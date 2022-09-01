Your Complete Guide to Day 8 at the Minnesota State Fair

China has multiplied the escapades in the Taiwan Strait since the visit of Nancy Pelosi.

Taipei:

Taiwan’s military said on Thursday it shot down an unidentified civilian drone, which entered its airspace over restricted waters off Shiyu Island, just off the coast of China in the early hours of the day.

“The Army’s Jinmen Defense Command said that at 12:30 p.m. today (1), an unidentified civilian aerial camera was found to enter the airspace over the restricted waters of the island of Shiyu,” according to the statement released by Taiwan’s Defense Ministry.

“The Department of Defense will continue to search, monitor and closely monitor to maintain the security of the defense area,” the statement said.

A similar incident was reported on Tuesday when the Taiwanese military fired on a Chinese military drone after it entered “restricted” airspace over a Taiwan-controlled island.

Since mid-August, a number of civilian drones have been spotted flying over the outlying island of Kinmen, 180 kilometers from the main island of Taiwan but less than 10 kilometers from China. On one occasion, on August 16, two Taiwanese soldiers wearing masks allegedly threw stones at a Chinese drone as it flew over their military post.

The Kinmen Defense Command said two more Chinese drones were detected on Little Kinmen Island and nearby Lion Islet on Saturday and Monday respectively. The one that passed over the islet of Lion around 4 p.m. was flying very low, only 30 meters from the ground, he said.

China has stepped up its antics in the Taiwan Strait since the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Angered by US Senator Marsha Blackburn’s visit to Taiwan, China last week began military exercises in the seas and airspace around the self-governing island.

According to information released by the Taiwan Area Defense Authority, eight PLA Navy ships and 35 PLA aircraft were detected around the island on August 26, with 18 of the aircraft detected ( SU-30, J-11, J-16 and J-10) having flown over the eastern part of the midline of the Taiwan Strait and the island’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), reported the Global Times.

Meanwhile, US Governor of Arizona Doug Ducey is the latest US minister to arrive in Taipei on August 30 for a five-day trade mission to Taiwan and the Republic of Korea focused on strengthening well-established partnerships. established in Arizona with the two Asian partners.

The governor’s itinerary included meetings with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and other officials as well as talks with executives of high-tech manufacturing companies.

