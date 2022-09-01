News
Will it take three for Heat to tango in the NBA trade market? – Denver Post
Q: The Heat should get the Lakers to help secure a trade with Utah. Utah gets Russell Westbrook, Tyler Herro and four first-round picks (two from the Lakers, two from the Heat). Miami gets Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley and the Lakers get Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson. Utah would probably buy Russ back, but otherwise it seems to be working. – Daniel.
A: And, yeah, double-checked that on ESPN’s Trade Machine and it worked. I generally avoid such trade speculation, but I decided to answer this question because I think it will take such creative thinking, like a multi-team deal, for the Heat to find a path to Donovan Mitchell. But you talk about the Heat giving up a lot for that path to Donovan to Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson and two first-round picks. And I’m not sure the Lakers pull such a trade pick trigger for Lowry and Robinson. As for the Jazz, they could very well sign on the dotted line, with the possibility of then processing Herro for additional project capital. From the Heat’s perspective, it could come down to what they think Mike Conley left in the tank at 34, with a contract that was less expensive than the one held by Lowry. (The deal would also give Heat room under the luxury tax to add an additional player.)
Q: There is a strong chance that Danny Ainge will one day play nice with Pat Riley. -Sean.
A: For the right amount of unprotected draft picks, Danny Ainge would slick his hair back like Pat Riley and might even grow a goatee. As Riley, or someone like him, would say, it’s not personal, it’s business. Bring a bushel of first round to Ainge and the Heat would be on.
Q: I request that the Heat’s Classics be their permanent jerseys. – Nico.
A: Except that there are hardly any permanent jerseys these days. Still, they certainly conjure up memories of those early days of heat, when No. 4 meant Rony Seikaly, not Victor Oladipo, when No. 21 meant Kevin Edwards and not Dewayne Dedmon, and when No. 2 was the province of Rory Sparrow and not Gabe Vincent.
Letters: Can we decide where bicyclists should ride?
Can we decide where bicyclists should ride?
As the State of Minnesota continues to turn more and more automobile lanes into seldom used “bicycle lanes,” I have to question MnDOT’s explanation for adding accessible crosswalks on Highway 36.
My issue is not the crossings, nor that they are ADA compliant. My issue is MnDOT’s Multimodal Planning Director McKenzie Turner Bergen’s repeated reference to bicyclists using said crosswalks. Bicyclists are increasingly begging for more use of “roadways” and in Minnesota, they are getting it at an alarming rate. Bicyclists are supposed to ride on roadways, sharing the road with automobiles. So why is MnDOT using “bicycles crossing at the crosswalks” as one of the reasons they are needed?
Are bicyclists not supposed to ride on the roadways, while sharing it with other traffic? Or, are bicyclists only using the roadway when it’s convenient for them; choosing to ride on sidewalks and crosswalks, through yards and driveways, whenever it’s more convenient for them?
I have no problem sharing the road with bicycles. I do have an issue with bicyclists not following the rules of the road, or choosing to leave the road whenever they want, ride on a sidewalk, then returning to the road whenever the choose. Sometimes, returning to the road in places drivers may not see them.
We need to decide if bicycles are going to use roadways or sidewalks. The safety of both the rider and the driver is at stake.
Yes, I know cyclists can use a crosswalk to “walk” their bike across the road, but I rarely, if ever, see this happen. On a busy Highway 36, the chances of someone walking a bike across the road are slim to none. It simply takes too much time.
So, can we make a final decision on where cyclists should ride? I see bicycles riding all over the place, then jumping back on the roadway, and the driver of an automobile has no idea when/if this will happen, or where.
Let’s make it safe for all modes of transportation, and use one set of rules and stick with them. If I can receive a ticket for making an illegal turn, or not using a blinker, then cyclists should also be able to receive a ticket for using multiple surfaces/areas to ride.
It’s simple common sense that we all follow the rules.
I am NOT against cyclists or bicycles. I own a great bike and ride it appropriately many days each week.
Ross Walhof, Eagan
‘Great hope’?
Last Friday’s front page assures Minnesotans that “state educators” will dedicate themselves to a “comeback in classrooms.”
This “pledge”— along with Education Commissioner Heather Mueller’s assurance that the year ahead is a “time of great hope”– follows hard on the heels of news that half of Minnesota students cannot handle grade-level reading or math. Which uppercut to the jaw follows a wicked left hook, landed by last Thursday’s paper with confirmation that once again “Minnesota has one of the nation’s worst academic achievement gaps between white students and students of color,” a shameful record reportedly exacerbated by the COVID response measures.
Wednesday’s paper had just delivered a solid hit to taxpayers’ mid-sections with news that despite being “flush with federal funding,” St. Paul schools can’t hire enough teachers — or support staff — to handle a dramatically shrinking number of students.
Then, a real sucker punch: a report that the Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board’s “standards of effective practice” will focus on preparing new teachers — not to teach kids to read or compute, but to preach the doctrine of “racial consciousness.”
Somehow, this taxpayer doesn’t see much cause for “great hope” — and little reason to expect the promised “comeback.” Not under the current regime.
Debra L. Kaczmarek, Northfield
Careful with the comparisons
Minnesota Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen should be careful suggesting Nazi behavior by Gov. Walz. Jensen seems not aware GOP candidates are planning to legislate what books people are allowed to read and what history they are allowed to learn.
Joe Danko, North Saint Paul
Astonished but not surprised
I was somewhat astonished, but then again not surprised, by the information provided in “Man spared prison sentence in domestic assault” (Aug. 27). I was left thinking, “how is it possible that this extremely violent individual, who clearly has zero respect for the law, escaped prison time?” His own 10-year-old son called the cops on him as he was conducting savagery against the son’s mother in front of the son and eight other children. This individual had committed a range of other serious crimes over approximately the last year per the news story, crimes which were also covered in the judge’s ruling.
What in the world was Ramsey County Judge Joy Bartscher’s rationale for staying 33 months of prison time (her full sentence for this individual) in lieu of supervised probation for three years? No rationale was identified in the story, which was thorough and professionally reported. We have seen countless examples of criminals committing further crimes during these theoretically restricted timeframes.
I can only imagine how demoralizing it must be for cops to identify and bring criminals into custody (routinely under dangerous circumstances), only to have the criminal justice system tell the criminals, “you are free to go.” I can only imagine how frustrating (not to mention frightening) this recurring situation must be to victims of the criminal acts.
Peter Langworthy, St. Paul
Promoter Eddie Hearn reveals Anthony Joshua wants Dillian Whyte rematch at a stadium next year
After losing to Oleksandr Usyk, there are still a number of options for Anthony Joshua, but the man he wants to fight is Dillian Whyte.
Joshua is now without a world heavyweight title belt after suffering back-to-back defeats to Usyk, the most recent of those losses coming earlier this month in Saudi Arabia.
Now is the time for the Briton to rebuild and that process will begin in December as Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn have said he will be back in the ring later this year.
“Trust me,” Hearn told IFL TV. “The worst thing for AJ right now is going to have a huge period of inactivity.
“Physically he wants to fight, mentally he is recovering from the loss, but he still has four or five weeks before he has to go back to camp.
“He wants to be active and the only person who will make a decision about his fight in December is him. From my side it’s if he feels ready, I think that’s a good idea.
“Every conversation yesterday was that we were leaving in December.”
In terms of an opponent, Hearn has insisted he won’t take an easy touch to come back and Joshua will fight one of the top 15 ranked heavyweights.
Warren’s scathing assessment of ‘manipulative bully’ Tyson’s career and personality
Carl Froch rekindles the Conor McGregor beef that started during Usyk vs Joshua 2
Haye wonders how Fury will deal with a smaller man in Usyk after earlier struggles
Floyd Mayweather announces opponent for final exhibition fight scheduled for September
AJ told by Robert Garcia the only change he needs to make to keep him as coach
Watch slow-motion footage of young heavyweight Torrez Jr’s ‘scary’ knockout
Then, however, is when the real challenges come and Hearn has revealed top of their list is a rematch with Dillian Whyte, who has also just lost after being knocked out by Tyson Fury at Wembley Stadium earlier this year. . .
“The fight I want and the fight he wants is Dillian Whyte, that’s the biggest fight,” Hearn said.
“It won’t happen in December, but it’s a huge stadium fight next year.
“The first was epic and the second will be even better.”
Joshua and Whyte first met in 2015 before either had even had a shot at a world title and it was the Watford man who emerged victorious, scoring a knockout in the seventh round.
This time, however, both men have improved a lot and have more experience, so it should make for an intriguing match.
Interview Introduction: 7 Ways To Make A Great Impression
Every job interview you go to, whether it’s your first or your fifth, will have a few basic questions in common. What are your strengths? What are your weaknesses? Where do you see yourself in five years? While these questions can seem pretty basic, they’re a great opportunity to show the interviewer why you’re the right fit for the position. If you can answer these questions confidently and with purpose, you’ll make a great first impression and get the job! Here are seven ways to make that great first impression in an interview introduction.
How To Introduce Yourself In Interview?
Also Read: Tips To Crack Job Interview Questions And Get The Job You Want
Prep Your Mind – Interview Introduction
Preparing your mind is just as important as being prepared for your interview. When you prep your mind, you are preparing yourself to be confident, articulate, and make the best first impression. So if you’re looking for a job, it’s time to start thinking about how to ace that interview!
Dress The Part
Interviewing for a job can be one of the most stressful and awkward parts of the job search. What you wear and how you introduce yourself can make or break the opportunity. You’ll want to dress nicely, but not too fancy. You’ll also want to take time getting ready so that your hair is nice, your clothes are ironed, and you’re feeling confident when you walk into the interview room.
Start With Your Hands – Interview Introduction
How you shake hands with someone is always memorable, and it’s never more important than when you’re interviewing for a job. When your interviewer extends his or her hand to say hello, make sure that your handshake doesn’t come off as weak, but instead confident and reassuring. So the next time you have an interview, follow these guidelines.
1) Greet them with eye contact and smile genuinely. 2) Offer a firm handshake by using your right hand. 3) Keep your left arm close to your body while you do this. 4) Look at their eyes while they speak to you so they know that you are paying attention.
Listen To The Interviewer’s Questions
The interview will typically consist of questions about your employment history, salary expectations, and professional goals. Prepare for these by asking about the type of information that is expected for each question and writing down your answers ahead of time. If you have specific examples from your past that relate to the position you are interviewing for, make sure you mention them.
Use Keywords And Phrases You Know They Want – Interview Introduction
Interviewers want to get to know you, but what about those first 30 seconds or so? When you walk into the room and introduce yourself, use this simple and easy guide for an interview introduction. 1) Smile 2) Put your hand out for a handshake 3) Address the interviewer by their name 4) Show them how prepared you are 5) Offer them something: coffee, tea, water 6) Compliment the company 7) Ask if there is anything they need from you
Let Them Take Control
It’s the first impression that counts. That is why it is so important to make a great first impression when interviewing for a job. As soon as you step into the office and say hello, this is your introduction. 7 ways you can make a great first impression:
1) Research the company and know what they are looking for. 2) Ask questions that show interest, preparation, ambition, or empathy–show them that you care about their company as much as they do.
How To Introduce Yourself In Interview – Interview Introduction
Introducing yourself properly sets the tone for the interview. These three tips will help you make a great first impression during your interview introduction.
- Have a firm handshake and don’t forget to smile!
- Remember that it’s not just about what you say, but how you say it as well.
- Keep your voice at an appropriate volume and don’t ramble on about topics unrelated to the interview.
- When answering questions, make sure that your answer is relevant and concise so that the interviewer doesn’t have to ask too many follow-up questions.
Keeping your interview introduction concise and specific can help you stand out and make the best first impression. Plus, it’ll help you avoid rambling or nervously babbling about who you are and what experience you have. For example, if you’re applying for a social media position, let the interviewer know in just one sentence: I’m passionate about digital marketing. I’ve held previous positions as an eCommerce and social media manager. No more than two sentences should do the trick.
The post Interview Introduction: 7 Ways To Make A Great Impression appeared first on MEWS.
By adding Gunnar Henderson and other reinforcements, Orioles give playoff push a chance | ANALYSIS
At the beginning of August, with the Orioles in much the same position as they are now, the decision to trade away two key members of the organization signaled how the front office cared more about the future than the present.
That was when first baseman Trey Mancini was shipped to the Houston Astros and All-Star closer Jorge López went to the Minnesota Twins. In the aftermath of those moves, executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said the Orioles had “a shot at a wild card right now. But it is not a probability that we’re going to win a wild card.”
In proceeding public comments, Elias emphasized his belief that Baltimore could make the playoffs. But until Wednesday, the club’s actions at the trade deadline belied those claims.
Then the Orioles welcomed top prospect Gunnar Henderson to the major leagues and signed first baseman Jesús Aguilar to a minor league contract. Aguilar and left-hander DL Hall, the Orioles’ No. 4 prospect according to Baseball America, are expected to join Baltimore once the roster expands by two spots on Thursday.
With that face lift, the front office signaled something else.
This Orioles team? The one many predicted to rack up 100 or more losses once again?
A push for the postseason is suddenly more than sentiments from Elias. It has taken the form of actions.
“I think we’ve shown that, you know? I think we’ve shown what this team is capable of,” manager Brandon Hyde said ahead of Wednesday night’s 4-0 win against the Cleveland Guardians, in which Henderson hit his first major league home run. “We’ve beaten a lot of really good teams as of late. Now we just added Gunnar and Aguilar, and DL will be with us in September also, and we’re excited about that. We’ve added talent to our team, and you never know.”
The whims of a baseball season are never predictable, but the rise of the Orioles isn’t random. The bullpen, despite losing López, still holds the fifth-best ERA in the majors at 3.17. The blend of wily veterans and open-eyed rookies who don’t know anything besides winning helps, too.
Since catcher Adley Rutschman was promoted, Baltimore is 52-37. Now there’s another top prospect in the mix, with Henderson homering in his second at-bat Wednesday as part of a 2-for-4 debut. Around them are rookies Félix Bautista, Kyle Stowers, Kyle Bradish, Terrin Vavra and Hall, many of whom have already contributed to three straight winning months.
The Orioles could have promoted Henderson earlier, especially as their infield struggled over the past month to produce at the plate. But by adding him Wednesday — a day before rosters were set to expand — showed a desire to win, or at the very least give Henderson some valuable experience.
“Last year, I got called up to [Double-A] Bowie, and they were in a playoff push,” Henderson said. “Being able to do it again this year, especially at the big league level, is gonna be really awesome and really special.”
Making room on the roster for Henderson before September call-ups also opens a spot for Aguilar, a nine-year veteran with a powerful bat. Before his release from the Miami Marlins, Aguilar hit 15 homers. And unlike past years, when a free agent might look at Baltimore as a less-than-desirable destination, Aguilar, 32, emphasized his excitement to join a team in the midst of a playoff push.
“It’s a young group, but they know how they’re going to play the game,” Aguilar said. “I’ll be happy to try to help finish what they started.”
For as strong as the bullpen has been this season, the strain on late-inning arms since López departed has been noticeable. Thrust into more high-leverage positions, the August splits for right-handers Joey Krebiel (5.79 ERA) and Bryan Baker (4.50 ERA) have ballooned. And entering Wednesday, the 499 1/3 innings pitched by Baltimore’s bullpen were the eighth most in the league.
Hall’s presence gives another useful arm, an ability to provide a lift at the right time.
And this is the right time, with a postseason place within reach and 33 games remaining. For the last month of the season, Baltimore has an opportunity to make a push. And the three moves made this week — adding Henderson, Hall and Aguilar — could be all the difference.
Stocks remain under pressure so far in the day
There is no lasting relief for stocks so far this week as the sell off continues for another day. European indices are under pressure today, along with US futures, which are expected to open sharply once Wall Street rises later in a few hours. The technicals aren’t too pretty either, so that’s also a warning sign (DAX and S&P 500). Here is an overview of the situation at the moment:
- Eurostoxx -1.3%
- DAX-1.2%
- CAC 40 -1.3%
- FTSE UK -1.4%
- S&P 500 Futures -0.7%
- Nasdaq Futures -1.0%
- Dow Jones Futures -0.5%
ASK IRA: Will it take three for Heat to tango on NBA trade market?
