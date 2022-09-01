Yankees look to turn page on miserable August, but face tough challenge against pesky Rays

ANAHEIM — The last time the Yankees were at Tropicana Field, a Rays executive was watching them take batting practice and shook his head. The Bombers were 33 games over .500 and held a commanding 12-game lead. The Rays, dealing with injuries, were just trying to hold on and get into the postseason.

“It’s not about catching them,” the executive said. “I’m not sure anyone can catch them at this part. We’ll just try and get into the playoffs and get a shot at them then.”

That seems like a lifetime ago for the Yankees, who head into the Trop on Friday reeling from an August that is their worst month in decades. They went 10-18 in the 28 games and have fallen from their high of 15.5 games up in the American League East on July 8 to holding just a six-game lead on the Rays, who climbed from third place in the division to being on the Yankees heels with a 14-4 run.

August was the Yankees worst single month since 1991. You will notice there are no 1991 banners around Yankee Stadium. That team finished 71-91 and their manager Stump Merrill was fired at the end of the year. This year’s version of the Yankees is obviously is in a different spot. They had built up a cushion going 59-23 in the first half of the season.

But here they are heading into September having to fight off teams in the toughest division in baseball.

“It is what it is,” shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa said after a devastating 3-2 loss to the Angels on Wednesday night. “I think it all comes down to how we answer. If we can go in there and answer to [the Rays] … At this point we just have to play better and flip the page. Hopefully this next month we can take momentum into the postseason and hold onto the lead.”

The Yankees don’t exactly have a soft landing in September though.

They have six out of their next 10 against the Rays, including three at Tropicana Field and three in the Bronx. They have the Twins, who have always been a friendly foe late in the year, but who are battling for their division. The Red Sox may be a safe 16-games back, but they always get up for a chance to spoil the Bombers plans and they have five more chances to do so this season. They do have two against the Pirates, which should be a team the Yankees can count on to give them some padding, but Pittsburgh split with them last month at PNC Park. They have three more with the Blue Jays, who have fallen two games back of the Rays, but are battling for a postseason spot with the suddenly serious Orioles. The Yankees have three against Baltimore, too. The Orioles are just two games back of a wild card spot and playing well.

And the Yankees know the Rays, who are 8-2 in their last 10 games, are not going to be an easy out for them this weekend.

“If history tells us anything, it’s probably some tight ballgames, a lot of different pitchers we’ll have to see from the other side, quality at-bats from their lineup,” Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole said. “[The Rays] play a really clean brand of baseball, so we’ll have to match that and grind some at-bats and try to score more than they do.”

That proved to be a problem in August. A team that has a +195 run differential on the season, the Yankees were a -12 in August. They lead the majors with 205 home runs, but the 28 they hit in August was the fewest they hit in any month this season.

The Yankees are built to hammer homers and overwhelm teams with their offense. They’re searching to find a way back to that formula.

“We’ve got a long flight back East, off day [Thursday] and then starting an important series with a division opponent,” manager Aaron Boone said. “So now we have to play better than we have. It’s as simple as that. We’ve got to start racking up some wins. Whether that the calendar has an eight or a nine or a 10 on it, we’ve got to get a little better.”

