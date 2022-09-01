When did “House of the Dragon” Episode 3 release in your time zone?

In Episode 2 of House of the Dragon, titled “The rogue prince“, we could see some of the plots and intrigues that made Game of Thrones so famous. We’ll find out what Episode 3 has in store for us Sunday night when it airs on HBO.

House of the Dragon is a Game of Thrones prequel about the Targaryen family. It specifically chronicles the peak and subsequent fall of House Targaryen; it is based on a book called Fire and Blood which details a civil war around the iron throne called The Dance of the Dragons. House of the Dragon takes place approximately 200 years before Daenerys Targaryen became the mother of dragons.

As game of thrones before that, House of the Dragon will air one episode at a time. (And U.S know now that it will return for a second season.) It has its predecessor’s former prime time slot: 9:00 p.m. PT on Sundays. The show will simultaneously hit streaming services around the world, including HBO Max in the United States.

Here’s when House of the Dragon is coming to a TV or streaming service near you, wherever you are in the world.

When does House of the Dragon debut in my time zone?

Dragon House airs on HBO at 9 p.m. PT/ET, but on HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET — meaning those on the West Coast can watch it three hours earlier (6 p.m. PT) on the streaming service. Those in the UK and Ireland will have to stay up late, as the show airs on Sky UK at 2am the next day. In Australia, it will air on Foxtel and Binge at 11 a.m. AEST.

Here are some other time zones, as well as the channels and streaming services that House of the Dragon will be available on.

Canada, Craves: 9 p.m., September 4.

Latin America, HBO Max: 9 p.m., September 4.

Portugal, HBO Max: 2 a.m., September 5.

Spain, HBO Max: 3 a.m., September 5.

Italy, Sky Italy: 3 a.m., September 5.

Finland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden, HBO Max: 3 a.m., September 5.

Germany and Austria, Sky Germany: 3 a.m., September 5.

Switzerland, RTS: 3 a.m., September 5.

Israel, Cellcom: 4 a.m., September 5.

Middle East, NSO: 5:00 a.m. Dubai time on September 5.

Japan, U-Next: 10 a.m., September 5.

Singapore, HBO Asia: 9 a.m., September 5.

New Zealand, Sky SoHo: 1 p.m., September 5.

Game of Thrones was one of the world’s most acclaimed drama series, renowned for bringing the production of Hollywood blockbusters to your TV. Part of the shine of the show faded in the last two seasons, however, as the HBO show was created at a faster rate than Martin could create new books. The sixth book in the Song of Fire and Ice series, Winds of Winter, is known for his constant delays.

Luckily, House of the Dragon is allowing HBO to copy Martin’s notes again. The show is based on Fire and Blood, a book Martin wrote in 2018. Fire and Blood is the first of two volumes Martin is writing about the Targaryen dynasty: House of the Dragon picks up about halfway through.