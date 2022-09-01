News
Putin brings India and China to Russia for US-challenging war games
Russia is holding major military exercises involving China and India as President Vladimir Putin fends off attempts by the United States and its allies to isolate it during its invasion of Ukraine.
More than 50,000 soldiers and 5,000 pieces of military equipment, including more than 140 aircraft and 60 warships, are to take part in the week-long Vostok-2022 war games that begin Thursday in Russia’s far east. , including naval exercises in the Sea of Japan.
The regular exercises bring together member states and partners of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization from the former Soviet republics.
Even as the United States woos India as a defense partner and urges it not to undermine international sanctions against Russia for the war in Ukraine, the government in New Delhi sends a small military detachment of 75 men in military exercises. They include Gurkha troops and representatives from the navy and air force, although India does not send naval or air assets to Russia.
India, which has already taken part in the drills, has avoided taking sides in Russia’s war in Ukraine, in part because of its reliance on Moscow as the main arms supplier amid ongoing border tensions with neighboring China and Pakistan. Yet the South Asian nation voted against Russia on the issue for the first time in a procedural vote last week at the United Nations Security Council that allowed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to address the body by video link.
India has also suspended moves to jointly produce helicopters and suspended another plan to buy about 30 fighters from Russia.
The Defense Ministry in Beijing said China’s army, air force and navy are taking part in the drills, which aim to strengthen military coordination. The Global Times, backed by the Chinese Communist Party, said this year’s drills will focus on possible threats, particularly from the United States in the Pacific region.
China refused to criticize Russia for its six-month invasion of Ukraine and condemned US and European sanctions against Moscow. But he avoided siding with Putin in providing military technology and supplies for Russia’s war effort because of the risk of secondary US sanctions.
China’s role in the drills “cannot be seen as supporting” Russia in the conflict, said Vasily Kashin, a Russian military expert at Moscow’s Higher School of Economics. “It just shows us that military-to-military ties are continuing as usual.”
Russia’s ally Belarus is also participating in Vostok-2022 along with the former Soviet republics of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Tajkistan and other states including Syria, Algeria, Mongolia, Laos and Nicaragua.
Man Accused of Impersonating Parent, Attempted Kidnapping at Xenia’s School Charged – WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio
XENIA – A Fairborn man accused of impersonating a parent and planning to drug and abduct a child during an “open house” event at a Greene County school has been charged .
A Greene County grand jury on Wednesday served a secret three-count indictment against 35-year-old Reid Duran, according to online court records. Duran was charged with one count of attempted kidnapping, felony assault and escape.
Duran’s case was moved from Xenia City Court to Greene County Common Pleas Court.
>> PREVIOUS COVER: I-TEAM: Man Planned To Use Drug-Containing Candy To Kidnap Kid From School In Xenia, Records Say
He was arrested Aug. 22 after an incident at St. Brigid School. According to police, Duran went to the school, trying to pose as a parent with the intention of trying to kidnap a child.
During a 911 call after the incident last week, St. Brigid principal Terry Adkins told dispatchers there was an intruder at the school.
“I have a gentleman here who broke into our school’s open house, asking questions and claiming to be the parent of a girl. And he’s not,” Adkins said. so i need a police officer to investigate and investigate. He represents a threat.
When the police arrived on the scene, they questioned Duran in the school parking lot where he told different stories about why he was at school before admitting that he had come to kidnap a child. He then voluntarily agreed to come to Xenia Police Division to speak with officers.
Videos released as part of a public records request made by News Center 7 last week show a man, later identified as Duran, grabbing a pen and attempting to stab a police officer while in a police room. ‘examination.
>> VIDEO: Man accused of impersonating relative attacks Xenia officer with pen during interrogation
Duran later told officers he was at school “trying to find a small child for sexual favors,” according to the affidavit. He told police he planned to drug the child with a Starburst containing a tranquilizer and remove him when he passed out.
News Center 7 was in Xenia City Court on Monday for Duran’s bail hearing. Greene County District Attorney David Hayes said due to Duran’s original plan and his attempt to injure and fight with officers, they planned to argue that Duran should be held without bond.
“We need to prove with clear and convincing evidence that the weight of the evidence is significant and that the individual poses a danger to the public,” Hayes said. “And we believe that is the case with Mr. Duran.”
Hayes didn’t have to discuss that on Monday because Duran’s attorney requested an extension.
Duran remains booked at the Greene County Jail. His next court date is unknown at this time.
Good News J-K: 9.8 Km Tunnel on Banihal-Katra Rail Link Completed
Good News J-K: 9.8 Km Tunnel on Banihal-Katra Rail Link Completed
Jammu, Aug 30: The 9.8 km tunnel connecting two stations on 111 km under-construction Banihal-Katra railway link in Jammu and Kashmir was completed on Monday, officials said.
It is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line (USBRL) project. This is the third tunnel following the 12.6 km tunnel T-49B, the longest tunnel of Indian Railways, which was completed in January this year.
On August 14, the world’s highest rail bridge over the Chenab river in the Kouri area of Reasi district achieved a milestone when the overarch deck of the bridge was completed with a golden joint.
The breakthrough was executed by conducting a blast and with it, the work on the escape tunnel T-13 was started, said the officials engaged in the work.
“We have succeeded in completing the construction work on the tunnel between Dugga and Sawlakote stations in the Katra-Banihal section of the Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL),” an official said.
The officials said USBRL is a national project and Indian railways is committed to its time bound completion.
“We completed the 9.8-km-long tunnel today which connects two railway stations located on each side,” the official said.
The Dugga railway station located on its Jammu end has been connected with Basindadar (Sawalkote) railway station towards Srinagar end by completion of this tunnel, the officials said.
“Two out of seven railway stations located in Katra-Banihal section of this railway project have been connected through this tunnel,” they said, adding that the work on the tunnel was started in 2018.
Of the 272-km USBRL project, the work on 161 km was commissioned in phases. The first phase of 118-km Qazigund-Baramulla section was commissioned in October 2009, followed by the 18-km Banihal-Qazigund in June 2013 and the 25-km Udhampur-Katra in July 2014.
The under-construction 111-km Katra-Banihal section has a total of 37 bridges and 35 tunnels.–(PTI)
Shohei Ohtani adds to Yankees August misery with 3-run blast off Gerrit Cole
ANAHEIM — Gerrit Cole and the Yankees just have to be happy August is over.
The Yankees ace was the victim of some shaky defense behind him and then guilty of making a bad pitch to one of the best hitters on the planet. It all resulted in Shohei Ohtani hammering a go-ahead, game-winning home run off Cole leading the Angels to a 3-2 win over the Yankees Wednesday night at Angels Stadium.
The Yankees (79-52) have lost four of their last five games and finish the month of August with a 10-18 record and a -12 run differential, the worst month for the Bombers since September 1991. The Yankees dropped the three-game series to the Angels (57-74) and finished their trip to the West Coast having gone 3-4 after splitting the four-game series with the A’s. Those are the two worst teams in the American League West.
The Bombers have to hope that heading back to the familiarity of the AL East, where they will face the Rays this weekend, will get them back on track. A month ago, the Yankees held a commanding 15-game lead over the Rays in the division, now they go into the Trop just six games up (just five in the loss column).
Cole allowed three runs, two earned, on six hits and a walk. He struck out four.
The bottom of the sixth began with a nearly four-minute delay while security accosted a fan who had jumped the fence, handcuffed him and slowly walked him off the field. Cole threw a few pitches during the delay and got Max Stassi to fly out to center.
Josh Donaldson ranged deep to his right to get David Fletcher’s ground ball, but his throw to first was wide of a stretching DJ LeMahieu, which allowed the A’s shortstop to reach second. Cole actually went out of his way to smack Donaldson on the back after that play.
But the Yankees ace wasn’t expecting the inning to unravel on him.
Mike Trout reached when Isiah Kiner-Falefa bobbled a ground ball to him, not even able to get a throw off. Cole fell behind Ohtani 2-0 and then threw a fastball right over the heart of the plate, waist high that Ohtani obliterated.
The three-run, 427-foot shot that disappeared into the trees behind the centerfield wall gave the Angels the lead. It was Ohtani’s 30th home run of the season and his first off of Cole in his career. The Angels’ reigning MVP was hitting .177 against Cole in 18 plate appearances coming into this game.
The unearned run was the ninth the Yankees have given up this month. The Yankees’ defense has not been as sharp as it was in the first half of the season, when they held the best record in baseball. They have allowed just 24 unearned runs all season.
And with the Yankees offense still struggling, they were held inside the park by Patrick Sandoval. He allowed two runs on three hits. The Angels’ lefty struck out seven and walked two. It was the 35th game this season the Yankees did not hit a home run and they are just 11-24 in those games.
Bajaj Auto records the highest sales of Bajaj Platina
Bajaj Auto’s total sales for the month of August 2022 rose to 4.01 lakh units, an increase of 8% from the sale of 3.73 lakh units in the corresponding period a year ago .
Below are updates from some of the major car manufacturers in India:
Bajaj Auto
Bajaj Auto also said that in September the company will see a big increase in market share.
In the two-wheeler segment, the company recorded a 5% growth in sales due to a strong increase of 48% in domestic sales due to the highest ever sales of Bajaj Platina, the company said. in a regulatory file.
Bajaj Auto said the restriction on the movement of two-wheelers in Nigeria had impacted sales and Nigerian retail sales were down 25-30%, sources said. CNBC-TV18. Bajaj auto derives 20% of Nigeria’s export revenue. Here is what Executive Director Rakesh Sharma had to say:
Kubota Escorts
Escorts Kubota’s total tractor sales for August 2022 increased by 7.3%, the company sold 6,111 tractors compared to 5,693 tractors sold in August 2021.
Escorts Kubota said in a regulatory filing that with festivals beginning early this year, the company should see a better September and most likely an extended three-month peak season. Overall, macroeconomic factors and farmer sentiment remain positive.
New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling
By MICHAEL HILL, MAYSOON KHAN and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
NEW YORK (AP) — Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards of New York’s Times Square, city authorities are posting signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a “Gun Free Zone.”
The sprawling Manhattan tourist attraction is one of scores of “sensitive” places — including parks, churches and theaters — that will be off-limits for guns under a sweeping new state law going into effect Thursday. The measure, passed after a U.S. Supreme Court decision in June expanded gun rights, also sets stringent standards for issuing concealed carry permits.
New York is among a half-dozen states that had key provisions of its gun laws invalidated by the high court because of a requirement for applicants to prove they had “proper cause” for a permit. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday that she and her fellow Democrats in the state Legislature took action the next week because the ruling “destroyed the ability for a governor to be able to protect her citizens from people who carry concealed weapons anywhere they choose.”
However, the law has led to confusion and court challenges from gun owners who say it improperly limits their constitutional rights.
“They seem to be designed less towards addressing gun violence and more towards simply preventing people from getting guns — even if those people are law-abiding, upstanding citizens, who according to the Supreme Court have the rights to have them,” said Jonathan Corbett, a Brooklyn attorney and permit applicant who is one of several people challenging the law in court.
A federal judge let the new rules go forward Wednesday evening, hours before they were to take effect. Despite writing that the arguments for granting a preliminary injunction to stop the rules were persuasive, Judge Glenn Suddaby said the plaintiffs — an upstate New York resident and three gun rights organizations — didn’t have standing to bring the legal action. Suddaby said he came to that decision partly because the man, a legal gun owner, couldn’t demonstrate he was at risk of a credible threat of prosecution under the new guidelines, among other factors.
In a tweet, New York Attorney General Letitia James called the ruling a major victory “against baseless attacks by the gun lobby.” In an emailed statement, Erich Pratt, senior vice president of Gun Owners of America, one of groups that filed the challenge, said Suddaby’s opinion “contains a silver lining for New Yorkers and the nation,” and said his group would continue to fight “against clear violations of the Second Amendment.”
Under the law, applicants for a concealed carry permit will have to complete 16 hours of classroom training and two hours of live-fire exercises. Ordinary citizens would be prohibited from bringing guns to schools, churches, subways, theaters and amusement parks — among other places deemed “sensitive” by authorities.
Applicants also will have to provide a list of social media accounts for the past three years as part of a “character and conduct” review. The requirement was added because shooters have sometimes dropped hints of violence online before they opened fire on people.
Sheriffs in some upstate counties said the additional work for their investigators could add to existing backlogs in processing applications.
In Rochester, Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter said it currently takes two to four hours to perform a pistol permit background check on a “clean” candidate. He estimate the new law will add another one to three hours for each permit. The county has about 600 pending pistol permits.
“It’s going to slow everything down just a bit more,” he said.
In the Mohawk Valley, Fulton County Sheriff Richard C. Giardino had questions on how the digital sleuthing would proceed.
“It says three years’ worth of your social media. We’re not going to print out three years of social media posts by everybody. If you look at my Facebook, I send out six or 10 things a day,” said the sheriff, a former district attorney and judge.
The list of prohibited spaces for carrying guns has drawn criticism from advocates who say it’s so extensive it will make it difficult for people with permits to move about in public. People carrying a gun could go into private business only with permission, such as a sign posted on the window.
Giardino has already started giving out signs to local businesses saying people can carry legal firearms on the premises. Jennifer Elson, who owns the Let’s Twist Again Diner in Amsterdam, said she put up the sheriff’s sign, along with one of her own reading in part “per our governor, we have to post this nonsense. If you are a law abiding citizen who obtained a legal permit to carry, you are welcome here.”
But in Times Square — visited by about 50 million tourists annually — and many less-crowded places, carrying a gun will be illegal starting Thursday.
New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said Tuesday she looked forward to seeing authorities move to “protect New Yorkers and visitors who frequent Times Square.”
The Supreme Court ruling also led to a flurry of legislation in California to tighten rules on gun ownership, including a new law that could hold gun dealers and manufacturers responsible for any harm caused by anyone they have “reasonable cause to believe is at substantial risk” of using a gun illegally.
Earlier this month, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law a measure requiring gun permit applicants to undergo personal interviews with a licensing authority.
New Jersey required people to get training before receiving a permit, and would make new residents register guns they bring from out of state.
Hawaii, which has the nation’s lowest number of gun deaths, is still weighing its options. Since the Supreme Court’s ruling, the state has only granted one new gun permit.
While New York doesn’t keep statewide data on pistol permit applications, there are reports of long lines at county clerks’ office and other evidence of a surge in applications before the law takes effect.
In the Mohawk Valley, Pine Tree Rifle Club President Paul Catucci said interest in the club’s volunteer-run safety courses “blew right up” late this summer.
“I had to turn hundreds of them away,” he said.
___
Maysoon Khan is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Maysoon Khan on Twitter.
___
Hill and Khan contributed from Albany, New York. AP writer David Porter contributed from New York.
Portuguese health minister resigns after pregnant Indian tourist dies
Lisbon:
Portuguese Health Minister Marta Temido resigned on Tuesday after widespread criticism over her decision to temporarily close emergency obstetrics services and the death of a pregnant Indian woman during a transfer between hospitals.
Ms Temido said in one sentence that she “no longer had the conditions” to hold the post, which the prime minister accepted, Portugal’s national public broadcaster RTP News reported.
His resignation was announced five hours after the death of a pregnant woman in Lisbon was announced.
In a note published on the official website of the Presidency of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa had already assumed that he was waiting for the resignation request from the Minister of Health, Marta Temido, and the proposal to appoint her replacement.
“The President of the Republic has been informed by the Prime Minister, (…) of the intention of the Minister of Health, Marta Temido, to leave office, a position which she has accepted”, reads in a text posted on the presidency’s web page under the title “Note on the intention of the Minister of Health to leave office”.
A pregnant Indian woman died on Saturday after being transferred from Santa Maria Hospital to Sao Francisco Xavier Hospital on Tuesday due to a lack of vacancies in the neonatology ward.
During the trip, there was a cardiorespiratory arrest and resuscitation work was carried out on the transport, RTP News reported.
According to the Centro Hospitalar Universitario Lisboa Norte (CHULN), at the Sao Francisco Xavier Hospital, the pregnant woman was “subjected to an urgent caesarean section, the newborn, weighing 722 grams, going to the neonatal intensive care unit for prematurity”.
“The mother was hospitalized in intensive care, and died,” said the CHULN, sending “the most sincere condolences to the family”.
Marta Temido will remain in office until the successor is chosen. The successor must be approved by the Council of Ministers scheduled for September 15. But the presentation can be anticipated.
Secretaries of State Antonio Lacerda Sales and Maria de Fatima Fonseca are also leaving the Ministry of Health.
