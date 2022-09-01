News
Vladimir Putin will not attend Mikhail Gorbachev’s funeral: Kremlin
Moscow:
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the funeral of late Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, his spokesman announced Thursday.
“The farewell ceremony and funeral will take place on September 3 but unfortunately the president’s work schedule will not allow him (to attend),” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that Putin had paid his last respects to Gorbachev at the hospital where he died on Tuesday, at the age of 91.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Mike Preston: The Ravens’ pass rush has star potential. It’s just a matter of time. | COMMENTARY
The Ravens have addressed one of their biggest needs by adding pass rushers in recent years, but it remains unclear if those players will develop fast enough to carry them deep into the postseason.
Recent draft picks Odafe Oweh, Daelin Hayes and David Ojabo offer plenty of potential at outside linebacker, and veterans Justin Houston, Tyus Bowser and Steven Means are valuable on-field mentors. But is that enough in 2022?
To compound the problem, both Bowser and Ojabo are trying to return from torn Achilles tendons. Bowser is expected to be ready for the season opener Sept. 11 at the New York Jets, while Ojabo might not return until the middle of the season.
So, for next year or two, the outside linebackers will be more scrutinized than any other position on the roster — even more than fifth-year quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Jackson’s story is well known. He is a great talent, the most explosive offensive player in the game, but his lack of accuracy and field presence has prevented him from dominating a postseason game the way superstars are supposed to.
He is limited in a sense because the Ravens have to establish a strong running game and control the tempo to win. If they fall behind early, they struggle.
But the recent postseason failures can’t all be put on Jackson. The pass rush is Baltimore’s Achilles heel.
The Ravens are 1-3 in the postseason since Jackson, the league’s Most Valuable Player in 2019, became the starter. In those games, they have allowed 20 sacks and collected only five. That’s a difference-maker, too.
Teams that go deep into the playoffs usually have some dynamic defensive playmakers and can get pressure with their front four. Under former defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, the Ravens proved that a team relying on blitzes and disguises to generate pressure can succeed in most regular-season games, but not in the postseason.
When the Ravens won the Super Bowl in the 2000 and 2012 seasons, they had strong pass rushers such as defensive end Michael McCrary and outside linebackers Peter Boulware and Terrell Suggs.
The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, and the AFC has an abundance of them in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen, the Denver Broncos’ Russell Wilson, the Las Vegas Raiders’ Derek Carr and the Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert.
That’s why the Ravens have invested in young talent on defense.
Oweh, a 2021 first-round pick out of Penn State, has done everything necessary to have a breakout season. He is bigger, stronger and faster and now has an assortment of moves to complement his explosive speed.
The ideal combination would be to have him on one side, and Ojabo, a 2022 second-round pick out of Michigan, on the other. Unlike Oweh, Ojabo already has a full arsenal of moves.
There are some draft experts who privately thought that Ojabo has more upside than Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick by the Detroit Lions.
“He has great positive energy,” Ravens outside linebacker coach Rob Leonard said of Ojabo. “Him and Odafe have a great relationship. That’s what you’re trying to create in that meeting room is a brotherhood and guys that genuinely care about each other. I once heard that it’s hard to get two guys to trust each other, let alone 11 on the field. So, it’s nice to have that from two guys who have known each other for a long time.”
Said Oweh of Ojabo, his former high school teammate: “I can’t wait till he gets back, and it’s going to be crazy.”
Hayes, a 2021 fifth-round pick from Notre Dame, played in one game last year before a knee injury ended his season. He has prototypical size (6 feet 4, 253 pounds) and played well during offseason practices.
“He missed a lot of time,” Leonard said. “So, with some regard, he’s still going through what, like, rookies go through in terms of learning the game and playing the game. And really same thing with him, just staying the course, trying to get his eyes and hands right.
“I think that’s my job as a coach. The key to playing fast is, ‘You have to look at this, you have to strike this guy.’ The more he trusts his keys, he’ll be able to play faster and hopefully have some success.”
Houston, 33, has 102 career sacks, fourth-most among active players. He isn’t the game-wrecking force he used to be, finishing last season with just 4 1/2 sacks, but he’s usually one of the last guys leaving practice because of his work with Oweh.
Leonard, in his first season with the Ravens, also comes to Houston for suggestions.
“How could I not?” Leonard said. “If you look up the stats of how many sacks this guy has had, he’s right up there with the biggest names you can think of. So, I always refer to him, ‘How do you see this? Do you see it the same way?’ Because details are everything. So, it’s one thing to go over it in the meeting room, another thing to actually have done it and [see] what works. So, I’m constantly relying on him as source, and he’s been great.”
Bowser, in his sixth season, is a late bloomer. The former Houston standout has never been flashy, but solid and dependable. The right term is “grinder.”
He’ll play solid technique on the outside and has excelled the past two seasons in pass coverage. Last year, he set single-season career highs in tackles (59), tackles for loss (eight), sacks (seven) and quarterback hits (15) and added two forced fumbles. The Ravens need his steady presence.
Means has played for four teams in eight years, but he was relentless defending the run and rushing the passer in training camp. He’s yet another reliable veteran voice.
But again, this all has to come together. The Ravens had the league’s No. 1 run defense last year but only recorded 34 sacks, tied for seventh-fewest in the NFL. They also had the league’s worst pass defense as injuries decimated the secondary.
To improve on the backend, the Ravens signed Pro Bowl safety Marcus Williams and selected Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with the No. 14 overall pick. They also drafted two promising cornerbacks in Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams in the fourth round.
But even great defensive backs struggle covering receivers when opposing quarterbacks aren’t pressured. The Ravens have the potential players in place to improve their pass rush, but will they have time to develop?
()
News
Evacuation order ordering residents to leave Los Angeles aired on TV ‘by mistake’, authorities say
An evacuation order ordering residents to leave Los Angeles immediately was accidentally broadcast on television Wednesday, authorities said.
Ventura County viewers who were watching television at the time received the chilling alert, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.
The notice “was sent in error by Los Angeles County,” the sheriff’s office said in a tweet shared in English and Spanish.
“There is no threat to Ventura County at this time and residents do not need to evacuate,” the sheriff’s office said.
It’s unclear how many viewers saw the alert, which read, “Emergency Alert System. A civil authority has issued an IMMEDIATE EVACUATION NOTICE for the following counties or areas,” according to Bloomberg.
Los Angeles, the eastern North Pacific Ocean and Port Conception to Guadalupe were included on the list, the outlet reported.
“That was scary!” wrote one social media user, tweeting a photo of the alert on his TV screen. “I called the sheriff’s office to see what was going on. LA better get their act together,” they said.
“That’s a pretty big mistake,” another person weighed in.
The alert came as wildfires ripped through California on Wednesday, with the Route Fire near Castaic, north of Los Angeles, triggering a number of evacuations in the area.
As of Wednesday night, no structures had been destroyed in the Route Fire, but the blaze spanned more than 4,600 acres and Interstate 5 was closed in both directions.
Los Angeles County did not appear to comment publicly on the accidental alert, but did share a Tweeter from the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management, saying the emergency operations center was “activated and monitoring developments” for the Route Fire.
Los Angeles County officials did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment.
nbcnews
News
Other voices: The most potent pressure Putin faces won’t come from the West
For everyday Russians, the lens into the war in Ukraine is through a camera operated by Vladimir Putin.
Through propagandized content on state-controlled broadcast and print media outlets, Russians are told the falsehood that the war’s mission is to free Ukrainians from the West-allied Nazified regime in Kyiv, and that, by the way, Ukraine really shouldn’t exist as its own country because it has always belonged to Russia. They’re told that Ukrainians actually want to be liberated by Russian forces so they can be welcomed into the Kremlin’s fold.
And mothers, fathers, siblings and children of Russian soldiers are told lies about the fate of their men, or not told at all.
“I know that families don’t know what is happening with their sons,” U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told us at a Chicago Tribune editorial board session with her last week. “They are not getting the message that their sons have been killed in battle. So that will have an impact on people, when they really, truly learn the cost that they’ve had to pay for Putin’s little operation.”
In the West’s quest to bring an end to the grinding war in Ukraine that has reached the six-month mark, U.S. and European leaders have relied in part on a raft of sanctions aimed at pressuring Putin to acquiesce and stop the carnage he has wrought. Sanctions are a necessary and critical component of the U.S. and NATO’s policy toward Kremlin belligerence.
But there’s another source of pressure that may be able to cut much deeper into Putin’s obstinacy. Pressure at home, from the Russian people.
Putin has eluded massive blowback from everyday Russians principally because his Kremlin controls all levers of media. The version of the war in Ukraine that Russians get is the version Putin shapes, or more precisely, fabricates. Anyone or any entity that dares to swim against the tide risks the Kremlin’s wrath.
Demonstrations in Russia against the war have waned only because Russians have already seen the Kremlin’s terrifying response to anti-war protests. Shortly after Russian troops invaded Ukraine in late February, large-scale demonstrations broke out in Moscow and other cities — and were brutally put down. Legions of Russians were arrested. Many younger Russians who oppose the war have fled the country.
Putin’s crackdown on dissent reflects arguably his biggest fear — his vulnerability to forces from within.
Alongside sanctions, a concerted push to get the truth to everyday Russians about the war in Ukraine should be a bulwark to the West’s efforts to support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people.
What’s sure to move Russians to question their president’s actions in Ukraine is the truth about the fate of loved ones on the battlefield. Thomas-Greenfield acknowledged that even the U.S. doesn’t have a clear picture of the number of dead and injured Russian soldiers. But in the invasion’s early weeks, hints of the toll on Russian battalions came with images of Ukrainian soldiers moving untold numbers of dead Russian troops off of streets and onto roadsides.
“When their soldiers don’t come home,” Thomas-Greenfield said, “families are going to start asking questions.”
On Thursday, Putin announced a significant buildup in Russian military forces — an additional 137,000 troops to bring the country’s overall troop strength to 1.15 million. The Russian leader found himself having to replenish his forces after suffering heavy losses during the war’s first six months.
Eventually, however, when more of those soldiers come back to Russia in coffins, he’ll find himself having to explain to grieving families how and why their sons had to die. And if he continues to hide the truth, then the West should — and must — find a way to get that truth to those families.
News
Will it take three for Heat to tango in the NBA trade market? – Denver Post
Q: The Heat should get the Lakers to help secure a trade with Utah. Utah gets Russell Westbrook, Tyler Herro and four first-round picks (two from the Lakers, two from the Heat). Miami gets Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley and the Lakers get Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson. Utah would probably buy Russ back, but otherwise it seems to be working. – Daniel.
A: And, yeah, double-checked that on ESPN’s Trade Machine and it worked. I generally avoid such trade speculation, but I decided to answer this question because I think it will take such creative thinking, like a multi-team deal, for the Heat to find a path to Donovan Mitchell. But you talk about the Heat giving up a lot for that path to Donovan to Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson and two first-round picks. And I’m not sure the Lakers pull such a trade pick trigger for Lowry and Robinson. As for the Jazz, they could very well sign on the dotted line, with the possibility of then processing Herro for additional project capital. From the Heat’s perspective, it could come down to what they think Mike Conley left in the tank at 34, with a contract that was less expensive than the one held by Lowry. (The deal would also give Heat room under the luxury tax to add an additional player.)
Q: There is a strong chance that Danny Ainge will one day play nice with Pat Riley. -Sean.
A: For the right amount of unprotected draft picks, Danny Ainge would slick his hair back like Pat Riley and might even grow a goatee. As Riley, or someone like him, would say, it’s not personal, it’s business. Bring a bushel of first round to Ainge and the Heat would be on.
Q: I request that the Heat’s Classics be their permanent jerseys. – Nico.
A: Except that there are hardly any permanent jerseys these days. Still, they certainly conjure up memories of those early days of heat, when No. 4 meant Rony Seikaly, not Victor Oladipo, when No. 21 meant Kevin Edwards and not Dewayne Dedmon, and when No. 2 was the province of Rory Sparrow and not Gabe Vincent.
()
denverpost
News
Letters: Can we decide where bicyclists should ride?
Can we decide where bicyclists should ride?
As the State of Minnesota continues to turn more and more automobile lanes into seldom used “bicycle lanes,” I have to question MnDOT’s explanation for adding accessible crosswalks on Highway 36.
My issue is not the crossings, nor that they are ADA compliant. My issue is MnDOT’s Multimodal Planning Director McKenzie Turner Bergen’s repeated reference to bicyclists using said crosswalks. Bicyclists are increasingly begging for more use of “roadways” and in Minnesota, they are getting it at an alarming rate. Bicyclists are supposed to ride on roadways, sharing the road with automobiles. So why is MnDOT using “bicycles crossing at the crosswalks” as one of the reasons they are needed?
Are bicyclists not supposed to ride on the roadways, while sharing it with other traffic? Or, are bicyclists only using the roadway when it’s convenient for them; choosing to ride on sidewalks and crosswalks, through yards and driveways, whenever it’s more convenient for them?
I have no problem sharing the road with bicycles. I do have an issue with bicyclists not following the rules of the road, or choosing to leave the road whenever they want, ride on a sidewalk, then returning to the road whenever the choose. Sometimes, returning to the road in places drivers may not see them.
We need to decide if bicycles are going to use roadways or sidewalks. The safety of both the rider and the driver is at stake.
Yes, I know cyclists can use a crosswalk to “walk” their bike across the road, but I rarely, if ever, see this happen. On a busy Highway 36, the chances of someone walking a bike across the road are slim to none. It simply takes too much time.
So, can we make a final decision on where cyclists should ride? I see bicycles riding all over the place, then jumping back on the roadway, and the driver of an automobile has no idea when/if this will happen, or where.
Let’s make it safe for all modes of transportation, and use one set of rules and stick with them. If I can receive a ticket for making an illegal turn, or not using a blinker, then cyclists should also be able to receive a ticket for using multiple surfaces/areas to ride.
It’s simple common sense that we all follow the rules.
I am NOT against cyclists or bicycles. I own a great bike and ride it appropriately many days each week.
Ross Walhof, Eagan
‘Great hope’?
Last Friday’s front page assures Minnesotans that “state educators” will dedicate themselves to a “comeback in classrooms.”
This “pledge”— along with Education Commissioner Heather Mueller’s assurance that the year ahead is a “time of great hope”– follows hard on the heels of news that half of Minnesota students cannot handle grade-level reading or math. Which uppercut to the jaw follows a wicked left hook, landed by last Thursday’s paper with confirmation that once again “Minnesota has one of the nation’s worst academic achievement gaps between white students and students of color,” a shameful record reportedly exacerbated by the COVID response measures.
Wednesday’s paper had just delivered a solid hit to taxpayers’ mid-sections with news that despite being “flush with federal funding,” St. Paul schools can’t hire enough teachers — or support staff — to handle a dramatically shrinking number of students.
Then, a real sucker punch: a report that the Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board’s “standards of effective practice” will focus on preparing new teachers — not to teach kids to read or compute, but to preach the doctrine of “racial consciousness.”
Somehow, this taxpayer doesn’t see much cause for “great hope” — and little reason to expect the promised “comeback.” Not under the current regime.
Debra L. Kaczmarek, Northfield
Careful with the comparisons
Minnesota Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen should be careful suggesting Nazi behavior by Gov. Walz. Jensen seems not aware GOP candidates are planning to legislate what books people are allowed to read and what history they are allowed to learn.
Joe Danko, North Saint Paul
Astonished but not surprised
I was somewhat astonished, but then again not surprised, by the information provided in “Man spared prison sentence in domestic assault” (Aug. 27). I was left thinking, “how is it possible that this extremely violent individual, who clearly has zero respect for the law, escaped prison time?” His own 10-year-old son called the cops on him as he was conducting savagery against the son’s mother in front of the son and eight other children. This individual had committed a range of other serious crimes over approximately the last year per the news story, crimes which were also covered in the judge’s ruling.
What in the world was Ramsey County Judge Joy Bartscher’s rationale for staying 33 months of prison time (her full sentence for this individual) in lieu of supervised probation for three years? No rationale was identified in the story, which was thorough and professionally reported. We have seen countless examples of criminals committing further crimes during these theoretically restricted timeframes.
I can only imagine how demoralizing it must be for cops to identify and bring criminals into custody (routinely under dangerous circumstances), only to have the criminal justice system tell the criminals, “you are free to go.” I can only imagine how frustrating (not to mention frightening) this recurring situation must be to victims of the criminal acts.
Peter Langworthy, St. Paul
News
Promoter Eddie Hearn reveals Anthony Joshua wants Dillian Whyte rematch at a stadium next year
After losing to Oleksandr Usyk, there are still a number of options for Anthony Joshua, but the man he wants to fight is Dillian Whyte.
Joshua is now without a world heavyweight title belt after suffering back-to-back defeats to Usyk, the most recent of those losses coming earlier this month in Saudi Arabia.
Now is the time for the Briton to rebuild and that process will begin in December as Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn have said he will be back in the ring later this year.
“Trust me,” Hearn told IFL TV. “The worst thing for AJ right now is going to have a huge period of inactivity.
“Physically he wants to fight, mentally he is recovering from the loss, but he still has four or five weeks before he has to go back to camp.
“He wants to be active and the only person who will make a decision about his fight in December is him. From my side it’s if he feels ready, I think that’s a good idea.
“Every conversation yesterday was that we were leaving in December.”
In terms of an opponent, Hearn has insisted he won’t take an easy touch to come back and Joshua will fight one of the top 15 ranked heavyweights.
brutal
Warren’s scathing assessment of ‘manipulative bully’ Tyson’s career and personality
to dig
Carl Froch rekindles the Conor McGregor beef that started during Usyk vs Joshua 2
Weakness?
Haye wonders how Fury will deal with a smaller man in Usyk after earlier struggles
official
Floyd Mayweather announces opponent for final exhibition fight scheduled for September
TRAVEL
AJ told by Robert Garcia the only change he needs to make to keep him as coach
Brutal
Watch slow-motion footage of young heavyweight Torrez Jr’s ‘scary’ knockout
Then, however, is when the real challenges come and Hearn has revealed top of their list is a rematch with Dillian Whyte, who has also just lost after being knocked out by Tyson Fury at Wembley Stadium earlier this year. . .
“The fight I want and the fight he wants is Dillian Whyte, that’s the biggest fight,” Hearn said.
“It won’t happen in December, but it’s a huge stadium fight next year.
“The first was epic and the second will be even better.”
Joshua and Whyte first met in 2015 before either had even had a shot at a world title and it was the Watford man who emerged victorious, scoring a knockout in the seventh round.
This time, however, both men have improved a lot and have more experience, so it should make for an intriguing match.
Offer of the day
Bet365 – Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets* – CLAIM HERE
Account opening offer. Bet €10 and get €50 free bets for new customers at bet365. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid out as betting credits and can be used when settling qualifying bets. Minimum odds, betting and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude wagering bet credits. Deadlines and terms and conditions apply 18+ Begambleaware.org
SEE ALL FREE BET OFFERS FOR NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS HERE
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
Vladimir Putin will not attend Mikhail Gorbachev’s funeral: Kremlin
Mike Preston: The Ravens’ pass rush has star potential. It’s just a matter of time. | COMMENTARY
Evacuation order ordering residents to leave Los Angeles aired on TV ‘by mistake’, authorities say
Other voices: The most potent pressure Putin faces won’t come from the West
Will it take three for Heat to tango in the NBA trade market? – Denver Post
Letters: Can we decide where bicyclists should ride?
Promoter Eddie Hearn reveals Anthony Joshua wants Dillian Whyte rematch at a stadium next year
Interview Introduction: 7 Ways To Make A Great Impression
By adding Gunnar Henderson and other reinforcements, Orioles give playoff push a chance | ANALYSIS
The Perfume Industry: What You Should Know
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
What are sweepstakes casinos?
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Finance1 week ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Diet and fitness2 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs