less on the removal last year of classified information from the White House to Mar-a-Lago and more on the events of this past spring. That’s when law enforcement officials tried — unsuccessfully — to get all documents back and were assured, falsely, that everything had been accounted for after a “diligent search.”
The Justice Department issued a grand jury subpoena in May for the records, and officials visited Mar-a-Lago on June 3 to collect them. When they got there, Tuesday’s department document says, they were handed by a Trump lawyer a “single Redweld envelope, double-wrapped in tape” containing documents.
A custodian for the records presented a sworn certification to the officials saying that “any and all responsive documents” to the subpoena had been located and produced. A Trump lawyer said that all records that had come from the White House had been held in one location — a storage room — and that there were none in any private space or other spot at the house.
But the FBI came to doubt the truth of those statements and obtained a search warrant to return on Aug. 8.
Officials had “developed evidence that government records were likely concealed and removed from the Storage Room and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government’s investigation,” the new Justice Department filing says.
In their August search, agents found classified documents not only in the storage room but also in the former president’s office — including three classified documents in office desks, according to the Justice Department. In some instances, the agents and attorneys conducting the review of seized documents required additional clearances since the material was so highly classified.
“That the FBI, in a matter of hours, recovered twice as many documents with classification markings as the ‘diligent search’ that the former president’s counsel and other representatives had weeks to perform calls into serious question the representations made in the June 3 certification and casts doubt on the extent of cooperation in this matter,” the document states.
In a court filing Wednesday night, lawyers for Trump decried the search as having taken place in “the midst of the standard give-and-take” between a former president and the National Archives and Records Administration over presidential records. It said the department had “gratuitously” made public certain information, including a photograph of classified documents seized from the home.
The Justice Department has stated in court filings that, besides investigating crimes related to the mishandling of national defense information and other documents, it is also looking into whether anyone committed obstruction. It is not clear from Tuesday’s filing how much of that inquiry might center on Trump, who has repeatedly insisted that his team was cooperative with the FBI, as opposed to any of his lawyers or representatives who were directly involved in making the representations to the department. It’s also unclear what role Trump himself had in those representations.
Obstruction matters because it’s one of the factors investigators look for in weighing whether to bring charges. For instance, in his July 2016 announcement that the FBI would not be recommending criminal charges against Hillary Clinton in an investigation involving handling of her emails, FBI Director James Comey cited the absence of obstruction as one of the reasons.
When the Justice Department charged former CIA Director David Petraeus in 2015 with sharing classified information with his biographer, it made a point of including in court documents details about false statements prosecutors said he made during an FBI interview.
It is not the first time that an obstruction investigation has surfaced in connection with Trump. Special Counsel Robert Mueller investigated whether Trump had obstructed an inquiry into whether his 2016 presidential campaign had colluded with Russia, and though Mueller did not recommend charges against the then-sitting president, he also pointedly declined to exonerate him.
In the current case, federal investigators are likely evaluating why Trump representatives provided statements about the status of classified information at Mar-a-Lago that proved easily contradicted by the evidence, as well as which individuals were involved in removing boxes and why.
Sarah Krissoff, a New York lawyer and former federal prosecutor, said the detailed information in this week’s filing tells its own tale.
“Reading between the lines of what they were saying here, it suggests that they had very direct information from a source regarding the location of classified documents within Mar-a-Lago and essentially the concealment of, or lack of cooperation with, the prior efforts to recover those documents,” she said.
The purpose of the Tuesday night filing was to oppose a request from the Trump legal team for a special master to review the documents seized during this month’s search and to return to him certain seized property. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon is to hear arguments on the matter Thursday.
Trump’s lawyers said in a Wednesday night filing that a special master was needed in the name of fairness, saying that “left unchecked, the DOJ will impugn, leak, and publicize selective aspects of their investigation.”
Cannon on Saturday said it was her “preliminary intent” to appoint such a person but also gave the Justice Department an opportunity to respond.
On Monday, the department said it had already completed its review of potentially privileged documents and identified a “limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information.” It said Tuesday that a special master was therefore unnecessary and that the presidential records that were taken from the home do not belong to Trump.
___
Associated Press writers Jill Colvin and Michael Balsamo in New York contributed to this report.
___
More on Donald Trump-related investigations:
News
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor have a date at the US Open 2022
This is a really, really ridiculously beautiful couple.
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor were all smiles on August 30 when they watched Rafael Nadal go face to face with Rinky Hijikata at the 2022 US Open in New York. Proving that love is more than just a tennis score, the couple – who rekindled their romance during the pandemic after splitting in 2017 – looked super cozy as they sat in the crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.
At some point during their date night, the Zoolander the co-stars spotted each other on the jumbotron and happily waved at the camera.
The outing comes months six months after Ben, 56, shared that he had reconciled with Christine, 51, while quarantining with the actress and their children: her daughter she20 years old and son Quinlin17. In an interview with Squire published in February Breakup The director recalled how his relationship with Christine “evolved” from ex to lovers once again when he returned to their family home amid the COVID-19 closures.
Entertainment
News
Obituary: For charitable Lake Elmo mechanic Jim Friedrich, ‘faith drove everything that he did’
Jim Friedrich never trained to be a car mechanic.
Friedrich, who grew up on a farm in Lake Elmo, learned how to fix machines by watching and doing. “He was always one to just dive in,” said his daughter, Laura Sobiech. “He just loved taking things apart and putting them back together and making them work.”
Friedrich, who owned and operated Lake Elmo Repair until he retired in 2008, was the co-founder of St. Croix Valley Christians in Action, a nondenominational Christian fellowship organization that until last year ran a car-care ministry program in Lake Elmo. For almost 30 years, Friedrich and other volunteers gathered at the garage on the second Saturday of every month and offered free car repairs and distributed food and clothing to people in need.
Friedrich died Friday at his house in Stillwater from complications related to Alzheimer’s disease. He was 77.
Friedrich, a lifetime member of St. Lucas Community Church in Lake Elmo, lived a life of faith and integrity, Sobiech said.
“His faith drove everything that he did,” she said. “He would drop everything to help anyone in need.”
Friedrich once invited a refugee family from Lebanon to live with his family for five months after he discovered that they were living in their van, Sobiech said. “They brought their van in to be fixed,” she said. “He converted a basement garage into a room for them.”
The volunteers who gathered on the appointed Saturdays for the car-care clinic helped mostly single mothers and those on financial assistance.
“If you can do anything to stabilize somebody’s life, that’s a blessing in itself. It’s a big deal,” Friedrich told the Pioneer Press in 1999.
St. Croix Valley Christians in Action volunteers also gave donated cars away to people in need, said Don Slinger, who co-founded the organization with Friedrich.
Organizers didn’t keep statistics on how many cars were repaired or given away, Slinger said. “We weren’t in it for numbers, we were in it for people,” said Slinger, who lives in Lake Elmo. “Jim was a guiding light on taking the focus off of us and onto others.”
Friedrich was driven by “his love of the Lord,” he said. “I think all of us can relate to times when we were stuck in a hard place, and to be helped like that, you can’t even put a value to that. Jim was doing that all the time for all kinds of people.
It was Friedrich who insisted that financial planning and budgeting seminars be a part of the car-repair clinic, Slinger said.
“We saw it was just repeat need after repeat need,” he said. “That’s what it was all about: You’re given this one opportunity in life to get ahead, and if you’ve been given the tools or the training to be a better steward of your money or a better caretaker of what you have, then you can plan and take the steps you need to. We tried to help them change their habits.”
FIXER-UPPERS
After retiring, Friedrich opened Rust in Peace Tractor Resurrections out of a garage at his house in Lake Elmo, Sobiech said.
“He wanted to continue working on things he loved working on, and tractors were his thing,” he said.
He especially love Allis-Chalmers tractors, she said.
“He would completely restore them, get them mechanically up and running, and he would do the paint,” she said. “He would meticulously restore them to their original state.”
When Sobiech and her siblings were younger, Friedrich kept a stream of fixer-uppers on hand for the teens to drive. Once he brought home a mauve-pink – “of all colors” — Cadillac, “the kind with the slanted back hood with the tire on it, totally not my dad,” she said. “We were just like, that’s weird, but he thought he would give it a try, so that’s what he drove for a while.”
After a few months, he had to give it away because it was “stealing his peace,” she said. “He was too worried about it getting scratched or something. He had to get rid of it. He was such a peaceful man.”
RURAL PHILOSOPHER
Friedrich loved studying scripture and reading history books. “My sister called him ‘the rural philosopher,’” she said. “He loved to create places where people could gather and connect and enjoy each other. Every year, for several years, we would have a booya at our house. I remember him standing off at the edge looking in at the people. … He’d say, ‘Look at all these people enjoying themselves.’ That’s what he loved to do, and he did it really well even up to the end.”
Friedrich grew up in Lake Elmo and graduated from Stillwater High School in 1963. He attended the University of Minnesota for one year, studying engineering, but then had to return home when his father, Raymond, became ill. “His dad had an enlarged heart and couldn’t work anymore,” Sobiech said. “He stopped school and went to work.”
Friedrich drove a school bus, worked at Schroeder Dairy and was a mechanic at Donovan Construction before starting Lake Elmo Repair in 1980.
In 1968, he met Nancy Adam on a blind date set up by Adam’s sister and Friedrich’s cousin. “They went on a picnic,” Sobiech said. “It was St. Patrick’s Day, and it was unseasonably warm that day.”
On the couple’s “second or third date, my mom actually said, ‘Why don’t we get married?’ and he said ‘OK,’” she said. They were married five months later at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in North St. Paul.
The couple lived in North St. Paul until 1971 when they moved to the house where Friedrich grew up in Lake Elmo.
“He started his own shop at the house, and he tried doing that, but he was too nice, and he couldn’t make people pay,” Sobiech said. “He would let people put it on credit or pay later, and you know how that goes.”
The couple moved to Stillwater in 2020.
Friedrich is survived by his wife of 54 years; his children, Laura Sobiech, Adam Friedrich, Lee Schimnowski, Andrea Friedrich, Amy Anderson, Maria Garbe, Luke Friedrich; 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was the grandfather of Zach Sobiech, the Stillwater Area High School student whose song “Clouds” became an Internet sensation shortly before he died of cancer in May 2013.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Sept.10 at St. Lucas Community Church in Lake Elmo, with visitation one hour prior.
News
Suburban Library Stands By Decision To Host Drag Queen Bingo Night For Teens – NBC Chicago
Despite backlash from some community members, the Downers Grove Library said it has no plans to cancel a planned drag queen bingo night for teens later this year.
The event is scheduled for October 11 at the library, coinciding with “National Coming Out Day.”
The program is for teens in grades 7-12 and will feature a drag performer named Aurora Divine calling out bingo numbers and performing songs.
The library says registration is full and there is now a waiting list. The library says it has received lots of comments and questions from the community about the program, but has insisted the performance will be age-appropriate and has been discussed at length with specially trained librarians. and educated to work with adolescents.
Library director Julie Milavec defended the planned program, saying representation was important.
“Many customers have requested that we cancel it,” she said. “We do not plan to cancel drag queen bingo, (because) it would be negligent for our diverse community.”
Leslie Sadowski-Fugitt is the mother of a first-grader in the community and also supports the program.
“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity for young people to be able to feel represented,” she said. “Of course not every program will be for you, but there has to be a program for everyone and everyone has to feel represented.”
Terry Newsome of Parents Involved in Education says the event is not suitable for the public library.
“It’s more ‘put it in our face’ for a political statement – than for kids,” Newsome said.
The library says an anonymous resident is funding the event. Officials say they are in talks with Downers Grove police to be present on the night of the show.
NBC Chicago
News
Gunnar goes deep: Orioles’ Henderson crushes home run in second major league at-bat
Gunnar Henderson’s golden hair bounced as the Orioles infielder floated around the bases in the fourth inning Wednesday night. His swing, so powerful his helmet slid off his head on his first step out of the batter’s box, left his head bare as he trotted up the first base line at Progressive Field.
The ball was also long gone, but it won’t ever be forgotten.
Henderson, the top prospect in baseball, crushed his first major league home run 429 feet to right-center field to lead off the fourth inning, meeting a slider with the vicious swing of a player who dominated minor league pitchers on a nightly basis. Cleveland Guardians right-hander Triston McKenzie was the latest to get beaten by the 21-year-old infielder, who hasn’t faced a pitcher younger than him in his past two seasons as a professional.
In the stands, jumping for joy, were Henderson’s parents, brothers, grandparents and girlfriend. In the dugout, there was just as much excitement. When Henderson crossed home and trotted toward the dugout, catcher Adley Rutschman — another top-ranked prospect who received a promotion this season — met him with the Orioles’ home run chain. Then he gave Henderson a hug, savoring an unforgettable moment.
The power Henderson exhibited with that swing is well documented in the minors, where the Selma, Alabama, native posted gaudy numbers. Between Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk, he held a .297 batting average and .947 OPS with 19 home runs, 79 walks and 116 strikeouts.
Before the game, manager Brandon Hyde said he wanted to “temper expectations” for Henderson, as he does any young player. He noted how difficult the adjustment can be for players, especially when facing McKenzie, who owns a 3.17 ERA, and right-hander Shane Bieber, a two-time All-Star and 2020 Cy Young Award winner, in his first two games.
But for an offense that has scuffled of late — particularly among infielders — Henderson’s addition was a near-necessity, a way to rekindle life in a Baltimore club that finds itself in a playoff push, entering Wednesday three games back of the final American League wild-card spot.
It’s just one at-bat. It’s just one homer.
But as Henderson made his way around the bases, batting helmet left behind, all eyes followed the youngest player on the field.
This story will be updated.
()
News
Bihar minister charged in kidnapping case resigns amid protests
A minister in Nitish Kumar’s government, accused in a 2014 kidnapping case, resigned on Wednesday night amid opposition protests.
Earlier in the day, Bihar Justice Minister Kartik Kumar, a leader of alliance partner Rashtriya Janata Dal, was transferred to the sugar cane department over kidnapping allegations.
The resignation was accepted and forwarded to the governor, a statement from the chief minister’s office said.
Kartik Kumar was appointed Minister of Justice after Nitish Kumar formed the new government of Bihar by launching the BJP.
The minister was reportedly chosen by his RJD party as part of Tejashwi Yadav’s outreach to the Bhumihars, a politically powerful upper caste largely supportive of the BJP.
The BJP had strongly criticized the government of Nitish Kumar upon the appointment of Kartik Kumar as minister.
ndtv
News
Jets heading into 2022 season with youth movement at the running back spot
The youth movement has come to the Jets’ running back room this year.
Entering the 2022 season, the oldest running back on the Jets roster is Ty Johnson at 24 years old.
That is a significant change from a year ago when the Jets had veteran Tevin Coleman mixed in with young players like Johnson and Michael Carter.
“They’re young, they’re fresh, they play hard, they’re smart, they’re dynamic,” head coach Robert Saleh said. “They’re all versatile in regards to three down capability. Michael has a different running style than Breece [Hall], he has a different running style than TJ [Johnson] and he has a different running style than Bam [Zonovan Knight].
“They’re not four of the same, they’re four very different backs and you just trust that with their mindset that they’re going to be able to get it done.”
The Jets will look to improve their ground game, which was near the bottom of the league in 2021. Gang Green ranked 27th in rushing yards as it averaged 98.1 per game.
During the offseason, the Jets made a couple of changes hoping to improve that total. The team drafted Hall in the second round, who rushed over 1,400 yards in back-to-back seasons at Iowa State while also being named the two-time Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Undrafted free agent Knight was also added shortly after the draft and was recently named to the 53-man roster.
“Learning this offense has been kind of different,” Hall said. “It is similar to what I did in college, but there’s a lot more nuisance and a lot of little things that I’m learning as I’m still a rookie.
“I still mess up and I try to go 1,000 miles per hour, sometimes overthinking everything. It is coming along for sure and I like where I’m at.”
The goal is to have a tandem of Hall and Carter — who flashed his potential last season as a rookie — to take pressure off quarterback Zach Wilson once he returns from a meniscus trim and a bone bruise injury. The Jets also beefed up their offensive line by signing left guard Laken Tomlinson and left tackle Duane Brown.
It has been six seasons since the Jets last had a 1,000-yard rusher. In 2015, Chris Ivory rushed for 1,070 yards and Gang Green hasn’t had anyone cross the threshold since. Carter led the team in rushing in 2021 with 639 yards and four touchdowns.
Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is confident in the team’s young running back talent in the locker room.
“There’s a lot of good runners in there, good football players,” LaFleur said. “Taylor Embree, our running backs coach, does an awesome job with those guys. He learned from one of the best in Bobby Turner, who’s a legend running back coach in this league, has won multiple Super Bowls and that’s what was so fascinating for me, or intriguing and Saleh, to be able to bring Taylor in here because he got to learn from Bobby Turner in what it takes to coach running backs in this league.
“You’ve got to be tight with your words with it, you’ve got to be disciplined, but you’ve also got to let these guys play, particularly when the bullets are live on Sundays. I know he’s done that, the guys feel real free, they’re on it in terms of the scheme and they’re able to go out there and show what they can do.”
13 ADDED TO PRACTICE SQUAD
A day after cutting their main roster down to 53 players, the Jets officially filled 13 practice squad spots. Among them is the fan favorite who helped Gang Green win all three preseason games this summer.
Chris Streveler, who threw for 277 yards, five TDs and one interception for a 124.6 passer rating, will be the Jets’ practice squad quarterback. The team waived him after deciding to keep Mike White as one of the team’s three active roster quarterbacks.
Joining Streveler are wide receivers Tarik Black, Calvin Jackson and Irvin Charles, tight end Kenny Yeboah, tackles Chris Glaser and Grant Hermanns, defensive linemen Bradley Anae, Jonathan Marshall and Tanzel Smart, linebackers Hamsah Nasirildeen and DQ Thomas and safety Will Parks.
Five of the 13 signees played in the regular season with the Jets last year — Black, Yeboah, Marshall, Nasirildeen and Parks. Like the rest of the league, the Jets are allowed 16 practice-squad players.
One of them will be linebacker Chazz Surratt, who the team hasn’t officially announced. Surratt was a 2021 third-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings, but the team waived him on Tuesday.
()
Obstruction now a major focus in Trump documents probe
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor have a date at the US Open 2022
Obituary: For charitable Lake Elmo mechanic Jim Friedrich, ‘faith drove everything that he did’
Suburban Library Stands By Decision To Host Drag Queen Bingo Night For Teens – NBC Chicago
Gunnar goes deep: Orioles’ Henderson crushes home run in second major league at-bat
Bihar minister charged in kidnapping case resigns amid protests
Jets heading into 2022 season with youth movement at the running back spot
The calm before the storms? The Atlantic is eerily calm despite the forecast
Tommies lineman Shea Albrecht, coach Glenn Caruso bonded by their mothers
USD/JPY extends gains above 139.20
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Finance1 week ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Diet and fitness2 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People