Taiwan shoots down ‘civilian drone’ off Chinese coast: report

CLOSED WINDOWS: Premier League: 11:00 p.m. BST/ 6:00 p.m. ET | The league: 11:00 p.m. BST/ 6:00 p.m. ET | League 1: 10:00 p.m. BST/ 5:00 p.m. ET | A-series: 7:00 p.m. BST/ 2:00 p.m. | Bundesliga: 5:00 p.m. BST/ 12:00 p.m. ET

The summer transfer window has reached the September 1 deadline, and there’s a lot of gossip swirling about who’s going where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, whereabouts and, of course, deals!

TOP STORY: Leao to Chelsea on Deadline Day move?

Chelsea discuss potential transfer for AC Milan striker Raphael Leao before the summer transfer window closes on Thursday, according to The Times.

The Blues are reported to have turned their attention to the 23-year-old Serie A star, after failing with an investigation to land Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazil international striker Neymar. Thomas Tuchel’s side are keen to land a striker and a midfielder before the transfer deadline ends on Thursday, with Leao one of the latest names on their shortlist.

The Portuguese international has been a key player for the Rossoneri last season in a Shield-winning campaign where he contributed to 19 goals in 34 appearances. He had been linked with Real Madrid in the summer, and it would take an offer of at least €115million for the Serie A champions to consider parting ways with him.

Chelsea were previously linked with Barcelona Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, among others. The London squad are without a striker after Romelu Lukaku returned to Inter and Timo Werner returned to RB Leipzig.

LIVE BLOG

09:30 BST: First major deal of the day, and it’s a big one – Manchester United have completed the signing of the winger Anthony from Ajax on a five-year deal, the club have confirmed.

United agreed a fee for the Brazil international on Monday which sources said ESPN was worth an additional €95m with an additional €5m in add-ons making it the club’s second most expensive transfer behind the then world record of €105 million (£89.3). m) agreement to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016.

Antony’s move to Old Trafford means he will reunite with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, who completed his fifth signing of the summer after deals for Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro.

The 22-year-old winger is giving Ten Hag more attacking options after Anthony Martial suffered an Achilles tendon injury in United’s 2-1 win over Liverpool last week.

Antony scored 25 goals in 82 games for Ajax after joining Eredivisie side Sao Paulo in 2020, winning two league titles and a KNVB Cup during his time there. He made nine appearances for Brazil, scoring twice, and helped his country win an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo last year.

Antony is not eligible for United’s game at Leicester City on Thursday but could make his home debut against Arsenal on Sunday.

08:53 BST: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said he could sign another central midfielder on deadline day following injuries to Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny.

“We are looking at the options,” Arteta said after Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa. “We are just looking at the options in the market. As I said, the club have been very supportive of trying to continue to improve the team and the team as we can, and if the right player is available and that we can do it, we will try.”

He added: “We were pretty protected in [central midfield] and now we are more exposed, but we have to be prepared for uncertainties, injuries and suspensions. Things like that can happen, especially this season, it’s going to be really strange with the World Cup. So we try to prevent things but sometimes it’s not easy.”

The Gunners have been linked with interest in the Villa midfielder Douglas Louis, who is also a reported target for Liverpool. On Wednesday, the Brazilian scored straight from a corner at the Emirates, and Villa boss Steven Gerrard couldn’t rule out an exit for the midfielder.

“I don’t control that,” Gerrard said. “There are more than two people in control of this, but I’m definitely not one of them. It will be Douglas, it will be his agent’s decision as to what happens around it. I would like keep him because he’s a fantastic player, I said that very clearly.

“We’re not in a position where we have to lose our best players, but at the same time Douglas has another year to go, and it’s one of those really tricky situations where the club has to do what is the best for the club and not necessarily what’s best for me.”

08:28 BST: It seems like Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at Manchester United for the time being after manager Erik ten Hag said the striker was “happy” to stay at Old Trafford this season.

Ronaldo, who has been used as a substitute in the last two games, had told the club he wanted to leave for a Champions League side but the 37-year-old is expected to stay at United until at least January.

“From the start we said we planned with him,” Ten Hag said ahead of Thursday’s trip to Leicester City. “We are happy with him, he is happy to be here and we want to make the season a success together.

“We’re all on one page. You can see in training that it’s clear he has the ability. He’ll fit in because… I don’t have to explain because he’s a great player. He will fit into any system or style.”

Chelsea have made a €50m bid to sign the Ajax and Mexico midfieldersources told ESPN’s James Olley.

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly concerned about the club’s midfield options following Tuesday’s 2-1 loss at Southampton and lingering injury concerns over key midfielder N’Golo Kante, who is expected to be sidelined for about a month with a hamstring issue.

Sources have told ESPN that Ajax are under no pressure to sell after already clearing Antony, Lisandro Martinez, Sebastien Haller, Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui to leave the club during the summer transfer window.

Chelsea wanted a transfer for the Barcelona midfielder Frankie De Jong but the Dutchman has so far shown no interest in leaving the Camp Nou.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

– Cristiano Ronaldo has received only one official offer for his transfer, that of Saudi club Al-Hilal, according to The Athletic. Ronaldo, 37, had been pushing for a Manchester United departure in hopes of playing in the Champions League, but Erik ten Hag said it was ‘clear’ Ronaldo will stay at Old Trafford until at least January .

– Barcelona consider move for LA Galaxy defender Julien Araujoaccording fabrice romano. It is reported that the Blaugrana will decide on Thursday whether to make an approach for the 21-year-old Mexico international. Interest comes as USMNT star Sergino Dest is set to move to Camp Nou from AC Milan on loan, according to ESPN sources. Barcelona are also linked with Borussia Dortmund Thomas Miller and that of Arsenal Hector Bellerin as Blaugrana manager Xavi Hernandez is looking to find a solution at right-back.

– Despite a late transfer from PSG ashore Milan Skriniar, Internazionale have decided to keep the 27-year-old defender, reveals Gianluca Di Marzio. The Serie A star was a key target for PSG this summer, and while they were keen to return to the negotiating table, Simone Inzaghi’s men refused to enter into further talks. It is reported that the San Siro hierarchy are now looking to offer him a new contract.

– Chelsea have made an approach to sign the defensive midfielder from PSV Eindhoven Ibrahim Sangare, according to Eindhovens Dagblad. After Sangare signed a new contract with the Eredivisie club in the summer, the Blues may now have to offer more than the €37million release clause that was in the 24-year-old’s previous contract. It is reported that although PSV are open to moving him, they are unwilling to part ways with Sangare and Cody Gakpo in the same transfer window.

– Manuel Akanji is close to completing his move to Manchester City, reports fabrice romano. The 27-year-old centre-back has been on the radar of a number of clubs this summer, having entered the final year of his contract at Borussia Dortmund, and it looks like Pep Guardiola has won the race to sign him in a deal worth 17 million euros. The move is expected to be announced Thursday.

– Fulham have made a late move in an attempt to sign the Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz, includes The Athletic. The Championship striker scored 23 goals in 34 league starts last season, and the latest indicates the Cottagers will challenge for the signing of the 23-year-old Chile international. He has previously been linked with Nice, who saw a £10m offer rejected for his transfer earlier this summer.