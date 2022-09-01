News
What should schools do about monkeypox? New CDC guidelines weigh
Schools and daycares generally do not need to take additional measures to curb the spread of monkeypox, say the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It says they can rely on “their daily operational guidance” to do things like ensure handwashing and cleaning surfaces, which helps reduce the risk of potential cases of the home this autumn.
The agency’s new recommendations were posted in a series of frequently asked questions on the CDC’s website and come as local health departments across the country issue their own recommendations for schools as students return to class.
“At this time, the risk of monkeypox for children and adolescents in the United States is low,” the CDC guidelines state.
As of Monday, the CDC counted more than 15,000 infections nationwide. Every state now has at least one case of monkeypox; 23 states and the District of Columbia have reported more than 100 infections.
But so far, only a small fraction of infections have been detected in school-aged children. Demographic data released Monday by the agency, based on analysis of nearly 70% of reported cases, shows that only six cases involve children aged 0 to 5, seven involve children aged 6 to 10 and four involve children from 11 to 15 years old. year.
“I think the CDC came up with this advice, I believe, because of questions that were coming from the public. And that’s a very valid reason to get information out there. If people are looking for answers, that’s a lot of what the CDC does,” said Dr. David Kimberlin, co-director of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Kimberlin is the publisher of the “Red Book” published by the American Academy of Pediatrics to provide guidance to physicians on infectious diseases in children, including monkeypox.
He said he agreed with the CDC’s recommendations, describing the risk that children could catch monkeypox at school as “extremely low.”
Symptoms are largely similar in children infected with monkeypox and in adults, although the CDC states that young children under age 8 may be at “particularly increased risk for serious consequences of monkeypox disease.”
Since the outbreak began, health officials have said the vast majority of monkeypox infections appear to be the result of intimate contact, or the sharing of sheets and towels, between adult men who have sex with men.
“It’s not COVID. It’s not an easy virus to catch. It requires a lot of close, skin-to-skin contact. And with basic mitigation efforts, which I think is good enough. described in the CDC webpage, the risk to a child just won’t be there,” Kimberlin said.
The CDC says children generally don’t need to be locked out of the classroom while monitoring for symptoms after coming into close contact with an infected person, such as a parent or caregiver.
“It is important to treat the child and family in a non-stigmatizing way and to remember that monkeypox can be passed through close contact, which may include but is not limited to sexual activity. Most children who have caregivers with monkeypox should be able to attend school and other programs,” the guide states.
This echoes the agency’s advice for the wider community, which does not recommend restrictions on a close contact’s daily routines until they have developed symptoms of the disease.
Local health departments battling an increase in monkeypox cases have issued similar guidelines for their schools in recent weeks.
In San Francisco, the health department said in a statement that its recommendations, released Aug. 15, “include standard infection control policies and procedures.”
However, San Francisco is urging school staff and families to educate themselves about the disease “so they can stay alert to their own symptoms and risk factors.” Monkeypox lesions can easily be mistaken for skin rashes or other conditions more common in children, such as chicken pox or hand-foot-mouth disease, according to the city.
Chicago officials pointed to their state’s own interim guidelines for schools, last updated Aug. 19, which also state that “asymptomatic exposed individuals do not need to stay home from the school, unless recommended by the local health department due to high-risk exposure”.
Illinois schools could ask to confirm whether staff and students are free of symptoms of monkeypox within days of an exposure, the guidelines suggest.
“It is important to note that as of Monday, August 22, there have been no cases of Chicagoans ages 17 and under,” the Chicago Department of Public Health said in a statement.
Earlier this month, local health officials in the town of Rantoul, Illinois reported a monkeypox infection in a county daycare worker. But no additional infections have been identified in the daycare as a result of close contact with this person.
At least one case has been identified at a high school in Las Vegas, which started its semester earlier this month.
“School-based transmission of monkeypox is not common and the health district believes the risk of school transmission to be low,” a spokesperson for the Southern Nevada Health District said in a statement.
The agency declined to provide additional details about the Las Vegas case, which is currently under investigation.
Queen Elizabeth II to appoint UK Prime Minister while in Scotland, breaking tradition
LONDON—Queen Elizabeth II has appointed her 14 prime ministers in London. So far.
The 96-year-old monarch will break with longstanding tradition next week and appoint Britain’s new prime minister from her residence in Scotland rather than at Buckingham Palace, palace officials said on Wednesday, the latest sign of how mobility issues force her to change the way she performs constitutional duties.
A historic three-masted schooner is for sale in Maine
The Victory Chimes is so synonymous with Maine that the 2003 quarter of the state featured a schooner-inspired sailboat.
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A three-masted schooner listed on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale.
Owner Victory Chimes announced that this would be the final season of the windjammer that is so synonymous with Maine that the 2003 state quarter featured a schooner-inspired sailboat.
Captain Sam Sikkema said losses from the 2020 season, maintenance costs and availability of materials, and upcoming Coast Guard compliance were among the factors that created “a hill too big to climb.”
“We are working diligently to find a new home for the ship. I am optimistic that there will be a way for the ship to exist and continue to tell its story in a meaningful way for generations to come,” he said in a statement.
Although well known in Maine, where it has carried passengers since the 1950s, the 131-foot vessel was built in Delaware as the cargo carrier Edwin and Maude. It was later fitted with passenger cabins.
Built in 1900, she was the last Chesapeake Ram schooner. It is on sale for $650,000.
Brandon Nimmo credits strong season to new training methods and maturation
Mets’ center fielder Brandon Nimmo, the longest-tenured position player on the team, is still only 29 years old, and he’s getting better.
Nimmo is also a free agent this winter, set to hit the open market at a time when he’s both in his prime and coming off a tremendous year. With a month of the regular season still to go, Nimmo has already set career-highs in hits and runs, while the advanced metrics say he’s having his best defensive season by far. He’s probably a week or two away from reaching 4.0 Wins Above Replacement for the first time since 2018, and he’s striking out at a lower rate than he ever has.
His vice grip on the leadoff spot in the lineup, plus a clean bill of health, has also spawned a career-high in plate appearances, which pleases him greatly.
“One thing that I’ve been really focusing on this year, and that I really wanted to accomplish, is being available every day,” Nimmo told the Daily News.
He estimated that there have been only four days this season where he was unavailable to play. His career injury history is much more checkered, though. There was a neck problem in 2019, a torn ligament at the base of his index finger in 2021, followed by the hamstring strain that put him on the injured list at the end of that troubled season.
“Gaining more wisdom” from those injuries, as he put it, has helped him avoid the trainer’s room. The soft tissue injuries, especially the hamstring, led him to focus more on “activating” those areas, while he chalks up some of the other problems to simply being unavoidable, freak things.
“The neck (injury) taught me to play smarter, not harder,” Nimmo outlined. “Sometimes taking those balls off the wall rather than knowing, ‘Oh, we’re going to crash into the wall at the same time as maybe making this play, but maybe not.’ It’s more important for me to be there for the rest of the game and that next day than to miss three months. So, I did learn things from those injuries. The hand, actually, I didn’t really learn anything from that. It just happened.”
A major part of Nimmo’s body maintenance happens after each game. He’s still following more traditional practices like postgame weight lifting and foot and ankle mobility exercises before games. But the number one thing that Nimmo believes has kept him healthy and playing at a high-level is a fairly new creation.
“One thing that I’m a big believer in — that we started in either 2018 or 2019 — is BFR, blood flow restriction. It does exactly what it says, restricts blood flow to a certain area, which for me is my legs. I do it for 18 minutes after the game. It works better for me than contrasting, which is when you hear about guys doing cold and hot tubs.”
With the help of Dustin Clarke, the Mets’ head strength coach, Nimmo has taken a new approach to conditioning. They’re not trying to reinvent the wheel, just make modern tweaks to it.
“(BFR) is more of a new age contrast essentially. It’s a similar concept, but for the body to flush the toxins that you’ve built up and the inflammation that you’ve built up during the game. It’s been really, really helpful for my legs on an everyday basis.”
The most noticeable differences about Nimmo this season are adjustments he’s made in center field — playing deeper and taking better routes to the ball, which the numbers support — and his foot speed. The old, classic adage definitively states that speed cannot be taught. But Nimmo certainly looks like he’s gotten faster with age.
“I am faster, we know that statistically,” Nimmo asserted. “That definitely has happened.”
Sure enough, in 2020 Nimmo was covering 28.0 feet per second, per Statcast. Last season, that jumped up to 28.9, which put him in the 92nd percentile of the league. This year, he’s at 28.7 feet per second and the 86th percentile of sprint speed. What does he have to say to the traditionalists who think that speed is hard to improve?
“It is,” he acknowledged. “With speed, you can only get so much. But speed is essentially strength and fast-twitch muscles. How much power can you put in the ground, and how quickly can you put it back into the ground?”
With Nimmo, there is clearly a heightened attention being paid to data. When asked how often he looks at his individual stats, he again showed appreciation for the 21st-century figures.
“I pretty much get to see them every day because they’re broadcasted to everyone on the board. Since we’ve switched from average to OPS being up there, that’s pretty much telling you how you’re doing.”
Perhaps the most inexplicable part of Nimmo’s reinvigoration is that he has stopped hitting at Citi Field. Entering Wednesday’s game, Nimmo has a .215/.297/.327 slash line at home and a .306/.400/.490 on the road.
“I didn’t see that until Yankee Stadium when they put it up (on the scoreboard). I went, ‘Really?’ I could not believe the difference,” Nimmo said. “I just couldn’t believe it was that drastic. I don’t really know what the difference is there, just pure coincidence.”
Nimmo said that he hopes the great numbers he’s putting up during his walk year are not a coincidence, but rather a product of a physical and mental maturation. He’s obviously aware of the value that comes from timing a great year right before free agency, but also views it as a natural evolution of any athlete’s career.
“As you’re entering your free agency, you’re supposed to be a good player,” he noted. “If you’ve stuck around this long, and people want to re-sign you, you’re supposed to be good at this point.”
Nimmo has been in the Mets’ organization for over ten years now. He’s never known anything different in his entire adult life, and he wants to keep it that way.
“I would love to be a Met,” he said. “They’ve expressed their interest that they would love that as well. They have told me, and I have told them, it’s great to leave those (conversations) for after the season.”
After the season, of course, could be a period full of other celebrations besides just Nimmo getting a huge monetary raise.
“Let’s focus on winning a World Series this year. If we win, everyone will be happy.”
Lawyers for Brian Flores and other coaches reject idea of Roger Goodell leading arbitration in racial bias lawsuit
NEW YORK – Lawyers for three black NFL coaches alleging racial bias on the part of the league targeted commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday in their final arguments against arbitration of a dispute they say is up to a jury .
In documents filed in Manhattan federal court, the attorneys wrote that arbitration would allow “unreasonable unilateral” ‘kangaroo courts’ to decide the outcome of the lawsuit filed in February by Brian Flores, who was fired in January as head coach of the Miami Dolphins. He is now an assistant coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Two other coaches — Carolina Panthers defensive passing game coordinator Steve Wilks and former NFL defensive coordinator Ray Horton — later joined the lawsuit as plaintiffs.
Their lawyers said Goodell, who would lead the arbitration if the case was not decided by a jury, could not be fair in overseeing and deciding the dispute over whether the NFL was discriminating. systemic. They included articles about Goodell’s salary and other personal details in their submission.
They cited the hundreds of millions of dollars he earns from teams, his public statement that the lawsuit is without merit, and the likelihood that he could be a witness in the case.
In June, attorneys for the NFL and six of its teams said arbitration was necessary because the coaches had agreed to several arbitration clauses in their contracts “that fully cover their claims.” They also said coaches should go to arbitration individually rather than as a group.
Lawyers for the league and its teams did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday from The Associated Press.
Letting Goodell preside over the case “would deviate from established authority and societal norms” and create a new standard for arbitration that would allow it to be approved “no matter how biased and unfair the process is”, they said. the coaches’ attorneys in their latest submission.
They added that it would “embolde employers to create patently unfair arbitrations with the assurance that they will be approved by the courts.”
“If the Court mandates arbitration, dozens of employers following this case, and those who become aware of it, will no doubt amend their arbitration clauses to allow for the appointment of a manifestly biased adjudicator,” the lawyers said. .
Several weeks ago, U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni denied a request from lawyers asking coaches to gather additional evidence before deciding whether the case should go to arbitration.
The move made it more likely that she would rule on the arbitration issue in weeks rather than months.
Chicago Bears claim NFL-high 6 players off waivers, including former 1st-round pick Alex Leatherwood
When the Chicago Bears let go 23 players Tuesday to reach an original 53-man squad, Matt Eberflus said roster churning is something that would continue all season.
The Bears mixed it up in a big way Wednesday by claiming a league-high six players off waivers, including guard Alex Leatherwood, who was drafted in the first round (17th overall) by the Las Vegas Raiders just last year. The Jacksonville Jaguars were next, claiming five players.
Also added by the Bears were tight end Trevon Wesco (New York Jets) and four defensive players — cornerback Josh Blackwell (Philadelphia Eagles), defensive end Kingsley Jonathan (Buffalo Bills), nose tackle Armon Watts (Minnesota Vikings) and linebacker Sterling Weatherford (Indianapolis Colts).
The Bears, who are seventh in the waiver claiming process based on the 2022 draft order, will have to make corresponding roster moves to create room for the newcomers while also working to fill out a 16-player practice squad.
It’s not surprising Poles and his staff were busy. Poles was on the staff in Kansas City in 2013 when first-year general manager John Dorsey executed seven waiver claims at the beginning of coach Andy Reid’s run with the Chiefs.
Among the claims were safety Ron Parker, cornerback Marcus Cooper and defensive end Jaye Howard. All wound up signing lucrative multiyear deals, and Cooper and Howard eventually played for the Bears. Dezman Moses and James Michael-Johnson and tight end Sean McGrath all played significantly for the Chiefs.
If the Bears get half that production out of their claims it will be a success. One of Eberflus’ favorite players in Indianapolis came on a waiver claim. The Colts made six claims in 2017, the first year for general manager Chris Ballard, who was also on Dorsey’s staff in Kansas City in 2013. Among those plucked off waivers was nickel cornerback Kenny Moore, who was cut by the New England Patriots.
Leatherwood is interesting from the standpoint that he had great talent coming out of Alabama last year. The selection of an interior lineman that high in the draft by former Raiders general manager Mike Mayock was criticized, and after an up and down first season Leatherwood struggled under a new regime.
Leatherwood was made available via trade but no one had interest. By claiming Leatherwood, the Bears are now on the hook for $5.9 million in guaranteed money. Had he cleared waivers, Las Vegas would have had to pay money. Poles wants to see if a change in scenery brings out a higher level of performance for the former Alabama player.
Watts had five sacks as an interior lineman for the Vikings last season and played in sub packages. He is due $2.54 million.
Wesco was a 2019 fourth-round pick out of West Virginia. He appeared in 40 games over the previous three seasons for the Jets, primarily as a blocker and on special teams. He has six career receptions.
Blackwell (Duke), Jonathan (Syracuse) and Weatherford (Miami-Ohio) were all undrafted free agents this spring. Weatherford played well on special teams in preseason.
Express, Snap, Rocket Lab and more
Find out which companies are making headlines in the midday business.
Bed Bath & Beyond – Shares in the beleaguered retailer fell 19.8% after it presented a strategic plan that only confirmed investor fears that the company will struggle to turn around its business. Bed Bath has also filed a request to sell an undisclosed amount of shares in the future.
Express – Shares of Express fell more than 19% after the company reported quarterly revenue of $464.4 million, against StreetAccount estimates of $479.6 million. The clothing retailer, which also cut its full-year forecast, cited tough macroeconomic conditions.
Rocket Lab USA – Shares jumped 8.2% after Cowen upgraded the company to outperform market performance, saying the shares are more than 50% up. According to Cowen, Rocket Lab is the market leader in space launches.
Snap – The social media company saw its shares rise 7% after announcing a restructuring plan that includes a 20% cut in staff and a new chief executive. The changes come after Snap reported disappointing second quarter results and said it would not provide guidance for its current quarter.
LSB Industries – Shares of US nitrogen company LSB Industries gained 2.2% after UBS issued a hedge with a buy rating and a price target suggesting a 30% upside. The company should benefit from record spreads between low-cost US natural gas and high-cost natural gas in Europe and Asia, according to UBS.
PayPal Holdings – Shares of PayPal rose 2.7% after Bank of America upgraded the stock to a neutral long and raised its price target on the payments company. The bank said it expects activist Elliott Management to push for more cost-cutting at PayPal, which could boost revenue in the future.
Seagate Technology Holdings – Shares of the data storage company fell more than 4% after Seagate cut its revenue forecast for the current quarter. The company said it expects revenue for the quarter ending Sept. 30 to be in a range of $2.0 billion to $2.2 billion, down from a range of 2 .35 billion to $2.65 billion. The company cited weaker economic trends in parts of Asia.
CrowdStrike Holdings – The stock fell 6.3% despite the cybersecurity company reporting a quarterly earnings and revenue expectation beat, as well as issuing an upbeat forecast.
HP Inc. – Shares of the PC maker fell more than 5% after the company reported a revenue loss amid slowing electronics spending. HP’s quarterly earnings match analysts’ estimates, according to Refinitiv.
Chewy – Shares of the pet products retailer fell 7.4% after posting a weak revenue forecast for the current quarter. Chewy reported a beaten profit in its latest quarter, but its revenue fell short of expectations. The company expects rising inflation to reduce spending on pet products.
PVH — The stock fell 9% after the owner of clothing brands Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein cut its full-year outlook. At the same time, PVH said it was reducing its global office workforce by 10%.
Baxter International – Shares rose 2% after the healthcare company said its latest syringe infusion therapy had been cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration.
– CNBC’s Yun Li, Tanaya Macheel, Jesse Pound, Carmen Reinicke, Samantha Subin and Michelle Fox Theobald contributed reporting.
