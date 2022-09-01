Yankees look to turn page on miserable August, but face tough challenge against pesky Rays

Newsletter Sign-Up
ANAHEIM — The last time the Yankees were at Tropicana Field, a Rays executive was watching them take batting practice and shook his head. The Bombers were 33 games over .500 and held a commanding 12-game lead. The Rays, dealing with injuries, were just trying to hold on and get into the postseason.
“It’s not about catching them,” the executive said. “I’m not sure anyone can catch them at this part. We’ll just try and get into the playoffs and get a shot at them then.”
That seems like a lifetime ago for the Yankees, who head into the Trop on Friday reeling from an August that is their worst month in decades. They went 10-18 in the 28 games and have fallen from their high of 15.5 games up in the American League East on July 8 to holding just a six-game lead on the Rays, who climbed from third place in the division to being on the Yankees heels with a 14-4 run.
August was the Yankees worst single month since 1991. You will notice there are no 1991 banners around Yankee Stadium. That team finished 71-91 and their manager Stump Merrill was fired at the end of the year. This year’s version of the Yankees is obviously is in a different spot. They had built up a cushion going 59-23 in the first half of the season.
But here they are heading into September having to fight off teams in the toughest division in baseball.
“It is what it is,” shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa said after a devastating 3-2 loss to the Angels on Wednesday night. “I think it all comes down to how we answer. If we can go in there and answer to [the Rays] … At this point we just have to play better and flip the page. Hopefully this next month we can take momentum into the postseason and hold onto the lead.”
The Yankees don’t exactly have a soft landing in September though.
They have six out of their next 10 against the Rays, including three at Tropicana Field and three in the Bronx. They have the Twins, who have always been a friendly foe late in the year, but who are battling for their division. The Red Sox may be a safe 16-games back, but they always get up for a chance to spoil the Bombers plans and they have five more chances to do so this season. They do have two against the Pirates, which should be a team the Yankees can count on to give them some padding, but Pittsburgh split with them last month at PNC Park. They have three more with the Blue Jays, who have fallen two games back of the Rays, but are battling for a postseason spot with the suddenly serious Orioles. The Yankees have three against Baltimore, too. The Orioles are just two games back of a wild card spot and playing well.
And the Yankees know the Rays, who are 8-2 in their last 10 games, are not going to be an easy out for them this weekend.
“If history tells us anything, it’s probably some tight ballgames, a lot of different pitchers we’ll have to see from the other side, quality at-bats from their lineup,” Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole said. “[The Rays] play a really clean brand of baseball, so we’ll have to match that and grind some at-bats and try to score more than they do.”
That proved to be a problem in August. A team that has a +195 run differential on the season, the Yankees were a -12 in August. They lead the majors with 205 home runs, but the 28 they hit in August was the fewest they hit in any month this season.
The Yankees are built to hammer homers and overwhelm teams with their offense. They’re searching to find a way back to that formula.
“We’ve got a long flight back East, off day [Thursday] and then starting an important series with a division opponent,” manager Aaron Boone said. “So now we have to play better than we have. It’s as simple as that. We’ve got to start racking up some wins. Whether that the calendar has an eight or a nine or a 10 on it, we’ve got to get a little better.”
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to accuse Republicans of supporting an extreme ideology that threatens democracy in rare primetime remarks Thursday as he walks back a central message from his 2020 campaign ahead of the midterm elections. .
The 8 p.m. ET speech from Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia will focus on the ‘battle for the soul of the nation,’ the White House has said – a phrase it has used since 2017 to rally opposition to former President Donald Trump.
“The president believes there is an extremist threat to our democracy,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday, commenting on the speech. “The president has been as clear as he can be on this particular piece. When we talk about our democracy, when we talk about our freedoms, the way he sees it is that the MAGA Republicans are the most energetic part of the Republican Party. It is an extreme threat to our democracy, to our freedom, to our rights.
The Republicans are preparing their own response. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Will give a preview Thursday from Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pa., on “the president’s assault on the soul of the nation.” .
While the White House is presenting the remarks as an official White House event, not a campaign event, they come as Biden steps up his efforts to help Democrats retain control of Congress with the midterm elections. in just over two months.
Biden compared Republicans who have embraced the “Make America Great Again” ethos at the heart of Trump’s presidency to “semi-fascism” during a fundraiser for Democrats last week.
During remarks earlier this week, also in Pennsylvania, Biden accused Republicans of not supporting law enforcement and the rule of law for their attacks on the FBI following the Mar-a- Lago, their calls to defund the FBI, and the reluctance of some party members to condemn the January 6 rioters.
“What the president believes, and that’s a reason to have that on prime time, is that there’s an overwhelming number of Americans, the majority of Americans, who believe that we have to go on, we we have to save the fundamental values of our country.” Jean-Pierre said. “What he’s not going to do is hesitate to denounce the extremism he sees, these MAGA Republicans.
A 26-year-old woman was killed early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on Route 118 in Dorchester, New Hampshire, according to state police.
Alexandra Paige Sutfin Vanzandt, of Canaan, New Hampshire, was pronounced dead at the scene after receiving medical treatment, police said.
Emergency personnel responded to the crash near Paul Smith Road around 4:30 a.m., finding the 2018 Toyota Highlander on the driver’s side in a ditch on the west side of Highway 118.
“[Vanzandt] was heading south and drifted to the west side of Highway 118,” police said. “The vehicle hit a dirt embankment and flew away, before coming to a complete stop on the driver’s side of the vehicle.”
The crash is still under investigation, but police say “speed appears to be a factor”.
A Colorado Springs company has won a $187 million contract with the US Space Command, which could leave Colorado for permanent residence in Alabama.
Delta Solutions and Strategies, a Colorado Springs-based defense contractor, has landed a five-year contract to provide services and support at Space Command Headquarters. The contract is the largest ever signed for the company, which began in 2000.
“This is a game-changer for us,” said Mark Stafford, president and CEO of the veteran-owned business.
The company will provide 155 people to work on the contract, including 82 from Delta Solutions and the rest from the company’s business partners in Colorado Springs. The work will include intelligence, logistics, communications and wargaming exercises, said Scott Anible, the operations director.
We just don’t know where the headquarters will be. Defense officials said in January 2021 that Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, not Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, would be the permanent location.
“Delta Solutions is ready to provide support in either or both locations if this occurs,” Stafford said.
Space Command is a combat command of the Department of Defense and is responsible for military operations in space. Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs became Space Command’s temporary headquarters and then its interim headquarters.
But defense officials announced in the final days of the Trump administration Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama as the choice for the permanent location. Colorado was considered the permanent site favorite, with four of the six finalists in 2019. In 2020, Peterson was the only Colorado site among the contenders.
A final decision on Space Command’s permanent headquarters is expected in the fall, according to the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce.
Colorado elected officials from all political walks of life denounced Huntsville’s selection as a political decision. In January 2021, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, a Republican, said incumbent President Donald Trump had chosen Alabama to reward Senator Tommy Tuberville, one of the senators who challenged certification of the results of the election. presidential election in favor of Trump.
In August 2021, Trump told the host of a syndicated radio show in Alabama that he single-handedly said, “Let’s go to Alabama” with Space Command headquarters.
A heavily redacted report by the Department of Defense inspector general said the US Air Force considered several criteria when choosing Alabama. However, a report released by the Federal Accountability Office in June gave the selection process low marks for impartiality, credibility and documentation.
The GAO has not said where the permanent headquarters should be located.
“Whether it’s Huntsville or Colorado Springs, we have offices in both locations, so we’re able to support US Space Command in either,” Stafford of Delta Solutions said.
Stafford noted that Colorado has a thriving aerospace industry, “all the way down the Front Range here,” and a university system with strong programs that benefit the industry.
Delta Solutions plans to add 35 employees to its workforce of 315 and add 10,000 square feet of office space in Colorado Springs
Gov. Jared Polis said his administration continues to advocate for U.S. Space Command to “remain in its rightful home in Colorado Springs.”
“Colorado is the epicenter of national security space and Peterson Space Force Base continues to execute critical space missions,” Polis said in an email Wednesday.
US Space Command did not return a request for comment on the timing of a decision.
The Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce continues to work with local, state and federal elected officials, industry representatives and other business organizations to maintain Space Command’s headquarters in the state, said Jim Lovewell, director of the chamber defense development.
“Colorado Springs is the perfect location for the permanent headquarters of Space Command. I can’t think of any other place in our country or abroad that has this kind of military space operational focus,” Lovewell said.
Colorado Springs has five military installations and more than 84,000 veterans, according to the Chamber of Commerce. The aerospace and defense industry represents 40% of the local economy, contributing over $7 billion annually.
Events of the past two years make it even more critical that Space Command stay where it is, Lovewell said. These include Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s growing aggression against Taiwan, he added.
“Any discussion of moving headquarters will result in years of degraded operational capability and it will harm both national security and military readiness,” Lovewell said. “It’s also going to cost taxpayers billions of dollars and take years to complete.”
He also thinks many people will decide not to move if the headquarters is moved out of Colorado. “We have a lot of space talent here.”
Berhampur, Odisha:
Two people have been arrested in Ganjam district of Odisha while transporting monkeys in an auto rickshaw, police said on Thursday.
During routine patrols in the Jaradagada area, the autorickshaw was stopped after duty personnel heard noises coming from the vehicle, they said.
“When the vehicle was checked, eight bags were found. In these bags, ten rhesus macaque carcasses were found, while five others were rescued alive,” said Amlan Nayak, the Divisional Forestry Officer (DFO) from Berhampur.
All ten monkeys are suspected to have died of suffocation, he said.
Those arrested were identified as Ramesh Singh (20) and Pusal Nagraju (23), residents of nearby Venkatapuram in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.
Annoyed by the threat caused by these monkeys in their area, they caught the animals and traveled to Odisha to release them into the forest, officials said.
The duo have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act because the rhesus macaque monkey is a Schedule II animal, they said.
An investigation is ongoing, said Manoj Kumar Patra, Samantiapalli’s gunnery officer.
Minnesota new car dealers are all-in for the coming electric vehicle (EV) age. Our dealers are investing millions of dollars to improve our stores, and we’re ready to play an essential role in our customers’ EV buying experience, before and after they make their purchase.
But we’re not all-in for the mandate imposed by the Walz administration’s California Car proposal. Our frustration with the rule and the process used to create it has led us to this new action.
Currently, plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles make up 2.3% of total new car sales in Minnesota. However, the California rules imposed by the Walz administration would allow the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to make new rules of the road for Minnesota and create an artificial supply mandate that grabs our industry by the throat and doesn’t let up. In 2024 dealers will be forced to carry 7% electric vehicles, and by 2025 that number jumps to 35%, which is four times as many EVs as have been sold in Minnesota since 2011. And it only gets worse. CARB’s supply mandates escalate quickly, resulting in a complete ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2034. Minnesota has no ability to alter or deviate from the ban now that it’s decided to join the program.
The move to adopt the CARB standards, and their accompanying ban on gas-powered cars, runs in complete conflict with nearly three decades of state policy to build up a bio-fuels industry including ethanol and biodiesel.
Our concerns were ignored by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), an organization that ran roughshod over our industry to promote this action. Despite multiple requests, Gov. Walz never met with us on the subject. And while the Legislature could weigh in, House Democrats ruled any debate on the issue out of order during the past two sessions. The Minnesota Court of Appeals may be our only hope for a fair hearing.
Our arguments in court are twofold and are simple. First, under Minnesota’s Administrative Procedures Act, one agency cannot write the rules for another agency. In this case, CARB is writing the rules for the MPCA. In fact, not only is CARB writing the rules, but the MPCA has decided that going forward changes to the CARB rules will be automatically incorporated in Minnesota as CARB amends its program.
Some groups have asserted that the Minnesota rule is “modeled” after California. But the MPCA knows better and so do we. Federal law does not allow states to adopt their own emissions rule or modify or amend the California rules. States have two choices: adopt California’s program or default to federal standards. There is no opportunity for Minnesota to modify or alter the rules handed down by CARB.
California is driving this bus, and Minnesota has jumped on as a passenger. This abdication to another agency – let alone another state – is not allowed under Minnesota law.
Our second argument is that under the Federal Clean Air Act, Minnesota does not qualify to be a part of the California program. Federal law only allows states that have identified geographic areas of non-attainment of clean air standards for greenhouse gasses to qualify for the California Rules. California has been grappling with these non-attainment areas for over 50 years and currently has 149 identified locations across their state that meet these criteria. Minnesota has exactly zero such areas of non-attainment and has not had any for over 20 years. CARB writes rules aimed at cleaning up their state’s air quality problems, a problem Minnesota simply does not have.
So why don’t we want to be a part of the California system? Because it interrupts the free-market approach that is rapidly unfolding. This interruption will cause dealers and consumers unnecessary economic harm. Under the plan only California-certified vehicles can be offered for sale in Minnesota and will be at least $2,000 more than like non-California-certified vehicles (MPCA numbers, not ours). Minnesota would be the only state in the Midwest with these standards.
Exacerbating this problem is the inexplicable fact that Congress has just recently killed the $7,500 tax credit on two thirds of the EVs currently on the market. A supply mandate with almost nonexistent consumer incentives simply won’t work.
CARB is trying to fix California’s problems. It will make no accommodation for Minnesota’s air quality, demographics, agricultural, economic or weather profiles.
From the start we have implored the Walz administration to work with us on creating demand instead of mandating supply. Build infrastructure, create incentives and work with the retailers. Unfortunately, the Walz administration’s approach has been to choose a stick instead of a carrot.
We hope a cool-headed panel of judges will put the brakes on this mistake.
Scott Lambert is the president of the Minnesota Auto Dealers Association, a non-profit organization dedicated to the advocacy of its 365 franchised new-car and -truck dealer members.
Companies tend to divide their procurement spend into two main categories. The first is for large purchases over $500,000, some of which start at $1 million, depending on the size of the organization. Anything below this figure falls into a category known as “tail spend”. Boston-based startup Fairmarkit has been working on a sourcing solution for tail spend for several years and has built a modern platform with a heavy dose of artificial intelligence to help businesses find the best deals as far as their tail spending is concerned.
Today, the company announced a $35.6 million Series C, the type of investment that has been harder to secure this year in a tight venture capital environment.
Fairmarkit co-founder and CEO Kevin Frechette said traditional players like Oracle and SAP have tended to dominate the industry so far, focusing on the big buys with what he calls systems. “clumsy and manual”. He and his co-founders saw an opportunity to innovate around the tail spend space when they launched the company in 2017.
“We’ve really doubled down to completely own and become the leader in the tail spend management space,” Frechette told TechCrunch. Still, the company recognized that big companies weren’t just going to scrap and replace these legacy solutions, so they found a way to work with them.
“We integrate with their existing supply solutions. We then use AI to determine what they are looking to buy and match that to suppliers in our marketplace, conduct competitive sourcing, and then feed the results back into their sourcing solution to complete the purchase,” he said. -he explains.
AI comes into play in the automated vendor selection process. Companies configure Fairmarkit for things like price, sustainability and supplier diversity and the system finds the best match for them, a process known as self-sourcing.
” We are correct [committed to] what is called self-supply. It’s the idea that you can fully automate the procurement process and do it intelligently with data. It is therefore not simply a question of sending a purchase request, but of automatically recommending [vendors]automatic sourcing and automatic assignment [the contract],” he said.
The company has 100 customers, including big players like British Petroleum, BT Group (formerly British Telecom), Snowflake and ServiceNow (which is a strategic investor in today’s cycle).
He said that from a momentum perspective, the amount of spend flowing through the platform has grown 4x in the last 12 months. The startup makes money through SaaS license fees, which scale as customers process more expenses through the platform. While he didn’t elaborate on other numbers such as revenue, the platform’s growth combined with investor confidence suggests the company is headed in the right direction.
The company had 70 employees when we spoke to Frechette about its Series B at the end of 2020. Today, the startup has 135 employees and expects to double again next year. Frechette is committed to building a diverse workforce, while creating a product that allows its customers to buy from a diverse set of suppliers. Since our last conversation, the company has recruited a Belonging, Inclusion and Culture Manager.
“So the Membership, Inclusion and Culture Manager is responsible for reporting on our progress, while creating the programs and engagement, both actively with the team, but also through third-party platforms. [The goal is] to make sure we don’t just think about it when we’re [hiring], but that we’re also inclusive once people are in the business as we continue to evolve,” he said. He admits it’s hard, but they’re working hard to build an inclusive culture.
Today’s $35.6 million investment was led by Omers with participation from existing investors GGV Capital, Insight Partners and HighlandX. The company also secured a strategic investment from Customer Service Now.
