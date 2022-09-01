Paraguay President Vetoes Crypto Mining Regulation

- The decree set a ceiling on the rates at 15% over the present industrial tariff.
On Monday, President Mario Abdo Bentez of Paraguay rejected a law that would have controlled the commercialization of cryptocurrency mining and other digital asset operations. The president’s official account tweeted, “The Executive Branch objects to the bill that seeks to regulate crypto mining in the country.”
The decree states that the president’s veto of the law was motivated primarily by the fact that cryptocurrency mining consumes large quantities of electricity while providing little actual job benefits. For power, crypto miners were supposed to pay more. However, as an “indirect incentive” to the sector, the decree set a ceiling on the rates at 15% over the present industrial tariff.
Demand For Recognition
Félix Sosa, head of Paraguay’s National Electricity Administration (ANDE), voiced his opposition. He indicated that he would urge the president to reject parts of it.
According to the bill’s sponsor, Senator Fernando Silva Facetti:
“The executive washes its hands and does not accept mining as an industry that generates resources and sources of work but operates in a grey area without being able to access the financial system or establish regulations that guarantee the investor, the consumer, and the State,”
Furthermore, the senator claims the veto might limit chances for investment and employment in the crypto mining business. Furthermore, the administration, he said, lacked vision, which was another of his criticisms. Moreover, the law which got recently approved by the Paraguayan senate last month was rejected by the president. Before making any further decisions, both houses of the Paraguayan legislature will consider the vetoed measure.
