The Perfume Industry: What You Should Know
The Perfume History
The art of making perfumes started back in the centuries of ancient Romans, Arabs, Persians, Indians, and Orientals. It was the Tapputi, from Mesopotamia, who were known to be first recorded as the perfume makers back in 1200 BC.
A chemist developed the first nascent methods for extracting perfumes. She documented the techniques on cuneiform tablets. India is also known for making perfumes.
Ancient Ayurvedic is an ancient medical system that mastered the distillation process of perfume, also known as ‘ittar’. However, Cyprus was dated as the oldest perfumery.
It’s where archeologists conducted an excavation finding a massive perfume factory as big as 4,000 square meters. The factory existed four millennia ago or during the bronze age.
During the 6th Century, the Islamic countries started contributing to the modern perfume-making process. Given that they are traders, they have access to global ingredients needed for making perfumes.
We should be thanking the Arabs and Persians for initiating scents like amber, jasmine, musk, roses, and woody scents. They also initiated scents like citrus fruits, herbs, and spices.
During the 14th Century, the concept of perfumes came to Europe, courtesy of Arabic traders. The Hungarians first used scented oils in an alcohol solution. They initiated the first modern perfume-making process.
During the 18th Century, France took over when Louis XV reigned. Until now, they have been considered the worldwide hub of perfume. Soon after, fragrance bottles wholesale was born.
How To Make Perfumes
Perfumes are made when oils are extracted from natural substances. There are different substances like fruits or flowers. They go through processes like steam distillation, solvent extraction, maceration, and expression.
After the oil is collected, it will be blended according to a special formula developed by a perfumery or company. Once the scent is ready, it will be mixed with alcohol and water in proportion.
Perfumes are not far from wines. It will be more expensive if left to age for months or years after the final blending.
Notes In A Perfume
To make a perfume, you carefully create a blend of essential scented oils. Then, mix them with solvents like alcohol or water. Then, place them in a very nice appropriate bottle and a perfume box.
There is a life cycle of fragrance. Perfumes have different notes of scents. Think of it as a pyramid of notes, starting from the top to the heart, then settling with the base.
When you spray perfume on your wrist, you initially smell the ‘top note’. It’s lighter that it spreads through the air. It only lasts for 15 to 120 minutes depending on the concentration of the fragrance.
Typically, top notes include citrus and fruity scents. They also have light floral scents like lavender.
The effect of the top note clears off. Then, you will smell the heart of the perfume. It’s the main essence of the perfume emanating around 30 minutes and lasting about 4 hours.
Usually, heart notes smell like heavy florals. They give the most distinctive smell when associated with your skin like the wrist, elbows, and neck.
It’s an ultimate advantage in making perfumes because of the presence of can filling and sealing machines. They make things easier and faster.
Perfume’s Base Note
If you have sprayed perfume at night, there’s a lingering smell left behind when you wake up in the morning. This is what you call the ‘base note’. It comes out and lasts for 12 hours once the heart notes faded.
Base notes have heavy smells. Are you familiar with musk, herbs, woody scents, vanilla, and vetiver? They are examples of base notes.
Different Perfume Categories
There are four main categories of perfumes. We have floral, fresh, oriental, and woody. Learn more about the four below.
Floral encompasses one or more flowers. It’s the most common among the perfume categories. It’s also known as the classic type of perfume.
Usually, flowers like roses, lilies, jasmines, violets, marigolds, and lotus are used for perfume-making. Also, the most award-winning perfume has at least a floral note. It’s just the most romantic perfume to spray on!
Floral is the second category which includes a gamut of fruits. They include citrus or green fragrances. Lemons, oranges, grapefruits, peaches, and berries are some of the fruits with vibrant scents used for perfume-making.
Green fragrances mean scents from leaves, moss, or herbs. They give off energizing, surprising, and unisex smells. Yes, there are those who like this kind of smell.
Oriental includes incense-inspired scents like amber, sandalwood, patchouli, and vetiver. These are a few of the oriental ingredients that lend such a scent. Usually, they are sourced from the east and you can wear them to have a formal and exotic aura.
Lastly, woody notes are the heaviest and strongest category of perfumes. They are used to make a bold, sexy scent which is best used in the evening. These expensive scents include oaks, woods, musk, tobacco, and leather.
Conclusion
The perfume industry is very interesting. It revolves around mixing scents and essential oils. One has to learn the three notes of scents and the four main categories of perfumes.
They are easy to learn but take time to study. The industry is still growing, which is a very good opportunity for businessmen to try.
Perfume businesses don’t only stop at mixing the perfect scents but also place them in the right packaging that can be found in suppliers like soda glass bottles wholesale.
Concluding all of this, it’s safe to say that the perfume industry is flourishing. Not only is this a lucrative industry, but this is also one of the best ways to create a thriving business. Just make sure you know how to do it correctly always.
Dorra’s Revolutionary New Beauty Program: Lose Weight Without Starving
Introducing Dorra, the new and revolutionary weight loss social media tool. With Dorra, you can quickly and easily lose weight without starving yourself or following restrictive diets. Dorra uses a simple algorithm that helps you track your progress, caloric intake, and exercise habits. Plus, you can connect with other users who are also losing weight, share your successes and challenges, and support each other. Above all, this information helps you make better choices and lose weight without feeling deprived or uncomfortable.
Dorra has various features, including meal plans and recipes, weight loss tips, and support from the Dorra community.
Dorra slimming social media wants to help everyone lose weight, and this product is doing it in a new and revolutionary way. This development created a social media program where women can share their weight loss progress with Dorra, who will provide support and advice. This is the first of its kind, and Dorra hopes that it will be successful enough to become a popular trend.
Accordingly, it has various meal plans and recipes that will help you lose weight quickly. Dorra also offers support and advice from other users, which can be helpful for those starting on their weight loss journey.
Dorra slimming social media “beauty junkie” has a new beauty procedure that promises to help women lose weight. The program, which is called the Dorra Method, involves eating small meals throughout the day and drinking plenty of water. The product insists that this approach is much more sustainable and healthy than traditional weight loss methods like dieting and starvation. Most people think you have to go on a strict diet or go without food for hours at a time to lose weight, but that’s not how it works.
Dorra is a social media-based product that has been met with mixed reviews, but it remains popular with those trying to shed pounds. The product also comes in a subscription service that sends users food parcels every two weeks. Each parcel contains recipes and tips for healthy eating and a diary to track progress.
Dorra is a social media platform designed to help people lose weight.
Dorra slimming social media is a great product that helps people lose weight without starving themselves. the app has several features that make it an effective tool for weight loss, such as tracking diet and exercise goals, connecting with other users who are also aiming to lose weight and providing support and encouragement. The app also has various tools that make it easy to stay on track, including a daily calorie calculator and support groups for members who are struggling with their weight.
Moreover, this app uses a points system to help track food intake and rewards users for staying within their calorie limits. The app is available on iOS and Android devices, and users can join one of three weight loss groups based on their activity level.
Conclusion
In conclusion, Dorra is easy to follow and can be customized to fit the individual’s needs. The program is also affordable, making it an excellent choice for those looking to slim down without breaking the bank. This program allows you to eat what you want and still see results, so it’s the perfect way to achieve your weight loss goals. Keep up the excellent work!
Natural Gardeners Soap Recipe That’s Not Just for Gardeners
Natural Gardeners Soap
Whether you’re planning to grow a garden this year or not, my natural gardeners soap recipe is a must for your next weekend project. It’s made using a combination of naturally exfoliating ingredients like flax seed powder, shredded loofah, calendula flower powder, poppy seeds, and fine ground pumice. Melt & pour soap bases to make soap making easier
However, you don’t have to use the same exfoliants as I did for scrubbing power. If you’re on a budget, I recommend the Exfoliant Sampler from Bramble Berry. It contains 1 oz. each of eight different natural exfoliants for just $15.
Or simply sift through your own cache of soapmaking supplies to see what other ingredients you can use. (You can even make an inventory list while you’re at it so you know just what you have on hand and accidentally order supplies you already have.)
In addition to the exfoliants used to remove tough caked on dirt, paint or motor oil – dealer’s choice! – this homemade soap is highly cleansing to help rinse away stuck on grease, grime and sweat.
To balance out those cleansing suds, I did give my natural gardeners soap recipe a higher super fat. It also ranks pretty high as a conditioning soap as well due to the addition of baobab oil, mango butter and fractionated shea oil.
Finally, I rounded off my natural gardeners soap recipe with an earthy essential oil blend of ylang ylang, patchouli and blood orange. But feel free to swap out my essential oil blend recipe with your own favorite essential oil blend.
Get started with essential oils with classic essential oil kit!
Or try a garden themed fragrance oil for a more budget friendly scented option. I like this garden dirt fragrance oil. While garden mint is also another one of my favorite scents.
Natural gardeners soap recipe that’s not just for gardeners! It doesn’t have to be gardening season for you to enjoy this natural gardeners soap recipe. In fact, you don’t even need to be a gardener at all! Formulated to quickly and easily wash away tough dirt and grime, you’ll find that this natural gardeners soap is also a great option for mechanics, artists and kindergarten teachers. So if you know how to get good and dirty, then this soap is for you.
Natural Gardeners Soap Recipe
Ingredients:
You will need the following ingredients to make the gardener’s soap:
- .8 oz. baobab oil (5%)
- .8 oz. castor oil (5%)
- 4.8 oz. refined coconut oil (30%)
- 1.6 oz. mango butter (10%)
- 3.2 oz. pomace olive oil (20%)
- 1.6 oz. safflower oil
- 3.2 oz. fractionated shea oil
- 4 fl. oz. distilled or filtered water
- 2.15 oz. sodium hydroxide/lye
- 1/2 teaspoon fine ground pumice
- 1/2 teaspoon poppy seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon flax seed powder
- 1/2 teaspoon calendula flower powder
- 1/2 teaspoon shredded loofah
- .35 oz. ylang ylang essential oil
- .25 oz. patchouli essential oil
- .15 oz. blood orange essential oil
- .025 oz. bergamot essential oil
- .025 oz. petitgrain essential oil
- soap colorant, as desired
Gardeners Soap Making Notes:
Here are my notes for making this cold process gardeners soap recipe:
As my natural gardeners soap recipe yields a somewhat softer soap bars, I used a steep water discount. The water weight for this recipe is 25% of the oil weight. Additionally the super fat is 8%.
You can use this information, if desired, to resize my natural gardeners soap recipe using a lye calculator. It’s also useful if you’re wanting to make changes to the super fat or water percentage.
Learn more about using a lye calculator to adjust a homemade soap recipe or to craft your own custom cold process soap recipes with the information found in this tutorial.
For an extra, extra super scrubby soap, you can double the amount of exfoliants called for in the recipe to 1 teaspoon each.
My natural gardener’s soap recipe yields six bars of handmade artisan soap when using this round silicone mold.
Natural gardener’s soap recipe that’s not just for gardeners! It doesn’t have to be the gardening season for you to enjoy this natural gardeners soap recipe. In fact, you don’t even need to be a gardener at all! Formulated to quickly and easily wash away tough dirt and grime, you’ll find that this natural gardeners soap is also a great option for mechanics, artists and kindergarten teachers. So if you know how to get good and dirty, then this soap is for you.
Getting Started:
Begin by gathering the materials you’ll need for this soapmaking project. You will need a digital scale, a digital thermometer, an immersion blender and a 6-cavity round silicone soap mold. (I used this mold for my natural gardeners soap recipe.) Additionally, you’ll also need aluminum free, heat safe containers and utensils for mixing your soap.
You should also take all necessary safety precautions when working with lye. If you are unfamiliar with making cold process soap from scratch, I recommend this soapmaking tutorial to get you started. I also offer several beginner soap recipes to try before attempting this soap including this beginner soap recipe and my palm-free olive & babassu soap recipe.
Natural gardener’s soap recipe that’s not just for gardeners! It doesn’t have to be the gardening season for you to enjoy this natural gardener’s soap recipe. In fact, you don’t even need to be a gardener at all! Formulated to quickly and easily wash away tough dirt and grime, you’ll find that this natural gardeners soap is also a great option for mechanics, artists and kindergarten teachers. So if you know how to get good and dirty, then this soap is for you.
How to Make Gardeners Soap
Here is how to make natural gardeners soap using the cold process soap making method:
- Begin by preparing the lye solution for my natural gardener’s soap recipe. To do this, measure out the distilled water into a heat-safe container. In a separate container, weigh out the lye called for in the recipe. Then pour the lye into the water – I recommend a well-ventilated area – and mix until the lye has completely dissolved. Now set the lye-water solution aside in a safe location to cool.
- While the lye solution cools, weigh out the carrier oils and butter called for in the recipe. Combine in a stainless steel pot. Then gently heat the soapmaking oils on the stove over low heat just until the solids have melted.
Remove the soapmaking oils from heat and allow them to cool.
- In the meantime, if you’d like to color your natural gardener soaps, measure out the colorant. (The usage rate for micas is typically 1 teaspoon per pound.) Then weigh out the essential oils and combine in a small glass beaker.
Once the oils have reached 90°-95°F you are ready to make soap.
- Check the temperature of both the soapmaking oils and the lye solution before you begin. Both of these ingredients should be within ten degrees of one another.
- Now add your choice of colorant, if used, to the soapmaking oils. Mix briefly with an immersion blender to incorporate the colorant throughout the oils.
- Next, pour the lye solution into the soapmaking oils and mix with the immersion blender until you reach a light trace. You’ll know you’ve reached trace when you drag the blender through the soap batter and it leaves a visible trail behind. It’s a little like pudding.
- Add the essential oils to the soap batter, then continue mixing until thoroughly combined.
Once you bring the soap to a medium trace, pour the soap evenly into six of the cavities of your round silicone mold. Then gently cover the soap with plastic wrap or parchment paper.
- Set the soap aside for 24-48 hours. After this time you can unmold your natural gardener’s soap bars.
Allow your soap to cure for four to six weeks in a cool, dry location. After that, your homemade soaps are ready to use.vedaoils
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
You may be captivated by the fairness creams after knowing the skin advantages they offer. But, have you ever thought about the other side of it? The toxic chemicals and preservatives in the disguise of fairness can harm your skin rather than improve. It is a matter of your skin, therefore you should pick 100% natural Vegetal Fairness Cream made with certified organic ingredients.
The Vegetal Fairness Cream has emerged as a trusted and highly recommended Fairness Cream in India by dermatologists. Why so? Because of its non-greasy formula made from a unique blend of 100% organic extracts like Rose, Orange and melanin suppressors. The unique blend of these extracts makes the skin tone lighter and naturally removes the pigmentation issue.
What are the hidden benefits of using a fairness cream made with natural ingredients?
Fairness cream made with natural ingredients can provide your skin with more than just fairness. It also has numerous other benefits like-
-
Gives complete protection from harmful UV rays
Our skin cells make Melanin. As the production of Melanin rises the skin gets darker. Harmful UV rays of the sun boost the production of Melanin and skin ageing. The Vegetal Fairness Cream has natural goodness of Orange (Citrus reticulata) Extract that gives you numerous benefits-
- Orange is naturally filled with Vitamin C and anti-inflammatory properties
- Keeps the skin rejuvenated
- Restrains the skin-ageing
- Unclogs the skin pores
- Protects the skin from harmful UV rays
If you are looking for a Fairness cream natural, then the Vegetal Fairness Cream can be the completion for your search. It provides absolute natural protection from harmful sun rays along with making your skin tone lighter.
-
Reduces the pigmentation marks and signs of ageing
Fairness without even and smooth skin won’t make much of a difference. Therefore, choosing fairness cream with a unique blend of Bio-Active ingredients can be the fair change you were looking for.
The Vegetal Fairness Cream has a unique mix of Bio-Active extracts of Persian Rose and Orange. Let’s look at the natural qualities of Persian Rose and how it can reduce the pigmentation and the signs of ageing-
Persian Rose (Rosa centifolia) Extract
- Persian Rose has anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, antibacterial and astringent properties.
- Controls the skin-ageing
- Reduces the overproduction of sebum and improves the moisture balance of the skin
-
Maintains the natural moisture of the skin and combats acne and pollution damage
Breathing in the polluted air helps free radicals to float within the body. It may also cause damage to the skin. The smoke, dirt, and dust can make the skin drab and dull. A good fairness cream carries the goodness of natural antioxidants that neutralizes the pollution damage on the skin and free radicals’ movement and combats the acne issue.
Green Tea Extract in the Vegetal Fairness Cream has the natural ability to fight acne and preserve your skin from pollution damage. Let’s see how it saves your skin-
Green Tea (Camellia sinensis) Extract
- Green Tea has anti-inflammatory properties that diminish the damage done to your skin by harmful UV rays.
- Nourishes the skin and stimulates hydration
- Reduces the acne issue
- Fights ageing-signs
Due to all these natural goodness, the Vegetal Fairness Cream has become a trustworthy and highly recommended Fairness Cream in India. Your search for Fairness cream oily skin can be accomplished with it as the Vegetal Fairness Cream is suitable for oily skin as well. In addition, it is equally effective for dry and sensitive skin.
-
Makes the skin fair naturally
A fairness cream should stimulate the natural brightness of your skin. Some of the fairness creams have toxic chemicals assuring complete fairness to your skin, but in reality, such chemicals may devastate the natural charm and feel of your skin rather than making it fair.
The Vegetal Fairness Cream has the natural excellence of Aloe Vera that naturally makes your skin tone fairer. It Improves the skin texture and makes it look more radiant.
Aloe Vera (Aloe barbadensis miller) Extract
- Aloe Vera carries Aloin that is a natural depigmentation blend. This blend lightens the skin tone, removes dead skin cells, restricts patches and dark spots.
- Combats aging and sunburn
- Protects the skin from eczema and acne etc
- Moisturizes the skin
This cream can be a good choice for people who want a Fairness cream oily skin. The Vegetal Fairness Cream works equally good on oily skin, and it protects the skin from acne issues and provides a bright and sensational look.
100% free from Parabens and Steroids
It has 0% Parabens, 0% Steroid. The presence of such ingredients can harm your skin and your overall health. By picking this chemical-free Vegetal fairness cream, you are stimulating ecological harmony.
Completely Vegan and Cruelty-free
It is 100% vegan, and we never test any of our products on animals. We love and admire nature. That is why we make cruelty-free products. Our whole range of hair, skin, and body care is 100% vegan and cruelty-free.
Explore the new definition of natural fairness with the Vegetal fairness cream and reward your skin with incomparable natural nourishment.
How to Choose the Best Gourmet Hamper in Singapore
Gourmet hampers are the perfect way to gift your loved one or for different occasions. These gifts consist of a combination of your favorite foods like cheeses, chocolate, and other decadents. Many online vendors produce versatile gourmet hampers with different components to suit and enhance your occasion’s experience. Choosing the appropriate one to suit your occasion is usually daunting with the numerous options available. This article outlines the proper guide to selecting the right gourmet hamper.
1. Consider the Person Receiving the Gift
When choosing a gourmet hamper, it’ll be vital to consider the person, either a loved one or a relative receiving the gift hamper. Remember that a suitable and jaw-dropping gourmet hamper comes with various components, like nuts, cheeses, chocolates, and many other decadents. Importantly, choose a hamper with the components that the individual loves. For instance, gourmet hampers with a lot of cheese and chocolate will suit most chocolate enthusiasts.
2. Check the Delivery
The delivery is an essential consideration when checking the appropriate gourmet hamper in Singapore. You can consider the delivery system, the cost, and the duration the vendor takes to deliver these hampers. Essentially, choose one that the vendor has a cost-effective and reliable delivery mode. A faster and more reliable delivery will be imperative to prevent any inconveniences that may result after purchasing your hamper.
3. Consider a Reputable Vendor
When looking for a gourmet hamper in Singapore, numerous vendors (online and physical) offer varying types. Before purchasing these hampers, it’ll be essential to consider choosing the right vendor for your supply. You can check at https://bearloonsg.com/hamper/to get the right one from the wide variety available. The vendors should have a wide range of products you can choose from, a secure and reliable payment system. Choosing a reputable and dependable vendor guarantees high-quality hampers.
4. Consider the Gourmet Hamper’s Cost
Cost is an essential factor when looking for the right gourmet hamper. These products come at varying prices due to the different qualities and components in the basket. Before choosing the appropriate option, it’ll be wise to consider the one coming at an affordable rate. You can compare the options from different vendors and sites to choose those that suit your needs. Nevertheless, ensure that the lower price doesn’t entice you into purchasing lower-quality products.
5. Consider the Theme of your Occasion
Gourmet hampers come in different sizes and highlight products that suit different occasions. When choosing a suitable hamper for your needs, it’ll be essential to consider one that suits your needs. Furthermore, you can consider the customizable ones to suit your events like birthdays, valentines, etc. For example, if you want to enjoy or light up your valentine’s day, you can consider gourmet with components reflecting a romantic theme.
Wrapping Up
Gourmet hampers are the appropriate gift for your loved one, or you can use them to light up your occasion. Nonetheless, it’s usually daunting to choose the right one for your occasion with the vendors offering a wide range of varieties. Considering your occasion’s theme, the person you’re gifting, the vendor or supplier, and the price will help you get the suitable one.
Acne-Prone Skin: The Best Face Serums
Acne-prone skin needs high maintenance. If you have acne-prone skin, you must know how hard it is to take care of acne-prone skin. You can’t just buy some random product and start using them. You have to take care of every effect and ingredient of the product.
Acne-prone skin faces many skin issues, but a serum can prevent you from all these unnecessary troubles. You have to choose a serum that is hydrating and exfoliating. To get flawless and non-greasy skin, you should use face serum from shop.recodestudios.com.
Here we will guide you on choosing the suitable face serum for your acne-prone skin. Let’s find out the best ingredient for face serum.
What’s an acne-prone skin serum contain
If you choose an acne-prone skin serum, you must know what ingredient it contains. A good acne-prone serum has some common elements. So before buying a serum, look for these ingredients.
- Salicylic acid
Salicylic acid is the common element that we can find in all acne-prone skin products. It is known as beta hydroxy acid. The main work of salicylic acid is to remove dead cells and exfoliate the face. This also helps in clogging your pores.
- Alpha hydroxy acid
You can find AHA in all the acne-prone serums. The main work of AHA is to remove dead cells. It also helps in reducing inflammation. By using AHA serum, you can see improvement in pimple scars.
- Sulphur
You can find sulfur combined with benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid. It helps in removing the dead skin cells that can clog your pores. You can see more minor breakouts after using the sulfur base product because they can remove the excess oil from the face, which is the breakout.
- Vitamin C
One of the most common serum ingredients is vitamin C. You can never go wrong with vitamin c serum. It has anti-inflammatory properties. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that helps in reducing the redness of the face in acne-prone skin.
- Tea tree oil
It is one of the known essential oils made of leaves of tea trees. The tea tree works slowly and gives results after some time. You can also use pure tea tree if you have acne-prone skin.
How to choose the right ance prone skin serum
Before choosing a suitable acne-prone skin serum, you need to consider some facts.
- Look for ingredient
Before buying acne-prone serum, scan the ingredient list. It would be best if you looked for a serum that contains salicylic acid, AHA, niacinamide, retinol, and zinc. We explain earlier about all these ingredients. Also, check soothing ingredients like aloe vera.
- Avoid the specific ingredient
You should avoid some harmful ingredients before choosing a serum.
- The serum doesn’t contain harsh chemical
- Don’t have any seed-derived oils
- Free of alcohol and sulfate
- Check review
Before buying the product, always look for reviews. The review gives a clear idea of whether you should buy the product or not.
These are some essential tips you have to follow before buying an acne-prone skin serum.
Conclusion
It is tough to handle acne-prone skin. You will often face breakouts and pimples when you have oily skin. So to remove all the excess oil and pimple scar, we suggest you use a serum. Here we explain everything you need to consider before buying a serum.
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Every person has a unique body shape and size, so why should you wear the same bikini as everyone else? Many designers and brands have caught on to the fact that women want to highlight their individuality and flatter their best assets, so now they’re developing styles for every body type and size. While you might already know which bikinis are best for you, there are so many new styles out there, it might be time to discover new shapes that could be even better!
This overview explores some common body types and the best bikinis to make them pop. Read on here to find a few more pieces for your bathing suit collection!
-
Smaller Chest
Finding a sexy bikini means working with what you’ve got. Regardless of what social media tells you is attractive, you can still highlight your features to look their best, even if you feel like you could use more (or less) in any particular department.
For women who have a smaller bust, you may want to explore bathing suit options with embellishments, prints, and details to accentuate the top of the bikini. These create the illusion of a larger chest and balance out your hips if you’re curvier down below. You may also want to shop bathing suit tops with extra padding or a push up design to create curves where you feel they’re lacking.
-
Bigger Chest
You probably already know that the string bikini is not your friend. Tiny strands are simply not made to hold up those glorious orbs of goodness! To ensure your chest is completely supported and your breasts stay in place, explore bikinis with underwire and thick straps. Double-stitching on the bands also means your bathing suit can handle more weight.
Thick halter bikini tops, bra-style tops, molded cups, and high backs are all going to make a huge difference in how the ladies are sitting.
-
Broad Shoulders
If your shoulders are broader than your hips, you want to find balance in your bathing suit. One tactic that may work for you is choosing solid colored bikinis, or a monokini with side paneling, that helps create the illusion of an hourglass figure. A cinched, high-waisted bottom literally pulls in your waist to develop more curves in your hips and draws the eye to your middle. An asymmetrical neckline is also a great way to cut up a boxy shape and introduce more curves.
-
Flatter Booty
Similar to resolving a smaller chest, a small booty can be easily enhanced with some frills and ruching on your bikini bottom. You should also explore bottoms in bright colors and loud patterns. These two strategies provide the illusion of a bigger behind and distract from a flat tush. Flat butts also do well in cheeky bottoms and micro bikini options because the higher cut creates what isn’t actually there.
-
Larger Booty
An ample backside means string bikinis and high-cut bottoms are uncomfortable and way too revealing. Don’t force yourself into these styles for the sake of the ‘Gram. Instead, choose cuts that accentuate your butt without cutting off circulation around your hips and thighs! Suits with extra fabric mean you’re never picking out a wedgie, while thong bikinis bare it all without digging in at all the wrong places. Either style is a great choice to show off what your mama gave you; it’s all down to your preference of how much you want to share!
-
Stick Straight
Whether you’ve been described as athletic or as a stick, you’ve got a rectangle body type with minimal curves. Take back your sexiness when you choose bathing suits that show off those taut abs and jutting collarbone! You can play up the athleticism with bandeau tops and boy-cut briefs, or you can try for an hour-glass illusion with padded pushups and ruffled bottoms. Experiment with both styles to see what you love instead of fitting yourself into a box of what everyone else thinks is sexy!
-
Tummy Pooch
Anyone with a uterus has a little bit of that front pooch – it’s part of being a woman! So, unless you’ve got a personal trainer and private chef keeping your abs flat as an ironing board, you might find yourself feeling self-conscious when compared to Insta models and Victoria’s Secret Angels.
First, you don’t have to feel like you need to hide that tummy pooch, but if you do want to smooth it out, you have options. High-waisted bikinis are the perfect way to get the shapewear feel in a bathing suit. You can also opt for monokinis with cutouts that highlight a plunging neckline and tight waist to keep the focus away from your tummy and hips.
Wear What You Want
At the end of the day, fashion and sexiness are social constructs that evolve with the times. It doesn’t matter how your body looks in a bathing suit as long as you’re happy with what you see in the mirror. Accent your assets, show everything off, or hide it all – whatever feels right to you!
