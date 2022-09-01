Connect with us

Blockchain

Paraguay President Vetoes Crypto Mining Regulation

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

23 seconds ago

on

By

Paraguay President Vetoes Crypto Mining Regulation
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
Bitcoin News
  • The decree set a ceiling on the rates at 15% over the present industrial tariff.
  • Félix Sosa, head of Paraguay’s National Electricity Administration voiced his opposition.

On Monday, President Mario Abdo Bentez of Paraguay rejected a law that would have controlled the commercialization of cryptocurrency mining and other digital asset operations. The president’s official account tweeted, “The Executive Branch objects to the bill that seeks to regulate crypto mining in the country.”

The decree states that the president’s veto of the law was motivated primarily by the fact that cryptocurrency mining consumes large quantities of electricity while providing little actual job benefits. For power, crypto miners were supposed to pay more. However, as an “indirect incentive” to the sector, the decree set a ceiling on the rates at 15% over the present industrial tariff.

Demand For Recognition

Félix Sosa, head of Paraguay’s National Electricity Administration (ANDE), voiced his opposition. He indicated that he would urge the president to reject parts of it.

According to the bill’s sponsor, Senator Fernando Silva Facetti:

“The executive washes its hands and does not accept mining as an industry that generates resources and sources of work but operates in a grey area without being able to access the financial system or establish regulations that guarantee the investor, the consumer, and the State,”

Furthermore, the senator claims the veto might limit chances for investment and employment in the crypto mining business. Furthermore, the administration, he said, lacked vision, which was another of his criticisms. Moreover, the law which got recently approved by the Paraguayan senate last month was rejected by the president. Before making any further decisions, both houses of the Paraguayan legislature will consider the vetoed measure.

Recommended For You:

Most Awaited Bitcoin Mining Bill Sanction By Paraguay Chamber

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

PancakeSwap Adds Some Sweetness, Expands 6% In Last 7 Days

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

16 mins ago

on

September 1, 2022

By

Pancakeswap
google news

PancakeSwap (CAKE) most recent recovery sped up its bullish momentum as shown in the daily 20 and 50 EMA.

  • PancakeSwap looking bullish
  • CAKE price plunges 3.25%
  • DMI shows neutral

With the current economy of cryptocurrencies, traders need to know when it’s time to dip their toes and carve their potential to become millionaires.

The ensuing growth of PancakeSwap has brought the alternative coin dangerously close to its short-term EMAs. But in the upcoming sessions, the $4.4-$4.2 area might continue to present obstacles to recovery.

CAKE Shows Rising Wedge Recovery

The rising wedge recovery that CAKE experienced set the stage for its bullish revival. But by re-igniting the relatively brief selling pressure, the $4.2-$4.4 range changed from support to resistance.

According to figures by Coingecko, PancakeSwap is up 6% in the last seven days, and trading at $3.95 as of press time.

Before hitting roadblocks in the immediate resistance range, a potential rebound from trendline support might help buyers advance near-term gains.

Near the EMAs, a slow-moving phase has been caused by these motions. A strong reversal from the trendline support might give the bulls the upper hand and spark a choppy break.

The 20 EMA was able to go above the 50 EMA despite a patterned breakdown, and the currency found support close to the trendline resistance.

Source: TradingView.com

In the $4.2-$4.4 level, the current bounce from trendline support may reverse. A bounce back from this range would set up the coin for another attempt at the support of the trendline.

In either scenario, a slide below the trendline’s level of support would send a sell signal and confirm a bullish invalidation.

In order to show a reduction in the selling pressure, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) crawled itself just over the midline point. The bullish advantage might be reaffirmed by maintaining a position above the 50-level.

More so, the selling activity indicated a little ease in the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF). To support their bullish bias, however, traders should watch for a potential closure above the equilibrium.

Meanwhile, the $4 area may present obstacles for the current comeback from the trendline support. Buyers should keep an eye out for a sustained closure above the 20/50 EMA to confirm the bullishness because the indicators are flashing conflicting signals.

PancakeSwap – A Reliable DeFi

The previously discussed possible targets would continue to exist. Finally, keeping an eye on the king coin’s movement may enable you to place a successful wager.

PancakeSwap is the top DEX (decentralized exchange) on the Binance Smart Chain. The most frequented decentralized exchange is this food-themed DEX, which was founded anonymously in 2020 and has quickly gained popularity among DeFi aficionados.

The native token, CAKE, is given to investors in exchange for liquidity and can later be staked once to generate additional CAKE in a supercharged earning process. CAKE is regarded as one of the most reliable DeFi coins and a crucial investment.

Pancakeswap Adds Some Sweetness Expands 6 In Last 7 Days

CAKE total market cap at $566 million on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Featured image from 10Clouds, chart from TradingView.com
google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

AngelBlock, DeFi protocol for crypto-native fundraising, announces it’s Startup Grant Program and platform launch

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

32 mins ago

on

September 1, 2022

By

Angelblock, Defi Protocol For Crypto-Native Fundraising, Announces It’s Startup Grant Program And Platform Launch
google news

Warsaw, Poland, 31st August, 2022, Chainwire

AngelBlock is a platform dedicated to bringing together vetted, noteworthy crypto and FinTech startups with knowledgeable investors. The aim is to allow frictionless providing of financing and support by investors to new ventures in the crypto, blockchain, and FinTech space focusing on early-stage investments, in a manner that’s fully on-chain and decentralized. The team prepares to launch the fundraising platform in Q4 later this year, and they want to support three promising startups with a 90,000 USDT grant program. Winners of the grant will not only get 30,000 USDT each but will also be listed on the platform for fundraising and have access to the core AngelBlock team for mentoring.

Grants applications will open on August 31 and close on September 30, 2022. The review process will take about a week, and the winners will be announced on the week of October 10, 2022. The team will consider startups wanting to do a token sale, that are ready to fundraise, and that are willing to raise in USDT, USDC, and/or DAI on Ethereum. Other terms and conditions may apply and can be found here.

We saw this crypto winter as an opportunity to not only help some promising startups but also as a great way to showcase our unique solution to what we think is one of the biggest blockers in this space”  says Alex Strzesniewski, AngelBlock CEO.

What is AngelBlock

There were many reasons for creating AngelBlock. The most important is that the team saw a glaring need to address the friction points for fundraising in crypto. Holdings post-raise are not well decentralized, there’s a lack of transparency and investor protection, not enough emphasis on keeping startups accountable for their milestones, and the obvious problem of VCs dumping on retail even though both parties took part in the same round. In short, AngelBlock wants to generate as much value for investors, startups, and their communities within the digital assets ecosystem.

“The easiest way to describe AngelBlock would be to call it a DeFi protocol focused on fixing the problems of fundraising within the space. Our solution works solely on smart contracts and adds much-needed transparency and decentralization to the fundraising process. Investors can vote on startup milestones and track everything on-chain which means governance out-of-the-box from day 1 – that’s really cool.”  says COO, Max Torres.

The team has been building all throughout 2021 and 2022 having launched their AngelBlock NFTs in Q2 2022 – which will unlock benefits on the platform. The launch of v1.0 of the AngelBlock protocol and platform is planned for October 2022, followed by the $THOL Token Generation Event in the same month. 

AngelBlock’s mission is to build a community of investors, supporters, and entrepreneurs developing innovation in crypto sustainably. To apply to the AngelBlock Startup Grant Program click here.

For more information and to stay up-to-date follow the team on Twitter or Medium.

Contacts

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Ticketmaster Collaborates With Dapper Labs For NFT Tickets

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

48 mins ago

on

August 31, 2022

By

Ticketmaster Collaborates With Dapper Labs For Nft Tickets
google news
11 seconds ago |