News
Reliable service days, officials warn
Crews on Wednesday installed an emergency rental pump at a water plant in Jackson, Mississippi, in hopes of restoring more services to parched residents of the capital, who may still be days away. reliable water service, officials said.
Although Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba tried to strike an optimistic note when speaking to reporters, he listed the locations and hours of bottled water distribution centers in the city – some opening this weekend, signaling that the crisis will continue in a few days.
The main hope is to restore normal water pressure before health inspectors can test what comes out of the taps.
“We can’t wait for that to happen, and we can’t wait for a sense of normalcy to return to our residents,” he said.
It has been two days since Lumumba declared a water system emergency resulting from flooding complications at the OB Curtis water plant.
Complications have resulted in widespread drinking water shortages, low pressure or no service at all in some areas.
Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, saying Jackson’s water crisis threatened “critical needs” and had no end in sight.
“We are installing our emergency rental pump at the Jackson Water Plant,” Reeves tweeted Wednesday along with a photo of the work.
“Thank you to the operators, delivery crews and field experts who are carrying out these repairs to restore water for the people of Jackson. Much more needs to be done, but the work is proceeding at an incredible pace!”
Despite the pump’s installation, state officials still told Jackson residents to expect spotty service.
“You will experience fluctuating water pressure while work is underway on the OB Curtis Water Treatment Plant,” the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said in a statement. statement released just before noon on Wednesday. “It could mean that there are times when there is no water.”
nbcnews
News
Ravens announce 15 practice squad signings, including RB Tyler Badie, DT Isaiah Mack, OLB Steven Means
The Ravens announced their initial practice squad for the 2022 season Wednesday, reuniting with many of the players they released ahead of Tuesday’s 53-man-roster deadline.
Among the 15 practice squad signings are rookie running back Tyler Badie, a sixth-round draft pick; defensive tackle Isaiah Mack, who led all defenders in quarterback pressures this preseason, according to Pro Football Focus; outside linebacker Steven Means, who should bolster the depth at the position; and defensive back Ar’Darius Washington, who made the team’s initial 53-man roster last season.
One notable name missing is safety Tony Jefferson, who is reportedly signing with the New York Giants’ practice squad in a reunion with former Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. The 30-year-old veteran played four games in Baltimore last season, recording 17 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.
Here’s a look at the Ravens’ practice squad, which still has room for one more signing:
- QB Anthony Brown
- RB Tyler Badie
- FB/TE Ben Mason
- WR Makai Polk
- WR Binjimen Victor
- WR Raleigh Webb
- OT David Sharpe
- G Kahlil McKenzie
- DT Rayshad Nichols
- DT Isaiah Mack
- OLB Steven Means
- OLB Jeremiah Moon
- CB Kevon Seymour
- CB Daryl Worley
- DB Ar’Darius Washington
()
News
Ravens announce 15 practice squad signings, including RB Tyler Badie, DT Isaiah Mack, OLB Steven Means – The Denver Post
The Ravens announced their initial practice roster for the 2022 season on Wednesday, reuniting with many players they released before Tuesday’s 53-player deadline.
Among the 15 rookies on the practice squad are rookie running back Tyler Badie, a sixth-round pick; defensive tackle Isaiah Mack, who has led all defensemen under quarterback pressure this preseason, according to Pro Football Focus; outside linebacker Steven Means, who should add depth to the position; and defensive back Ar’Darius Washington, who was part of the team’s initial 53-man roster last season.
One notable name missing is safety Tony Jefferson, who reportedly signed with the New York Giants practice squad during a meeting with former Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. The 30-year-old veteran played four games in Baltimore last season, recording 17 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.
Here’s a look at the Ravens’ practice squad, which still has room for another signing:
- QB Anthony Brown
- RB Tyler Badie
- FB/TE Ben Mason
- WR Makai Polk
- WR Binjimen Victor
- WR Raleigh Webb
- OT David Sharpe
- G Kahlil McKenzie
- DT Rayshad Nichols
- DT Isaiah Mack
- OLB Steven stands for
- OLB Jeremiah Moon
- CB Kevon Seymour
- CB Daryl Worley
- DB Ar’Darius Washington
()
denverpost
News
With federal program out of money, Minnesota still offers free at-home COVID-19 tests
Minnesotans who want free COVID-19 at-home tests can still get them from the state or with their insurance after the federal government sunsets a national program because of a lack of funding.
“Ordering through this program will be suspended on Friday, September 2 because Congress hasn’t provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests,” reads a banner alert atop the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website www.COVID.gov.
At-home rapid tests have become the primary way people screen for COVID-19 infection. Residents could order up to three rounds of free tests from the federal government through Friday.
A Minnesota program mirroring the federal one will continue to provide tests until the state’s supply runs out.
“There are no plans to shut down our program as of now,” a Minnesota Department of Health spokesman said Thursday. He noted two rounds of tests can be ordered at mn.gov/covid19.
Eligible insurers should also cover the cost of at-home tests under the federal health emergency that is expected to last until the end of the year.
News
Government aims to increase coal production to 1.23 billion tonnes by 2024-2025
New Delhi:
The government aims to increase coal production to 1.23 billion tonnes by 2024-2025, the coal ministry said on Wednesday.
The Ministry of Coal is ramping up coal production to an ambitious target of 1.23 billion tonnes by FY 2024-25 (including CIL and non-CIL coal blocks) to ensure the country’s energy security, the ministry said in a statement. .
To support the vision, Coal India Ltd (CIL) has taken an integrated planning approach by strengthening the evacuation infrastructure for one billion tonnes of production and the continued transportation of coal to end users.
North Karanpura Coalfield is a major coalfield in the state of Jharkhand under the management of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) having coal resources of approximately 19 billion tons.
CCL has an expected production contribution of approximately 135 million tonnes by FY25, of which approximately 85 MT is expected to be produced from the North Karanpura coalfield from several Greenfield coal mining projects /brownfield, such as Amrapali (25 MT), Magadh (51 MT), Chandragupta (15 MT), Sanghmitra (20 MT, etc.
Currently, the evacuation of coal from the North Karanapura coalfield is covered by the Barkakana-Daltonganj branch railway line of the Eastern Central Railway linking Gomoh and Dehri-on-Son via the Barkakana Loop. The additional railway line was created by CCL, i.e. Tori – Shivpur double railway line (44.37 km). The third line development on the same alignment is under construction with an additional capital of Rs 894 crore, which is expected to be operational by May 2023.
In addition, Shivpur-Kathautia, a new 49 km railway line, has been considered and is being constructed through the formation of a project-specific SPV, which will provide another exit for the evacuation of coal via Koderma to the main railway line from Howrah to Delhi.
The construction of the Tori-Shivpur-Kathautia railway line envisaged by the Ministry of Coal under the PM – Gati Shakati initiative is likely to provide about 125 MT of coal removal capacity by railway and play a major role in phasing out coal transportation by road, the ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
At least the Orlando Magic have the best facility in the NBA! | Commentary
The college football arms race has officially come to the NBA.
And on Wednesday, the Orlando Magic dropped the bomb.
More specifically, they drew back the curtain and unveiled their plush, palatial, new $75 million 130,000-square foot AdventHealth Training Center that comes with every bell and whistle — not to mention two full-length practice floors, two more additional shooting floors, an infrared sauna and steam room, an altitude chamber, zero-gravity reclining chairs, a full-body cryotherapy chamber, nap rooms, an outdoor lap pool with an underwater treadmill, a smoothie bar, a barber shop, a mini golf course and a float pod.
A float pod?
Yes, a float pod, which is described as, “A sensory deprivation pod that helps relax the body and mind simultaneously. Full of water and a high dose of Epsom salt, the floating pod is a multifaceted tool to decrease anxiety and relieve muscle pain. It provides the feeling of weightlessness and shuts out all sights and sounds.”
I’m telling you, in today’s world of obnoxious, clanging-cymbal politicians, divisive cable news personalities and Stephen A. Smith, we could all use our own personal float pod.
“The float pod is one of my favorite things to do,” Magic center Wendell Carter says. “It’s dark and it’s quiet and you’re just laying in there floating on water. To have that at our disposal right there in our locker room is elite.”
If only buildings could win games, the Magic would easily go from worst to first in the NBA this season. But, of course, high-flying players win championships, not free-standing edifices. Even so, buildings, resources, facilities and commitment can hopefully help develop players into stars by putting them in an environment where they strive for excellence and work harder to become great.
It’s the same reason mega-companies such as Google pamper their employees with lavish meals, massage rooms, fitness centers and other assorted perks. The philosophy is simple: If Google engineers love coming to the office, they’re going to want to stay at the office, which means they’re writing and debugging more codes and creating more algorithms. The same could be said for the Magic’s new facility.
“We want to create an atmosphere where our people are energized and invigorated about coming to work with their colleagues,” Magic CEO Alex Martins says.
If you were a Magic player, why wouldn’t you want to come to work in this building? Hell, if I were a Magic player, I would never want to leave work in this building. There’s absolutely every technologically advanced apparatus you could ever dream of to help improve your skills, increase your strength, relax your mind, build your body and rehab your injury. The fact that the Magic’s longtime healthcare partner, AdventHealth, is under the same roof means Magic players have instant access to some of the best orthopedic doctors, surgeons and imaging equipment in the world.
Not only that, there is an expansive kitchen, dining room and “family” lounge area where chefs will cook breakfast for the players, coaches and staff when they arrive at the facility and prepare lunch for when they are done with practice. Then, perhaps, the players will retire to their individual nap rooms for a little post-lunch siesta. Then maybe they’ll work out in the weight room, take a steam bath and get a massage or a haircut before heading home,
“I was amazed when I first saw it,” Carter says. “I’ve been to most every facility in the NBA, and I’ve never seen anything like this. This shows the backing we have from the DeVos family and AdventHealth. They have given us everything we need to be great, but at the end of the day, we have come do the work to become great.”
The idea for the training facility was hatched 4½ years ago when Jeff Weltman, the Magic’s president of basketball operations, came to Martins’ office and broached the topic. From there, Weltman and Martins toured 15 or so of the top training facilities across the NBA and the NFL. They took extensive notes, created a concept combining the best qualities of all the facilities they visited and then came up with some unique ideas.
The building is a block away from Amway Center and, according to city commissioner Regina Hill, will further enhance the ongoing revitalization of the Parramore community. Kudos should also go to the Magic for awarding $17 million (32 percent) of the design and construction contracts to local businesses owned by minorities and women.
With that said, let’s get back to the $75 million, 130,000-square foot elephant-in-the-room question that Magic fans most care about: Can the best building in the NBA help one of the worst teams in the NBA actually win games?
The answer: Not immediately, but perhaps eventually.
College football coaches and athletic directors often tell us that the arms race in their sport is necessary because luxuriant facilities help entice top recruits. In today’s NBA, couldn’t an argument be made that an organization’s plush digs could be a deciding factor in luring a top free agent?
“There’s no doubt,” Martins says. “Players care about three things: Obviously, they want to be paid fairly. They want to play for teams that are competing for championships. And they want to know that they are competing and preparing in one of the best facilities in the league. I can honestly say — having seen them all — this is the best facility in the NBA today.”
It just goes to show how far athletic performance and training facilities have come since the Magic’s first season in 1989. Magic legendary broadcaster David Steele told the story Friday of the team’s original practice facility at the old downtown Orlando Recreation Center, where Magic players shared a single basketball court with the general public. During practice, players stored their personal belongings in old metal lockers but had to clear out the locker room after practice so the city’s firefighters and police officers could use it to get ready for their rec-league games.
Probably because of the stress of their everyday jobs, it’s been said that those rec-league games of yesteryear between the fire department and police department would often get quite contentious.
Too bad they didn’t have float pods, infrared saunas and zero-gravity recliners back then.
Email me at [email protected]. Hit me up on Twitter @BianchiWrites and listen to my Open Mike radio show every weekday from 6 to 9:30 a.m. on FM 96.9, AM 740 and HD 101.1-2
()
News
A French tennis player prepares his bag before the end of the match at the US Open
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
French tennis player Benoit Paire had a bizarre one-and-don US Open experiencelosing to Cameron Norrie in straight sets in the first round on Tuesday.
On a hot day in new yorkPaire lost 6-0, 7-6 (7-1), 6-0, losing the third set in just 20 minutes and would have stormed into the match and looked disinterested.
“Maybe the heat got to him,” Norrie said after the game.
“Obviously it was really hot, and maybe towards the end of that third set he was playing really fast and trying to make very short points. And maybe the heat was getting to him.”
US OPEN 2022: AMERICAN DANIELLE COLLINS LAUNCHES NAOMI OSAKA IN THE FIRST ROUND
Before the end of the third set, Paire was seen packing up with Norrie leading 5-0.
After the match, Paire was asked if the US Open was the last time tennis fans would see him at a Grand Slam event, with Paire admitting he would need to find some motivation.
US OPEN CHAMPION PLEADS FOR OUTFIT CHANGE, NIKE BLAST IN WARDROBE MALFUNCTION
“I was leading 5-3. I could have taken the second set. It would have felt good in my head, but my demons came back – the double faults – and it always starts the same again,” Paire told the French. L’Equipe magazine, according to Yahoo Sport Australia.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM
“We’ll see what happens. I’m not sure if I’ll continue the season, maybe stop there and see if I resume next year.
“Even in Grand Slams, I find it difficult to fight. I hope one day to find motivation, something that will make me love tennis. Right now I’m the happiest when I’m at home and the unhappiest when I’m in the tournament.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
This isn’t the first time Paire has been accused of not doing his best. The French received a Code breach at Wimbledon in 2021 for lack of effort.
Fox
Reliable service days, officials warn
Ravens announce 15 practice squad signings, including RB Tyler Badie, DT Isaiah Mack, OLB Steven Means
Altcoins Outperform Bitcoin In August Rollercoaster
Ravens announce 15 practice squad signings, including RB Tyler Badie, DT Isaiah Mack, OLB Steven Means – The Denver Post
With federal program out of money, Minnesota still offers free at-home COVID-19 tests
Government aims to increase coal production to 1.23 billion tonnes by 2024-2025
At least the Orlando Magic have the best facility in the NBA! | Commentary
A French tennis player prepares his bag before the end of the match at the US Open
With strike threat looming, nurses to announce ‘next steps’ in contract negotiations
Biden set to address ‘battle for the soul of the nation’
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
What are sweepstakes casinos?
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Finance1 week ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Diet and fitness2 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs