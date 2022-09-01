News
Serena Williams wins again at US Open, beating No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit
By HOWARD FENDRICH
NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams can call it “evolving” or “retiring” or whatever she wants. And she can be coy about whether or not this U.S. Open will actually mark the end of her playing days. Those 23 Grand Slam titles earned that right.
If she keeps playing like this, who knows how long this farewell will last?
No matter what happens once her trip to Flushing Meadows is over, here is what is important to know after Wednesday night: The 40-year-old Williams is still around, she’s still capable of terrific tennis, she’s still winning — and, like the adoring spectators whose roars filled Arthur Ashe Stadium again — she’s ready for more.
Williams eliminated No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 in the U.S. Open’s second round to ensure that she will play at least one more singles match at what she’s hinted will be the last tournament of her illustrious career.
“There’s still a little left in me,” Williams said with a smile during her on-court interview.
“This is what I do best,” she added. “I love a challenge and I’m rising to the challenge.”
Oh, is she ever. After beating 80th-ranked Danka Kovinic in straight sets Monday, then collecting her 23rd victory in her past 25 matches against someone ranked No. 1 or No. 2 against Kontaveit on Wednesday, the six-time champion at Flushing Meadows will play Friday for a spot in the fourth round. Her opponent will be Ajla Tomljanovic, a 29-year-old Australian.
Asked how she’s doing it so far, Williams replied with a hearty laugh: “Well, I’m a pretty good player.”
She hit serves at up to 119 mph, stayed with Kontaveit during lengthy exchanges of big swings from the baselines and conjured up some of her trademark brilliance when it was needed most.
After pulling out a tight first set, then faltering a bit in the second, Williams headed to the locker room for a bit of a break before the third.
Something had to give, someone had to blink.
When they resumed, it was Williams who lifted her level and emerged as the better player.
Just as she’s done so many times, on so many stages, with so much at stake.
“I’m just Serena. After I lost the second set, I thought, ‘Oh, my goodness, I better give my best effort because this could be it,’” Williams said, surely echoing the thoughts of every one of the people paying any attention.
“I’m super competitive. Honestly, I’m just looking at it as a bonus. I don’t have anything to prove,” she said, which certainly is true. “I never get to play like this — since ’98, really. Literally, I’ve had an ‘X’ on my back since ’99,” the year she claimed her first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open at age 17.
Williams missed about a year of action before returning to the tour in late June at Wimbledon. She lost in the first round there and was 1-3 in 2022 entering ths U.S. Open, where she is 2-0 this week.
Williams also has doubles to play, too. She and her sister, Venus, have won 14 major championships as a team and will begin that event Thursday night.
More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis:
Incredible night at Citi Field as Jacob deGrom & friends beat Dodgers, 2-1 – The Denver Post
The only person who could get to Jacob deGrom on Wednesday was arguably the best player in the National League. The game of the night, however, came from one of the most underrated players on the senior circuit.
In the Mets’ 2-1 win over the Dodgers, the Dodgers’ only run came from a solo home run by Mookie Betts in the sixth inning. Everyone else on the Dodgers roster was down 2-for-24 to two-time winner Cy Young. He struck out nine batters and walked one, with the only two non-Betts hits going to meager singles. There would have been another very crushing blow, but some of the best outfield defenses you’ll ever see prevented that from happening.
Perhaps most encouragingly, the Mets left deGrom for seven full innings, the first time this season he has recorded 21 outs in a game. One of these pullbacks, however, sits far, far above the others.
Hanging on to a one-run lead in the top of the seventh inning, deGrom’s 0-1 fastball to Justin Turner caught a little too much plate. Turner whistled a line drive that headed for the center field wall, which would have sent the enraged crowd at Citi Field into a state of despondency. Instead, they let out a joyful cry in unison as Brandon Nimmo leapt into the wall and returned with the grab of his life.
In the space of about five seconds, Nimmo saved the lead, deGrom’s chance of victory and the energy of the crowd while showing the most emotion on the pitch of his career. The hold sent Nimmo into relative hysteria, screaming, pumping his fists and patting his fellow outfielders. Watching from the mound, deGrom looked in disbelief, throwing his arms skyward as an “I can’t believe this happened” look crossed his face.
As Nimmo continues to have the best overall season of his career, on the eve of his free agency winter, the center fielder now has a game to lead his 2022 highlights reel. he can hack it as a long-term option in center field should be headed to this game, in which a perfect marriage of speed, route to the ball and defensive ability combined for an iconic moment this Mets season. .
The offense didn’t do much, but Starling Marte’s two-run homer was enough to put them near the finish line, and deGrom, Nimmo and the bullpen got them through. Adam Ottavino was spectacular in his only work run, forcing Joey Gallo, Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts to complete the eighth run. Ottavino’s 1-2-3 mastery over the Dodgers kept the go-ahead from getting to home plate and also created another electric moment.
With the Mets leading in the ninth inning, Buck Showalter brought on Edwin Diaz for the first time since Friday. More importantly, it meant Timmy Trumpet could play Diaz. As the Dominant moved closer from the bullpen to the pitcher’s mound, Timmy Trumpet played a live rendition of his earworm riff from “Narco,” which accompanied Diaz to the mound. all season. Hearing it from Trumpet himself, rather than the stadium’s PA system, seemed to make Diaz even harder to hit.
Trea Turner was his first victim, hitting three pitches. Then it was time for Freddie Freeman to bite the dust. He failed harmlessly at second base. Will Smith made the last with a grounder at third. Good morning, good afternoon, good night, and don’t forget to tip the trumpeter.
latest news California lawmakers reject bill allowing staff to unionize at state capitol
For the fourth time in five years, California’s legislature has rejected a bill allowing its staff to unionize, breaking away from other West Coast states that have approved similar legislation in an attempt to improve working conditions and to compensate for power imbalances between politicians and their legislative staff.
The bill died after Assemblyman Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove) initially refused to allow a vote in his committee on the final night before lawmakers adjourned for the year . Cooper reversed his decision minutes later and allowed a vote on the bill, which did not gain enough support to pass.
“The reason I held this is not to make these people vote hard,” Cooper said when speaking out against the legislation. “So you can access Twitter. I do not care. You can connect on Facebook. I do not care. It is doing what is right.
For decades, legislative employees have not been given the same right to unionize as other workers in the private and public sectors despite the Democratic legislature’s close ties to unions in the state Capitol.
The National Labor Relations Act of 1935 grants most private sector employees the right to join a union and engage in collective bargaining. California lawmakers granted state employees the right to collectively bargain over wages, hours, and other terms of employment more than 40 years later under the Ralph C. Dills Act of 1977, but have excludes legislative staff. An attempt to include legislative workers in the Dills Act failed in 2000.
Former State Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) launched an effort in 2018 to allow legislative staff to unionize. But despite several attempts, the powerful former legislator failed to push the legislation out of the Assembly before resigning from the legislature in January to lead the California Federation of Labor.
To circumvent the Assembly, where the legislation had repeatedly died, Assemblyman Mark Stone (D-Scotts Valley) amended a bill already in the state Senate in May with new language to allow staff to unionize. The Federation of Labor has added the bill to its priority legislation for the year and formed a broad lobbying coalition of unions representing teachers, machinists, nurses, firefighters, construction trades, truck drivers, engineers, auto workers and other professions to lobby for its adoption.
The only registered opponent of Assembly Bill 1577, an organization called Govern for California, argued that unionizing legislative staff could create a conflict of interest if workers are represented by a union that opposes certain laws.
But the biggest challenge for advocates was convincing lawmakers.
In most workplaces, employees sign cards or vote to form a union, often in defiance of the company. This dynamic was reversed in the Legislative Assembly, where essentially the employer had to vote to allow workers to unionize.
“It would be like being in a normal workplace and having to write a proposal for your boss that says, ‘Hey, you know, you’re not doing a good enough job. We need better protections. And by the way, I want you to push for this,” Gonzalez said days before the vote. “It’s a really tricky position given the power dynamics.”
The Senate passed the bill with a 31-2 vote on Tuesday.
“If we believe in the right to unionize, if we believe in our obligation to protect and defend workers, we owe it to our staff to give them a voice in their business, in their working conditions and in their career path” , said Senator Josh. Newman (D-Fullerton) said during the upper house floor debate.
In the Assembly the next day, Cooper argued that the bill had not gone through the proper vetting process.
The legislation’s disappearance on Wednesday marked the third time it had failed to make it out of the Assembly’s Public Jobs and Pensions Committee, chaired by Cooper.
“I am devastated for the hardworking Legislature staff, 70% of whom said they want a union,” Gonzalez tweeted, referring to a survey conducted by the Federation of Labor to gauge interest in unionizing. “We will continue to support the staff.”
Yankees Notebook: Jameson Taillon hopes to make his next start after X-rays show no break
ANAHEIM — Jameson Taillon is sore but optimistic. The Yankees’ right-hander left Tuesday night’s game after a line drive hit him on the forearm. X-Rays showed no breaks, but the arm was swollen and sore.
“There’s still a little bit of swelling in there, but he was encouraged. He felt like it feels better than he expected,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before Wednesday night’s series finale against the Angels. “We’ll see how the next couple days go and hopefully he’ll be in position to make his next start. But we’ll know more in the next day and a half.
“Tomorrow he’ll play catch when we get to Tampa.”
If Taillon is not able to make his next scheduled start, the Yankes do have an off day on Thursday and could bring Gerrit Cole back on regular rest to pitch in Monday’s series-opener against the Twins at the Stadium. They have very limited options in the minor leagues after trading the bulk of their upper-level pitching at the trade deadline.
RIZZO RESTS
After hitting homers in two straight games, Anthony Rizzo was out of the lineup Wednesday. Boone said he is still dealing with a back issue, which has cost him nine games already this season.
“He’s still dealing with the back stuff,” Boone said. “Obviously, he’s got good results the last couple of days, but it’s definitely been something that’s weighing him down a little bit. I feel like I have to give him a day here. But it’s weighing him down.
“He’ll be available off the bench, but it’s something that’s just kind of wearing him down,” Boone added. “He just can’t move like he’d like. He’s dealing with some pain in there. He’s not able to do the level of exercises that he usually does to be able to prepare himself to play every day. So we’ll see.”
Rizzo hit his 30th home run of the season Tuesday night, but in the dugout between innings, he was wearing a large wrap with infrared heat on his lower back.
Rizzo, 33, missed four games in July and five in August with a lower back issue which he said he had gotten once a season over the last few years of his career.
“I think we have a good plan in place moving forward that we’re confident that we can get it corrected,” Boone said.
That could include Rizzo missing a few games in a row.
“That could be something that we do,” Boone said. “We have a couple of days, but we’ll get there. It’s not going to be an IL situation.”
NEXT FOR NESTOR
Nestor Cortes came through his bullpen session fine on Wednesday. It was his first time throwing off the mound since Aug. 25 when the left-hander went on the injured list with a strained left groin, but he and the Yankees are hopeful it will be limited to just the 15 days.
Cortes is expected to throw a live batting practice session on Saturday at the Yankees player development complex while the team is in town to play the Rays.
A first-time All-Star, Cortes has arguably been the Yankees’ most reliable starter this season.
SEVERINO STARTING
Luis Severino, who has been on the injured list since July 14, will make his first minor league rehab start on Friday night for the low Class-A Tampa Tarpons. Severino was diagnosed with what the team said was a “mild” lat strain, but two weeks later was placed on the 60-day IL. The right-hander was not happy about it and said he felt fine, but it allowed the Yankees to slow down his return and manage their 40-man roster after the trade deadline.
Severino missed most of the last three seasons with a lat strain and then Tommy John surgery. The right-hander could be back in the middle of next month.
Report – FBI agents ‘lost faith’ in Wray: ‘He must go’
A number of FBI agents say they have “lost faith” in Director Christopher Wray and are now calling for his resignation, according to a report.
Former FBI agent Kurt Siuzdak, an attorney who represents whistleblowers, said agents told him they “felt like the director had lost control of the office.” washington time reported.
“They say, ‘How does this guy survive? He leaves. He has to go,” Siuzdak added.
The report of Wray’s poor reputation among rank and file agents comes just after top FBI official Timothy Thibault left office last week.
Thibault, who says he retired of his own volition, was facing numerous allegations, including from FBI whistleblowers, about displaying political bias on his social media, removing a line of inquiry on Hunter Biden, the inconsistent pursuit of investigations, the mishandling of election-related issues and swelling cases of domestic violent extremism.
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the senior Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, has responded to several FBI whistleblower allegations and was the first to come to light this year on some of those against Thibault.
Upon Thibault’s release from the FBI, Grassley said in a statement provided to Breitbart News that Thibault’s alleged bias “casts a shadow over all of the office work in which he was involved”, much of which was highly publicized and had a national impact.
“Political bias should have no place in the FBI, and the effort to rekindle the FBI’s credibility cannot end with its exit,” Grassley said.
The Time noted that calls for Wray to step down have occurred in the past, including in 2018 when then-Florida Governor Rick Scott called on Wray to step down for not following up on a tip about the shooter of Parkland, and in 2020, when the then Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) has called for Wray’s resignation over his handling of now-debunked Russia collusion charges.
FBI agents “tell me they’ve lost faith in Wray. All Wray does is come in and say we need more training and we do things about it or we won’t tolerate it,” Siuzdak said, according to the Time.
In addition to Thibault’s seemingly abrupt departure from the FBI, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, has made headlines for the many whistleblowers who have approached his office.
Jordan recently estimated that 14 FBI whistleblowers with useful information have spoken with his office in the past year, a number he told Breitbart News “highlights how political this place has become.”
In addition to the series of whistleblower allegations, the FBI this month raided former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence for classified documents. The stunning move prompted top Republicans such as Trump, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Republican House Conference Speaker Representative Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and others to call the FBI raid politically motivated rather than just.
In response to reported calls for Wray to resign, the FBI told the Time in a statement, “The men and women of the FBI work hard every day to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution.”
“All employees are held to the highest standards of professional and ethical conduct, and we expect them to focus on process, rigor and objectivity in carrying out their duties,” says the press release. “Allegations of misconduct are taken seriously and referred to the Inspection Division or the appropriate investigative body.”
Write to Ashley Oliver at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter at @asholiver.
Slain Marine’s family revives Alec Baldwin defamation suit
NEW YORK — The family of a Marine killed in Afghanistan has revived a defamation lawsuit against Alec Baldwin over comments the actor made online.
The sisters and widow of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum allege Baldwin subjected them to online threats and harassment after he posted and commented on a photo shared online by one of McCollum’s sisters, Roice McCollum, who had been in Washington during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.
Baldwin had donated $5,000 to the family after learning of the death of Rylee McCollum in a bombing at the airport in Kabul in August 2021, just weeks before his daughter was born. Baldwin had contacted Roice McCollum via Instagram, according to the lawsuit.
In January 2022, Baldwin saw that Roice McCollum posted a picture of demonstrators from former President Donald Trump’s rally taken on the day Congress counted the Electoral College votes from the 2020 presidential election, according to the complaint.
Baldwin sent her a private message and confirmed she had organized the fundraiser for her brother, the lawsuit said. She responded that her participation in the protest was “perfectly legal,” according to court documents.
Baldwin told Roice McCollum he would share her photo with his 2.4 million Instagram followers and wrote: “Good luck,” according to the lawsuit.
In the lawsuit, Roice McCollum said she “did not take part in, nor did she support or condone the rioting that erupted” at the Capitol, and was cleared of any wrongdoing after meeting with the FBI.
The family’s lawsuit was initially filed in Wyoming but dismissed by a judge there in May for lack of jurisdiction because Baldwin made the posts in New York and they weren’t directed specifically at a Wyoming audience.
The current lawsuit was filed in New York on Friday and seeks a combined $25 million in punitive and compensatory damages.
Baldwin had asked for the case to be dismissed in Wyoming, saying he was expressing his political opinion and that claims by McCollum’s sister Cheyenne McCollum and his widow Jiennah McCollum should be dismissed because he did not make any statements about them.
In an email, Luke Nikas, an attorney representing Baldwin, said “Mr. Baldwin donated several thousand dollars to Ms. McCollum to honor her husband, and now she’s suing him for more because she disagrees with his political opinion about the insurrection that occurred on January 6th at the U.S. Capitol Building. We expect to prevail in this lawsuit, as we did the last time they filed it.”
