Yankees Notebook: Jameson Taillon hopes to make his next start after X-rays show no break
ANAHEIM — Jameson Taillon is sore but optimistic. The Yankees’ right-hander left Tuesday night’s game after a line drive hit him on the forearm. X-Rays showed no breaks, but the arm was swollen and sore.
“There’s still a little bit of swelling in there, but he was encouraged. He felt like it feels better than he expected,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before Wednesday night’s series finale against the Angels. “We’ll see how the next couple days go and hopefully he’ll be in position to make his next start. But we’ll know more in the next day and a half.
“Tomorrow he’ll play catch when we get to Tampa.”
If Taillon is not able to make his next scheduled start, the Yankes do have an off day on Thursday and could bring Gerrit Cole back on regular rest to pitch in Monday’s series-opener against the Twins at the Stadium. They have very limited options in the minor leagues after trading the bulk of their upper-level pitching at the trade deadline.
RIZZO RESTS
After hitting homers in two straight games, Anthony Rizzo was out of the lineup Wednesday. Boone said he is still dealing with a back issue, which has cost him nine games already this season.
“He’s still dealing with the back stuff,” Boone said. “Obviously, he’s got good results the last couple of days, but it’s definitely been something that’s weighing him down a little bit. I feel like I have to give him a day here. But it’s weighing him down.
“He’ll be available off the bench, but it’s something that’s just kind of wearing him down,” Boone added. “He just can’t move like he’d like. He’s dealing with some pain in there. He’s not able to do the level of exercises that he usually does to be able to prepare himself to play every day. So we’ll see.”
Rizzo hit his 30th home run of the season Tuesday night, but in the dugout between innings, he was wearing a large wrap with infrared heat on his lower back.
Rizzo, 33, missed four games in July and five in August with a lower back issue which he said he had gotten once a season over the last few years of his career.
“I think we have a good plan in place moving forward that we’re confident that we can get it corrected,” Boone said.
That could include Rizzo missing a few games in a row.
“That could be something that we do,” Boone said. “We have a couple of days, but we’ll get there. It’s not going to be an IL situation.”
NEXT FOR NESTOR
Nestor Cortes came through his bullpen session fine on Wednesday. It was his first time throwing off the mound since Aug. 25 when the left-hander went on the injured list with a strained left groin, but he and the Yankees are hopeful it will be limited to just the 15 days.
Cortes is expected to throw a live batting practice session on Saturday at the Yankees player development complex while the team is in town to play the Rays.
A first-time All-Star, Cortes has arguably been the Yankees’ most reliable starter this season.
SEVERINO STARTING
Luis Severino, who has been on the injured list since July 14, will make his first minor league rehab start on Friday night for the low Class-A Tampa Tarpons. Severino was diagnosed with what the team said was a “mild” lat strain, but two weeks later was placed on the 60-day IL. The right-hander was not happy about it and said he felt fine, but it allowed the Yankees to slow down his return and manage their 40-man roster after the trade deadline.
Severino missed most of the last three seasons with a lat strain and then Tommy John surgery. The right-hander could be back in the middle of next month.
Report – FBI agents ‘lost faith’ in Wray: ‘He must go’
A number of FBI agents say they have “lost faith” in Director Christopher Wray and are now calling for his resignation, according to a report.
Former FBI agent Kurt Siuzdak, an attorney who represents whistleblowers, said agents told him they “felt like the director had lost control of the office.” washington time reported.
“They say, ‘How does this guy survive? He leaves. He has to go,” Siuzdak added.
The report of Wray’s poor reputation among rank and file agents comes just after top FBI official Timothy Thibault left office last week.
Thibault, who says he retired of his own volition, was facing numerous allegations, including from FBI whistleblowers, about displaying political bias on his social media, removing a line of inquiry on Hunter Biden, the inconsistent pursuit of investigations, the mishandling of election-related issues and swelling cases of domestic violent extremism.
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the senior Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, has responded to several FBI whistleblower allegations and was the first to come to light this year on some of those against Thibault.
Upon Thibault’s release from the FBI, Grassley said in a statement provided to Breitbart News that Thibault’s alleged bias “casts a shadow over all of the office work in which he was involved”, much of which was highly publicized and had a national impact.
“Political bias should have no place in the FBI, and the effort to rekindle the FBI’s credibility cannot end with its exit,” Grassley said.
The Time noted that calls for Wray to step down have occurred in the past, including in 2018 when then-Florida Governor Rick Scott called on Wray to step down for not following up on a tip about the shooter of Parkland, and in 2020, when the then Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) has called for Wray’s resignation over his handling of now-debunked Russia collusion charges.
FBI agents “tell me they’ve lost faith in Wray. All Wray does is come in and say we need more training and we do things about it or we won’t tolerate it,” Siuzdak said, according to the Time.
In addition to Thibault’s seemingly abrupt departure from the FBI, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, has made headlines for the many whistleblowers who have approached his office.
Jordan recently estimated that 14 FBI whistleblowers with useful information have spoken with his office in the past year, a number he told Breitbart News “highlights how political this place has become.”
In addition to the series of whistleblower allegations, the FBI this month raided former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence for classified documents. The stunning move prompted top Republicans such as Trump, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Republican House Conference Speaker Representative Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and others to call the FBI raid politically motivated rather than just.
In response to reported calls for Wray to resign, the FBI told the Time in a statement, “The men and women of the FBI work hard every day to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution.”
“All employees are held to the highest standards of professional and ethical conduct, and we expect them to focus on process, rigor and objectivity in carrying out their duties,” says the press release. “Allegations of misconduct are taken seriously and referred to the Inspection Division or the appropriate investigative body.”
Write to Ashley Oliver at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter at @asholiver.
Slain Marine’s family revives Alec Baldwin defamation suit
NEW YORK — The family of a Marine killed in Afghanistan has revived a defamation lawsuit against Alec Baldwin over comments the actor made online.
The sisters and widow of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum allege Baldwin subjected them to online threats and harassment after he posted and commented on a photo shared online by one of McCollum’s sisters, Roice McCollum, who had been in Washington during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.
Baldwin had donated $5,000 to the family after learning of the death of Rylee McCollum in a bombing at the airport in Kabul in August 2021, just weeks before his daughter was born. Baldwin had contacted Roice McCollum via Instagram, according to the lawsuit.
In January 2022, Baldwin saw that Roice McCollum posted a picture of demonstrators from former President Donald Trump’s rally taken on the day Congress counted the Electoral College votes from the 2020 presidential election, according to the complaint.
Baldwin sent her a private message and confirmed she had organized the fundraiser for her brother, the lawsuit said. She responded that her participation in the protest was “perfectly legal,” according to court documents.
Baldwin told Roice McCollum he would share her photo with his 2.4 million Instagram followers and wrote: “Good luck,” according to the lawsuit.
In the lawsuit, Roice McCollum said she “did not take part in, nor did she support or condone the rioting that erupted” at the Capitol, and was cleared of any wrongdoing after meeting with the FBI.
The family’s lawsuit was initially filed in Wyoming but dismissed by a judge there in May for lack of jurisdiction because Baldwin made the posts in New York and they weren’t directed specifically at a Wyoming audience.
The current lawsuit was filed in New York on Friday and seeks a combined $25 million in punitive and compensatory damages.
Baldwin had asked for the case to be dismissed in Wyoming, saying he was expressing his political opinion and that claims by McCollum’s sister Cheyenne McCollum and his widow Jiennah McCollum should be dismissed because he did not make any statements about them.
In an email, Luke Nikas, an attorney representing Baldwin, said “Mr. Baldwin donated several thousand dollars to Ms. McCollum to honor her husband, and now she’s suing him for more because she disagrees with his political opinion about the insurrection that occurred on January 6th at the U.S. Capitol Building. We expect to prevail in this lawsuit, as we did the last time they filed it.”
Will Miguel Cairo be able to revive the Chicago White Sox in the absence of Tony La Russa? “We have to do it for Tony” – The Denver Post
When Ryne Sandberg came out of the game in St. Louis on his final day at the majors on September 28, 1997, he was replaced at second base by Chicago Cubs rookie Miguel Cairo.
Twenty-five years later, Cairo has been tasked with replacing another Hall of Famer, moving into the hot seat of Tony La Russa while the Chicago White Sox manager deals with undisclosed medical issues.
USA Today reported that La Russa will undergo heart tests at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix. Sox players have been told the same thing and a source close to La Russa confirmed that he has had heart problems in the past.
How long Cairo will be asked to fill is unknown.
It could take a few days if La Russa’s medical evaluation checks out. Or it could be the rest of the season if the doctors decide La Russa is better off resting than enduring the stress of a pennant race.
La Russa is reportedly signed until 2023 but that also looks uncertain for a manager who turns 78 next month.
That’s speculation for another day. For now, all the Sox can do is send La Russa their best wishes and try to get back into a divisional run that appears to be a lost cause.
Cairo, 48, finds himself in the tricky position of trying to revive the Sox while proving he has what it takes to be a major league coach. He was a surprise pick as La Russa’s bench coach in 2021 after three years as minor league coordinator for the New York Yankees from 2018-2020.
When I asked Wednesday if he wanted to manage in the future, Cairo hesitated.
“I’ll say I’m day to day on it,” he said. “Today, I manage, tomorrow maybe. I will manage maybe tomorrow and the day after. I’ll take one day at a time. I’m just gonna do my best.
Cairo replacing a legend at La Russa is never easy, as Tim Floyd discovered when he shadowed Phil Jackson as Chicago Bulls coach. But Cairo also takes over from a manager whose style has made him a punching bag for fans and the media over the past two seasons.
There are two types of Sox fans – those who blame La Russa for everything and those who believe he’s completely blameless. This kind of stress is not good for anyone, let alone a 77-year-old man.
It’s hard to imagine Cairo’s decision making will be as scrutinized as La Russa’s unless he starts ordering intentional walks with 1-2 counts. He can’t be blamed if the Sox continue to flounder, but he can be credited if they suddenly find the switch after five months of mediocrity.
Cairo said he spoke to La Russa about the queues, so at least La Russa feels good enough to manage over the phone. He told Cairo he did a good job in Tuesday’s 9-7 loss.
What kind of manager will Cairo be? An analytical tactician or a fast-paced guy?
“I go by my instinct,” he said. “I watch the game, I watch the scoreboard, that tells you everything. I’ll see what we have in the bullpen.
Cairo said the hardest part of managing will be the pitching decisions, but he plans constant communication with pitching coach Ethan Katz and reliever coach Curt Hasler.
“They’re really good at what they do,” he said. “And all the coaches we have here. So it’s going to be a team effort and we have to do it for Tony.
Whether Sox players can “do it for Tony” remains to be seen. It’s a nice feeling and would make a great “30 for 30” documentary if they won a World Series for their ailing manager.
But honestly, players should do it for themselves. They should be tired of being called the worst performing team in baseball, and thanks to playing in a bad division, they still have a chance to redeem themselves. But time is running out and the shrinking crowd at the guaranteed rate field suggests that many Sox fans have stopped believing it.
La Russa’s health scare is another fork in the road for the Sox, who so far have squandered their chances of taking control of the AL Central despite an easier schedule in August.
Cairo said ahead of Wednesday’s game that they had not spoken to the players as a group.
Is he considering?
“I think so, yes,” he said.
Surprisingly, many Sox players found out on social media ahead of Tuesday’s game that La Russa wouldn’t be managing.
“I saw the White Sox post something,” Andrew Vaughn said, “and I was like, ‘Oh my God. This is crazy.’ And then we just had to go play.
This lack of urgency in informing their own players of their manager’s health issue suggested that it may have been a minor issue and that La Russa would be back soon. But USA Today reporter Bob Nightengale tweeted Wednesday afternoon that La Russa would be gone “indefinitely” — long before the Sox announced.
Communication is apparently not a strength of this organization.
So the season continues, with or without La Russa. The Sox need some kind of boost, and maybe this will do the trick.
Even though La Russa is doing the lineups via smartphone, it’s the Cairo team for now.
Two new additions to Twins organization likely options to be called up when rosters expand
The Twins are expecting to get major roster reinforcements over the course of the final month of the season, one packed full of intradivison games. Tyler Mahle and Byron Buxton are among a group of players expected to return and provide a boost to a group making a playoff push.
The roster crunch won’t be quite so severe because teams will be granted two more roster spots come September, giving the Twins the ability to add two more players ahead of Friday’s game against the Chicago White Sox. While they await the returns of their injured players — Mahle is slated to come off the injured list Saturday and be the starting pitcher against the White Sox that night — the Twins seem poised to add a couple of the newest players to the organization to the roster.
Though teams get two extra roster spots, the number of pitchers on the roster will be capped at 14, meaning one addition will be a hitter and another a pitcher.
The Twins claimed left-handed pitcher Austin Davis from the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, and it’s expected the veteran reliever is the one who will join them in Chicago. Davis had a 5.47 earned-run average in 54 1/3 innings this season.
“I’m still learning a little bit about him,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I’ve only gotten the brief rundown and summary of the deeper dive. I’m going to continue to look into that. He’s a guy that his name’s been brought up by (president of baseball operations) Derek (Falvey) and the guys a couple times and a guy that I think we’ve liked. I can’t wait to work with him.”
The Twins also recently signed speedster Billy Hamilton, and after a couple of days at their complex in Fort Myers, Fla., they assigned him to Triple-A St. Paul. Hamilton is not on the 40-man roster, so the Twins would need to clear room for him to call him up. The Twins currently only have one healthy position player on the 40-man roster who is not already on the active roster: Mark Contreras.
“I think he could play a role for us going forward,” Baldelli said of Hamilton. “Anything beyond that, I’ll probably hold on commenting on, but I’m also glad we have him.”
Baldelli said the Twins believe they have decided who they will be adding to the roster but said they would “hold” before they announce it.
TWINS ANNOUNCE SPRING SLATE
For those who enjoy planning ahead, the Twins released their 2023 spring training schedule, which kicks off Feb. 25 with split-squad games at home at Hammond Stadium against Tampa Bay and on the road against Baltimore. The Twins will only play games along the Gulf Coast this upcoming spring, wrapping up play March 28 before heading to Kansas City for Opening Day.
The Twins will also have an exhibition game on March 9 against a national team from a country competing in the World Baseball Classic, though that team has yet to be determined.
BRIEFLY
Jorge Polanco (knee) was out of the starting lineup again, but Baldelli said he believed he could play if needed. Polanco last started a game on Aug. 27. … Cole Sands, who was put on the injured list after being hit by a comebacker on the arm last week in Houston, has started a rehab assignment with St. Paul.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘concerns’ over Old Trafford and training facilities prompted ‘temporary changes’ by Manchester United with Old Trafford ‘rusty’ unchanged since leaving for Real Madrid 13 years ago
Manchester United have made changes to their training ground and stadium after ‘concerns’ were raised by Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Portuguese superstar made a grand return to the Premier League last season for £12.85million and was instantly in shock at the club’s lack of progress.
Athletic claim the five-time Champions League winner quickly realized what he left behind last summer when he left a Juventus side with a state-of-the-art hotel and training facilities nearby of their Allianz stadium.
Ronaldo was quick to notice that the club’s swimming pool and sauna had not been improved since he first left the club in a record £80m move to Real Madrid in 2009.
Man United are said to have ‘interim changes’ ahead of long-term renovation plans which have drawn the ire of protesting fans.
Among the many criticisms from supporters of the Glazer family’s ownership of United is the lack of investment in both Old Trafford and training ground Carrington, which lag far behind their rivals. of the Premier League.
Almost all of the other top six teams have reinvested in both areas in recent years, with Tottenham unveiling their spectacular 62,850 seater stadium in 2019, while Liverpool and Manchester City have both invested heavily in new training facilities.
In fact, things got so bad at Old Trafford that the ‘Theatre of Dreams’ would have put off potential investors.
Column: Can Miguel Cairo revive the Chicago White Sox in Tony La Russa’s absence? ‘We’ve got to do it for Tony’
When Ryne Sandberg came out of the game in St. Louis on his final day in the majors on Sept. 28, 1997, he was replaced at second base by Chicago Cubs rookie Miguel Cairo.
Twenty-five years later, Cairo has been tasked with replacing another Hall of Famer, moving into Tony La Russa’s hot seat while the Chicago White Sox manager deals with undisclosed medical issues.
USA Today reported La Russa will undergo tests on his heart at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix. Sox players were told the same, and a source close to La Russa confirmed he has dealt with heart issues in the past.
How long Cairo will be asked to fill in is unknown.
It could be a few days if La Russa’s medical evaluation checks out. Or it could be the rest of the season if doctors decide La Russa is better off resting than going through the stress of a pennant race.
La Russa reportedly is signed through 2023, but that also looks iffy for a manager who will turn 78 next month.
That’s speculation for another day. For now, all the Sox can do is send La Russa their best wishes and try to get themselves back into a division race that seems like a lost cause.
Cairo, 48, finds himself in the awkward position of trying to revive the Sox while proving he has the right stuff to be a major-league manager. He was a surprise pick as La Russa’s bench coach in 2021 after three years as a minor-league coordinator for the New York Yankees from 2018-20.
When I asked Wednesday whether he wants to manage in the future, Cairo hedged.
“I’m going to say I’m day to day on that,” he said. “Today I’m managing, tomorrow I might be. I’m going to manage maybe tomorrow and the next day. I’m going to take one day at a time. I’m just going to do my best.”
Cairo is replacing a legend in La Russa, which is never easy, as Tim Floyd discovered when he followed Phil Jackson as Chicago Bulls coach. But Cairo also is taking over for a manager whose style has made him a punching bag for fans and media the last two seasons.
There are two kinds of Sox fans — those who blame La Russa for everything and those who believe he’s totally blameless. That kind of stress isn’t good for anyone, much less a 77-year-old.
It’s hard to imagine Cairo’s decision-making will be as scrutinized as La Russa’s, unless he starts ordering intentional walks with 1-2 counts. He can’t be blamed if the Sox continue to flounder, but he can be credited if they suddenly find the on switch after five months of mediocrity.
Cairo said he has spoken to La Russa about the lineups, so at least La Russa feels good enough to manage by phone. He told Cairo he did a good job in Tuesday’s 9-7 loss.
What kind of manager will Cairo be? An analytically inclined tactician or a by-the-gut guy?
“I go by my gut,” he said. “I watch the game, I watch the scoreboard, that tells you everything. I go to see what we have in the bullpen.”
Cairo said the hardest part of managing would be the pitching decisions, but he plans on constant communication with pitching coach Ethan Katz and bullpen coach Curt Hasler.
“They’re really good at what they do,” he said. “And all the coaches we have here. So it’s going to be teamwork and we’ve got to do it for Tony.”
Whether the Sox players can “do it for Tony” remains to be seen. It’s a nice sentiment and would make a great “30-for-30″ documentary if they won a World Series for their ailing manager.
But truthfully the players should do it for themselves. They should be tired of being called the most underachieving team in baseball, and thanks to playing in a bad division, they still have a chance to redeem themselves. But time is running short, and the dwindling crowds at Guaranteed Rate Field suggest many Sox fans have stopped believing.
La Russa’s health scare is another fork in the road for the Sox, who thus far have squandered their chances of taking over the AL Central in spite of an easier schedule in August.
Cairo said before Wednesday’s game he hadn’t spoken to the players as a group.
Does he plan to?
“I think so, yes,” he said.
Amazingly, many Sox players found out on social media before Tuesday’s game that La Russa would not be managing.
“I saw that the White Sox posted something,” Andrew Vaughn said, “and I was like: ‘Oh, my goodness. This is crazy.’ And then we had to just go play.”
That lack of urgency in informing their own players of their manager’s health issue suggested it might have been a minor problem and La Russa would be back quickly. But USA Today reporter Bob Nightengale tweeted Wednesday afternoon that La Russa would be gone “indefinitely” — well before the Sox announcement.
Communication apparently is not a strength of this organization.
So the season goes on, with or without La Russa. The Sox need some kind of boost, and maybe this will do the trick.
Even if La Russa makes out the lineups via smartphone, it’s Cairo’s team for now.
