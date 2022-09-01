News
Your Complete Guide to Day 8 at the Minnesota State Fair
Wednesday is Day 8 at the Minnesota State Fair!
It is also Senior Citizens Day. Fairgoers 65 and older get in for $12 at the door. It’s also UCare Stretch & Stroll Day at Dan Patch Park from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., featuring live music, fitness programs for seniors, and fall prevention lessons.
You can also catch the Agrilympics Celebrity Butter Sculpting Contest at 12.20pm on the Moo Stage outside the cattle barn, where celebrities will attempt to create a masterpiece from a block of butter of a pound.
Click here to see the full State Fair daily guide for Thursday, September 1.
Music at the Fair
Thursday night in the grandstand, REO Speedwagon and Styx, with special guest Levon. Tickets range from $41 to $51 and the show starts at 7 p.m.
Grandstand Schedule | Free entertainment program
A small park becomes a sacrifice to the gods of climate change
New York
Bulldozers will come for midtown Manhattan Robert F. Wagner Park up next week. In the name of ‘resilience’ to climate change, local authorities have ordered the 3.5-acre park overlooking the Statue of Liberty to be razed and raised, lest it be flooded by ‘rising seas’ or “storm surges” projected over decades.
News
Final Q2 GDP Italy +1.1% vs. +1.0% q/q prelim
A slight upward revision but which reaffirms that the Italian economy behaved rather well in Q2, like most of the region. However, the real challenge will be in the second half of the year, with domestic politics also a problem for the economy.
This article was written by Justin Low at www.forexlive.com.
News
A team-by-team breakdown of the AAC – The Denver Post
Cincinnati
Record from last year: 13-1, 8-0 ACA
- With QB Desmond Ridder leaving for the NFL, second Evan Prater will compete for the starting job. “Mr. Football” in 2019, Prater will face transfer Ben Bryant, who is back after a season in Eastern Michigan.
- Notable departures also include AAC DPOY CB Ahmad Gardner and RB Jerome Ford, DL Curtis Brooks, DE Myjai Sanders, LB Darrian Beavers, LB Joel Dublanko, CB Coby Bryant and S Bryan Cook.
- New offensive coordinator Gino Guidugli replaces Mike Denbrock, who left for LSU.
East Carolina
Record from last year: 7-5, 5-3 AA
- Key starts on offense include two of the team’s best WRs in Tyler Snead and Audie Omotosho, both of whom turned pro.
- To replace Snead and Omotosho, the Pirates added Toledo graduate transfer Isaiah Winstead and Georgia transfer Jaylen Johnson.
- One loss on defense is CB Ja’Quan McMillian, who has started 29 of 33 games played in three years. He was a semi-finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, which honors the best defensive back in the country.
Houston
Record from last year: 12-2, 8-0 ACA
- ProFootballNetwork ranked FBS’ 131 starting QBs and placed Clayton Tune third overall. After throwing for 3,546 yards and 30 touchdowns last year, the senior is back for more.
- Tune’s top target from a year ago, WR Nathaniel Dell of Daytona Beach, is back after leading the AAC in receiving yards, touchdowns and receptions.
- A notable departure includes Marcus Jones, who won the 2021 Paul Hornung Award given annually to the most versatile player in major college football.
Memphis
Record from last year: 6-6, 3-5 AA
- OC Kevin Johns left for the same position at Duke. He is replaced by Marshall’s Tim Cramsey.
- DC Mike MacIntyre has been named the FIU head coach. His position is filled by Ohio State secondary coach Matt Barnes, who took over defensive duties from Kerry Coombs after three games last season.
- A key addition on offense is Northern Illinois RB Jevyon Ducker, MAC’s 2021 Rookie of the Year.
Marine
Record from last year: 4-8, 3-5 AA
- The biggest start on defense is all-conference first-team linebacker Diego Fagot, who had 94 tackles last season. He received clearance from the Department of Defense to sue the NFL.
- QB Tai Lavatai returns after making 10 starts last season as a sophomore. He threw for 449 yards and picked up another 371 on the ground.
- The contenders have won just 7 games combined in the last two seasons after finishing 11-2 in 2019.
EMS
Record from last year: 8-4, 4-4AA
- SMU coach Sonny Dykes replaced longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson, who resigned last season.
- Rhett Lashlee left the Miami Hurricanes as OC and returned to SMU as the new head coach. He served as OC here when the Mustangs averaged nearly 500 yards in 2019.
- A key departure is the departure of RB Ulysses Bentley IV, which has transferred to Ole Miss. SMU reloaded at RB with Camar Wheaton of Alabama, who was a 5-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class.
Temple
Record from last year: 3-9, 1-7 AA
- The Owls fired head coach Rod Carey and hired Stan Drayton, who spent the past five years in Texas as associate head coach and running backs coach.
- Former Georgia QB D’Wan Mathis, who threw more than 1,200 yards for Temple last season, will face transfer from North Dakota State and dual-threat QB Quincy Patterson for the starting job.
- WR Randle Jones is a key offensive start after leading the team in receiving yards, touchdowns and receptions.
Tulane
Record from last year: 2-10, 1-7 AA
- OC Chip Long left for the same job at Georgia Tech after just one season in New Orleans. He is replaced by Jim Svoboda, who has resigned as head coach of Central Missouri.
- The Green Wave lost multi-year starter DL Jeffery Johnson, who moved to Oklahoma, but added DL Patrick Jenkins from TCU where he played all 12 games a year ago.
- Tulane will also miss punter Ryan Wright, who earned all-conference first-team honors last season.
Tulsa
Record from last year: 7-6, 5-3 AAC
- Tulsa defensive coordinator Joseph Gillespie left for TCU. Luke Olson, who worked closely with Gillespie, was promoted to nickel safeties coach.
- DT Jaxon Player, who led Tulsa with 15 TFLs, has moved to Baylor. Other key losses along the DL include multi-year starters Tyarise Stevenson and Cullen Wick.
- K Zack Long led the nation in field goal percentage (95.7%) while going 22 of 23, including one for 50 yards. He missed just two more points in his college career.
UCF
Record from last year: 9-4, 5-3 AA
Record from last year: 2-10, 1-7 AA
- South Florida offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. left for Ole Miss. He’s replaced by Travis Trickett, who most recently served as inside receivers/tight ends coach at West Virginia.
- The Bulls fired defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer, after allowing a Tulane 501 yards to a win in an embarrassing 45-14 loss late last season, and hired veteran coach Bob Shoop to fill the role.
- A notable addition on offense is the transfer of Baylor QB Gerry Bohanon. He started 12 of 14 games and had 2,523 offensive yards with 27 touchdowns last year for the Bears.
Email Jason Beede at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede.
Taiwan shoots down ‘civilian drone’ off Chinese coast: report
Taipei:
Taiwan’s military said on Thursday it shot down an unidentified civilian drone, which entered its airspace over restricted waters off Shiyu Island, just off the coast of China in the early hours of the day.
“The Army’s Jinmen Defense Command said that at 12:30 p.m. today (1), an unidentified civilian aerial camera was found to enter the airspace over the restricted waters of the island of Shiyu,” according to the statement released by Taiwan’s Defense Ministry.
“The Department of Defense will continue to search, monitor and closely monitor to maintain the security of the defense area,” the statement said.
A similar incident was reported on Tuesday when the Taiwanese military fired on a Chinese military drone after it entered “restricted” airspace over a Taiwan-controlled island.
Since mid-August, a number of civilian drones have been spotted flying over the outlying island of Kinmen, 180 kilometers from the main island of Taiwan but less than 10 kilometers from China. On one occasion, on August 16, two Taiwanese soldiers wearing masks allegedly threw stones at a Chinese drone as it flew over their military post.
The Kinmen Defense Command said two more Chinese drones were detected on Little Kinmen Island and nearby Lion Islet on Saturday and Monday respectively. The one that passed over the islet of Lion around 4 p.m. was flying very low, only 30 meters from the ground, he said.
China has stepped up its antics in the Taiwan Strait since the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Angered by US Senator Marsha Blackburn’s visit to Taiwan, China last week began military exercises in the seas and airspace around the self-governing island.
According to information released by the Taiwan Area Defense Authority, eight PLA Navy ships and 35 PLA aircraft were detected around the island on August 26, with 18 of the aircraft detected ( SU-30, J-11, J-16 and J-10) having flown over the eastern part of the midline of the Taiwan Strait and the island’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), reported the Global Times.
Meanwhile, US Governor of Arizona Doug Ducey is the latest US minister to arrive in Taipei on August 30 for a five-day trade mission to Taiwan and the Republic of Korea focused on strengthening well-established partnerships. established in Arizona with the two Asian partners.
The governor’s itinerary included meetings with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and other officials as well as talks with executives of high-tech manufacturing companies.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Market participants are beginning to fear a major policy error from a central bank
A screen displays the Fed’s rate announcement as a trader works (inside a post) on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, June 15, 2022.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
The U.S. Federal Reserve last week adopted a hawkish tone on tackling inflation through monetary policy, but analysts are concerned about the potential threat from its persistent tightening strategy.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has warned the US economy will face ‘difficulty’ as the central bank continues to aggressively raise interest rates, prompting markets to sell again on the heightened outlook of a recession.
Markets around the world sold off amid apparent confirmation that monetary policy tightening is being applied early in the period, likely heightening recession risk as policymakers focus on the fed funds rate as its mainstay. inflation-fighting tool.
However, in a research note on Tuesday, analysts at London-based CrossBorder Capital argued that the “quantitative dimension of liquidity” was being overlooked, with the Fed’s balance sheet reduction – or quantitative tightening – having an impact. asymmetric on the economy.
“The Fed sees QT/QE operating as an ‘air conditioning unit’ whirring in the background, but we see QT as a wrecking ball that will eventually reverse into another QE,” CEO Michael Howell said in the statement. note.
CrossBorder warned ahead of Powell’s Jackson Hole speech that the risk is growing of a “major policy error to come” from the Fed’s course of action, specifically “the impact of excessive QT on financial stability.” .
Quantitative tightening
Quantitative tightening is a monetary policy tactic used by central banks to reduce liquidity and contract their balance sheets, typically by selling government bonds or letting them mature and removing them from the bank’s cash balances.
CrossBorder Capital believes central banks are sucking too much liquidity from financial markets too quickly, and Howell pointed to a recent hawkish turn by some European Central Bank policymakers, which he says could trigger euro instability and possibly central bank liquidity pivot in 2023.
“Our concern is that QE/QT will have outsized effects on financial stability, with the proposed shrinkage of almost a third of the Fed’s balance sheet equating to about 5% points added to Fed Funds,” Howell said,
“At some point in 2023, the Fed will be forced to pivot to another rise in its balance sheet and a decline in the US dollar. Until that point is reached, the next few months will see greater QT (quantitative tightening) This should spook the markets.”
The concern over QT was echoed by Mazars chief economist George Lagarias, who urged traders and investors to forget what they heard from Powell in Jackson Hole and instead focus on the assets of the Fed as the single leading indicator.
The Fed is increasing its quantitative tightening cap from $45 billion to $95 billion. Meanwhile, in September, the ECB ends its quantitative easing, but with a program in place to limit the fragmentation between borrowing rates in highly indebted and less indebted member states.
“Will be [the Fed’s cap increase] siphon money from the markets at a rapid pace? His true intentions will be displayed in this area, not in political speeches,” Lagarias said on Tuesday.
“Meanwhile, investors should worry about the longer-term implications of the Fed’s stance. The downturn could turn into a deep recession. Inflation could turn into deflation.”
He noted that emerging markets and U.S. exporters are already hurting from the strong dollar, while consumers are “out of breath,” especially in the current circumstances where central banks are shifting policies toward wage suppression during a cost of living crisis. crisis.
“The time when central bank independence will be called into question may not be so far off,” Lagarias speculated.
Do you underestimate the impact of QT?
When the Fed reduced its bond portfolio in 2018, it led to the infamous “taper tantrum” – a sharp sell-off in the markets, which prompted the central bank to moderate policy and slow the pace of Treasury bill sales. .
“Central banks say they can afford to reduce their bond holdings because commercial banks have a lot of reserves and don’t need the central bank to hold so many government bond issues,” Garry White, chief investment commentator at British Investment Manager Charles Stanley, said in a note before Powell’s speech in Jackson Hole.
“More of this could be held by the private sector at the expense of their bank deposits. Central banks may be underestimating the impact of substantial quantitative tightening.”
Governments will aim to sell substantial amounts of debt in the coming years as fiscal policy became unprecedented in light of the Covid-19 pandemic at the start of 2020.
White suggested that the end of central bank bond purchases will mean governments will have to pay a higher interest rate to offload their debt.
“If central banks became sellers of government bonds, the difficulties would be increased,” he said.
“At the moment, the main objective of the Fed and the ECB is to stop all new bond buying and allow portfolios to run-off as governments must repay bond debt when due.”
Beat Wittmann, chairman and partner at Zurich-based Porta Advisors, also recently warned of the growing risk of a “major financial crash” leading to market capitulation later this year.
“The list of weak link candidates is quite long and includes zombie-like European universal banks, LBOs [leveraged buyout] funded companies, overleveraged shadow banking players and overleveraged emerging market sovereigns,” Wittman said.
