St. Paul’s Walnut Street Steps remain closed, with no help in sight

Little more than a block from the Cathedral of St. Paul, the majestic James J. Hill House has overlooked St. Paul from its Summit Avenue perch since 1891, a 36,000-square-foot testament to the deep pockets of the railroad real estate magnate whose name dots various corners of the capital city. Next door at 260 Summit Ave., the Nicholson family enjoys the restored mansion built in 1903 for Hill’s son Louis.

And in between the structures, a long vertical passage steps down from Summit Avenue to Irvine and Pleasant avenues, almost to the edges of Interstate 35E.

The steep, 170-step staircase has been known for decades as the Walnut Street Steps, though Walnut Street was never constructed, abandoned by the Hills in favor of the curious stairway. It’s an attraction that has drawn United Hospital and Children’s Minnesota hospital workers from across I-35E on their lunch break, ambitious joggers, history and architecture buffs, as well as everyday pedestrians on their way to West Seventh Street and Irvine Park.

These days, the Walnut Street Steps are fenced off, locked up and off-limits to passersby.

REPAIRS

Part of the crumbling brick retaining wall bordering the Nicholson property collapsed in 2004, setting off a legal dispute between the city and the Nicholson family over who would cover the cost of repairs. The city issued the Nicholsons a citation in 2008 and the wall was fixed for a time, but the question of who would shoulder ongoing maintenance costs remained up in the air.

In 2013, Richard and Nancy Nicholson agreed to pay the city $82,000 toward the $183,000 in upkeep, on the condition that the city maintain the public stairway and retain ownership of part of the brick wall. Then, around October 2020, during the pandemic, a sizable section of the south brick wall collapsed, and the city closed the steps to the public for the foreseeable future.

“The city will not open the stairway system until it is safe to do so for public use,” reads a notice on the city’s website.

And when will that be? In a nutshell: not anytime soon.

“The city’s bridge division has already looked at the stairway and determined that they cannot be repaired, but must be replaced,” said Lisa Hiebert, a spokesperson for St. Paul Public Works, in a recent email. “There is no current work being done on the stairway by city staff, as there is no funding or timeline established for replacement of the Walnut Street stairway at this time.”

‘IT’S TIME TO FIX THEM’

Public reaction has ranged from resignation to something approaching outrage.

“I remain heartsick to think we may lose that very sweet old walkway,” said Patricia Hampl, a neighborhood resident who once enjoyed daily walks along the steps’ upper landing.

Said another resident on social media, “I love those steps. I used to park up there and walk down for St. Paddy’s Day and Wild games. I miss those steps.”

Said yet another resident, “It’s time to fix them.”

‘EXPENSIVE TO REBUILD’

In response to public inquiries via social media, St. Paul Public Works Director Sean Kershaw laid out a few thoughts on Twitter.

“Bottom line is that they are very expensive to rebuild (and) we have not found a good funding source yet,” said Kershaw, in an Aug. 23 post. “The structure has failed in fundamental ways. … We don’t have bids, as they depend on how they are rebuilt, but the cost has at least six zeros. The location and the scope make the rebuild complicated (and) expensive.”

St. Paul Public Works’ five-year plan, as presented in an early draft of last year’s capital improvement budget proposal, included $2.5 million for the repairs in 2023 as a placeholder, but the city’s Capital Improvement Budget committee later removed the spending item. Hiebert noted, for perspective, that the annual budget for the citywide sidewalk reconstruction program in its entirety totals $1.5 million.

“We are looking at outside/federal funds but haven’t found a good fit yet,” Kershaw said.

City officials sometimes look to the city’s half-cent sales tax to fund special projects through Sales Tax Revitalization grants. St. Paul City Council member Rebecca Noecker said Tuesday that in her conversations with Public Works officials, she was informed that the cost of repair “would be extremely prohibitive,” as in “in the millions. It’s more than a Neighborhood STAR (grant) request.”