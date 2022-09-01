News
Shohei Ohtani adds to Yankees August misery with 3-run blast off Gerrit Cole
ANAHEIM — Gerrit Cole and the Yankees just have to be happy August is over.
The Yankees ace was the victim of some shaky defense behind him and then guilty of making a bad pitch to one of the best hitters on the planet. It all resulted in Shohei Ohtani hammering a go-ahead, game-winning home run off Cole leading the Angels to a 3-2 win over the Yankees Wednesday night at Angels Stadium.
The Yankees (79-52) have lost four of their last five games and finish the month of August with a 10-18 record and a -12 run differential, the worst month for the Bombers since September 1991. The Yankees dropped the three-game series to the Angels (57-74) and finished their trip to the West Coast having gone 3-4 after splitting the four-game series with the A’s. Those are the two worst teams in the American League West.
The Bombers have to hope that heading back to the familiarity of the AL East, where they will face the Rays this weekend, will get them back on track. A month ago, the Yankees held a commanding 15-game lead over the Rays in the division, now they go into the Trop just six games up (just five in the loss column).
Cole allowed three runs, two earned, on six hits and a walk. He struck out four.
The bottom of the sixth began with a nearly four-minute delay while security accosted a fan who had jumped the fence, handcuffed him and slowly walked him off the field. Cole threw a few pitches during the delay and got Max Stassi to fly out to center.
Josh Donaldson ranged deep to his right to get David Fletcher’s ground ball, but his throw to first was wide of a stretching DJ LeMahieu, which allowed the A’s shortstop to reach second. Cole actually went out of his way to smack Donaldson on the back after that play.
But the Yankees ace wasn’t expecting the inning to unravel on him.
Mike Trout reached when Isiah Kiner-Falefa bobbled a ground ball to him, not even able to get a throw off. Cole fell behind Ohtani 2-0 and then threw a fastball right over the heart of the plate, waist high that Ohtani obliterated.
The three-run, 427-foot shot that disappeared into the trees behind the centerfield wall gave the Angels the lead. It was Ohtani’s 30th home run of the season and his first off of Cole in his career. The Angels’ reigning MVP was hitting .177 against Cole in 18 plate appearances coming into this game.
The unearned run was the ninth the Yankees have given up this month. The Yankees’ defense has not been as sharp as it was in the first half of the season, when they held the best record in baseball. They have allowed just 24 unearned runs all season.
And with the Yankees offense still struggling, they were held inside the park by Patrick Sandoval. He allowed two runs on three hits. The Angels’ lefty struck out seven and walked two. It was the 35th game this season the Yankees did not hit a home run and they are just 11-24 in those games.
()
News
Bajaj Auto records the highest sales of Bajaj Platina
mini
Bajaj Auto’s total sales for the month of August 2022 rose to 4.01 lakh units, an increase of 8% from the sale of 3.73 lakh units in the corresponding period a year ago .
Below are updates from some of the major car manufacturers in India:
Bajaj Auto
Bajaj Auto also said that in September the company will see a big increase in market share.
In the two-wheeler segment, the company recorded a 5% growth in sales due to a strong increase of 48% in domestic sales due to the highest ever sales of Bajaj Platina, the company said. in a regulatory file.
Bajaj Auto said the restriction on the movement of two-wheelers in Nigeria had impacted sales and Nigerian retail sales were down 25-30%, sources said. CNBC-TV18. Bajaj auto derives 20% of Nigeria’s export revenue. Here is what Executive Director Rakesh Sharma had to say:
Kubota Escorts
Escorts Kubota’s total tractor sales for August 2022 increased by 7.3%, the company sold 6,111 tractors compared to 5,693 tractors sold in August 2021.
Escorts Kubota said in a regulatory filing that with festivals beginning early this year, the company should see a better September and most likely an extended three-month peak season. Overall, macroeconomic factors and farmer sentiment remain positive.
This is the latest copy of updates, keep checking for more updates
First post: Sep 01, 2022, 10:20 a.m. STI
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling
By MICHAEL HILL, MAYSOON KHAN and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
NEW YORK (AP) — Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards of New York’s Times Square, city authorities are posting signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a “Gun Free Zone.”
The sprawling Manhattan tourist attraction is one of scores of “sensitive” places — including parks, churches and theaters — that will be off-limits for guns under a sweeping new state law going into effect Thursday. The measure, passed after a U.S. Supreme Court decision in June expanded gun rights, also sets stringent standards for issuing concealed carry permits.
New York is among a half-dozen states that had key provisions of its gun laws invalidated by the high court because of a requirement for applicants to prove they had “proper cause” for a permit. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday that she and her fellow Democrats in the state Legislature took action the next week because the ruling “destroyed the ability for a governor to be able to protect her citizens from people who carry concealed weapons anywhere they choose.”
However, the law has led to confusion and court challenges from gun owners who say it improperly limits their constitutional rights.
“They seem to be designed less towards addressing gun violence and more towards simply preventing people from getting guns — even if those people are law-abiding, upstanding citizens, who according to the Supreme Court have the rights to have them,” said Jonathan Corbett, a Brooklyn attorney and permit applicant who is one of several people challenging the law in court.
A federal judge let the new rules go forward Wednesday evening, hours before they were to take effect. Despite writing that the arguments for granting a preliminary injunction to stop the rules were persuasive, Judge Glenn Suddaby said the plaintiffs — an upstate New York resident and three gun rights organizations — didn’t have standing to bring the legal action. Suddaby said he came to that decision partly because the man, a legal gun owner, couldn’t demonstrate he was at risk of a credible threat of prosecution under the new guidelines, among other factors.
In a tweet, New York Attorney General Letitia James called the ruling a major victory “against baseless attacks by the gun lobby.” In an emailed statement, Erich Pratt, senior vice president of Gun Owners of America, one of groups that filed the challenge, said Suddaby’s opinion “contains a silver lining for New Yorkers and the nation,” and said his group would continue to fight “against clear violations of the Second Amendment.”
Under the law, applicants for a concealed carry permit will have to complete 16 hours of classroom training and two hours of live-fire exercises. Ordinary citizens would be prohibited from bringing guns to schools, churches, subways, theaters and amusement parks — among other places deemed “sensitive” by authorities.
Applicants also will have to provide a list of social media accounts for the past three years as part of a “character and conduct” review. The requirement was added because shooters have sometimes dropped hints of violence online before they opened fire on people.
Sheriffs in some upstate counties said the additional work for their investigators could add to existing backlogs in processing applications.
In Rochester, Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter said it currently takes two to four hours to perform a pistol permit background check on a “clean” candidate. He estimate the new law will add another one to three hours for each permit. The county has about 600 pending pistol permits.
“It’s going to slow everything down just a bit more,” he said.
In the Mohawk Valley, Fulton County Sheriff Richard C. Giardino had questions on how the digital sleuthing would proceed.
“It says three years’ worth of your social media. We’re not going to print out three years of social media posts by everybody. If you look at my Facebook, I send out six or 10 things a day,” said the sheriff, a former district attorney and judge.
The list of prohibited spaces for carrying guns has drawn criticism from advocates who say it’s so extensive it will make it difficult for people with permits to move about in public. People carrying a gun could go into private business only with permission, such as a sign posted on the window.
Giardino has already started giving out signs to local businesses saying people can carry legal firearms on the premises. Jennifer Elson, who owns the Let’s Twist Again Diner in Amsterdam, said she put up the sheriff’s sign, along with one of her own reading in part “per our governor, we have to post this nonsense. If you are a law abiding citizen who obtained a legal permit to carry, you are welcome here.”
But in Times Square — visited by about 50 million tourists annually — and many less-crowded places, carrying a gun will be illegal starting Thursday.
New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said Tuesday she looked forward to seeing authorities move to “protect New Yorkers and visitors who frequent Times Square.”
The Supreme Court ruling also led to a flurry of legislation in California to tighten rules on gun ownership, including a new law that could hold gun dealers and manufacturers responsible for any harm caused by anyone they have “reasonable cause to believe is at substantial risk” of using a gun illegally.
Earlier this month, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law a measure requiring gun permit applicants to undergo personal interviews with a licensing authority.
New Jersey required people to get training before receiving a permit, and would make new residents register guns they bring from out of state.
Hawaii, which has the nation’s lowest number of gun deaths, is still weighing its options. Since the Supreme Court’s ruling, the state has only granted one new gun permit.
While New York doesn’t keep statewide data on pistol permit applications, there are reports of long lines at county clerks’ office and other evidence of a surge in applications before the law takes effect.
In the Mohawk Valley, Pine Tree Rifle Club President Paul Catucci said interest in the club’s volunteer-run safety courses “blew right up” late this summer.
“I had to turn hundreds of them away,” he said.
___
Maysoon Khan is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Maysoon Khan on Twitter.
___
Hill and Khan contributed from Albany, New York. AP writer David Porter contributed from New York.
News
Portuguese health minister resigns after pregnant Indian tourist dies
Lisbon:
Portuguese Health Minister Marta Temido resigned on Tuesday after widespread criticism over her decision to temporarily close emergency obstetrics services and the death of a pregnant Indian woman during a transfer between hospitals.
Ms Temido said in one sentence that she “no longer had the conditions” to hold the post, which the prime minister accepted, Portugal’s national public broadcaster RTP News reported.
His resignation was announced five hours after the death of a pregnant woman in Lisbon was announced.
In a note published on the official website of the Presidency of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa had already assumed that he was waiting for the resignation request from the Minister of Health, Marta Temido, and the proposal to appoint her replacement.
“The President of the Republic has been informed by the Prime Minister, (…) of the intention of the Minister of Health, Marta Temido, to leave office, a position which she has accepted”, reads in a text posted on the presidency’s web page under the title “Note on the intention of the Minister of Health to leave office”.
A pregnant Indian woman died on Saturday after being transferred from Santa Maria Hospital to Sao Francisco Xavier Hospital on Tuesday due to a lack of vacancies in the neonatology ward.
During the trip, there was a cardiorespiratory arrest and resuscitation work was carried out on the transport, RTP News reported.
According to the Centro Hospitalar Universitario Lisboa Norte (CHULN), at the Sao Francisco Xavier Hospital, the pregnant woman was “subjected to an urgent caesarean section, the newborn, weighing 722 grams, going to the neonatal intensive care unit for prematurity”.
“The mother was hospitalized in intensive care, and died,” said the CHULN, sending “the most sincere condolences to the family”.
Marta Temido will remain in office until the successor is chosen. The successor must be approved by the Council of Ministers scheduled for September 15. But the presentation can be anticipated.
Secretaries of State Antonio Lacerda Sales and Maria de Fatima Fonseca are also leaving the Ministry of Health.
ndtv
News
RHODubai’s Caroline Stanbury Addresses Husband’s ‘Racist Tweet’
As to whether or not the former professional soccer player actually wrote the controversial tweet, Sara Al-Madani said she recruited a “technical team” to determine his authenticity, and the results apparently came out in Sergio’s favor. “They investigated everything,” Sara explained, “and it wasn’t attached to his Instagram. Someone used his Twitter to promote an R&B nightclub because he was famous at the time. He said someone else wrote it to promote it.”
Brooks admitted to being “indifferent” about it, without revealing whether or not she believed in the findings of the technical investigation. Stanbury also didn’t elaborate, but she did acknowledge that Sergio, unlike her, is new to the world of reality television. And before filming RHODubai even started, she said she told him, “Before you start something like this – he’s never been on TV like this or in the public eye like this – check everything out.”
“And obviously he hadn’t gone that far back,” she continued, “but he apologized to whoever he thought he had to. Sergio is the least racist person.”
The Real Housewives of Dubai airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
Entertainment
News
Amex kicked out white employees, promoted black co-workers to meet racial quotas, lawsuit says
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
The attorney representing a former American Express executive who is suing the company for allegedly firing him because he is white told Fox News the credit card giant has a documented history of treating white employees as “second-class citizens”.
Brian Netzel, a 63-year-old white man, worked at American Express for more than 10 years as an Arizona-based customer manager until he was suddenly fired in 2020. Last Tuesday, Netzel filed a lawsuit collective against the giant credit card for having fired him because he is white. Netzel alleged that he and other white employees were treated with “animosity” after AMEX implemented anti-racism policies following the death of George Floyd, which created a “discriminatory on the job” workplace. racial plan” where white workers were routinely turned down for promotions in order to meet erroneous racial quotas. .
Netzel’s attorney, David Pivtorak, on Wednesday called his client’s firing “unlawful” during an appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” where he accused American companies of abusing white employees on behalf of the social justice after racial tensions rocked the United States in 2020.
EX-AMERICAN EXPRESS EMPLOYEE SPEAKS ON ‘WOKE’ CORPORATE AMERICA: ‘SHAME ON YOU’
“It’s been illegal since at least the 1960s, since the Civil Rights Act was passed, but the reason it’s happening is because in the summer of St Floyd in 2020, many businesses have seen this with the BLM rioters, they were allowed to burn down entire cities without any consequences because it was in the name of social justice,” Pivtorak said. “So why wouldn’t corporations be emboldened to treat their white employees like second-class citizens and violate them on the most basic civil rights laws in this country when we see this precedent set for several years now?”
In his complaint, Netzel alleged that white employees were treated disparately at Amex and forced to attend training courses in which they were told to treat black co-workers differently. Netzel identified the origin of these policies at the top, recalling the corporate town halls that CEO Stephen Squeri allegedly engaged in “what amounted to an emotional tirade against the police, against systemic racism in the United States and within American Express.”
AMERICAN EXPRESS CRT TRAINING URGE STAFF TO ADOPT A HIERARCHY, PUT ‘MARGINALIZED’ ABOVE ‘PRIVILEGED’
Netzel’s claims echo previous allegations of discrimination Amex has had to cope in recent years. In 2021, five current and former employees told FOX Business on condition of anonymity that the company engaged in “reverse discrimination” against white employees, barring them from promotions and imbuing the workplace with principles critical race theory. Amex flatly denied the charges at the time.
Nick Williams, who worked at AMEX for eight years, spoke out in a June interview with Fox News Digital after he and two of his superiors, who are all white men, were suddenly fired in March 2021.
Shortly after Netzel’s dismissal, Pivtorak said he filed a formal complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which acts as the administrative arm of government formed to deal with issues of racial discrimination. within the working population.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP
“They just don’t enforce it, because it’s done in the name of ‘social justice,’” he told Tucker, “and they think it’s benign discrimination.”
In a previous interview with Fox Business. Pivtorak said he was confident that “once the truth about American Express’ virulent discrimination is exposed in court…it will be a clear warning to the rest of the country of the dangers of woke capitalism.”
Jon Brown of Fox Business contributed to this report.
Fox
News
With Tony La Russa on his mind, Lance Lynn stops the Chicago White Sox losing streak at 5 vs. the Kansas City Royals
Lance Lynn played for Tony La Russa as a rookie in 2011.
The Chicago White Sox manager, who is out indefinitely and scheduled to undergo further testing with doctors in Arizona, was on Lynn’s mind after the right-hander pitched seven strong innings Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals.
“Obviously everybody is a little down when you lose your manager,” Lynn said. “You hope that everything is good and everything checks out good. He has some stuff he has to take care of, and we have to do our part to stay in this race.”
Lynn allowed one run on four hits with eight strikeouts in a 4-2 victory in front of 17,168 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“(Lynn) was attacking the strike zone,” said bench coach Miguel Cairo, who is filling in for La Russa. “He pitched unbelievable. He made some pitches. He was the man of the game.”
AJ Pollock and Elvis Andrus homered for the Sox, who snapped a five-game losing streak.
The third-place Sox picked up a game in the American League Central standings and trail the Cleveland Guardians by five games.
“(La Russa) always says, ‘27 outs,’” Cairo said. “And you cannot feel comfortable until they get that last out. (Wednesday) that’s the feeling. Big deep breath, and let it go and do it again tomorrow.”
La Russa missed Tuesday’s game at the direction of his doctors. The Sox announced Wednesday that he is out indefinitely.
Lynn pitched for La Russa with the St. Louis Cardinals. The 2011 season was La Russa’s last in the dugout until returning to manage the Sox in 2021.
“You reach out, you tell him you love him, make sure he takes care of himself,” Lynn said. “That’s all you can do. You don’t want to be bombarding with a lot of stuff because he has a bunch of stuff going on. But we’re here for him, we’re going to rally, do everything we can to win ballgames for him.”
Lynn retired the first 10 batters Wednesday. That streak ended with one out in the fourth on a solo homer by Bobby Witt Jr.
The next three batters reached, but Lynn escaped the bases-loaded situation by getting Hunter Dozier to ground to third, where Josh Harrison began a nicely turned 5-4-3 double play with second baseman Romy Gonzalez.
“It was huge,” Lynn said of the double play. “Cruising along there, make a mistake to Witt, he put a good swing on it. And a couple of jam jobs, end-of-bat stuff, which is part of it, and (then) they were able to turn a double-play ball.
“Came back in, Polly was able to tie it up and work from there. So it was good.”
Pollock began the bottom of the fourth with a homer to tie the game.
Andrus put the Sox ahead the next inning with a 430-foot homer to left, his ninth of the season and first since joining the team on Aug. 19.
“It was kind of like a hit-and-run (earlier in the at-bat) and I missed the ball by far (and Gonzalez was thrown out at second),” Andrus said. “But after that I was just trying to stay short.
“(Royals starter Kris Bubic has) been throwing a lot of fastballs. I’ve faced him a couple times this year, so I was looking for my pitch and I was really lucky that he threw it where I was looking for it and I put a good swing on it.”
The Sox scored twice in the seventh. Andrus brought in a run on a groundout and José Abreu had an RBI single to make it 4-1.
Reliever Kendall Graveman pitched a perfect eighth, which included an impressive leaping catch by Gonzalez. Liam Hendriks allowed one run in the ninth but collected his 29th save as the Sox won for just the third time in 13 games.
“I love that challenge,” Cairo said when asked how Tuesday compared with Wednesday. “Like I said (Tuesday), I’m always going to be prepared. Sometimes you’ve got to go with your guts and make some moves you’ve got to make. Sometimes it works, sometimes it don’t go your way.
“But we’ve got such a good group of coaches in there, they’re going to help me. They helped me (Tuesday) and (Wednesday). That’s something I tell everyone. This is about being together, a unit, and we’ve got to do this for Tony too.”
Lynn said of La Russa: “He’s been doing it a long time (35th season as a big-league manager). This is what he loves to do. This has been his life, so you never want to see anyone under the weather or whatever it might be.
“We love him. We just want to make sure he’s good to go and we’re going to do our part. Hopefully he comes back and hopefully we’re making a push.”
Schedule update
The Sept. 14 Sox-Colorado Rockies game at Guaranteed Rate Field will start at 1:10 p.m., the team announced Wednesday. The game was originally scheduled for 7:10 p.m. but was moved to the afternoon with the Sox scheduled to play a makeup game in Cleveland that begins at 12:10 p.m. the next day.
()
Shohei Ohtani adds to Yankees August misery with 3-run blast off Gerrit Cole
Bajaj Auto records the highest sales of Bajaj Platina
New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling
Portuguese health minister resigns after pregnant Indian tourist dies
Ethereum Just Saw Key Technical Correction, But 100 SMA Is Still Strong
RHODubai’s Caroline Stanbury Addresses Husband’s ‘Racist Tweet’
Amex kicked out white employees, promoted black co-workers to meet racial quotas, lawsuit says
With Tony La Russa on his mind, Lance Lynn stops the Chicago White Sox losing streak at 5 vs. the Kansas City Royals
Mukhtar hat trick for 19 goals, Nashville tops Rapids 4-1 – The Denver Post
China expels former Communist Party and postal national security official
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Finance1 week ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Diet and fitness2 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People