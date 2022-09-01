Connect with us

Terra (LUNA) Introduces New Governance Alert Feature

  • Members of the community may utilize the bot function and get regular updates.
  • The firm enabled LUNC staking last week, and the price of LUNC has skyrocketed.

On Monday, troubled blockchain platform Terra announced the creation of a new Governance Alert Bot to keep the community acquainted with all the current governance operations pertaining to Terra. Meanwhile, as events surrounding Terra and Terra Classic continue, demand for LUNA and LUNC has increased, driving their prices upward.