Terra (Luna) Introduces New Governance Alert Feature

On Monday, troubled blockchain platform Terra announced the creation of a new Governance Alert Bot to keep the community acquainted with all the current governance operations pertaining to Terra. Meanwhile, as events surrounding Terra and Terra Classic continue, demand for LUNA and LUNC has increased, driving their prices upward.
Today, we’re excited to roll-out a new Governance Alert Bot 🤖 that will alert you to the latest governance activity happening on Terra 👇
On August 29, Terra tweeted about the release of a new Governance Alert Bot that will inform the Terra community about governance activity pertaining to Terra (LUNA).
Never Miss an Update
When content is posted to Agora’s Governance and Proposals forum, the bot will let users know. Furthermore, the bot will alert users when new proposals are added to the voting period, when there are less than 48 hours left to vote, and when the voting session ends.
Members of the community may utilize the bot function and get regular updates on Terra proposals and debates by following the Twitter account “Terra Governance Alerts” or joining the Governance Alerts channel on Telegram.
The value of a single LUNA token has seen an uptick. Since the business began enabling LUNC staking last week, the price of LUNC has skyrocketed. The LUNC staking is experiencing increased interest as over 100 billion LUNC were staked in only 6 hours. According to CMC, the Terra price today is $1.68 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $110,182,061 USD. Terra is up 0.02% in the last 24 hours.
In addition, the value of LUNC has increased by more than 40% in the last week. Also, the community-supported burning of LUNC coins is contributing to the upward price pressure.
