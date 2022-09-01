News
Stock hits highest level in four years after 1,400 school buses ordered from UAE
mini
Ashok Leyland Stock: Shares rose more than five percent to hit a four-year high of Rs 161.75 on Thursday.
Shares of Ashok Leyland, the Hinduja Group’s flagship brand, jumped 5% to their highest level since May 2018 during Thursday’s trading session. The company announced that it has received large fleet orders for 1,400 school buses in the United Arab Emirates, the company’s largest ever school bus offering in that country.
The total fleet contract worth AED276 million ($75.15 million) for GCC-manufactured buses was concluded by UAE distribution partners of Chennai-based Ashok Leyland, Swaidan Trading – Al Naboodah Group. As of 10:15 a.m., the stock was trading down 4.16% at Rs 160.4 on BSE.
Most supplies will be made to Emirates Transport and STS Group, according to a statement from the company. The world’s fourth-largest bus maker also said the 55-seat Falcon bus and 32-seat Oyster bus will be supplied by Ashok Leyland’s $50 million state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Ras Al Khaimah, the United States. United Arab Emirates, which is the only certified local bus manufacturing facility in the entire Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.
Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman of Ashok Leyland, said this is a historic moment for Ashok Leyland in the United Arab Emirates. This is a testament to the reliability, durability and robustness of our buses and reaffirms the confidence our customers have in our buses being the safest for student transport, he said.
These products are manufactured in the United Arab Emirates assembly plant. Product concepts are sourced in the UAE, designs are made by our engineers in the UAE and are assembled in the factory in the UAE, with over 55% of the parts sourced from the UAE. He will likely call it The Emirati Bus – Made in UAE, for the GCC, Hinduja said.
The Ras Al Khaimah plant is a joint venture between Ashok Leyland and Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority (RAKIA), United Arab Emirates, and has an installed capacity of 4,000 buses per year. Since its inception in 2008, Ashok Leyland has so far released 25,500 buses from the factory, which also exports buses to African countries.
Our new electric vehicle company, Switch Mobility, based in the UK, will help us realize our aspiration for carbon-free transport. We see huge growth opportunities with Switch’s expansion into the UAE and GCC and look forward to launching our EVs in these markets soon, Hinduja added.
Amandeep Singh, Head of International Operations, said Ashok Leyland is one of the fastest growing brands in the Middle East with a growing presence in the UAE market. Our lowest total cost of ownership and strong after-sales service set us apart and helped us win these orders.
We are excited about the growth we are seeing in the UAE economy and the opportunities it presents. We have aggressive plans to further enhance our light commercial vehicle portfolio. You will hear from us shortly, Singh said. More than 7,000 GCC establishments own an Ashok Leyland product, carrying 1.8 million passengers every day.
Building on the patronage of its customers, the company expanded its portfolio and launched Partner Truck and Gazl Buses light commercial vehicles.
(With contributions from the Agency)
First post: Sep 01, 2022 at 10:26 a.m. STI
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
More people need to watch the absolute best TV show on HBO Max
At first, station eleven pissed me off. After three episodes, I hadn’t fallen asleep once, but twice. I wasn’t just frustrated with Station Eleven’s self-indulgence — I was completely bored.
A post-apocalyptic HBO Max mini-series set in the aftermath of a deadly and highly contagious flu, Station Eleven is a show about a fictional pandemic – shot, produced and aired over the course of a real pandemic. But in many ways, this pandemic is subordinate and unimportant. Station Eleven is a show on things. About big ideas and themes. It’s a survival show. About trauma. Take refuge in the transitive power of art and the connective tissue of our common humanity.
Read more: Review: The HBO adaptation of Station Eleven came at a weird, but good time
In other words: urgh.
Right off the bat, it’s a show that spells out big ambitions in no-nonsense terms. It’s a show that opens with King Lear. A show that makes blatant use of Shakespeare as narrative device and framing, but also has the gall to place oneself at the center of a great literary canon.
Again: urgh. the biggest urgh I can collect.
Three episodes deep, I hopped into one of CNET’s many Slack channels to unload on the show with my colleagues. It was self-indulgent. It was boring. He took himself too seriously. It was raised on its own supply. It was fundamentally flawed compared to a show like, say, Yellowjackets – which masked its own themes of trauma under the guise of a cunning and compelling mystery show.
“Station eleven sucks.” I think that’s what I typed. I was wrong. I couldn’t have been more wrong.
Just seven episodes later, at the end of the show, I crawled back into that same Slack office to tell everyone that – in fact – Station Eleven is one of the best shows on TV that I don’t think I’ve ever seen. my life and that every living human being should make an effort to watch over it.
So pretentious
My favorite moment in Station Eleven occurs in the middle of Episode 9.
Jeevan, one of the show’s main characters, takes care of Kirsten, a comic-obsessed child actress – the titular Station Eleven. A comic that she takes with her everywhere on her travels in the post-pandemic world. A comic that gives him hope in desperate circumstances.
After returning to their home base, Kirsten realizes that she has dropped the comic in the snow. Frustrated, not quite understanding why it matters, Jeevan angrily returns to the desert to retrieve it. During the search, a wolf attacks him, mauling him half to death. As he crawls on his hands and knees, struggling to survive in extreme sub-zero temperatures, he comes across the comic, buried in the snow. In complete agony, he begins to read it, before tossing it aside, shouting, “THIS IS SO PRETENTIOUS!”
It’s an incredibly cathartic moment. For starters, it’s funny! A perfectly timed moment of comedy in the midst of a dark and visceral moment. I laughed. But it is also a recognition, a crystallized moment of self-awareness. The show speaks for itself, directly to its audience. Yes, station eleven is pretentious. This is a show actively struggling with big ideas – swinging for the fences, navigating the value of art in a world filled with suffering.
But station eleven is too self-aware enough to know that’s a lot to ask. Of its audience, of itself as an entertainment product. It is important.
A big request
Why should we care about a TV show? Why should any type of art be important? In a world where I find myself moving away from so-called “prestige television”, Station Eleven has forced me to ask myself this question.
Recently, I’ve been more inclined to consume endless throwaway anime or watch feel-good reality shows like Old Enough and The Great British Bake Off. Considering what we’ve all been through over the past two or three years, it’s been hard to muster the “big brain energy” needed to enjoy a show like Station Eleven. A show that forces us to reckon with big questions and big ideas.
This is precisely why I found Station Eleven so repulsive at first. In the midst of COVID-19, a time of shattering political strife, are you really going to ask me to be on a TV show about a traveling troupe of Shakespearean actors performing Hamlet in a post-pandemic wasteland? That’s a big ask.
But Station Eleven works because it rules on every possible level. It’s that simple. It’s a well-written show, with great performances and a soundtrack that will haunt you long after you’ve finished watching.
Station Eleven swings towards the fences but hits the ball clean. It takes time to realize its audacious vision, but if you stick with that initial slow burn — fight that initial revulsion — you’ll be rewarded with a show that has nuanced things to say about every “serious topic” it dare to approach. It’s a show about families – real and inherited. It’s a show about the legacy of shared trauma. A show about art as refuge. If that pisses you off, I understand. But in a very real universe where we are immersed in the wasteland of our own pain and suffering, Station Eleven is as essential as television.
CNET
News
IMD Rainfall Alert: Heavy rain alert in these states for the next 5 days, know complete details
IMD Rainfall Alert: Heavy rain alert in these states for the next 5 days, know complete details
Weather Update Today, IMD Rainfall Alert: In the monsoon season, it is raining heavily in many states of the country. In many states from north to south, there have been flood-like situations due to rain. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department (IMD) has given weather information for the coming days. The Meteorological Department has said that heavy rains are expected to continue over South Peninsular India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Northeast India during the next five days. However, there will be less rain in Northwest and Central India.
The Meteorological Department has said that there is a possibility of moderate rain in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya for the next five days. Rain is expected in southern Madhya Pradesh on 31 August and 1 September, Bihar between 31 August and 2 September.
Apart from this, there will be moderate rain in the Western Himalayan region for the next three days. At the same time, there is a possibility of thunderstorms in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on September 4, 2022.
There will be moderate rain in North Interior Karnataka on August 31, September 1. In addition, moderate rains are expected over Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep between August 31 and September 2 and over Tamil Nadu, Kerala during the next five days.
Talking about the weather of the last 24 hours, there has been very heavy rain in some areas of Tamil Nadu. Heavy rains occurred in West Bengal, Kerala. At the same time, there was heavy rain in Chhattisgarh, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Sikkim, Bihar, Telangana, Assam and Coastal Karnataka.
How will the weather be in Delhi?
According to Delhi’s primary weather station Safdarjung Observatory, the minimum temperature of Delhi was recorded at 25.9 degree Celsius today. The maximum temperature can be around 35 degree Celsius. Although the capital may remain cloudy for the next five to six days, but there is no sign of very good rain. IMD has said that the Monsoon activity in Northwest India will remain subdued for the next five days.
The post IMD Rainfall Alert: Heavy rain alert in these states for the next 5 days, know complete details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Question of the day on the family quarrel! 9-1
News
Wasif Rashid files patent of Multipurpose Agriculture Apparatus
Wasif Rashid files patent of Multipurpose Agriculture Apparatus
Wasif Rashid, S/O Abdul Rashid Bhat hails from Dooru village of the Apple Town, Sopore. He’s currently pursuing his Bachelors in Forensic Sciences from Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhanjeri.
“Right from my childhood, new age technologies fascinated and attracted my attention. I’ve been exploring the world of technologies with an aim to solve the problems of the common people”, said Wasif. He has been working on his project Multipurpose Agriculture Apparatus from a quite long time and has recently filed a patent of the same. The patent number is IN202211049323.
Talking about the specifications of the project, he said that the Multipurpose Agriculture Apparatus is an ‘eight in one’ tool and he has innovated in such a way that the farmers can use one single tool in eight different ways by simply adjusting some knobs and bolts. The eight different uses are axe, spade, hoe, crowbar, mallet, help stick, hammer and nail plier. All the appliances have to be carried by the farmers separately, but now Wasif’s innovation will solve this issue. “It increases the capacity and the productivity of the farm yield. It will reduce cost and make the work easier for the farmers. I’ve used very strong, but lightweight materials, so that it is easy to carry the apparatus”, said Wasif.
As soon as the manufacturing process will commence, it would also generate employment for the people. Good sales may also help in the day to day business activities.
The post Wasif Rashid files patent of Multipurpose Agriculture Apparatus appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
5 Benefits For Blood Donation That You May Not Know About
What do you get when you give blood? You might think it’s the warm fuzzy feeling of helping those in need. Also, that’s certainly one benefit of donating blood. But there are other health-related benefits as well, along with some lesser-known social benefits and financial benefits to consider, too. Here are five health-related, social benefits for blood donation that may not have occurred to you before now as reasons to donate blood.
Also, Read – 7 Amazing Benefits Of Coconut Water You Didn’t Know About
Is Blood Donating Good For Health? Let’s Find It Out!
1) Reduces The Risk Of Heart And Liver – Benefits For Blood Donation
Each year, someone in India requires about 5 Crore units of blood. We are constantly reminded of the life-saving power of a single donation. But how much do you know about the donation process and its long-term benefits? Research shows that people who have donated blood in the past have a lower risk of heart attack, stroke, diabetes, or high cholesterol and triglycerides – it’s called metabolic syndrome. According to one study, donating blood could reduce your chances of developing these ailments by up to 50%.
2) Reduces The Risk Of Cancer
A major study from Duke University showed that individuals who had donated an average of six times over a lifetime were 45% less likely to develop cancer than those who had never given blood. Researchers believe this may be due to the fact that people with cancer often need more transfusions than those without it, so regular donors may have built up stronger immunity against certain forms of the disease.
An iron deficiency can lead to anemia and iron-deficiency anemia, in turn, puts you at a higher risk for cancer. The treatment for these conditions often includes blood transfusions which will improve your iron levels. So when you donate blood, not only are you helping those in need, but you are also indirectly lowering your risk of developing cancer.
3) Blood Cell Production – Benefits For Blood Donation
Red blood cells carry oxygen to the body’s tissues. Hemoglobin is the iron-containing protein that is combined with oxygen to form the red pigment. In order to release oxygen, heme must undergo a process called oxidation. Where it combines with an electron and releases a molecule of water (H2O). This can occur only when enough hemoglobin is present and there are sufficient amounts of bicarbonate ions (HCO3) in the blood plasma. The rate at which this reaction occurs slows down if you donate your blood often. Every time you donate your red blood cells break down and new ones have are produced by your bone marrow.
4) Prevents Hemochromatosis
Donating blood helps reduce the risk of suffering from hemochromatosis. Hemochromatosis is a disease that causes the body to store iron and over time, these iron stores can damage your organs such as your heart, liver, and pancreas. The best way to prevent this condition is by donating blood regularly.
5) Reduces Harmful Iron Stores – Benefits For Blood Donation
Maintaining healthy iron levels is vital to overall health. But, having too much of it can be equally damaging, as excess iron may build up in the liver and contribute to serious conditions such as cirrhosis and diabetes. Luckily, donating blood can reduce harmful iron stores by way of removing red blood cells. Also, converting them into components that are safe for donation. The body will typically regenerate a new supply of red blood cells within four months. In this time frame, donations can provide relief from high iron concentrations while also aiding the body’s natural recovery process.
It is incredible to know that there are many more benefits for blood donors than just the warm, fuzzy feeling you get from donating. Every time you donate blood, it saves three lives. What does this have to do with you? When you donate blood, not only are you helping other people, but it can also help save your own life!
The post 5 Benefits For Blood Donation That You May Not Know About appeared first on MEWS.
News
Former Lake Brantley, MD lacrosse star Jared Bernhardt made NFL Falcons roster – The Denver Post
That doesn’t come as much of a surprise to those who know Jared Bernhardt. The former Lake Brantley football and lacrosse star is driven, still one of the best athletes on the field no matter what he does and is now a member of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.
For those familiar with Bernhardt, his latest achievement comes as no surprise. Skip Clayton, Lake Brantley’s freshman head coach who was an assistant under his father George Clayton when Bernhardt was at Brantley, followed Bernhardt’s career.
“It’s exciting, especially for us. He was one of the greatest football players in school history here at Brantley, but he didn’t originally pursue football in college,” Skip Clayton said. “We always knew he was one of the best in the country, if not the world, in lacrosse, so we always understood his decision…but we were disappointed that we couldn’t see him play. [football] more.”
Eventually, the coach would get that chance.
He was a standout quarterback for Brantley, as well as an American lacrosse player. The 2016 graduate made the difficult decision in the fall of 2015 to follow in the footsteps of his older brothers by signing a national letter of intent to play lacrosse in Maryland.
It was done. Lacrosse would be his focus and he swore to make the most of it, and he did.
The choice was difficult. It was either Maryland lacrosse or Navy football.
“I’ve been playing them both for a long time, football longer than lacrosse,” Bernhardt told the Sentinel at the time. “I don’t really have a favorite.”
Bernhardt’s lineage tells the story of his passion and success. His father, Jim, who died aged 63 in 2019, played lacrosse and football at Hofstra and was an advisor to Houston Texan coach Bill O’Brien in the NFL. His brothers, Jake, 26, and Jesse, 25, were successful athletes in two sports at Lake Brantley before playing lacrosse at NCAA power Maryland and then professionally.
In Maryland, given an extra year of eligibility after the COVID hit, he took advantage and won the 2021 Tewaaraton Award, college lacrosse’s version of the Heisman Trophy.
But he wasn’t done and football opportunities were still looming. He was lucky enough to use a graduate transfer season at Ferris State and he led the Bulldogs as a quarterback to a 14-0 record and the NCAA Division II National Championship last season. .
The NFL folks took notice and he signed a free agent contract with the Falcons after the NFL Draft last April. He was so impressive as a catcher in training camp that he made Atlanta’s 53-man roster.
“When he took that extra year at Ferris last year, we were all really excited,” Clayton said. “And Jared did what Jared does. He just wins. He’s a winner, an incredible athlete. He does special things. It’s just someone you want around you.
“So for him to have a chance with Atlanta, I just knew he was going to find a way to get on their roster of 54 players. He’s just that kind of guy. He’s not the kid the fastest, not the tallest, not the tallest… he’s just special.
Another notable player to make the Falcons roster was former Florida Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks. The ex-UF star made the team a tight end, joining fellow former Gator Kyle Pitts on the Atlanta roster.
There were several other players less fortunate than Bernhardt, who were released on NFL Cup day.
In a somewhat surprising move, the Houston Texans released quarterback Jeff Driskel, who played at Hagerty and then Florida and Louisiana Tech. He had stints in the NFL with the Bengals and Lions and was with the Texans last season before being cut on Tuesday. He was expected to be the quarterback for the Davis Mills Texans. Driskel will be part of Houston’s practice squad.
Also hoping for better things this year out of camp, former Bishop Moore and Charlotte safety Ben DeLuca were released for the second straight year by the Los Angeles Chargers. He played last season on the Chargers practice squad before being called up for the final three games.
RB Jacques Patrick (Timber Creek), who was released by the Bengals, and RB Dexter Williams (West Orange/Notre Dame) were also eliminated by the Packers.
The UCF players missing from the cut were CB Tay Gowan (Eagles), TE Jordan Franks (Chiefs), LB Rashard Causey (Broncos), OL Jordan McCray (Bears). WR Tre Nixon (Patriots) was placed on the practice squad, as was TE Jordan Akins with the Texans.
Florida Cups: OL David Sharpe and LB Jeremiah Moon were both placed on the Ravens practice squad, OL S Teez Tabor was placed on the Falcons practice squad, Martez Ivey (Patriots), S Quincy Wilson (Dolphins), WR John Hammond (Patriots), RB La’Mical Perine (Jets), DE Jabari Zuniga (Jets), OT Chaz Green (Steelers).
FSU Cups: LB Hamsah Nasirildeen (Jets), CB Terrence Brooks (Texans),
Miami Cups: C Danny Isidora (Cardinals), DT Gerald WIllis (Ravens), WR Braxton Berrios (Jets), WR Michael Harley (Browns), RB Malik Davis (Cowboys), CB Corn Elder (Commodores)
FAU Cups: DT Brandin Bryant (Browns), TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden (Browns), CB Herb Miller, (Browns)
USF Cups: RB Marlon Mack (Texans).
CRF Cups: CB Isiah Brown (Raiders)
Central Florida players on 2022 NFL rosters
Gabriel Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills (Seminole/UCF)
Matt Milano, LB, Buffalo Bills (Dr. Phillips/Boston College)
Tommy Townsend, P, Kansas City (Boone/Florida)
Trey Hendrickson, DE, Cincinnati Bengals (Apopka/FAU)
Karl Joseph, S, on IR, Pittsburgh Steelers (Edgewater/West Virginia)
Keanu Neal, S, Tampa Bay Bucs (South Sumter/Florida)
Kerby Joseph, S, Detroit Lions (Jones/Illinois)
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, WR, Tennessee Titans (Lake Mary/Indiana)
Leonard Williams, DE, New York Giants (Mainland/USC)
Darrynton Evans, RB, Chicago Bears (New Smyrna Beach/Appalachia State)
Jared Bernhardt, WR, Atlanta Falcons (Lake Brantley/Maryland/Ferris State)
Jamel Dean, BC, Tampa Bay Bucs (Cocoa/Auburn)
Marcus Maye, S, New Orleans Saints (Melbourne Holy Trinity/Florida)
Stone Forsythe, OT, Seattle Seahawks (West Orange/Florida)
Juwaan Taylor, OT, Jacksonville (Cocoa/Florida)
Jashaun Corbin, RB, New York Giants (Rockledge/FSU)
State college players on 2022 NFL rosters
USF (20)
Ronald Darby, BC, Denver Broncos
Bobby Hart, Occupational Therapist, Buffalo Bills
Jermaine Johnson, DE, New York Jets
Lamarcus Joyner, S, New York Jets
Josh Kaindoh, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Derrick Nnadi, DT, Kansas City Chiefs
Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Los Angeles Chargers
Derwin James, S, Los Angeles Chargers
Dustin Hopkins, K, Los Angeles Chargers
Terrence Brooks, S, Houston Texans
Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
Graham Gano, K, New York Giants
Josh Sweat, DE, Philadelphia Eagles
Marvin Wilson, DT, Philadelphia Eagles
Rodney Hudson, C, Arizona Cardinals
Brian Burns DE, Carolina Panthers
Cameron Irving, OT, Carolina Panthers
PJ Williams, S, New Orleans Saints
Jameis Winston, QB, New Orleans Saints
Azeez Al-Shaairm, LB, San Francisco 49ers
Florida (18)
Tyrie Cleveland, WR, Denver Broncos
Kaiir Elam, BC, Buffalo Bills
Trent Brown, OT, New England Patriots
Carlos Dunlap, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Demarcus Robinson, WR, Baltimore Ravens
Zachary Carter, DT, Cincinnati
Evan McPherson, K, Cincinnati Bengals
Taven Bryan, DT, Cleveland Browns
Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans
Johnathan Greenard, DE, Houston Texans
Jonathan Bullard, DE, Minnesota Vikings
Dante Fowler Jr., DE, Dallas Cowboys
Kadrius Toney, WR, New York Giants
John Bostic, LB, Washington Commodores
DJ Humphries, OT, Arizona Cardinals
Marco Wilson, BC, Arizona Cardinals
CJ Henderson, CB, Carolina Panthers
Eddie Pineiro, K, Carolina Panthers
Miami (19)
Duke Johnson, RB, Buffalo Bills
Greg Rousseau, DE, Buffalo Bills
Jaquan Johnson, S, Buffalo Bills
Jalean Phillips, LB, Miami Dolphins
Deon Bush, S, Kansas City Chiefs
Denzel Perryman, LB, Las Vegas Raiders
Calais Campbell, DT, Baltimore Ravens
David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns
Phillip Dorsett, WR, Houston Texans
Brevin Jordan, TE, Houston Texans
KJ Osborn, WR, Minnesota Vikings
Jon Feliciano, OG, New York Giants
Quincy Roche, LB, New York Giants
Artie Burns, BC, Seattle Seahawks
DeeJay Dallas, RB, Seattle Seahawks
Travis Homer, RB, Seattle Seahawks
Mike Jackson, BC, Seattle Seahawks
Rayshawn Jenkins, S, Jacksonville Jaguars
Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Jacksonville
CFU (9)
Shaquill Griffin, BC, Jacksonville Jaguars
Brandon Johnson, WR, Denver Broncos, IR
Charley Hughlett, LS, Cleveland Browns
Justin McCray, OG, Houston Texans
Trysten Hill, DT, Dallas Cowboys
Aaron Robinson, BC, New York Giants
Matt Prater, K, Arizona Cardinals
Richie Grant, M, Atlanta Falcons
Tre’Quan Smith, WR, New Orleans Saints
FAU (6)
Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills
Desmond Noel, OG, Cincinnati Bengals, IR
Harrison Bryant, TE, Cleveland Browns
James Pierre, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Greg Joseph, K, Minnesota Vikings
Zyon Gilbert, BC, New York Giants
USF (4)
Mike Love, DE, Buffalo Bills
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
Mitchell Wilcox, TE, Cincinnati Bengals
From Ernest Johnson, RB, Cleveland Browns
Others
Jonnu Smith, TE, New England Patriots (FIU); Donald Parham Jr., TE, Los Angeles Chargers (Stetson); D’Anthony Bell, S, Cleveland Browns (West Florida); Markquese Bell, S, Dallas Cowboys (Florida A&M); Stantley Oliver-Thomas III, LB, Carolina Panthers (FIU).
Not all rosters and training squads have been made official. Email Chris Hays at [email protected] if there is any discrepancy. Chris Hays covers recruiting in high school, college football and the NFL, as well as the Orlando Magic.
()
denverpost sports
Stock hits highest level in four years after 1,400 school buses ordered from UAE
More people need to watch the absolute best TV show on HBO Max
IMD Rainfall Alert: Heavy rain alert in these states for the next 5 days, know complete details
Question of the day on the family quarrel! 9-1
Wasif Rashid files patent of Multipurpose Agriculture Apparatus
5 Benefits For Blood Donation That You May Not Know About
Former Lake Brantley, MD lacrosse star Jared Bernhardt made NFL Falcons roster – The Denver Post
Pan Card Correction Rule Change: Now change PAN card address online through Aadhaar e-KYC in minutes, Know Rules & Process
Ethereum L2 Arbitrum Nitro Upgrade Was Accomplished
Man dies in shooting in St. Paul’s North End
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Finance1 week ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Diet and fitness2 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs