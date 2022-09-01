Stefanik doubles down on investigation into ‘corrupt Biden’ FBI

A number of FBI agents say they have “lost faith” in Director Christopher Wray and are now calling for his resignation, according to a report.

Former FBI agent Kurt Siuzdak, an attorney who represents whistleblowers, said agents told him they “felt like the director had lost control of the office.” washington time reported.

“They say, ‘How does this guy survive? He leaves. He has to go,” Siuzdak added.

The report of Wray’s poor reputation among rank and file agents comes just after top FBI official Timothy Thibault left office last week.

Thibault, who says he retired of his own volition, was facing numerous allegations, including from FBI whistleblowers, about displaying political bias on his social media, removing a line of inquiry on Hunter Biden, the inconsistent pursuit of investigations, the mishandling of election-related issues and swelling cases of domestic violent extremism.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the senior Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, has responded to several FBI whistleblower allegations and was the first to come to light this year on some of those against Thibault.

Upon Thibault’s release from the FBI, Grassley said in a statement provided to Breitbart News that Thibault’s alleged bias “casts a shadow over all of the office work in which he was involved”, much of which was highly publicized and had a national impact.

“Political bias should have no place in the FBI, and the effort to rekindle the FBI’s credibility cannot end with its exit,” Grassley said.

The Time noted that calls for Wray to step down have occurred in the past, including in 2018 when then-Florida Governor Rick Scott called on Wray to step down for not following up on a tip about the shooter of Parkland, and in 2020, when the then Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) has called for Wray’s resignation over his handling of now-debunked Russia collusion charges.

FBI agents “tell me they’ve lost faith in Wray. All Wray does is come in and say we need more training and we do things about it or we won’t tolerate it,” Siuzdak said, according to the Time.

In addition to Thibault’s seemingly abrupt departure from the FBI, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, has made headlines for the many whistleblowers who have approached his office.

Jordan recently estimated that 14 FBI whistleblowers with useful information have spoken with his office in the past year, a number he told Breitbart News “highlights how political this place has become.”

In addition to the series of whistleblower allegations, the FBI this month raided former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence for classified documents. The stunning move prompted top Republicans such as Trump, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Republican House Conference Speaker Representative Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and others to call the FBI raid politically motivated rather than just.

In response to reported calls for Wray to resign, the FBI told the Time in a statement, “The men and women of the FBI work hard every day to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution.”

“All employees are held to the highest standards of professional and ethical conduct, and we expect them to focus on process, rigor and objectivity in carrying out their duties,” says the press release. “Allegations of misconduct are taken seriously and referred to the Inspection Division or the appropriate investigative body.”

Write to Ashley Oliver at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter at @asholiver.