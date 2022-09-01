MEXICO CITY — Another mother searching for her missing son has been killed in northern Mexico, becoming the third volunteer search activist killed in Mexico since 2021.
Serena Williams beats No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit at US Open to reach 3rd Round
NEW YORK — Serena Williams can call it “evolving” or “retiring” or whatever she wants. And she can be coy about whether or not this U.S. Open will actually mark the end of her playing days. Those 23 Grand Slam titles earned that right.
If she keeps playing like this, who knows how long this farewell will last?
No matter what happens once her trip to Flushing Meadows is over, here is what is important to know after Wednesday night: The 40-year-old Williams is still around, she’s still capable of terrific tennis, she’s still winning — and, like the adoring spectators whose roars filled Arthur Ashe Stadium again — she’s ready for more.
Williams eliminated No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 in the U.S. Open’s second round to ensure that she will play at least one more singles match at what she’s hinted will be the last tournament of her illustrious career.
“There’s still a little left in me,” Williams said with a smile during her on-court interview, then acknowledged during her post-match news conference: ”These moments are clearly fleeting.”
After beating 80th-ranked Danka Kovinic in straight sets Monday, then collecting her 23rd victory in her past 25 matches against someone ranked Nos. 1 or 2 against Kontaveit on Wednesday, the six-time champion at Flushing Meadows will play Friday for a spot in the fourth round.
Her opponent will be Ajla Tomljanovic, a 29-year-old Australian who is ranked 46th. They’ve never met, but Tomljanovic, who said she considers herself a Williams fan, figures she knows what to anticipate from the American — and from those in the seats.
“I was playing on Court 7 both of my matches so far at the same time as her, and I could hear the crowd. I’m like, ‘Court 7 isn’t that close.’ I kept thinking, ‘Oh, my God, that’s annoying me and I’m not even playing against her.’ I don’t know how I’m going to do it,” Tomljanovic said. “What I’m going to focus on is to keep the scoreline close, because I think she gets dangerous if she gets up. She’s the best when she gets ahead.”
On Wednesday, Williams hit serves at up to 119 mph, stayed with Kontaveit during lengthy exchanges of big swings from the baselines and conjured up some of her trademark brilliance when it was needed most.
After pulling out a tight first set, then faltering in the second, Williams headed to the locker room for a bathroom break before the third.
Something had to give, someone had to blink.
When they resumed, it was Williams who lifted her level and emerged as the better player.
Just as she’s done so many times, on so many stages, with so much at stake.
“I’m just Serena. After I lost the second set, I thought, ‘Oh, my goodness, I better give my best effort because this could be it,’” Williams said, surely echoing the thoughts of everyone paying any attention.
“I never get to play like this — since ’98, really,” she said. “Literally, I’ve had an ‘X’ on my back since ’99,” the year she claimed her first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open at age 17.
Whatever rust accumulated when Williams missed about a year of action before returning to the tour in late June appears to have vanished. She was 1-3 in 2022 entering the U.S. Open.
“Now it’s kind of coming together,” Williams said. “I mean, it had to come together today.”
Williams has doubles to play, too. She and her sister, Venus, have won 14 major championships as a team and will begin that event Thursday night.
Kontaveit, a 26-year-old from Estonia, is a powerful hitter in her own right, the sort that spread across women’s tennis over the past two decades after a pair of siblings from Compton, California, changed the game.
But there’s a caveat attached to Kontaveit’s ranking: She has never won so much as one quarterfinal match at any Grand Slam tournament in 30 career appearances.
So maybe that’s why, much like with Kovinic 48 hours earlier, Williams’ opponent was introduced just by her name, and Kontaveit walked out to a smattering of applause. Williams, in contrast, got the full treatment: highlight video, a listing of her many accolades and a loud greeting from folks part of the largest U.S. Open attendance ever at a night session, 29,959, eclipsing the record set Monday.
“It was her moment,” Kontaveit said. “Of course, this is totally about her.”
As strident a competitor as tennis, or any sport, has seen, as rightly self-confident in her abilities as any athlete, Williams was not about to think of this whole exercise as merely a celebration of her career.
She came to New York wanting to win, of course.
Wearing the same glittery crystal-encrusted top and diamond-accented sneakers — replete with solid gold shoelace tags and the word “Queen” on the right one, “Mama” on the left — that she sported Monday, Williams was ready for prime time.
The match began with Kontaveit grabbing the first five points, Williams the next five. And on they went, back and forth. Kontaveit’s mistakes were cheered — even faults, drawing an admonishment for the crowd from chair umpire Alison Hughes about making noise between serves.
Early in the third set, Kontaveit hit a cross-court forehand that caught the outermost edge of a sideline. A video on the stadium screens showed just how close it was, confirming that the ball did, indeed, land in. That brought out boos from the stands. Williams raised her arm and wagged a finger, telling her backers not to cause a fuss.
If anything, Kontaveit received more acknowledgment from the player trying to defeat her than anyone else, as Williams would respond to great shots with a nod or a racket clap.
“They were not rooting against me. They just wanted Serena to win so bad,” Kontaveit said, calling the treatment she received “fair,” even if it was “something I never experienced before.”
Williams broke for a 5-4 edge when Kontaveit pushed a backhand long, spurring yelling spectators to rise to their feet — and Williams’ husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, jumped right in, too, waving his arms in her direction, a few rows in front of where Venus and Tiger Woods were two seats apart.
But with a chance to serve out that set, Williams briefly lost her way. A double-fault made it 5-all.
Eventually they went to a tiebreaker, and at 3-3, a chant of “Let’s go, Serena!” broke out, accompanied by rhythmic clapping. Soon, Williams delivered a 101 mph service winner and a 91 mph ace to seal that set.
To Kontaveit’s credit, she did not fold, did not let the disappointment linger. Instead, she raced to a 3-0 edge in the second with 10 winners and zero unforced errors.
In the third, it was Williams who gained the upper hand, and it seemed every point she won elicited an enthusiastic response. After a swinging forehand volley winner put Williams a game from victory, she raised both arms, then clenched her left fist.
One game, and five minutes later, it was over — and her stay at the U.S. Open could proceed.
Asked whether she’s a title contender, Williams answered: “I can not think that far. I’m having fun and I’m enjoying it.”
Five-run third inning sinks Twins in loss to Red Sox
The Twins returned home from Houston last week on a six-game losing streak, their longest of the year, staring up in the standings four games behind Cleveland.
The period of time since they returned to Target Field has been marked by better play, the Twins slicing into the Guardians’ lead. Though they lost on Wednesday night 6-5 to Boston in the series finale with a ninth-inning rally coming up just short, they leave home in a much better place than they were a week ago. The Twins head into an off day — and then a month of September that sees them tackling a schedule chock full of games against division rivals — 1 1/2 games behind Cleveland.
While one big swing from Nick Gordon turned the Twins’ fortunes a night earlier, the Red Sox had one of their own on Wednesday night. After a fielder’s choice in which Jose Miranda tried to nab the lead runner rather than stepping on first base and instead got no outs to load the bases, Rafael Devers lined a grand slam in the third inning off starter Joe Ryan that landed just barely over the wall in left-center.
Another home run from J.D. Martinez shortly after put the Red Sox up five, a deficit that the Twins chipped away at but could never quite recover from.
The Twins came just a couple feet away from tying the game in the eighth inning when Gordon, Tuesday’s hero, smoked a double high off the wall in right field. A pair of runs came around to score, bringing the Twins the closest they had been all night, but Gordon, who didn’t move quickly out of the box, was thrown out at third for the final out of the inning, trying to stretch the hit into a triple.
The Twins scored a run in the eighth inning on Luis Arraez’s sacrifice fly, and the designated hitter was responsible for bringing home their first two runs, too, hitting his eighth home run of the year in the third inning. Those were the only two runs the Twins scored in the loss against Red Sox starter Michael Wacha, who threw six innings and struck out seven in his start.
Mexico’s 3rd grave-finding volunteer killed
Representative Paloma Sánchez, congresswoman from Sinaloa, said Rodríguez Barraza was abducted near her home and killed on Tuesday, the International Day of Missing Persons, which was marked in Mexico by marches and protests.
The motive for the murders is unclear, as most investigators say publicly that they are not looking for evidence to convict the killers.
Volunteer search teams, usually made up of mothers of more than 100,000 missing people in Mexico, say they just want to find the bodies of their loved ones, mourn them and bury them properly.
In a video published by “Hasta Encontrarles”, another research group, Rodríguez Barraza can be heard saying the classic phrase: “I’m looking for my son, I’m not looking for the culprits”.
Her son, Fernando Ramírez Rodríguez, has not been seen since his abduction in the town of La Cruz, Sinaloa, in October 2019. La Cruz is located on the Pacific coast between the port of Mazatlan and the state capital, Culiacán.
Sinaloa is home to the drug cartel of the same name.
Rodríguez Barraza said gunmen in a white car snatched away his then 20-year-old son. Since then – despite conducting her own investigation and offering the evidence to prosecutors – she has heard nothing.
“I took videos from them, brought them witnesses, and so far they haven’t done anything for me,” she said of prosecutors.
It’s a common story in Mexico. Faced with the inaction or incompetence of the authorities, many mothers are forced to carry out their own investigations or join search parties which, often acting on points, cross gullies and fields, driving iron rods in the ground to detect the telltale stench of rotting bodies.
Most of the victims are believed to have been killed by drug cartels, their bodies thrown into shallow graves, dissolved or burned. Drug and kidnapping gangs often use the same locations over and over again, creating grisly killing fields.
Searchers, and the police who sometimes accompany them, are focused on finding graves and identifying the remains – not collecting evidence of how they died or who killed them. Search groups sometimes even obtain anonymous information about where the bodies are buried, information likely only available to the killers or their accomplices.
But the volunteers, mostly women, say they received threats and were watched – presumably by the same people who murdered their sons, brothers and husbands.
In 2021, in neighboring Sonora state, researcher Aranza Ramos was found dead a day after her search party found a still-smoldering body disposal pit. Earlier that year, volunteer-seeking activist Javier Barajas Piña was shot dead in Mexico’s most violent state of Guanajuato.
Cartels can be irritated simply by the inconvenience: after searchers find the bodies, they are forced to find new disposal sites for the bodies.
Among search groups, called “collectives” in Mexico, human remains are not called corpses or bodies. Researchers call them “treasures” because they are valuable to grieving families.
Researchers typically call law enforcement when they think they’ve found a burial, mostly because authorities often refuse to perform the slow but critical DNA tests unless the remains are professionally exhumed.
A group of research collectives issued a statement on Wednesday asking for protection for research mothers.
“No mother should be killed for searching for her children,” the coalition wrote. “On the contrary, the government is obligated to ensure their safety by continuing their search, as long as thousands of missing persons cases continue to accumulate.”
Lusterless Loons fall 3-0 to Real Salt Lake
Minnesota United manager Adrian Heath said it repeatedly leading up to Wednesday’s game at Real Salt Lake: the Loons would rotate their squad.
While foreshadowed, it was the volume that surprised.
Heath made six total changes — five elective — and the new starting XI was less than the sum of its parts in a 3-0 loss at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah.
Heath then made an uncharacteristic five subs, including three at halftime, to try to dig out of the hole. Heath also didn’t have star Emanuel Reynoso at his disposal; the Argentine star was left out of the game-day roster due to rest.
With the defeat, Minnesota’s home game against FC Dallas, a fellow contender for a home seed in the MLS Cup Playoffs, becomes all the more important.
Defensive breakdowns started early with Brent Kallman’s failure to full clear a cross and Alan Benitez allowing Sergio Cordova to beat him to the ball and score in the sixth minute.
Then the Loons defense was undone and Jefferson Savarino tapped in a cross to make it 2-0 in the 23rd minute. Anderson Julio made it 3-0 on a breakaway in the 79th minute.
Minnesota (13-10-5) remained winless at RSL, going 0-1-4 since 2017 and Salt Lake (11-8-9) closed the gap on the Loons in the Western Conference standings to two points.
Heath said Monday he would rotate the lineup given three games in a span of eight days and some players needing a rest. The five changes he chose to make, all in the midfield or attack, were added to one forced change: Kallman coming in for Bakaye Dibassy, who suffered a season-ending injury in the 2-1 win over Houston on Saturday.
Mender Garcia received his first MLS start between Abu Danladi and Bongi Hlongwane. The midfield three was Joseph Rosales, Wil Trapp and Jonathan Gonzalez, who also made his first MLS start.
Heath’s halftime changes included backup goalkeeper Tyler Miller relieving Dayne St. Clair, who appeared to have an issue with his hand on RSL’s second goal. Robin Lod subbed on for Abu Danladi and Oniel Fisher replaced a besieged Benitez.
Besides Reynoso, the four other starters were put the bench Franco Fragapane, Luis Amarilla, Robin Lod and Kervin Arriaga. Only Fragapane did not play.
Reynoso and Fragapane came into the midweek game one yellow card away from suspension, and without them risking that, they will be available for Dallas.
No fun under the California sun
It had to happen. After skating all summer without blackouts, Californians were urged on Wednesday to crank up their thermostats to 78 degrees and avoid charging electric vehicles during peak hours as a heat wave grips the state. Luckily, new gasoline cars won’t be banned until 2035.
Heat waves are not unusual, and not long ago California and other states could ride through them without having to resort to emergency measures. No more. Last summer, Californians were repeatedly urged to conserve electricity to avoid blackouts. The state also extended the life of several gas-fired power plants that were due to close, but that was not enough.
Brett Baty suffers UCL tear in right thumb and is heading for surgery
Any chance of Brett Baty supplying a storybook moment in the heat of a September pennant race likely just went out the window.
The Mets announced on Wednesday that Baty has a tear in the UCL of his right thumb. He will have surgery on Thursday to repair it. According to the Mets, typical recovery for an injury of this nature is five weeks.
The highly-touted third base prospect hurt the thumb while diving for a ball on Aug. 28 against the Rockies.
“It was a backhanded play where his thumb got down in the grass,” Buck Showalter said before Wednesday’s game. “It was actually a foul ball that he dove for and it bent back.”
Baty, who made his MLB debut on Aug. 17, went 7-for-38 (.184) in his first taste of the big leagues. In 394 plate appearances at Double-A this season, he slashed .312/.406/.544 with 19 home runs. His initial call-up was due to Eduardo Escobar’s oblique injury, which has since healed. As Luis Guillorme makes his way back from his own injury, the need for Baty to be on the active roster was going to decrease anyway, but the injury still comes at a tough time for a 22-year-old just learning the ins and outs of the big leagues.
“Talking to the doctors and getting our arms around it finally, there is a possibility that he will make it back,” Showalter said after Wednesday’s game. “The return on this is at a pretty high rate. I don’t want to get in a lot of medical stuff but over the years with this injury, we have a pretty good success rate. We also think there’s an outside possibility he could return this season.”
In his first at-bat as a big leaguer, Baty hit a home run in Atlanta. He collected a hit in each of his first three MLB games before falling into an 0-for-14 hole. The fact that Baty remained on the active roster once Escobar returned on Aug. 27 meant the Mets may have seen him as a piece of their team for the rest of the season (especially with rosters expanding on Sept. 1), but they won’t get a chance to test that out now.
To replace him on the active roster, the Mets called up outfielder Terrance Gore from Triple-A Syracuse.
