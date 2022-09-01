Ravens announce 15 practice squad signings, including RB Tyler Badie, DT Isaiah Mack

There is a new strategy that far-right activists are using to try to weaken the foundations of our democracy: what is called the “treaty provision” in the Constitution, according to a former senator.

Former senator Russ Feingold spoke to ABC News Prime about his new book ‘The Constitution in Danger’, co-authored with attorney Peter Prindiville, about what they see as a coordinated effort to change the Constitution and make sweeping changes to our democracy using a specific provision of Section 5

PRIME: Senator Feingold, thank you so much for taking the time to be with us tonight.

FEINGOLD: Thank you very much for inviting me.

PRIME: Now, a central theme in your book here is focused on Section 5, which allows Congress to make changes to the Constitution. But you’re arguing here that a growing group of far-right activists across the country essentially want to exploit another facet of Article Five, which is the convention provision. So tell us what this provision is and why you think it poses a threat.

FEINGOLD: Well, my co-author Peter Prindiville and I studied this very closely for a few years. Section five of the Constitution states that if two-thirds of both houses of Congress propose a constitutional amendment and three-fourths of the states ratify it, it can create a constitutional amendment. It’s the only way to go.

But there’s another provision there that allows two-thirds of the states to call for a constitutional convention and if they do, Congress has to call it. And our concern is that far-right groups realize that there would be no limits to what could be discussed and considered at a convention like this. So they can really undo our Constitution and there’s a growing movement to do that on the far right, and it’s time to call that out and make people realize that.

Protesters take over the inaugural stage during a demonstration calling on lawmakers to overturn the election results in favor of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill, January 6, 2021. The Washington Post via Getty Images

PRIME: So on that note, you said in your book that this constitutional convention could, in fact, trigger attempts to fundamentally change our system of government. You went on to say, and I quote, that all contentious political and social issues could be on the table. But, I mean, I have to ask, how realistic do you think that scenario is?

FEINGOLD: Unfortunately, it’s very realistic. Peter and I have been looking very closely at the fact that they are currently hosting model conventions. They prepare, they identify the people who would be the delegates, and they have a pretty clear agenda: they really want to reduce the ability of the federal government to protect the environment, to protect civil rights laws, to protect the vote. They could ban abortion in the Constitution. Basically, they could do almost anything.

And in some ways they are close to the 34 states. We think they’re using fake numbers to find this, but a new Congress might decide we’re just going to count it that way. So we think it’s an imminent threat and it would be foolish for people who care about our Constitution not to realize that this is something that could really happen and could be worse than January 6th, worse than what happened with the Supreme Court. This might be the worst thing yet.

PRIME: And although you call it a threat, the argument of these far-right groups, however, is that their proposals would limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government and that they would propose procedural changes, things that doesn’t really collect headlines. But then again, maybe you’re saying they have a tougher agenda and consequences?

FEINGOLD: No, there’s no doubt that they have a tougher schedule. Rick Santorum, the former senator and presidential candidate, said it’s like having a real gun and you just pull the pin on it. So their program is not something soft, they can put it in soft terms, but what they’re trying to do is make it that way. The feds can’t protect the environment, that the feds can’t defend women’s reproductive rights, that the suffrage law is further undermined. And so it’s in their writings, it’s in their statements, it’s very clear. In fact, they even want to make it so, some of them, that if 30 states say they don’t like an act of Congress, they can just strike down an act of Congress.

PRIME: Well, it’s been several decades since the last amendment to the Constitution, though. In fact, only 27 amendments out of the 11,000 proposals to Congress have even been ratified. And while this convention process would make that easier to do, have you found any potential benefits in pursuing amendments, especially in such a divided nation right now, where many states disagree with these federal government decisions ?

FEINGOLD: Yeah, we call it the Endangered Constitution for two reasons. One is this far-right movement to rewrite the Constitution and take us back to the 18th century. But the other is that we need amendments, but we need to modify it in a different way. We need to change article five so that the people, we the people by a majority vote or by majority votes in the states make the changes.

PRIME: And so, while you support some changes, are there any specific amendments that you think could actually garner the necessary support and that would perhaps benefit our democracy?

FEINGOLD: Yeah, I mean, you know, Congress almost passed the elimination of the Electoral College once in the 1960s. I think that’s a pretty popular thing. I think there would be other things that would be popular, but that’s not what will come out of this convention if these right-wingers get what they want. What will result is a weakening of this country’s ability to protect itself. And that will be a very difficult outcome for the diverse people who live here in the 21st century. This cannot be allowed.

PRIME: Okay, former Senator Russ Feingold, thank you for taking the time to be with us tonight.

FEINGOLD: Thank you very much.