Will it take three for Heat to tango in the NBA trade market? – Denver Post

Can we decide where bicyclists should ride?

As the State of Minnesota continues to turn more and more automobile lanes into seldom used “bicycle lanes,” I have to question MnDOT’s explanation for adding accessible crosswalks on Highway 36.

My issue is not the crossings, nor that they are ADA compliant. My issue is MnDOT’s Multimodal Planning Director McKenzie Turner Bergen’s repeated reference to bicyclists using said crosswalks. Bicyclists are increasingly begging for more use of “roadways” and in Minnesota, they are getting it at an alarming rate. Bicyclists are supposed to ride on roadways, sharing the road with automobiles. So why is MnDOT using “bicycles crossing at the crosswalks” as one of the reasons they are needed?

Are bicyclists not supposed to ride on the roadways, while sharing it with other traffic? Or, are bicyclists only using the roadway when it’s convenient for them; choosing to ride on sidewalks and crosswalks, through yards and driveways, whenever it’s more convenient for them?

I have no problem sharing the road with bicycles. I do have an issue with bicyclists not following the rules of the road, or choosing to leave the road whenever they want, ride on a sidewalk, then returning to the road whenever the choose. Sometimes, returning to the road in places drivers may not see them.

We need to decide if bicycles are going to use roadways or sidewalks. The safety of both the rider and the driver is at stake.

Yes, I know cyclists can use a crosswalk to “walk” their bike across the road, but I rarely, if ever, see this happen. On a busy Highway 36, the chances of someone walking a bike across the road are slim to none. It simply takes too much time.

So, can we make a final decision on where cyclists should ride? I see bicycles riding all over the place, then jumping back on the roadway, and the driver of an automobile has no idea when/if this will happen, or where.

Let’s make it safe for all modes of transportation, and use one set of rules and stick with them. If I can receive a ticket for making an illegal turn, or not using a blinker, then cyclists should also be able to receive a ticket for using multiple surfaces/areas to ride.

It’s simple common sense that we all follow the rules.

I am NOT against cyclists or bicycles. I own a great bike and ride it appropriately many days each week.

Ross Walhof, Eagan

‘Great hope’?

Last Friday’s front page assures Minnesotans that “state educators” will dedicate themselves to a “comeback in classrooms.”

This “pledge”— along with Education Commissioner Heather Mueller’s assurance that the year ahead is a “time of great hope”– follows hard on the heels of news that half of Minnesota students cannot handle grade-level reading or math. Which uppercut to the jaw follows a wicked left hook, landed by last Thursday’s paper with confirmation that once again “Minnesota has one of the nation’s worst academic achievement gaps between white students and students of color,” a shameful record reportedly exacerbated by the COVID response measures.

Wednesday’s paper had just delivered a solid hit to taxpayers’ mid-sections with news that despite being “flush with federal funding,” St. Paul schools can’t hire enough teachers — or support staff — to handle a dramatically shrinking number of students.

Then, a real sucker punch: a report that the Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board’s “standards of effective practice” will focus on preparing new teachers — not to teach kids to read or compute, but to preach the doctrine of “racial consciousness.”

Somehow, this taxpayer doesn’t see much cause for “great hope” — and little reason to expect the promised “comeback.” Not under the current regime.

Debra L. Kaczmarek, Northfield

Careful with the comparisons

Minnesota Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen should be careful suggesting Nazi behavior by Gov. Walz. Jensen seems not aware GOP candidates are planning to legislate what books people are allowed to read and what history they are allowed to learn.

Joe Danko, North Saint Paul

Astonished but not surprised

I was somewhat astonished, but then again not surprised, by the information provided in “Man spared prison sentence in domestic assault” (Aug. 27). I was left thinking, “how is it possible that this extremely violent individual, who clearly has zero respect for the law, escaped prison time?” His own 10-year-old son called the cops on him as he was conducting savagery against the son’s mother in front of the son and eight other children. This individual had committed a range of other serious crimes over approximately the last year per the news story, crimes which were also covered in the judge’s ruling.

What in the world was Ramsey County Judge Joy Bartscher’s rationale for staying 33 months of prison time (her full sentence for this individual) in lieu of supervised probation for three years? No rationale was identified in the story, which was thorough and professionally reported. We have seen countless examples of criminals committing further crimes during these theoretically restricted timeframes.

I can only imagine how demoralizing it must be for cops to identify and bring criminals into custody (routinely under dangerous circumstances), only to have the criminal justice system tell the criminals, “you are free to go.” I can only imagine how frustrating (not to mention frightening) this recurring situation must be to victims of the criminal acts.

Peter Langworthy, St. Paul