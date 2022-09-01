News
Tommies lineman Shea Albrecht, coach Glenn Caruso bonded by their mothers
It was November 2020, and St. Thomas football coach Glenn Caruso had seen enough of Orono’s massive two-way lineman Shea Albrecht on tape to know that he was the type of player the Tommies were looking to add as they made the jump from Division III to Division I the following season.
Just as importantly, his talks with Orono’s Joe McPherson, who coached Albrecht in football and wrestling, told him that Albrecht fit the profile for a program that stresses the goal of helping young men learn to become good husbands, good fathers and assets to the community.
So while he would have liked to have met with Shea and his parents, Chris and Julia, in person, COVID restrictions limited their contact to a video conference call. The Albrechts were acutely aware of the dangers of COVID, having gotten the devastating news six months earlier that Julia had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
Known for developing personal relationships with his players, Caruso used the opportunity with the Albrechts to share the struggles he has endured in his own life. Among them, the heartbreaking story of losing his mother in 1982, when he was 8 years old.
His openness and empathy struck a chord with the family.
“He felt sharing that experience with us was vital in knowing who he is,” Albrecht said, “because he carries that with him.”
There was no fear of opening an old wound on Caruso’s part, because the wound will never heal.
“I’m a big believer that there are incremental successes to every failure,” he said. “While I would not go back to 1982 and wish that on my family, there are things that came out of that that were positives. Not a net win, but there were positives.
“That’s the whole idea of, if you have faith and positive people in your life, that eventually over time you are able to pull out some of those positives. For me, that was my relationship with my dad. I think I slept in the same bed with my dad for two years after my mom’s death, because I didn’t want him to wake up alone, and frankly, I didn’t want to wake up alone.”
Referring to his father as a fortress, Caruso said his strength allowed his three children to feel safe and loved, the two things they needed most.
***
Albrecht knew right away when his mother, known as being fiery and full of life, let out a distressful cry from her upstairs bedroom that something was terribly wrong. She insisted he bring his father into the room before breaking the news that she had been diagnosed with ALS, an incurable progressive nervous system disease that leads to loss of muscle control.
“I totally did not understand what the seriousness of the situation was,” Albrecht said. “I knew it was a neurological thing, but I didn’t know it was something that could take someone’s life that early. The next day I looked it up and saw that it was fatal within three to five years.
“So in my mind I have a three- to five-year window to make every single memory I can with my mom.”
To the dismay of her doctors at the Mayo Clinic, Julia’s disease advanced rapidly. Family and friends did what they could to help out Chris and his three kids, dropping off meals and checking in regularly. While at school, Albrecht, appreciated as someone always looking to lift others’ spirits, was the focus of an unwavering force created by friends and teammates.
“Our players and coaches did everything we could to support him,” McPherson said. “He really fell back on football, and he had a little escape when he was at practice and on Friday nights.”
By the time football season arrived, Julia no longer had the use of her legs. Using some of the money raised in a GoFundMe account that had been set up, the family purchased an electric wheelchair that became Julia’s vehicle for attaining her goal of attending every one of her son’s football games that season.
Cold nights simply meant another layer or two of blankets. She attended some practices, too, sharing Shea’s approach of trying to make every moment count. Being able to be a part of Shea’s senior football season meant the world to her. Julia’s next target was not far away.
“Christmas is the holiday Julia loved the most,” Chris Albrecht said. “With her tracking her illness, she knew (she would probably die) between Christmas and her birthday (Jan. 14). When we got through the football season, she said she just wanted to make it to Christmas.”
Julia began receiving hospice care in November. Her ability to breath on her own was diminishing, but the Albrecht family — Julia, Chris, Shea, Owen and Phoebe — were able to spend Christmas Day together.
“That might have been my moment when I realized the Christmas isn’t about the presents but about the people around you,” Albrecht said. “It was like, ‘That’s awesome that I got these new sweat pants, but I would trade them for just two days with my mom.’ ”
The next day, Albrecht spent the day at a friend’s house playing pond hockey and, later on, putting together a puzzle. After deciding they would stay up all night in order to finish it, they eventually called it a night at 3 am, with Albrecht’s plans to drive home and slip quietly into bed. To his surprise, all the lights were on in the house when he got home.
Albrecht met up with his dad in the kitchen, and before Chris said a word, Albrecht knew his mother had died.
“It was like the world ended,” he said. “Nothing else mattered.”
Albrecht woke his brother and sister to break the news. Knowing that the house soon would be full of family and friends, he then went to his mom’s room for a private moment.
“I wanted to say I was sorry, that I could have done more, but I couldn’t say that because I felt like I had given everything,” Albrecht said. “I was able to share some personal words with her, and that’s when I let her go.”
Albrecht was up for over 24 hours before getting some sleep. When he woke up, his phone was loaded with texts from his friends. And one voice mail. It was from Caruso.
It was in that message that Caruso shared the details of his own mother’s death, that she had taken her own life on Christmas morning.
“I wanted to share with him the eerie similarities,” Caruso said, “and I think it took our relationship to a whole other level.”
The voice mail remains on Albrecht’s phone. Its contents solidified his decision to play for St. Thomas. He waited a month to let things settle down in his life and in his mind before committing to the Tommies in February.
Chris Albrecht said it is impossible to overstate how comforting it is as a single parent to know that when he dropped Shea off at school he knew he was going to be watched over by someone who cares for his overall well-being. And that Julia would have been thrilled with Shea’s college choice.
“Of all the (coaches) she had talked to along the way,” he said, “she was most comfortable with Shea being at St. Thomas with Glenn. If she’s looking down now, she’s smiling.”’
When describing the bonds that developed among the members of his family, Chris Albrecht said the one between Julia and Shea was the strongest. It’s one area where the otherwise similar stories between player and coach diverge.
“For decades I struggled to come to grips with how to balance leaving a husband and young kids with honoring her in a way that she deserves to be honored as your mom,” Caruso said. “It’s tough. I had more than my share of anger, and I think that comes from being young and not understanding. But a lot of it comes from how we are all a makeup of our memories, our people, and our experiences in life. And frankly, I didn’t have many of those when it comes to her.
“I have a thousand pictures of me and my dad — from every moment. I probably have a dozen memories of my mom in total, and I only have two pictures of her. It’s tough to deconstruct to get to an answer when you don’t even have the history from which to draw.”
It says a lot about the family that Julia’s electric wheelchair remains a fixture on the Albrecht’s porch. Rather than dwelling on the negative, it has too many good memories of those final months spent together to consider not keeping it around.
So, as a new football season begins Thursday night with the Tommies’ game at Southern Utah, Albrecht will be playing in his mother’s memory, for the coach who “means the world” to him, and for a dad who is the person he now looks to spend as much time with as he possibly can.
“He’s my best friend,” Albrecht said, “and my hero.”
Frank Caruso passed away in 2005 at the age of 68 due to lung cancer. Too soon, to be sure, but his impact is being felt by even those who never met him. From tragedy came not a net win, but an enduring positive.
“When I went through that, my heart hurt — for me,” Caruso said. “But it broke for my father. I couldn’t even imagine the pain he would go through. It forced me, at a young age, to pay attention to people, and I think it serves the Caruso family and our football family well.”
USD/JPY extends gains above 139.20
The yen found a bid during the time zone here yesterday on the back of a data release:
- Data from Japan: July Preliminary Industrial Production +1.0% m/m (expected -0.5%)
This has long since dissipated, USD/JPY jumped overnight. And, on a longer view:
- USD/JPY monthly chart highlights the power of the uptrend
As a warning, we have data from Japan very soon, at 2350 GMT:
- Asia Economic Calendar Thursday, September 1, 2022 – Fed Chairman and Chinese PMI
Perhaps there will be another response from the yen today. I doubt it but I could be wrong.
Meanwhile, GBP/USD hit a 2.5-year low in Asian morning trade towards 1.1594
This article was written by Eamonn Sheridan at www.forexlive.com.
cnbctv18-forexlive
As Ravens’ season opener nears, CB Marcus Peters eyes long-awaited return; LT Ronnie Stanley ramping up | NOTES
Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters returned to practice on Aug. 15, almost a year after tearing his ACL in the 2021 preseason and almost month before the team’s 2022 season opener.
Coach John Harbaugh said he looks good. Safety Chuck Clark said Peters picked off a pass in a recent practice. Peters himself said Thursday that he missed the game. His Week 1 role, however, remains unclear.
“Whenever my body tells me he’s ready to go,” Peters said, “we’re going to go.”
In his first public comments since suffering a season-ending knee injury at a Sept. 9 practice, Peters was candid about how much he’d missed being on the field last season with “my guys.” He joked about how he’d first had a football season taken away from him in the 10th grade, when his mother barred him from the sport. (“What Mama said goes.”) He acknowledged the importance of patience in his knee rehabilitation.
But Peters, one of the NFL’s most prolific ball hawks, sidestepped a question about where he was physically. The Ravens open their season on Sept. 11 against the New York Jets.
“I feel like I’m doing what I need to do necessary to get me back on the field, and it’s been a process that myself and this training staff and the coaching staff have come up with,” he said. “And we’re going to stick to it until I can get back out there.”
Peters’ rehab work has impressed Harbaugh, who said the 29-year-old looked “really good” even during offseason workouts.
“You could tell, he had really put the work in,” he said. “He’s been in that weight room. I tell you, the guy’s been living in the weight room. He’s been living in the training room. He’s been living out here running, all the way through, even through training camp, when he wasn’t practicing. Then he kind of pushed his way out to practice and has looked good at practice. So he’s done a great job.”
Peters, who’s entering the final year of his contract, is projected to start alongside Marlon Humphrey, when healthy. Kyle Fuller, Brandon Stephens, and rookies Damarion “Pepe” Williams and Jalyn Armour-Davis round out the team’s depth chart at cornerback.
Stanley ramping up
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who was cleared to practice Friday but was not present during the open portion of the team’s three workouts this week, took part in “individual stuff” Wednesday, Harbaugh said.
Harbaugh said there’s “not a set timetable” for the return of Stanley, who last year underwent his second straight season-ending ankle operation. The Ravens had hoped Stanley, an All-Pro selection in 2019, would be able to practice for two to three weeks before the season opener.
“He knows his ankle,” Harbaugh said. “I know Ronnie’s very determined to be really at his very best when he comes back. I think that’s kind of part of his thinking on it, so I trust him with it. I know he’s going to do the right thing and be out there as soon as he can, and I’m hopeful for sooner rather than later, for sure.”
Extra points
- Harbaugh said the release of guard Tyre Phillips is “just part of the roster moves right now,” and said he hopes the Ravens can re-sign the 2020 third-round pick to their practice squad. “We’ll see. It may not happen. But that’s what I’m hoping for.”
- Asked about the Ravens claiming linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips off waivers Wednesday, Harbaugh said that there’s “a lot of moving parts to that one still. Physicals have to be passed, those kinds of things.”
- Harbaugh said newly signed running back Kenyan Drake “has had a lot of exciting plays in this league. He’s a big, strong, fast, kind of slasher-type back, experience in pass protection. Catches the ball well out of the backfield.”
- In addition to Drake, the Ravens announced the re-signing of defensive lineman Brent Urban, who was released Tuesday as part of the team’s 53-man-roster cut-down.
Week 1
Sunday, Sept. 11, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
New York’s Times Square will become a ‘gun-free zone’ as new law takes effect
New York:
Carrying a firearm, even a concealed one, will soon be banned in the famous Times Square area and other public places in New York City and state, authorities announced Wednesday.
The New York Legislature passed — and its Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul signed it — legislation restricting gun ownership in sensitive locations earlier this year, and it goes into effect Thursday.
It was part of a reaction to a late June ruling by the conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court that upheld the right of Americans to leave their homes armed, overturning a 1913 New York law that restricted the carrying of weapons to fire.
“The decision of the Supreme Court of the United States … was the shot heard around the world that aimed to the death for the safety of all New Yorkers,” said the city’s Democratic mayor, Eric Adams, to reporters.
“New York City will defend itself against this ruling and, starting tomorrow, new eligibility requirements for concealed carry permit applicants and restrictions on carrying concealed weapons in ‘sensitive locations,’ such as Times Square, will go into effect,” said Adams, a former police officer.
The mayor unveiled a “Times Square: Gun Free Zone” sign that will be hung by Thursday in and around the iconic square in the heart of Manhattan, where giant electronic billboards are lit up day and night for the 50 million of visitors who flock there every year. .
The governor of the fourth US state added that weapons, even if concealed, will be prohibited in “bars, libraries, schools, government buildings and hospitals, among other places”.
Hochul said she refuses “to give up my right as governor to protect New Yorkers from gun violence or any other form of harm. In New York State, we will continue to lead the way and to implement common sense gun safety legislation.
The restrictions do not apply to law enforcement.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
4 things we learned from the Chicago Bears, including Jaquan Brisker’s return to practice and Roquan Smith’s mindset
Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus and a few players spoke with reporters after practice Wednesday at Halas Hall.
Along with information on the day’s roster moves, here are four things we learned from Eberflus and players in the locker room.
1. Rookie safety Jaquan Brisker returned to practice after right thumb surgery.
Wearing a brace on his right thumb and a shirt that read “Takeaway King,” Brisker said he was ahead of schedule in his return from the injury he suffered during the preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Eberflus said Brisker took individual reps at practice, and both think he is on track to play in the Sept. 11 opener against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field.
“(The brace) is not going to stop me from doing what I do,” Brisker said. “I’m going to be physical regardless, make plays on the ball. The thumb is not going to do anything.”
Brisker said he wasn’t sure when he suffered the injury. He was expecting to practice the next day before a doctor diagnosed the injury that caused him to miss the next two-plus weeks of practice, including the final two preseason games.
“I just was like, ‘Good thing it’s just a thumb,’ ” Brisker said. “I’m thankful it’s nothing else.”
The second-round pick made an impression during a strong start to training camp, and that continued into the preseason game, when he had four tackles, including a tackle for a loss, and a pass defended.
Eberflus said Brisker will have a lot on his plate over the next 10 days in order to be ready for the opener, but he thinks Brisker is focusing well. Brisker is eager to prove himself.
“I want to show that what you’ve seen and heard in practice and the (preseason) game, that it’s consistent, that it’s not just once in a blue moon,” Brisker said. “That it’s very consistent week in and week out. Just come in, just show people who Jaquan Brisker really is.”
2. Roquan Smith said his focus is on preparing for Week 1 and not a potential new contract.
It has been 12 days since Smith returned to practice after his “hold-in” amid stalled contract negotiations, and the Bears linebacker reiterated his focus is on football and not resuming talks with general manager Ryan Poles.
When asked if there’s a possibility he discusses an extension with the Bears before the opener, Smith said, “No, I’m not focused on that right now. It’s already in the back of my mind. It just came to the front when you just mentioned it.”
Poles will speak with reporters Thursday for the first time since he was compelled to address Smith’s public statement asking for a trade because the Bears “refused to negotiate in good faith.” So Poles can address whether he sees any hope for resuming talks.
But Smith said he has put the drama aside as he returned to practice this week after sitting out the preseason finale because of what Eberflus described as general tightness.
“I never let anything get in the way of the bigger picture,” Smith said. “I understand I’ll never let anyone or anything take the fun away from me. Been doing it since I was a kid, having fun since a kid, so nothing is going to stop that.”
3. Matt Eberflus said the Bears hope center Lucas Patrick will return next week.
Patrick has been out since suffering a right hand injury the first week of training camp. He hasn’t practiced since then but has been spotted at practices working out or observing his teammates.
Eberflus said there’s hope he could return in Week 1.
“That’s our anticipation, that he is potentially able to do that,” Eberflus said. “But we don’t have the answer yet. We’re pushing for that. We’re hoping for that. We’ll see how it goes.”
Eberflus on Tuesday mentioned the Bears will stay open-minded about where Patrick might play upon his return. The Bears said from the spring he would play center, but Sam Mustipher has spent the preseason there, while Teven Jenkins still is learning right guard after moving from tackle a couple of weeks ago.
4. Rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn finally gave his mom official word about earning a Bears roster spot.
Teams often don’t hold individual meetings to let people know they’ve made the team, so Sanborn, the undrafted rookie out of Lake Zurich High and Wisconsin, knew for sure he had made the Bears’ 53-man roster when he was heading into Tuesday’s team meetings.
“It was like that moment where it was like, ‘OK …’ ” Sanborn said.
The march straight to meetings and practice didn’t allow him time to inform anyone he had made it, and he said he still hadn’t called his mom, Malinda, as of 6 p.m. Tuesday. She already knew via social media, but he finally delivered word Tuesday evening that he was officially part of a team he cheered for during the Devin Hester and Brian Urlacher era.
“I don’t want to say (she was) surprised, but just a ‘wow’ moment,” Sanborn said Wednesday. “When you actually take a second to look at it … she was definitely very excited. They’re definitely very happy for me.”
Sanborn turned heads in the first preseason game against the Chiefs when he had an interception and fumble recovery. But he said he gained confidence he could make the team through practice.
“Getting more reps, getting experience in the defense and everything like that,” Sanborn said. “Through practice, that’s where that confidence has grown and developed, and I just took that into each day.”
()
Reliable service days, officials warn
Crews on Wednesday installed an emergency rental pump at a water plant in Jackson, Mississippi, in hopes of restoring more services to parched residents of the capital, who may still be days away. reliable water service, officials said.
Although Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba tried to strike an optimistic note when speaking to reporters, he listed the locations and hours of bottled water distribution centers in the city – some opening this weekend, signaling that the crisis will continue in a few days.
The main hope is to restore normal water pressure before health inspectors can test what comes out of the taps.
“We can’t wait for that to happen, and we can’t wait for a sense of normalcy to return to our residents,” he said.
It has been two days since Lumumba declared a water system emergency resulting from flooding complications at the OB Curtis water plant.
Complications have resulted in widespread drinking water shortages, low pressure or no service at all in some areas.
Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, saying Jackson’s water crisis threatened “critical needs” and had no end in sight.
“We are installing our emergency rental pump at the Jackson Water Plant,” Reeves tweeted Wednesday along with a photo of the work.
“Thank you to the operators, delivery crews and field experts who are carrying out these repairs to restore water for the people of Jackson. Much more needs to be done, but the work is proceeding at an incredible pace!”
Despite the pump’s installation, state officials still told Jackson residents to expect spotty service.
“You will experience fluctuating water pressure while work is underway on the OB Curtis Water Treatment Plant,” the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said in a statement. statement released just before noon on Wednesday. “It could mean that there are times when there is no water.”
nbcnews
Ravens announce 15 practice squad signings, including RB Tyler Badie, DT Isaiah Mack, OLB Steven Means
The Ravens announced their initial practice squad for the 2022 season Wednesday, reuniting with many of the players they released ahead of Tuesday’s 53-man-roster deadline.
Among the 15 practice squad signings are rookie running back Tyler Badie, a sixth-round draft pick; defensive tackle Isaiah Mack, who led all defenders in quarterback pressures this preseason, according to Pro Football Focus; outside linebacker Steven Means, who should bolster the depth at the position; and defensive back Ar’Darius Washington, who made the team’s initial 53-man roster last season.
One notable name missing is safety Tony Jefferson, who is reportedly signing with the New York Giants’ practice squad in a reunion with former Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. The 30-year-old veteran played four games in Baltimore last season, recording 17 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.
Here’s a look at the Ravens’ practice squad, which still has room for one more signing:
- QB Anthony Brown
- RB Tyler Badie
- FB/TE Ben Mason
- WR Makai Polk
- WR Binjimen Victor
- WR Raleigh Webb
- OT David Sharpe
- G Kahlil McKenzie
- DT Rayshad Nichols
- DT Isaiah Mack
- OLB Steven Means
- OLB Jeremiah Moon
- CB Kevon Seymour
- CB Daryl Worley
- DB Ar’Darius Washington
()
