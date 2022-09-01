Will Miguel Cairo be able to revive the Chicago White Sox in the absence of Tony La Russa? “We have to do it for Tony” – The Denver Post

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
When Ryne Sandberg came out of the game in St. Louis on his final day at the majors on September 28, 1997, he was replaced at second base by Chicago Cubs rookie Miguel Cairo.
Twenty-five years later, Cairo has been tasked with replacing another Hall of Famer, moving into the hot seat of Tony La Russa while the Chicago White Sox manager deals with undisclosed medical issues.
USA Today reported that La Russa will undergo heart tests at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix. Sox players have been told the same thing and a source close to La Russa confirmed that he has had heart problems in the past.
How long Cairo will be asked to fill is unknown.
It could take a few days if La Russa’s medical evaluation checks out. Or it could be the rest of the season if the doctors decide La Russa is better off resting than enduring the stress of a pennant race.
La Russa is reportedly signed until 2023 but that also looks uncertain for a manager who turns 78 next month.
That’s speculation for another day. For now, all the Sox can do is send La Russa their best wishes and try to get back into a divisional run that appears to be a lost cause.
Cairo, 48, finds himself in the tricky position of trying to revive the Sox while proving he has what it takes to be a major league coach. He was a surprise pick as La Russa’s bench coach in 2021 after three years as minor league coordinator for the New York Yankees from 2018-2020.
When I asked Wednesday if he wanted to manage in the future, Cairo hesitated.
“I’ll say I’m day to day on it,” he said. “Today, I manage, tomorrow maybe. I will manage maybe tomorrow and the day after. I’ll take one day at a time. I’m just gonna do my best.
Cairo replacing a legend at La Russa is never easy, as Tim Floyd discovered when he shadowed Phil Jackson as Chicago Bulls coach. But Cairo also takes over from a manager whose style has made him a punching bag for fans and the media over the past two seasons.
There are two types of Sox fans – those who blame La Russa for everything and those who believe he’s completely blameless. This kind of stress is not good for anyone, let alone a 77-year-old man.
It’s hard to imagine Cairo’s decision making will be as scrutinized as La Russa’s unless he starts ordering intentional walks with 1-2 counts. He can’t be blamed if the Sox continue to flounder, but he can be credited if they suddenly find the switch after five months of mediocrity.
Cairo said he spoke to La Russa about the queues, so at least La Russa feels good enough to manage over the phone. He told Cairo he did a good job in Tuesday’s 9-7 loss.
What kind of manager will Cairo be? An analytical tactician or a fast-paced guy?
“I go by my instinct,” he said. “I watch the game, I watch the scoreboard, that tells you everything. I’ll see what we have in the bullpen.
Cairo said the hardest part of managing will be the pitching decisions, but he plans constant communication with pitching coach Ethan Katz and reliever coach Curt Hasler.
“They’re really good at what they do,” he said. “And all the coaches we have here. So it’s going to be a team effort and we have to do it for Tony.
Whether Sox players can “do it for Tony” remains to be seen. It’s a nice feeling and would make a great “30 for 30” documentary if they won a World Series for their ailing manager.
But honestly, players should do it for themselves. They should be tired of being called the worst performing team in baseball, and thanks to playing in a bad division, they still have a chance to redeem themselves. But time is running out and the shrinking crowd at the guaranteed rate field suggests that many Sox fans have stopped believing it.
La Russa’s health scare is another fork in the road for the Sox, who so far have squandered their chances of taking control of the AL Central despite an easier schedule in August.
Cairo said ahead of Wednesday’s game that they had not spoken to the players as a group.
Is he considering?
“I think so, yes,” he said.
Surprisingly, many Sox players found out on social media ahead of Tuesday’s game that La Russa wouldn’t be managing.
“I saw the White Sox post something,” Andrew Vaughn said, “and I was like, ‘Oh my God. This is crazy.’ And then we just had to go play.
This lack of urgency in informing their own players of their manager’s health issue suggested that it may have been a minor issue and that La Russa would be back soon. But USA Today reporter Bob Nightengale tweeted Wednesday afternoon that La Russa would be gone “indefinitely” — long before the Sox announced.
Communication is apparently not a strength of this organization.
So the season continues, with or without La Russa. The Sox need some kind of boost, and maybe this will do the trick.
Even though La Russa is doing the lineups via smartphone, it’s the Cairo team for now.
The Twins are expecting to get major roster reinforcements over the course of the final month of the season, one packed full of intradivison games. Tyler Mahle and Byron Buxton are among a group of players expected to return and provide a boost to a group making a playoff push.
The roster crunch won’t be quite so severe because teams will be granted two more roster spots come September, giving the Twins the ability to add two more players ahead of Friday’s game against the Chicago White Sox. While they await the returns of their injured players — Mahle is slated to come off the injured list Saturday and be the starting pitcher against the White Sox that night — the Twins seem poised to add a couple of the newest players to the organization to the roster.
Though teams get two extra roster spots, the number of pitchers on the roster will be capped at 14, meaning one addition will be a hitter and another a pitcher.
The Twins claimed left-handed pitcher Austin Davis from the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, and it’s expected the veteran reliever is the one who will join them in Chicago. Davis had a 5.47 earned-run average in 54 1/3 innings this season.
“I’m still learning a little bit about him,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I’ve only gotten the brief rundown and summary of the deeper dive. I’m going to continue to look into that. He’s a guy that his name’s been brought up by (president of baseball operations) Derek (Falvey) and the guys a couple times and a guy that I think we’ve liked. I can’t wait to work with him.”
The Twins also recently signed speedster Billy Hamilton, and after a couple of days at their complex in Fort Myers, Fla., they assigned him to Triple-A St. Paul. Hamilton is not on the 40-man roster, so the Twins would need to clear room for him to call him up. The Twins currently only have one healthy position player on the 40-man roster who is not already on the active roster: Mark Contreras.
“I think he could play a role for us going forward,” Baldelli said of Hamilton. “Anything beyond that, I’ll probably hold on commenting on, but I’m also glad we have him.”
Baldelli said the Twins believe they have decided who they will be adding to the roster but said they would “hold” before they announce it.
TWINS ANNOUNCE SPRING SLATE
For those who enjoy planning ahead, the Twins released their 2023 spring training schedule, which kicks off Feb. 25 with split-squad games at home at Hammond Stadium against Tampa Bay and on the road against Baltimore. The Twins will only play games along the Gulf Coast this upcoming spring, wrapping up play March 28 before heading to Kansas City for Opening Day.
The Twins will also have an exhibition game on March 9 against a national team from a country competing in the World Baseball Classic, though that team has yet to be determined.
BRIEFLY
Jorge Polanco (knee) was out of the starting lineup again, but Baldelli said he believed he could play if needed. Polanco last started a game on Aug. 27. … Cole Sands, who was put on the injured list after being hit by a comebacker on the arm last week in Houston, has started a rehab assignment with St. Paul.
Manchester United have made changes to their training ground and stadium after ‘concerns’ were raised by Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Portuguese superstar made a grand return to the Premier League last season for £12.85million and was instantly in shock at the club’s lack of progress.
Athletic claim the five-time Champions League winner quickly realized what he left behind last summer when he left a Juventus side with a state-of-the-art hotel and training facilities nearby of their Allianz stadium.
Ronaldo was quick to notice that the club’s swimming pool and sauna had not been improved since he first left the club in a record £80m move to Real Madrid in 2009.
Man United are said to have ‘interim changes’ ahead of long-term renovation plans which have drawn the ire of protesting fans.
Among the many criticisms from supporters of the Glazer family’s ownership of United is the lack of investment in both Old Trafford and training ground Carrington, which lag far behind their rivals. of the Premier League.
Almost all of the other top six teams have reinvested in both areas in recent years, with Tottenham unveiling their spectacular 62,850 seater stadium in 2019, while Liverpool and Manchester City have both invested heavily in new training facilities.
In fact, things got so bad at Old Trafford that the ‘Theatre of Dreams’ would have put off potential investors.
Reports in 2020 claimed the US owners wanted up to £2.4billion to sell the club, but that was without stadium overhaul costs.
Club legend Gary Neville has criticized the Glazers’ lack of investment in team facilities, saying it could cost upwards of £1billion to get things done.
The Sky Sports expert said in April: ‘They still haven’t dealt with the football operation.
“They still haven’t dealt with the players and recruitment department; they still haven’t taken care of the stadium which is rusting and which requires huge expenditure.
“Manchester United need a billion pounds over the next two or three years to rebuild or renovate this stadium.
“They probably need another £500-600m for a training ground and other football infrastructure projects and investments.
“They only have £40-50m left in the bank, they were cash rich three years ago when they had £350m in the bank, but they don’t have it anymore. Something is going to have to give.
The Celtics put on an impressive offseason and the rest of the league took notice.
In a recent poll conducted by ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, the Celtics were voted the team with the best offseason by a number of coaches, executives and scouts. They received six votes, while the 76ers and Jazz tied for second with two votes each.
The Celtics’ offseason case is easy to make. Last season they made the NBA Finals thanks to the stardom of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown with major contributions from Marcus Smart, Robert Williams, Al Horford, Grant Williams and Derrick White.
The biggest problem? Depth of the bench, especially goalkeepers. This offseason, the Celtics managed to acquire Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for a package that didn’t include any of their best players. They also acquired Danilo Gallinari using their taxpayer mid-tier exception – a shooter who can help space the floor for their stars.
For nearly a month, the Celtics were shrouded in Kevin Durant trade rumors, but publicly expressed very little interest in discussing anything Durant-related. Those trade rumors seemed to come more from the Nets, who needed a player like Jaylen Brown to drive Durant’s price up. In the end, Durant and the Nets managed to work through their differences (for now). Although they missed Durant (or maybe because they kept Brown), the Celtics remained at the top of this list.
Jayson Tatum also received two votes as the player most likely to be the NBA’s best in five years. He came third behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic.
Get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox during basketball season.
Right fielder Gavin Sheets had a conversation with manager Tony La Russa during batting practice Tuesday, a couple of hours before the Chicago White Sox played the Kansas City Royals.
Less than an hour before the first pitch, the Sox announced La Russa would miss the game at the direction of his doctors.
“I was with him all day,” Sheets said Wednesday. “Kind of got blindsided by that. He seemed fine all day.”
The Sox announced Wednesday that La Russa is out indefinitely and scheduled to undergo further testing with doctors in Arizona.
“As a team and as a player of his,” reliever Kendall Graveman said, “I want to wish him nothing but the best health and recovery and whatever that entails in his near future and moving forward. That’s obviously where our hearts and minds are. Hopefully we get the best doctors around him to see what’s going on.”
USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported La Russa, 77, recently had tests with a cardiologist, and the recommendation was to miss Tuesday’s game. Nightengale reported that after more tests Wednesday, La Russa was advised to see heart specialists.
“I talked to him (Wednesday), he was fine,” Sox bench coach Miguel Cairo said. “But his doctor is in Arizona. They have all the info about his medical, and we will know later in the week what is going on.”
Cairo, who managed Tuesday’s 9-7 loss, will continue to fill in.
“Health and family,” Graveman said. “You guys see us a lot in uniform and see us at the field doing our job and preparing each day to be the best baseball players we can, and Tony was preparing to be the best manager he can. But at the end of all this, outside of traveling (between) different cities and suiting up every day and going to battle with each other, we have families, we have people that are dear to us and have gone through all this together. It really puts baseball in perspective.
“I understand that we want to compete and win and prepare and do the best that we can, and that’s what we get paid to do. But there’s stuff that I feel is vital and way more important than playing baseball. He needs to go be with his family and take care of himself in the moment.”
Some of the players, such as outfielder/first baseman Andrew Vaughn, found out the news Tuesday via social media.
“I saw that the White Sox posted something,” Vaughn said, “and I was like: ‘Oh, my goodness. This is crazy.’ And then we had to just go play.
“We were trying to talk about it, trying to figure out what was going on. They mentioned a few things, maybe his heart. Just health. Pretty scary.”
La Russa is in the second season of his second stint with the Sox. Last season they won their first division title since 2008, but this year has been filled with injuries and inconsistency. The Sox entered Wednesday’s game at Guaranteed Rate Field in third place in the American League Central, three games under .500.
La Russa is second all-time among major-league managers with 2,884 victories. The 2014 Hall of Fame inductee won World Series titles with the Oakland Athletics (1989) and St. Louis Cardinals (2006, 2011).
“You look at his record and it stands for itself,” Graveman said. “He’s probably forgotten more about baseball than I’ll ever know. That is something I looked up to, seeing him show up every day and go to work and work extremely hard. And his willingness and (desire) to win, he lived and died by win and loss. He still cares. I’m sure he’s still watching and keeping up.
“When we lost, it really hurt him, and when we won, he was really excited for us. And I think he was more excited not for his own good but for the team as a whole when we won. And he was disappointed and always thinking about what he could have done better to make us win when we did lose. So I respect him for that.”
La Russa managed the Sox from 1979-86 and returned for 2021 with the hope of taking a talented young team to the next level after the Sox were eliminated in the wild-card round in 2020.
The Sox made the playoffs last season but were eliminated in the AL Division Series by the Houston Astros in four games.
Projected to be one of the top teams in baseball this season, the Sox instead found themselves six games behind the division-leading Cleveland Guardians on the final day of August.
“First and foremost prayers up for (La Russa),” Sheets said. “You are just praying for him, praying for a quick recovery. We don’t know the full details of what’s going on, but most importantly we want to get some wins … so when he comes back, whenever that is, hopefully we’ll be in a better spot going for the playoffs.
“I’ve loved playing for him. He’s taught me a lot. He’s been a great mentor for me, especially as a young player. From the first day I came up, he’s kind of brought me under his wing, showed me the ropes and learned from him the whole way. I want to see him back as soon as possible.”
Disney is in the early stages of planning a membership program similar to Amazon prime, according to a report published Wednesday by The Wall Street Journal.
Membership would offer “special discounts or perks to encourage customers to spend more on its streaming services, theme parks, resorts and merchandise,” the WSJ said citing unnamed sources. Disney hopes the program will capitalize on cross-selling through its various entertainment entitiesboth to provide more value to its customers by personalizing their content, as well as to collect data and information about those preferences, according to the report.
The membership program would help customers of a Disney product or service receive discounts for others. Disney already offers additional benefits to Disney Plus members for other Disney properties. For example, Disney World is currently offering 25% off vacations to Disney Plus subscribers.
The company also talks about working with third parties to offer more Disney experiences, such as ticket discounts for Disney shows on Broadway, according to the report.
Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Read also: Disney Plus: Everything you need to know (from Lightyear to the cheapest tier)
