After JD Vance won the Senate Republican primary in Ohio, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) called out Peter Thiel, the billionaire investor who pumped $15 million into a super PAC backing Vance, to congratulate him but also to make a request: Since McConnell’s resources were limited, the senator said, would Thiel continue to fund Vance until the general election?
Tyson Fury’s masseur, 27, who was caught texting while driving is SPARE from a driving ban
Boxer Tyson Fury’s official masseur has been spared a driving ban after telling a court he needed his car so he could continue treating the retired world heavyweight champion.
Matthew Towey, 27, had been disqualified as part of the counting process after spotting texting behind the wheel of his Ford Fiesta as he drove past a police station.
But the businessman retained his license under ‘exceptional hardship’ rules, arguing it would put his 57-year-old father, who depends on him, in a difficult position.
He also claimed his massage business would fold as he used his vehicle to treat celebrity clients including Manchester United footballer Scott McTominay and boxer Billy Joe Saunders at their homes.
Matthew Towey (right), 27, had been disqualified as part of the counting process after he spotted texting behind the wheel of his Ford Fiesta as he drove past a police station.
Towey is boxer Tyson Fury’s official massage therapist and told the court he needed his car so he could continue treating the retired world heavyweight champion.
Gypsy King Fury is reported to be preparing a comeback fight against Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk who defeated Anthony Joshua last month.
Wirral Magistrates’ Court heard Towey had nine points on his license when he was spotted on his mobile phone by a uniformed policewoman standing outside Speke Police Station in Liverpool on July 3, 2020.
Merseyside Police PC Lindsey Davis said: ‘His eyes weren’t on the road. His eyes fixed on his cell phone held in his right hand.
“As he was leveling, the cell phone was in plain sight and his thumb was moving across the screen as if texting.
Towey (pictured with Tyson Fury) said he would not be able to continue his work as an athletic therapist if he lost his license as he visits clients at their homes
“I was quite incredulous that the driver didn’t see me. I was in plain sight.
“He was looking up rather than looking at the road to focus on where he was going. I was worried that he went next to a school.
“I know it was lockdown but since he didn’t see me he wouldn’t have seen anyone running down the road either.”
Towey, of Speke, was found guilty of using his mobile phone while driving.
He told the hearing: “I have also worked with professional athletes including world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, Manchester United footballer Scott McTominay and several other world boxing champions.”
Towey (pictured with Noel Gallagher) argued that a driving ban would put his dependent 57-year-old father in exceptional hardship
Towey (pictured with Tyson Fury’s brother Tommy Fury) already had nine points on his license when he was spotted on his mobile
He said he clocks around 20,000 miles a year and due to Covid it was only in the last year that he was able to grow the business “slow but surely”.
He said he would not be able to continue his work as an athletic therapist if he lost his license, as he visits his clients at home.
When asked what he would do instead, he replied, “I’m not 100% sure. I would need to find some job.
When asked if anyone was dependent on him, he said his father Paul Towey, 57, who lives alone in Speke, was.
“He has a driver’s license but he shouldn’t be driving due to his medical condition,” Towey said.
“He has a variety of conditions. He has heart failure which results in fluid in his lungs. He suffers from osteopenia and he has had four fractures in his upper back.
“He also suffers from depression due to his health issues. Due to the buildup of fluid in his lungs, he has to go to the hospital quite regularly to have them drained, otherwise it could be fatal.
“He has to go to the hospital every three or four weeks. He goes to Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital or sometimes St Helens and I take him.
Towey pictured with Manchester United player Scott McTominay
Magistrates accepted his exceptional hardship argument allowing him to continue driving – but he will have 15 points on his license
Adding that he also takes his dad to help with his mental wellbeing, he said: “I see him every day. I clean for him, I cook for him, I take him shopping and I take him to the hospital when he has to go. I also pick up his meds at the West Speke Health Center.
“Without an income, I couldn’t afford to travel to see my dad every day. He would have to take a taxi to the hospital, which he would probably struggle to afford.
The magistrates asked him if he had considered obtaining hospital transport for his father and Towey replied that he had not.
His sister lives in Australia and his brother lives in Whitby and no other family members can help him, he said.
Magistrates accepted his exceptional hardship argument allowing him to continue driving – but he will have 15 points on his licence.
The justices of the peace told him: “The bar is deliberately set quite high for these cases of exceptional hardship.
“As regards your situation, we are of the opinion that if you lose your licence, your father would suffer exceptional hardship. He’s counting on you to take him to the hospital and take care of him.
Towey was also fined £150 and ordered to pay £234 in costs and a victim fine surcharge
Towey has been working with Tyson Fury since 2019 after being introduced by his friend and boxer Isaac Lowe
Towey’s LinkedIn page says his clients have also included boxer Billy Joe Saunders and “many other top footballers and boxers.”
“We have also considered the impact on your business and believe you would also experience exceptional hardship – knowing the viability of your business and having created it in the current climate.
“We have also received a letter from your doctor and understand that you would suffer from mental problems if you lost your job.
“On this basis, we will allow you to keep your license today. You will get six penalty points on your license.
“If you are found guilty of another offense within the next three years, you will no longer be able to use it as a defense against hardship and you are very likely to lose your license.”
Towey was also fined £150 and ordered to pay £234 in costs and a victim fine surcharge.
He has been working with Tyson Fury since 2019 after being introduced by his friend and boxer Isaac Lowe.
Staying at the world heavyweight champion’s Morecambe training base, he was a key member of the squad that helped Fury prepare for his world title fight against Dillian Whyte in April, providing stretching, mobility and sports massages.
He was also a key team member for Fury’s October 2021 fight against Deontay Wilder.
His LinkedIn page says his clients have also included boxer Billy Joe Saunders and “many other top footballers and boxers.”
dailymail us
Peter Thiel pushes back at Mitch McConnell over Arizona Senate bailout
Thiel hesitated, according to a person familiar with May’s exchange who, like others interviewed for this article, spoke on condition of anonymity to describe private discussions.
Three months later, when Blake Masters — whose bid Thiel had also backed $15 million — won its Aug. 2 primary in Arizona, McConnell made no such call.
In the weeks that followed, a high-stakes game of chicken would play out between McConnell and Thiel, culminating in a decision last Friday by a super PAC linked to minority leader the Senate Leadership Fund to drop about 8 million of television, radio and digital advertising dollars originally earmarked to boost the Masters. The move was preceded by two phone calls last week in which Thiel spoke with McConnell and the Kentucky Republican’s top fundraising lieutenant, Steven Law, who heads the Senate Leadership Fund.
The details of the conversations, which have not previously been reported, shed light on usually veiled negotiations with major donors critical to the battle for the Senate. They also illustrate McConnell’s vexed relationship with candidates bred by former President Donald Trump and donors, such as Thiel, sympathetic to Trump’s worldview.
Thiel, co-founder of payment processor PayPal and first outside investor in Facebook, bucked leftist Silicon Valley by betting big on Trump in 2016. Last summer and fall, the tech entrepreneur helped a wide range of pro-Trump congressional candidates, raising hopes among some Republicans that he was positioning himself to become a megadonor on the scale of libertarian brothers David and Charles Koch, or former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who has donated millions in recent years to Democratic candidates and causes. But Thiel told his associates he has no intention of spending more this cycle – and that his goal is to elevate young Republican candidates who would mark a clean break from the neoconservative wing of the party, not to engage in a tit-for-tat spending war. with the Democrats.
That didn’t stop Republican leaders from calling.
McConnell told Thiel on the phone last week that Vance’s run in Ohio was proving more expensive than expected for the Senate Leadership Fund, that the money was not unlimited and that it was necessary that the billionaire is “stepping in, big, in Arizona,” as one person familiar with the conversation described his words. Law, on a call with Thiel the day before his group cut ads in Arizona, expressed concern about Masters as a candidate and pessimism about the viability of his campaign. Vance, 38, and Masters, 36, are both friends and former associates of Thiel; Masters left his role at Thiel’s investment company and foundation this year.
McConnell and Law’s message, according to people familiar with their pitch, was that they should essentially split the cost, with Thiel cutting a check to their super PAC to match the funds they were putting behind Masters. According to these people, another option was that the Thiel-funded super PAC could take over ad bookings originally made by the McConnell-linked group.
Thiel told them he was not interested in such arrangements – a posture, say people around the venture capitalist, who is informed by his approach to investing early and the belief that more of his money would be used as a Democratic talking point; he’s still hosting fundraisers for the Masters in the coming weeks.
McConnell has previously expressed displeasure with Thiel’s decision to fund independent super PACs backing Vance and Masters, telling the billionaire investor last year that his money would go further if he donated it to the Senate Leadership Fund, which “can give a real lead on the target,” a person familiar with the exchange recalled.
During last week’s call with McConnell, Thiel argued that Vance and Masters did not criticize the Republican leader, unlike other GOP primary candidates, who drew dissent. “That’s not true at all,” McConnell replied, according to a person familiar with his comments, though he added, “I’m not into revenge. This is Mr. Trump.
During his primary, Masters called for McConnell to be replaced as GOP leader, expressing his support for the Senses. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.). “I’m going to tell Mitch to his face,” Masters said during a debate in June. “He’s not bad at all. He is good at judging. He is good at blocking Democrats. You know what’s not good? Legislate. Vance also offered a somber view of McConnell, calling him “a little out of touch with the grassroots” and saying it was time for “new blood.”
A spokesperson for the Senate Leadership Fund and a McConnell adviser both declined to comment. A spokesperson for Thiel also declined to comment. The fact that the two spoke was reported earlier by Puck News.
Among those close to the Masters campaign, there was disbelief that McConnell’s group would back down a race seen as essential to winning a Senate majority. Meanwhile, some Republicans were flabbergasted that Thiel would not contest the general election after investing so heavily in his favorite candidate’s primary candidacy.
“I don’t understand the logic of spending $15 million to help Blake Masters in elementary school and then [letting] let him writhe in the wind against one of the best-funded U.S. Senate candidates in history,” said a Republican consultant who follows the Senate race, who spoke on condition of anonymity to offer a candid assessment. He lamented what he called “unforced errors,” including Masters’ shift in stance on abortion and his suggestion during a debate that “maybe we should privatize Social Security.”
Arizona should be one of the GOP’s top Senate pick-up opportunities, the consultant said. “The problem is that there is a candidate who was unruly and offers an immense amount of fodder for the Democrats to separate.” Now, he said, “I think it’s going to take a massive change in the national mood to make this race competitive.”
Senator Mark Kelly, the incumbent Democrat in Arizona, had nearly $25 million on hand in his main campaign account in the middle of last month. Masters, on the other hand, had $1.5 million in his main account.
Masters recently successfully called for donors to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R), according to people familiar with his business, and plans to attend many out-of-state fundraisers in September. These include at least two hosted by Thiel, one in Los Angeles and one in Miami which is co-hosted by Keith Rabois, an investor and PayPal CEO who is involved in several Masters fundraising events, some with additional Republican candidates.
The Senate Leadership Fund still has $8 million earmarked in Arizona for October, and an affiliated nonprofit group called One Nation is spending an additional $1.1 million there.
The Republican National Senate Committee recently canceled airtime worth about $2 million in Arizona, before rebooking some ads in the state, amid a broader cash crunch. The NRSC and the Masters campaign jointly aired ads worth $119,000 and $67,000 on cable, according to data from tracking firm AdImpact.
While recent polls have shown Masters trailing Kelly, the Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election-analyzing group, still calls the Senate race a coin toss.
The Senate’s decision for Senate leadership to cut its investments in Arizona — along with McConnell’s recent comments that “candidate quality” matters — signaled that Republicans in Washington do not view the Masters race as a good investment, said Stan Barnes, a GOP strategist in Arizona. A lack of further investment from Thiel, Barnes said, would remove a key pillar of Masters success.
“Blake Masters has to be the Republican nominee for two reasons – Peter Thiel’s money and Donald Trump’s endorsement,” he said. Trump’s leadership PAC, Save America, gave the maximum $5,000 allowed to the Masters campaign this summer, but did not contribute to the Thiel-funded super PAC called Saving Arizona.
Masters’ support, Barnes said, “is built around the ‘America First’ movement and people are generally upset with the way things are going – it’s not based on sympathy or name identification or familiarity with the person.” With Masters “relatively quiet” on the airwaves, Barnes said, “it doesn’t sound like a hot, high-energy campaign.”
Still, Barnes argued that with “so much wind behind Republicans, so much anger at Biden’s White House…Blake could still be moved into the winner’s circle.”
Zachery Henry, a spokesman for the Masters campaign, declined to comment on the Senate Leadership Fund’s decision to cancel the investments, Thiel’s thinking about the general election or others’ assessments of the race.
The Masters recruited several new recruits by the time of the primary, including Henry and a new campaign manager — Daniel Bell, a Florida attorney and friend of the Masters from Stanford Law School.
Campaign advisers urged Masters to be more careful with his words in the primary, according to a person familiar with the conversations, but Masters resisted being “scripted.” Democratic attack ads focused on Masters’ comments on Social Security and abortion, despite the candidate’s efforts to backtrack on his words.
“I shouldn’t have said ‘privatize,’” Masters said in July. “I don’t think we should like the mess with Social Security.” In an interview with the Arizona Republic shortly after winning the GOP nomination in August, Masters called Arizona’s 15-week abortion ban a “reasonable solution” and said that he supported a nationwide ban specifically for third-trimester abortions and “partial-birth abortion.” ”
During the primary, he suggested supporting a much stricter national ban.
“If we got a personality amendment, even if it was, you know, two months or three months away … it would still save hundreds of thousands of lives a year,” he said at the start of this year. Asked last year on One America News if he would support a nationwide ban similar to an Arizona law from the 1800s that “bans all abortions,” Masters said yes.
Yvonne Wingett Sanchez contributed to this report.
washingtonpost
Ukrainian nuclear power plant inspectors’ mission in jeopardy as new shelling hits Zaporizhzhia
Ukraine on Thursday accused Russia of shelling the pre-agreed route for a team of international inspectors heading to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to ensure its safety amid growing global alarm over a possible radioactive disaster.
Meanwhile, the country’s national nuclear agency, Energoatom, reported that the Russian bombing of the plant itself triggered its safety systems, forcing one of its electrical units to shut down. One of the plant’s power lines was also damaged. It comes just a week after bombings left the Russian-controlled plant disconnected from Ukraine’s national power grid for the first time in its 40-year history.
Russian officials have in turn blamed Ukraine for the eruption of heavy fighting around the plant, which is the largest in Europe. NBC News could not immediately verify either party’s claims.
Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, said in a message on the Telegram messaging app on Thursday morning that troops from Moscow were firing on the route taken by the United Nations inspection team as They went from the city of Zaporizhzhia, which is under Ukrainian control, to the nearby factory, which has been controlled by Russian forces since the early days of the war.
He said the International Atomic Energy Agency team could not continue their trip for security reasons.
“We demand that the Russian Federation stop the provocations and grant the IAEA unimpeded access to the Ukrainian nuclear facility,” Starukh said.
There was no immediate reaction from the IAEA or the Kremlin.
Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that a Ukrainian “sabotage group” of up to 60 people had landed on the coast less than two miles from the plant. He said the group was being eliminated.
The ministry also accused Kyiv of bombing the IAEA mission’s meeting point with Russian experts in the area of the settlement of Vasilyevka and the factory.
He said the activities were intended to disrupt the arrival of the IAEA mission.
The IAEA chief announced the long-awaited mission earlier this week, saying he planned to assess physical damage to the plant, determine the proper functioning of its security systems, assess working conditions of its personnel and to carry out any urgent backup activities. Kyiv and Moscow have been swapping responsibility for the bombing of the factory for weeks. The UN atomic energy agency has warned for months of the risk of nuclear disaster and sought to send a team to inspect and help secure the plant.
This is news in development. Please check back for further updates.
nbcnews
Michael Cohen thinks Trump likely keeps copies of top-secret documents at his children’s homes, Bedminster and Trump Tower
-
Michael Cohen thinks Trump may have copies of the top secret files found at Mar-a-Lago.
-
Cohen said Trump may have hidden the documents at his home in Bedminster and New York.
-
Cohen also suggested that these files could also be in the homes of Trump’s children.
Michael Cohen, who was once former President Donald Trump’s attorney, believes Trump likely has copies of classified documents the FBI seized at Mar-a-Lago hidden in other locations.
Cohen was react on Twitter to a Washington Post article about the Justice Department’s recent court filing, in which the DOJ suggested that Trump’s team may have concealed or moved top-secret files while officials were investigating the case.
“I believe Trump has copies, potentially other documents as well, in other places, including his children’s homes, the Weisselberg house in Florida, Bedminster, the golf course in NJ, the apartment of Fifth Avenue, etc…,” Cohen tweeted.
Cohen was referring to Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, who admitted in August to orchestrating a payroll tax avoidance scheme within the organization.
During its search of Mar-a-Lago on August 8, the FBI seized 11 sets of classified documents, including some marked “top secret” and records that may have involved nuclear weapons. According to the search warrant, the DOJ is looking into whether Trump violated any of three federal laws — including the Espionage Act — by keeping the documents at his Florida residence.
This week, the DOJ also released a photograph of their search for Mar-a-Lago, which showed several files with the word “top secret” strewn across the floor.
It is not known if the former president has ever made copies of these documents, or if these copies are kept in the former president’s other homes. A representative for Trump’s post-presidential press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.
Cohen was Trump’s attorney and close confidant for a decade. In 2018, he had his home and office raided, in connection with a Trump-related investigation into illegal hidden cash payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to crimes including tax evasion, campaign finance violations and bank fraud. He was sentenced in December 2018 to three years in prison and was disbarred in February 2019 by the New York Supreme Court.
For his part, Cohen weighed in on many aspects of the Mar-a-Lago raid. He celebrated news of the raid, saying Trump was finally “held accountable.”
He then explained how nervous Trump was likely about a potential mole at Mar-a-Lago and said he wouldn’t be surprised if one of Trump’s children or his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, was an FBI informant.
Cohen also posited that Trump might try to find a scapegoat for any infractions uncovered by the Mar-a-Lago raid, like his former attorney, Rudy Giuliani. He also speculated that Trump was likely keeping the classified documents as a “bargaining chip”, so he could threaten the release of classified information to US adversaries as a “get out of jail card”.
Read the original article on Business Insider
yahoo
Stock hits highest level in four years after 1,400 school buses ordered from UAE
mini
Ashok Leyland Stock: Shares rose more than five percent to hit a four-year high of Rs 161.75 on Thursday.
Shares of Ashok Leyland, the Hinduja Group’s flagship brand, jumped 5% to their highest level since May 2018 during Thursday’s trading session. The company announced that it has received large fleet orders for 1,400 school buses in the United Arab Emirates, the company’s largest ever school bus offering in that country.
The total fleet contract worth AED276 million ($75.15 million) for GCC-manufactured buses was concluded by UAE distribution partners of Chennai-based Ashok Leyland, Swaidan Trading – Al Naboodah Group. As of 10:15 a.m., the stock was trading down 4.16% at Rs 160.4 on BSE.
Most supplies will be made to Emirates Transport and STS Group, according to a statement from the company. The world’s fourth-largest bus maker also said the 55-seat Falcon bus and 32-seat Oyster bus will be supplied by Ashok Leyland’s $50 million state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Ras Al Khaimah, the United States. United Arab Emirates, which is the only certified local bus manufacturing facility in the entire Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.
Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman of Ashok Leyland, said this is a historic moment for Ashok Leyland in the United Arab Emirates. This is a testament to the reliability, durability and robustness of our buses and reaffirms the confidence our customers have in our buses being the safest for student transport, he said.
These products are manufactured in the United Arab Emirates assembly plant. Product concepts are sourced in the UAE, designs are made by our engineers in the UAE and are assembled in the factory in the UAE, with over 55% of the parts sourced from the UAE. He will likely call it The Emirati Bus – Made in UAE, for the GCC, Hinduja said.
The Ras Al Khaimah plant is a joint venture between Ashok Leyland and Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority (RAKIA), United Arab Emirates, and has an installed capacity of 4,000 buses per year. Since its inception in 2008, Ashok Leyland has so far released 25,500 buses from the factory, which also exports buses to African countries.
Our new electric vehicle company, Switch Mobility, based in the UK, will help us realize our aspiration for carbon-free transport. We see huge growth opportunities with Switch’s expansion into the UAE and GCC and look forward to launching our EVs in these markets soon, Hinduja added.
Amandeep Singh, Head of International Operations, said Ashok Leyland is one of the fastest growing brands in the Middle East with a growing presence in the UAE market. Our lowest total cost of ownership and strong after-sales service set us apart and helped us win these orders.
We are excited about the growth we are seeing in the UAE economy and the opportunities it presents. We have aggressive plans to further enhance our light commercial vehicle portfolio. You will hear from us shortly, Singh said. More than 7,000 GCC establishments own an Ashok Leyland product, carrying 1.8 million passengers every day.
Building on the patronage of its customers, the company expanded its portfolio and launched Partner Truck and Gazl Buses light commercial vehicles.
(With contributions from the Agency)
First post: Sep 01, 2022 at 10:26 a.m. STI
cnbctv18-forexlive
More people need to watch the absolute best TV show on HBO Max
At first, station eleven pissed me off. After three episodes, I hadn’t fallen asleep once, but twice. I wasn’t just frustrated with Station Eleven’s self-indulgence — I was completely bored.
A post-apocalyptic HBO Max mini-series set in the aftermath of a deadly and highly contagious flu, Station Eleven is a show about a fictional pandemic – shot, produced and aired over the course of a real pandemic. But in many ways, this pandemic is subordinate and unimportant. Station Eleven is a show on things. About big ideas and themes. It’s a survival show. About trauma. Take refuge in the transitive power of art and the connective tissue of our common humanity.
Read more: Review: The HBO adaptation of Station Eleven came at a weird, but good time
In other words: urgh.
Right off the bat, it’s a show that spells out big ambitions in no-nonsense terms. It’s a show that opens with King Lear. A show that makes blatant use of Shakespeare as narrative device and framing, but also has the gall to place oneself at the center of a great literary canon.
Again: urgh. the biggest urgh I can collect.
Three episodes deep, I hopped into one of CNET’s many Slack channels to unload on the show with my colleagues. It was self-indulgent. It was boring. He took himself too seriously. It was raised on its own supply. It was fundamentally flawed compared to a show like, say, Yellowjackets – which masked its own themes of trauma under the guise of a cunning and compelling mystery show.
“Station eleven sucks.” I think that’s what I typed. I was wrong. I couldn’t have been more wrong.
Just seven episodes later, at the end of the show, I crawled back into that same Slack office to tell everyone that – in fact – Station Eleven is one of the best shows on TV that I don’t think I’ve ever seen. my life and that every living human being should make an effort to watch over it.
So pretentious
My favorite moment in Station Eleven occurs in the middle of Episode 9.
Jeevan, one of the show’s main characters, takes care of Kirsten, a comic-obsessed child actress – the titular Station Eleven. A comic that she takes with her everywhere on her travels in the post-pandemic world. A comic that gives him hope in desperate circumstances.
After returning to their home base, Kirsten realizes that she has dropped the comic in the snow. Frustrated, not quite understanding why it matters, Jeevan angrily returns to the desert to retrieve it. During the search, a wolf attacks him, mauling him half to death. As he crawls on his hands and knees, struggling to survive in extreme sub-zero temperatures, he comes across the comic, buried in the snow. In complete agony, he begins to read it, before tossing it aside, shouting, “THIS IS SO PRETENTIOUS!”
It’s an incredibly cathartic moment. For starters, it’s funny! A perfectly timed moment of comedy in the midst of a dark and visceral moment. I laughed. But it is also a recognition, a crystallized moment of self-awareness. The show speaks for itself, directly to its audience. Yes, station eleven is pretentious. This is a show actively struggling with big ideas – swinging for the fences, navigating the value of art in a world filled with suffering.
But station eleven is too self-aware enough to know that’s a lot to ask. Of its audience, of itself as an entertainment product. It is important.
A big request
Why should we care about a TV show? Why should any type of art be important? In a world where I find myself moving away from so-called “prestige television”, Station Eleven has forced me to ask myself this question.
Recently, I’ve been more inclined to consume endless throwaway anime or watch feel-good reality shows like Old Enough and The Great British Bake Off. Considering what we’ve all been through over the past two or three years, it’s been hard to muster the “big brain energy” needed to enjoy a show like Station Eleven. A show that forces us to reckon with big questions and big ideas.
This is precisely why I found Station Eleven so repulsive at first. In the midst of COVID-19, a time of shattering political strife, are you really going to ask me to be on a TV show about a traveling troupe of Shakespearean actors performing Hamlet in a post-pandemic wasteland? That’s a big ask.
But Station Eleven works because it rules on every possible level. It’s that simple. It’s a well-written show, with great performances and a soundtrack that will haunt you long after you’ve finished watching.
Station Eleven swings towards the fences but hits the ball clean. It takes time to realize its audacious vision, but if you stick with that initial slow burn — fight that initial revulsion — you’ll be rewarded with a show that has nuanced things to say about every “serious topic” it dare to approach. It’s a show about families – real and inherited. It’s a show about the legacy of shared trauma. A show about art as refuge. If that pisses you off, I understand. But in a very real universe where we are immersed in the wasteland of our own pain and suffering, Station Eleven is as essential as television.
CNET
IMD Rainfall Alert: Heavy rain alert in these states for the next 5 days, know complete details
IMD Rainfall Alert: Heavy rain alert in these states for the next 5 days, know complete details
Weather Update Today, IMD Rainfall Alert: In the monsoon season, it is raining heavily in many states of the country. In many states from north to south, there have been flood-like situations due to rain. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department (IMD) has given weather information for the coming days. The Meteorological Department has said that heavy rains are expected to continue over South Peninsular India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Northeast India during the next five days. However, there will be less rain in Northwest and Central India.
The Meteorological Department has said that there is a possibility of moderate rain in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya for the next five days. Rain is expected in southern Madhya Pradesh on 31 August and 1 September, Bihar between 31 August and 2 September.
Apart from this, there will be moderate rain in the Western Himalayan region for the next three days. At the same time, there is a possibility of thunderstorms in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on September 4, 2022.
There will be moderate rain in North Interior Karnataka on August 31, September 1. In addition, moderate rains are expected over Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep between August 31 and September 2 and over Tamil Nadu, Kerala during the next five days.
Talking about the weather of the last 24 hours, there has been very heavy rain in some areas of Tamil Nadu. Heavy rains occurred in West Bengal, Kerala. At the same time, there was heavy rain in Chhattisgarh, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Sikkim, Bihar, Telangana, Assam and Coastal Karnataka.
How will the weather be in Delhi?
According to Delhi’s primary weather station Safdarjung Observatory, the minimum temperature of Delhi was recorded at 25.9 degree Celsius today. The maximum temperature can be around 35 degree Celsius. Although the capital may remain cloudy for the next five to six days, but there is no sign of very good rain. IMD has said that the Monsoon activity in Northwest India will remain subdued for the next five days.
The post IMD Rainfall Alert: Heavy rain alert in these states for the next 5 days, know complete details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
