Wild trade Dmitry Kulikov to Ducks for future considerations

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the state Senate can keep hundreds of secret emails and other documents related to its partisan scrutiny of the 2020 election because they are “privileged” and exempt from disclosure under the State Public Records Act.

The unanimous decision means the public will likely never know much about what Republican Senate Speaker Karen Fann and GOP Senator Warren Petersen, who heads the Judiciary Committee, were saying to Doug Logan and others involved in “the ‘audit”.

Logan runs Cyber ​​Ninjas, the inexperienced company the Senate hired to oversee the audit of computers and ballot-counting machines and hand-recount 2.1 million ballots in the 2020 election in Maricopa County.

President Joe Biden’s victory has led former President Donald Trump to claim without evidence that he lost in Arizona and other battleground states to fraud. The Senate then launched the review, which found the results of the recount to be true.

Logan’s report raised a series of other claims about potential problems with the election, most of which have since been refuted. They include the possibility that election materials are connected to the Internet or that a large number of ballots have been cast by deceased voters.

The ruling written by Judge John Lopez says legislative privilege applies because the audit was part of an investigation that could eventually lead to new election laws. That’s enough to protect the roughly 1,000 emails, text messages and other communications the Senate has refused to release.

“Auditing is a legislative activity within the authority of the Legislature, and communications regarding this activity are covered by legislative privilege,” Lopez wrote. “As a result, internal Senate communications regarding the authorization, planning, and findings of the audit investigation are preferred.”

Decision overturns both a trial court judge and state appeals court, who took a narrow view of legislative privilege and held that the public has a right to know what senators discussed of the audit.

“This is a unanimous victory for the Senate on every question,” said Senate counsel Kory Langhofer. “Couldn’t be a better decision.”

The Senate will have to reveal any documents that are political in nature or involve the administration of the audit itself, but the Senate had already agreed to do so.

Fann said in a statement that the Senate’s position that the records could be kept secret was supported by “decades of precedent” from state and federal courts.

“We absolutely believe in transparency, however, there are times when legislative privilege must be exercised so that we can do the jobs that the people of Arizona have elected us to do,” Fann said.

The court-ordered public records lawsuit was filed by a watchdog group called American Oversight, which pushes for government transparency, shortly after the audit was launched in spring 2021.

The Senate released more than 20,000 records after court orders prompted by lawsuits by American Oversight and the Arizona Republic, orders the Supreme Court refused to block last year. But he withheld all or part of about 1,000 other documents, citing legislative privilege intended to promote thorough debate among elected officials.

The appeals court said the privilege did not apply because the audit was primarily political, no legislation was being considered, and the Senate had not demonstrated that releasing the documents would harm its deliberations . The Supreme Court rejected those findings, which American Oversight says will keep important information hidden from public view.

“While legislative privilege should protect the legitimate functions of the legislature, extending privilege to activities that the Court has recognized as particularly politicized is a mistake,” US Oversight Executive Director Heather Sawyer said in a statement. . “This decision makes it easier for officials to hide the truth about their motives and conduct from the public.

The High Court ordered the judge who made the original decision saying the records should be made public to review an updated “log of privileges” filed by Senate lawyers. But the Supreme Court said the judge cannot review the records to make sure the Senate isn’t withholding records that should be released.

Concluding his ruling, Lopez noted that disputes over the 2020 election continue to be “a central feature of the political realm, a matter outside the constitutional prerogative of this Court.”

He said the decision followed a long-standing precedent preserving the separation of powers and protecting the ability of lawmakers to do their job without undue interference. And he said if the public doesn’t like what he’s doing, he has a way of dealing with it.

“Arizona lawmakers regularly run for office and, therefore, are accountable to the state electorate who serve as the ultimate arbiter of the wisdom of any legislative action, rather than to the courts,” wrote Lopez.