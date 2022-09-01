News
Vikings acquire wide receiver/punt returner Jalen Reagor from Eagles, waive Ihmir Smith-Marsette
The Vikings acquired wide receiver Jalen Reagor from the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday to be their new punt returner.
The Vikings sent the Eagles a 2024 conditional fourth- or fifth-round draft pick and a 2023 seventh-round pick that they got from Houston on Tuesday in a trade that brought them defensive lineman Ross Blacklock. To make room on the roster, the Vikings waived wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who had been in line to be their punt returner but struggled in the preseason.
A source said it’s possible Smith-Marsette could return to Minnesota on the practice squad if he clears waivers.
Reagor was taken by the Eagles with the No. 21 pick in the 2020 draft. That was one spot before Minnesota took Justin Jefferson at No. 22.
While Reagor has just 64 catches in his first two NFL seasons, Jefferson has become one of the NFL’s top receivers. Reagor has 35 career NFL returns for a 9.2-yard average.
The Vikings kept just five receivers when rosters were trimmed Wednesday to 53 players, and they remain at five with Smith-Marsette being let go.
Reagor has salary-cap numbers of $1.816 million in 2022 and $2.419 million in 2023, with both remaining years guaranteed. The Vikings next May must make a call on his fifth-year option for 2024.
Mint Bullet Leads to Murder Charge in Target Shooting
COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — A woman killed while looking out the window of her South Carolina home was intentionally shot by a neighbor shooting targets in her yard instead of a ricocheting bullet as it told investigators, authorities said.
The charge against the shooter was qualified as murder on Monday. Crime scene technicians determined the fatal bullet could not have been deflected at an angle to a satellite dish used as a target, then struck the woman in the chest, prosecutor Barry Barnette said.
“You can see the bullet didn’t ricochet. This bullet is in perfect condition,” Barnette said, showing a judge a photo on his cellphone during a bail hearing in Cherokee County on Monday. He said the slug was removed from the chest of the victim during an autopsy.
Nicholas Skylar Lucas, 30, was initially charged with manslaughter on Sunday, a day after Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate, 42, died at her own home in Gaffney.
But prosecutors upgraded the charge to murder after new evidence emerged, Barnette said. Murder carries 30 years to life in a conviction, while manslaughter carries up to five years.
Tate had drawn the curtain on her kitchen window and was looking outside when she was shot, investigators said.
Lucas had to turn around and intentionally shoot in Tate’s direction to hit her and the bullet in Tate’s chest matched the size of ammunition used in the .45 caliber handgun Lucas was firing, Barnette said.
Tate told the judge the shooting was a “complete accident” and he can’t believe anyone would think he would intentionally kill her.
“She always asked me for help, I was always in my garden. I’m really confused about this whole situation,” Tate said. “I did all kinds of yard work for this lady. and all.”
Several of Tate’s nine children were at home and the father of some of those children died of heart attacks less than a year ago, his family said at the hearing.
“She doesn’t deserve to be separated from her children,” said Beverly Vercher, Tate’s sister.
Lucas is also charged with shooting under the influence and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
Lucas did not have a lawyer at the hearing and a magistrate said a higher court will have to determine whether bail should be set.
The Nets are two moves away from a complete roster
The storm intensified, then it passed, and the Nets remain championship contenders.
Kevin Durant’s trade request went unfulfilled, and – at least for now – he remains in Brooklyn. Durant stands alongside a motivated Kyrie Irving (in a contract year) and what projects to be a healthy Ben Simmons, also motivated by an abundance of slander he’s received as an All-Star who doesn’t look to score first.
The three stars return to an improved Nets roster, but is Brooklyn’s roster complete? This is what general manager Sean Marks has done so far:
Marks traded a first-round pick and a trade exception to the Utah Jazz for 3-and-D wing Royce O’Neale. O’Neale projects to be a perfect fit as someone who excels in a supporting role alongside star players.
Scorer TJ Warren signed a veteran’s minimum contract with the Nets this summer. Warren has dealt with foot injuries each of the past two seasons, but now he’s healthy, and his presence on the roster provides a player who can immediately provide scoring relief in minutes (and possibly games) Durant is off the floor.
Marks took a chance on Edmond Sumner, an athletic combo guard who has also recently recovered from an Achilles injury. Sumner’s contract is only partially guaranteed for $250,000, according to HoopsHype, giving the Nets flexibility in case it’s not the right fit.
The Nets also gave two-year extensions to both Patty Mills and Nic Claxton. He chose not to offer Bruce Brown a contract, which angered some fans on social media given Brown’s status as both a fan favorite and a productive player. However, the thought process there was likely that a healthy Simmons does most of the things Brown was good at, only better, except for the three-point shooting.
Most recently, Marks added toughness to the roster with the recent news that Markieff Morris has agreed to a one-year deal.
So what’s left? Brooklyn’s roster is clearly better than the one the Celtics swept out of the first round. Marks added size, grit, and depth, not to mention he didn’t trade Durant for the terrible offers on the table when the superstar forward requested out.
There are two areas the Nets can address to complete this roster.
DEPTH AT THE CENTER SPOT
Nic Claxton has played 94 of 226 possible regular season games in his first three NBA seasons. The last time he was on the court, he missed 10 straight free throws and only registered six rebounds against a physical Boston Celtics team.
Yet with the roster as currently constructed – and under the assumption that Ben Simmons won’t start at the five, but only play the five in limited small ball spurts – it’s Claxton who projects to start at center. Veteran forward Markieff Morris and second-year big man Day’Ron Sharpe figure to be additional backup options.
Claxton is an effective player, as evidenced by the two-year, $20M extension he signed in Brooklyn. He is a lob finisher and a rim protector who is versatile enough to defend all five positions on the floor. If he’s been working on his free throw shooting as recent reports indicate, that should be less of an Achilles heel when the pressure of the playoffs is on his shoulders.
But against teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, and Miami Heat – the teams that will stand in way of getting to the NBA Finals – the Nets are going to need a big man that can not only stand his ground against bruisers but also crash the boards: an area the Nets struggled mightily last season.
That can occur via trade if the Nets are willing to part ways with the assets needed to pry Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers. DeMarcus Cousins, Dwight Howard, Tristan Thompson, and Hassan Whiteside are also available as veteran free agents.
A BACKUP POINT GUARD
If you don’t count Irving as a point guard (he’s a scoring guard), and if the Nets plan to use Simmons all over the floor, that means there isn’t a single player on Brooklyn’s roster who constitutes as a true point guard.
Patty Mills has proven more of a scoring, oftentimes catch-and-shoot guard. He struggled with ball-handling and offense-initiating duties last season in games Irving and/or James Harden were unavailable to play.
That’s why the team signed Goran Dragic last season, who thrived in his role (when healthy). Dragic, however, proceeded to admonish the Nets for their focus on individual performances over team success via a Slovenian newspaper before signing with the Chicago Bulls this offseason.
Seth Curry can handle the ball and make plays out of the pick-and-roll, but he’s not a true floor general. Curry is an elite, but under-sized floor spacer who has more to his game than catch-and-shoot threes. Cam Thomas also isn’t a point guard. It’s unclear where his minutes will come from given how many guards are ahead of him on the depth chart.
Even though this is the positionless era of basketball, at least one true point guard on the roster is a must. From a scoring perspective, Dennis Schroder is the best available player at his position, but it’s unclear where his relationship is with Irving after the two were both ejected from a game in April 2021.
Rajon Rondo might have been the perfect fit in Brooklyn had he not become radioactive after allegedly pointing a gun at and threatening to kill the mother of his children. The case was dismissed after he and the woman “reached an agreement,” according to TMZ. However, it may be some time before a team is comfortable signing him to a deal.
That leaves Eric Bledsoe, Elfrid Payton, and Durant’s former Texas Longhorn teammate DJ Augustin as backup point guard options available on the free agent market. Any one of them could sign for the minimum in Brooklyn.
Nevertheless, the Nets have improved their roster from last season. They have more size on the wings – an area the Celtics showed them they needed in the playoffs – and more depth across the board. They also enter the offseason fully healthy and fully available with no vaccine mandate restricting Irving from playing home games.
Addressing the center and point guard positions will make this roster complete.
UNVAXXED IRVING STILL RESTRICTED
The NBA announced unvaccinated players must continue to submit weekly COVID-19 testing this upcoming season. Irving is believed to be the only unvaccinated player on Brooklyn’s roster. He refused to take the vaccine last season, did not make his season debut until Game 36, and did not become eligible to play in home games until New York City created an exemption for pro athletes in the vaccine mandate. Irving’s first home game was Game 75.
Canada’s travel restrictions remain in place, rendering Irving – and all other unvaccinated NBA players – ineligible to play road games against the Toronto Raptors. The Nets play at Toronto twice this season: Nov. 23 and Dec. 6.
What should schools do about monkeypox? New CDC guidelines weigh
Schools and daycares generally do not need to take additional measures to curb the spread of monkeypox, say the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It says they can rely on “their daily operational guidance” to do things like ensure handwashing and cleaning surfaces, which helps reduce the risk of potential cases of the home this autumn.
The agency’s new recommendations were posted in a series of frequently asked questions on the CDC’s website and come as local health departments across the country issue their own recommendations for schools as students return to class.
“At this time, the risk of monkeypox for children and adolescents in the United States is low,” the CDC guidelines state.
As of Monday, the CDC counted more than 15,000 infections nationwide. Every state now has at least one case of monkeypox; 23 states and the District of Columbia have reported more than 100 infections.
But so far, only a small fraction of infections have been detected in school-aged children. Demographic data released Monday by the agency, based on analysis of nearly 70% of reported cases, shows that only six cases involve children aged 0 to 5, seven involve children aged 6 to 10 and four involve children from 11 to 15 years old. year.
“I think the CDC came up with this advice, I believe, because of questions that were coming from the public. And that’s a very valid reason to get information out there. If people are looking for answers, that’s a lot of what the CDC does,” said Dr. David Kimberlin, co-director of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Kimberlin is the publisher of the “Red Book” published by the American Academy of Pediatrics to provide guidance to physicians on infectious diseases in children, including monkeypox.
He said he agreed with the CDC’s recommendations, describing the risk that children could catch monkeypox at school as “extremely low.”
Symptoms are largely similar in children infected with monkeypox and in adults, although the CDC states that young children under age 8 may be at “particularly increased risk for serious consequences of monkeypox disease.”
Since the outbreak began, health officials have said the vast majority of monkeypox infections appear to be the result of intimate contact, or the sharing of sheets and towels, between adult men who have sex with men.
“It’s not COVID. It’s not an easy virus to catch. It requires a lot of close, skin-to-skin contact. And with basic mitigation efforts, which I think is good enough. described in the CDC webpage, the risk to a child just won’t be there,” Kimberlin said.
The CDC says children generally don’t need to be locked out of the classroom while monitoring for symptoms after coming into close contact with an infected person, such as a parent or caregiver.
“It is important to treat the child and family in a non-stigmatizing way and to remember that monkeypox can be passed through close contact, which may include but is not limited to sexual activity. Most children who have caregivers with monkeypox should be able to attend school and other programs,” the guide states.
This echoes the agency’s advice for the wider community, which does not recommend restrictions on a close contact’s daily routines until they have developed symptoms of the disease.
Local health departments battling an increase in monkeypox cases have issued similar guidelines for their schools in recent weeks.
In San Francisco, the health department said in a statement that its recommendations, released Aug. 15, “include standard infection control policies and procedures.”
However, San Francisco is urging school staff and families to educate themselves about the disease “so they can stay alert to their own symptoms and risk factors.” Monkeypox lesions can easily be mistaken for skin rashes or other conditions more common in children, such as chicken pox or hand-foot-mouth disease, according to the city.
Chicago officials pointed to their state’s own interim guidelines for schools, last updated Aug. 19, which also state that “asymptomatic exposed individuals do not need to stay home from the school, unless recommended by the local health department due to high-risk exposure”.
Illinois schools could ask to confirm whether staff and students are free of symptoms of monkeypox within days of an exposure, the guidelines suggest.
“It is important to note that as of Monday, August 22, there have been no cases of Chicagoans ages 17 and under,” the Chicago Department of Public Health said in a statement.
Earlier this month, local health officials in the town of Rantoul, Illinois reported a monkeypox infection in a county daycare worker. But no additional infections have been identified in the daycare as a result of close contact with this person.
At least one case has been identified at a high school in Las Vegas, which started its semester earlier this month.
“School-based transmission of monkeypox is not common and the health district believes the risk of school transmission to be low,” a spokesperson for the Southern Nevada Health District said in a statement.
The agency declined to provide additional details about the Las Vegas case, which is currently under investigation.
Queen Elizabeth II to appoint UK Prime Minister while in Scotland, breaking tradition
LONDON—Queen Elizabeth II has appointed her 14 prime ministers in London. So far.
The 96-year-old monarch will break with longstanding tradition next week and appoint Britain’s new prime minister from her residence in Scotland rather than at Buckingham Palace, palace officials said on Wednesday, the latest sign of how mobility issues force her to change the way she performs constitutional duties.
A historic three-masted schooner is for sale in Maine
The Victory Chimes is so synonymous with Maine that the 2003 quarter of the state featured a schooner-inspired sailboat.
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A three-masted schooner listed on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale.
Owner Victory Chimes announced that this would be the final season of the windjammer that is so synonymous with Maine that the 2003 state quarter featured a schooner-inspired sailboat.
Captain Sam Sikkema said losses from the 2020 season, maintenance costs and availability of materials, and upcoming Coast Guard compliance were among the factors that created “a hill too big to climb.”
“We are working diligently to find a new home for the ship. I am optimistic that there will be a way for the ship to exist and continue to tell its story in a meaningful way for generations to come,” he said in a statement.
Although well known in Maine, where it has carried passengers since the 1950s, the 131-foot vessel was built in Delaware as the cargo carrier Edwin and Maude. It was later fitted with passenger cabins.
Built in 1900, she was the last Chesapeake Ram schooner. It is on sale for $650,000.
Brandon Nimmo credits strong season to new training methods and maturation
Mets’ center fielder Brandon Nimmo, the longest-tenured position player on the team, is still only 29 years old, and he’s getting better.
Nimmo is also a free agent this winter, set to hit the open market at a time when he’s both in his prime and coming off a tremendous year. With a month of the regular season still to go, Nimmo has already set career-highs in hits and runs, while the advanced metrics say he’s having his best defensive season by far. He’s probably a week or two away from reaching 4.0 Wins Above Replacement for the first time since 2018, and he’s striking out at a lower rate than he ever has.
His vice grip on the leadoff spot in the lineup, plus a clean bill of health, has also spawned a career-high in plate appearances, which pleases him greatly.
“One thing that I’ve been really focusing on this year, and that I really wanted to accomplish, is being available every day,” Nimmo told the Daily News.
He estimated that there have been only four days this season where he was unavailable to play. His career injury history is much more checkered, though. There was a neck problem in 2019, a torn ligament at the base of his index finger in 2021, followed by the hamstring strain that put him on the injured list at the end of that troubled season.
“Gaining more wisdom” from those injuries, as he put it, has helped him avoid the trainer’s room. The soft tissue injuries, especially the hamstring, led him to focus more on “activating” those areas, while he chalks up some of the other problems to simply being unavoidable, freak things.
“The neck (injury) taught me to play smarter, not harder,” Nimmo outlined. “Sometimes taking those balls off the wall rather than knowing, ‘Oh, we’re going to crash into the wall at the same time as maybe making this play, but maybe not.’ It’s more important for me to be there for the rest of the game and that next day than to miss three months. So, I did learn things from those injuries. The hand, actually, I didn’t really learn anything from that. It just happened.”
A major part of Nimmo’s body maintenance happens after each game. He’s still following more traditional practices like postgame weight lifting and foot and ankle mobility exercises before games. But the number one thing that Nimmo believes has kept him healthy and playing at a high-level is a fairly new creation.
“One thing that I’m a big believer in — that we started in either 2018 or 2019 — is BFR, blood flow restriction. It does exactly what it says, restricts blood flow to a certain area, which for me is my legs. I do it for 18 minutes after the game. It works better for me than contrasting, which is when you hear about guys doing cold and hot tubs.”
With the help of Dustin Clarke, the Mets’ head strength coach, Nimmo has taken a new approach to conditioning. They’re not trying to reinvent the wheel, just make modern tweaks to it.
“(BFR) is more of a new age contrast essentially. It’s a similar concept, but for the body to flush the toxins that you’ve built up and the inflammation that you’ve built up during the game. It’s been really, really helpful for my legs on an everyday basis.”
The most noticeable differences about Nimmo this season are adjustments he’s made in center field — playing deeper and taking better routes to the ball, which the numbers support — and his foot speed. The old, classic adage definitively states that speed cannot be taught. But Nimmo certainly looks like he’s gotten faster with age.
“I am faster, we know that statistically,” Nimmo asserted. “That definitely has happened.”
Sure enough, in 2020 Nimmo was covering 28.0 feet per second, per Statcast. Last season, that jumped up to 28.9, which put him in the 92nd percentile of the league. This year, he’s at 28.7 feet per second and the 86th percentile of sprint speed. What does he have to say to the traditionalists who think that speed is hard to improve?
“It is,” he acknowledged. “With speed, you can only get so much. But speed is essentially strength and fast-twitch muscles. How much power can you put in the ground, and how quickly can you put it back into the ground?”
With Nimmo, there is clearly a heightened attention being paid to data. When asked how often he looks at his individual stats, he again showed appreciation for the 21st-century figures.
“I pretty much get to see them every day because they’re broadcasted to everyone on the board. Since we’ve switched from average to OPS being up there, that’s pretty much telling you how you’re doing.”
Perhaps the most inexplicable part of Nimmo’s reinvigoration is that he has stopped hitting at Citi Field. Entering Wednesday’s game, Nimmo has a .215/.297/.327 slash line at home and a .306/.400/.490 on the road.
“I didn’t see that until Yankee Stadium when they put it up (on the scoreboard). I went, ‘Really?’ I could not believe the difference,” Nimmo said. “I just couldn’t believe it was that drastic. I don’t really know what the difference is there, just pure coincidence.”
Nimmo said that he hopes the great numbers he’s putting up during his walk year are not a coincidence, but rather a product of a physical and mental maturation. He’s obviously aware of the value that comes from timing a great year right before free agency, but also views it as a natural evolution of any athlete’s career.
“As you’re entering your free agency, you’re supposed to be a good player,” he noted. “If you’ve stuck around this long, and people want to re-sign you, you’re supposed to be good at this point.”
Nimmo has been in the Mets’ organization for over ten years now. He’s never known anything different in his entire adult life, and he wants to keep it that way.
“I would love to be a Met,” he said. “They’ve expressed their interest that they would love that as well. They have told me, and I have told them, it’s great to leave those (conversations) for after the season.”
After the season, of course, could be a period full of other celebrations besides just Nimmo getting a huge monetary raise.
“Let’s focus on winning a World Series this year. If we win, everyone will be happy.”
