Zenly is still hugely popular, so why is Snap shutting it down? – Tech Crunch
Snapchat’s parent company Snap has become the latest tech company to announce a huge round of layoffs, confirming ongoing rumors yesterday that it was cutting 20% of its global workforce, affecting at least 1,200 people.
The reasons for Snap’s massive cutback exercise are perhaps obvious, as they are the same economic reasons why countless other companies have laid off workers this year – the company said the cuts could save it $500 million dollars in costs per year. Markets also appeared to appreciate the news, with Snap shares jumping around 15% at one point yesterday when it announced the cuts, before stabilizing around 9% from the previous day’s closing price.
While the mass layoffs naturally garnered the lion’s share of the headlines, among that news was Snap’s plans to cut additional costs by “refocusing” its business, which includes ceasing investment in certain products. Part of that involves scrapping two standalone apps, one of which is Zenly, a social mapping app it acquired for more than $200 million five years ago. The entire Zenly team was fired, while their non-competition clauses were lifted.
While it’s not uncommon for companies to shut down their apps years later, especially during “re-engineering” efforts to cut costs, the decision to shut down Zenly altogether is surprising, as it’s still about a hugely popular app in its own right, even if it stays in Snapchat’s shadow and doesn’t generate much direct revenue.
There’s a card for that
Zenly was founded in Paris in 2011, then raised $35 million in funding before Snap (then called Snapchat) stepped in with its mega-million dollar offering. In a nutshell, Zenly is developing an app that allows users to see where their friends are on a map and navigate between them.
But Zenly is not just a utility. It can be defined as a social app that revolves around a map. When you open the app, you see a map with all your friends. If you see multiple friends hanging out together, you can message them and ask for photos so you can see what they’re up to. While many “social” apps encourage you to stay in bed and scroll, Zenly invites you to connect with your friends and spend more time with them.
Zenly has continued to operate as a standalone entity since the acquisition, and it’s easy to forget that Zenly is owned by Snap, with the original development team still based in Paris and no obvious Snap branding on the device. application or the Zenly website.
Just a few months ago, Zenly rolled out a huge update that added several new features, including the ability to search for locations. Users could also pin places in “their world”, such as their favorite bars, restaurants, gyms, libraries, stores, etc. This represented Zenly’s biggest update in years, as the app became a kind of modern Foursquare – users could discover places based on where their friends often go. When Zenly released the app update, co-founder and CEO Antoine Martin also revealed he was leaving the company, with Snap CEO Evan Spiegel taking over.
And a month later, Zenly revealed that it was taking on the mighty Google and Apple by introducing its own data and mapping engine, the result of a gargantuan project launched around three years ago.
So Zenly was showing no signs of stagnating, and if anything, it looked like he had the potential to be one of Snap’s most prized possessions if he could only figure out how to turn him into a slot machine. earn money.
The data also seems to confirm this – Zenly claimed some 35 million monthly active users earlier this year. Additional figures provided to TechCrunch by Data.ai for this story tell us that Zenly has seen nearly 160 million downloads across Android and iOS since its inception, including 3 million in the last month alone.
While Data.ai’s figures also show that Zenly is consistently among the top 20 most downloaded social apps worldwide, a deeper analysis of market-specific metrics reveals that it often outperforms all other social apps. In Japan, for example, Zenly is usually in the top 5 or 10 apps, but it often rises to pole position ahead of Facebook, WhatsApp, Discord and local market leader Line, as this iOS chart from August 19 shows.
Elsewhere, Zenly is often one of the top five social apps in Russia and Belarus, one of the top ten social apps in France, Indonesia and Thailand, and it’s in the upper echelons of app rankings on many other markets around the world.
Of course, other booming social apps such as TikTok and BeReal are leading the charge in Snap’s main target markets, including the US, which may be part of why Snap is less of a fan of popularity. durable from Zenly elsewhere. Nonetheless, a well-placed source told TechCrunch that Zenly has steadily increased its user count quarter-over-quarter since the acquisition, and there’s little evidence that this trajectory is going to end anytime soon – and that’s hard to say. ignore.
Hasty decision
So why did Snap choose to unplug Zenly, rather than try to nurture its obvious popularity in major markets in Europe and Asia? And why not sell the app to another company that could do something useful with it? One clue lies in Snap’s own words of yesterday’s announcement. In a filing with the SEC, the company said it would end Zenly to “focus on Snap Map,” a location-focused social product it launched in 2017.
While Snap Map isn’t built directly on Zenly’s technology, it’s easy to see why having two location-based social products might be deemed unnecessary, especially when one needs to be financially backed as a standalone product apart from the main Snapchat client.
“Going forward, we will focus our mapping efforts on one service, Snap Map in Snapchat,” a Snap spokesperson told TechCrunch. “We thank the [Zenly] team for their numerous contributions, and the Zenly community for their support.
This shows that Snap isn’t abandoning social mapping, which means selling Zenly to a third party wouldn’t be competitively prudent. Snap confirmed this rationale to TechCrunch, explaining that it has made significant investments in Zenly since 2017, nearly doubling the size of the team in the process, and ultimately found no path to meaningful revenue. . Additionally, given its continued focus on Snap Map, the company said it would not be in Snap’s strategic interest to let Zenly slip into the hands of another company.
It’s perhaps no exaggeration to say that Zenly’s popularity may have worked against it here – any company that did deciding to buy Zenly would have a large, baked-in global community to lean on from the start. The risks here were ultimately too great for Snap.
Internally, Snap said Snap Map has more than 300 million monthly active users, with the potential to connect each of them to 30 million businesses listed in the app, many of whom pay to promote their listing. As an aside, though, it’s unclear how many of those active users are actually there for the mapping and location features — many use Snap Map simply to see when their friends were last seen online.
In summary, Snap thinks it’s already got all the maps/locations covered in Snapchat, it doesn’t have the cash to continue funding Zenly’s growth, and it’s not ready to let another company pick up the slack. reins as a means of protecting its business interests.
Other discounts
It was a similar fate for Voisey, a British startup Snap acquired for an undisclosed sum in 2020, and which is now discontinued on September 5. Similar to how Snap is stepping away from Zenly to focus on Snap Map, the company revealed that Voisey – which has been described as something akin to “TikTok for music creation” – will allow Snap to focus entirely on Sounds, a music feature he launched in Snapchat two years ago.
Elsewhere, Snap has confirmed that it is ending its investments in a host of features and services, including Snap Originals and Minis. And its Pixy mini-drone project, which Snap only announced in April, is also going the way of the dodo, just as reports suggested a few weeks ago.
This helps highlight how quickly the tide has turned for Snap. In the space of four months, Pixy went from an exciting (if confusing) new hardware project to dead in the water, while Zenly went from crest of a wave to the brink of extinction.
We saw some of that coming though. Snap’s active users may continue to grow, but that’s not reflected in its financial performance, which is largely due to the current economic climate. During its second quarter results in July, Snap wrote to its investors:
While the continued growth of our community increases long-term opportunities for our business, our financial results for the second quarter do not reflect the scale of our ambition. We are not satisfied with the results we deliver, regardless of the current headwinds.
On top of that, Snap said at the time that it would cut operating expenses and slow its hiring rate. The company also declined to comment on its future financial performance due to “uncertainties in the operating environment”.
We therefore expected to see victims coming out of all this. But it’s still a sad story by any measure, especially for those directly affected by the layoffs.
Although Zenly has slipped off many people’s radars, especially in the United States, where it has relatively few users, it is undoubtedly a great European success story. Zenly inspired a new generation of European entrepreneurs, had a huge impact on the French tech ecosystem and cemented Snap’s reputation in France. The founders of Zenly proved that it was possible to create a European social app with tens of millions of users – and BeReal shows that it is still possible today.
In the right environment, Zenly could have moved on to bigger things, so it’s a major travesty that he meets such a sudden and untimely demise.
techcrunch
Math and reading scores plummet during COVID-19: NPR
Matt Rourke/AP
The math and reading scores of 9-year-old American children dropped dramatically in the first two years of the pandemic, according to a new federal study – offering a first glimpse of the extent of the learning setbacks inflicted on children from the country.
Reading scores saw their biggest drop in 30 years, while math scores saw their first drop in the history of the testing regime behind the study, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, an arm of the department. American education.
The declines affected all regions of the country and affected students of most races. But students of color have seen some of the biggest declines, widening the racial achievement gap.
Much of the country’s standardized testing did not take place during the early days of the pandemic, so the results released Thursday gave a first glimpse of the impact of pandemic learning disruptions. Broader data is due to be released later this year as part of the National Assessment of Education Progress, also known as the National Report Card.
“These are some of the largest declines we have seen in a single evaluation cycle in 50 years of the NAEP program,” said Daniel McGrath, acting associate commissioner of NCES. “Students in 2022 are performing at a level not seen two decades ago.”
The study reflects two years of upheaval in American education as schools closed for months at a time amid COVID-19 outbreaks. Many students spent a year or more learning from home, and virus outbreaks among staff and students continued to be disruptive even after children returned to class.
In mathematics, the average score of 9-year-old students fell by 7 percentage points between 2020 and 2022, according to the study. The average reading score fell by 5 points.
The upheavals of the pandemic have particularly affected students of color. Math scores fell 5 percentage points for white students, compared to 13 points for black students and 8 points for Hispanic students. The gap between black and white students has widened by 8 percentage points during the pandemic.
The declines were more even in reading: Scores fell 6 points for white, black, and Hispanic students.
For Asian American students, Native American students, and students of two or more races, there was little change in reading or math between 2020 and 2022, the study found.
Geographically, all regions saw declines in math, but the declines were slightly worse in the Northeast and Midwest compared to the West and South. The results were similar for reading, except the West had no measurable difference from 2020.
Although it marks a steep decline since 2020, the average reading score was 7 points higher than in 1971, and the average math score was 15 points higher than in 1978, according to the study.
Overall, the findings paint a “sobering picture” of schooling during the pandemic, said NCES commissioner Peggy Carr.
Federal officials say this is the first nationally representative study to compare student achievement before the pandemic and in 2022, when most students had returned to in-person learning. Testing was completed in early 2020, shortly before the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and in early 2022.
NPR News
Biden’s prime-time speech to call out Trump, his loyalists
WASHINGTON– Nearly two years after defeating Donald Trump, President Joe Biden has unfinished business he wants to settle with the wayward forces of Trumpism.
Biden planned to use a prime-time speech Thursday night at Independence Hall in Philadelphia to frame the November election, less than 10 weeks away, as part of an ongoing battle for “the soul of the nation”. It’s a reprise of his 2020 campaign theme that he’s now using to launch current issues in terms as serious as those that sent him to the Oval Office two years ago.
Biden, who largely avoided even referring to the “former guy” by name during his first year in office, has become increasingly vocal in personally calling out Trump. White House officials say that reflects the urgency with which he views the threat from Trump and his loyalists.
Feeling emboldened by a string of legislative victories, the president is sharpening his criticism of Republicans as the “ultra-MAGA” party – a reference to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan – which opposes his agenda, adopts conservative ideological proposals and propagates Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election.
“What we’re seeing now is either the beginning or the end of an extreme ‘MAGA’ philosophy,” Biden told Democrats at a fundraiser in Maryland last week. “It’s not just Trump, it’s the whole philosophy behind the — I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism.”
In Philadelphia, White House officials said, Biden intends to revisit the 2017 white supremacist protest in Charlottesville, Va., which he says brought him out of political retirement to challenge Trump. Biden plans to argue that the country faces a similar crossroads in the coming months.
“The president believes there is an extremist threat to our democracy,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday. “It doesn’t stop. It continues.”
Biden’s allies have stressed that he does not dismiss the entire GOP and would use his remarks to call on mainstream Republicans to join him in condemning Trump and his supporters. It’s a balancing act, given that more than 74 million people voted for Trump in 2020.
“I respect conservative Republicans,” Biden said last week. “I don’t respect these MAGA Republicans.”
Larry Diamond, democracy expert and senior fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, said calling Trump for attacks on democracy “can be manipulated or portrayed as partisan. And if you don’t don’t call, you are walking away from an important challenge in the defense of democracy.
Even this week, Trump was posting on his beleaguered social media platform about nullifying the 2020 election results and holding a new presidential election, which would violate the Constitution.
Timothy Naftali, a presidential historian at New York University, said it’s not unusual for there to be tension between a president and his successor, but it’s “unprecedented for a former president to ‘actively trying to undermine the US Constitution’.
“The challenge facing President Biden is to pursue his agenda while doing what he needs to uphold the Constitution,” Naftali said. “It is not easy.”
The White House has tried to keep Biden out of the legal and political maelstrom surrounding the Justice Department’s discovery of classified documents in Trump’s Florida home. Biden took advantage of some Republicans’ reflexive condemnation of federal law enforcement.
“You can’t be pro-law enforcement and pro-insurgency,” Biden said Tuesday in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania.
Biden’s Thursday night appearance was promoted as an official taxpayer-funded event, a mark of how the president sees defeating Trump’s agenda as much of a political goal as a political one. Major broadcast television networks were not to carry the address live.
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy planned to speak Thursday afternoon in Scranton, Pennsylvania, where Biden was born, about “Biden’s assault on the soul of America,” accusing the president of planning to “continue to denigrate hard-working Americans”. Previewing his remarks on Fox News, McCarthy, R-Calif., said Biden was “trying to distract from the disaster he’s created in this country.”
Biden’s trip to Philadelphia will be one of three in the state within a week, a sign of Pennsylvania’s midterm prominence, with competitive races for Senate and governor. Trump is planning a rally there this weekend.
The White House wanted the speech to unite familiar themes: Presenting bipartisan legislative victories on guns and infrastructure as proof that democracies “can deliver,” pushing back against the GOP’s “extreme” gun and infrastructure policies. abortion that are out of step with the views of most people, and rejecting efforts to undermine confidence in the nation’s election or diminish its standing abroad.
Challenges to democracy have only multiplied since the uproar surrounding the 2020 presidential election.
The lies surrounding that race have sparked a wave of harassment and death threats against state and local election officials and new restrictions on mail-in voting in Republican-dominated states. County election officials have come under pressure to ban the use of voting equipment, efforts spurred by conspiracy theories that voting machines were somehow manipulated to steal the election.
Candidates challenging Trump’s loss have been inspired to run in state and local elections, promising to restore the integrity of a system that has been plagued by false allegations and conspiracy theories. Some have alleged widespread fraud and supported efforts to decertify Biden’s victory.
There is no evidence of widespread fraud or manipulation of voting machines. Judges, including those appointed by Trump, dismissed dozens of lawsuits filed after the election and Trump’s own attorney general called the claims bogus. Still, an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll showed about two-thirds of Republicans say they don’t think Biden was legitimately elected president in 2020.
This year, election officials face not only the threat of foreign interference, but also ransomware, politically motivated hackers and insider threats. Over the past year, security breaches have been reported at a small number of local election offices where authorities are investigating whether office staff accessed or provided inappropriate access to sensitive voting technology.
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ABC7
Denver Public Schools and teachers’ union agree to raise educators’ pay
After negotiating all night, Denver Public Schools and the district teachers union tentatively reached an agreement Thursday morning to raise educator salaries by an average of 8.7%.
The deal was reached after several weeks of negotiations over higher wages, including an all-night bargaining session that ran through Wednesday and Thursday morning.
“The past few weeks of negotiations have been difficult,” Superintendent Alex Marrero said in a letter to parents, adding, “Our shared mission as educators prevailed. This shared commitment to our academics has been reinforced due to the pandemic.
The district’s previous contract with the Denver Classroom Teachers Association, which was terminated following the 2019 strike, expired on Wednesday. The union originally called for a 12% raise for educators for the 2022-23 academic year, noting the rising cost of living in the metro area.
Under the tentative agreement, which still needs to be ratified by union members, the DPS will raise teachers’ starting salaries from $45,800 to $50,130, according to a news release.
Educators will also have “protected, out-of-classroom time,” including a daily 45-minute tax-free lunch and at least 300 minutes of planning time per week for elementary teachers. Secondary school teachers will get 345 minutes per week, depending on the district.
The ability for teachers to have time for lunch and lesson planning became an issue after last year’s staffing shortages reduced the times when educators were often called upon to cover each other’s lessons. others.
Earlier this year, DPS announced it would raise salaries for paraprofessionals, who assist teachers, to at least $20 an hour in the 2022-23 academic year. The district also plans to raise the minimum wage to that rate in two years.
Jeffco Public Schools also recently reached an agreement with its teachers’ union to give educators an average raise of 9%.
denverpost
US Open 2022 – Numbers behind Venus and Serena Williams’ remarkable careers as they team up for the doubles
It’s almost impossible to imagine tennis without Venus and Serena Williams. Both sisters began their professional careers in 1994 and 1999, respectively, winning numerous major tournaments and having a profound impact on the sport.
But as the saying goes, all good things come to an end.
Serena announced in August via a first-person essay on Vogue.com that her playing career was coming to an end. She didn’t use the word “retirement”, instead opting for “evolution” when describing her eventual exit from professional tennis. She said her desire to grow her family was a reason for moving away and suggested the 2022 US Open could be her last tournament.
Venus, however, hasn’t revealed much about her tennis future. After losing to Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck in the first round of the US Open, Venus told a post-match press conference that she was “just focused on the doubles”, where she will play with Serena .
On Thursday (7 p.m. ET on ESPN), the Williams sisters will face Czechs Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka in the first round of the doubles tournament. It’s the first night’s doubles session at Arthur Ashe since Mike and Bob Bryan beat Colin Fleming and Jonathan Marray in the men’s doubles quarter-final in 2013. It’s also the first women’s doubles session since the Williams sisters lost to Nadia Petrova and Maria Kirilenko in the third round in 2012.
If Serena and Venus lose, it could be the last doubles match they will play together professionally. Whatever the outcome, the Williams sisters’ legacy as tennis legends is rock solid. And we have the stats to prove it.
Here are some numbers behind Venus and Serena’s Hall of Fame-worthy careers:
The Williams sisters
14: Going into the 2022 US Open, Venus and Serena have won 14 Grand Slams in women’s doubles as partners. The only duo with more in the open era is Pam Shriver and Martina Navratilova (20). There is an opportunity for the Williams sisters to add another Grand Slam in doubles with a win at this year’s US Open.
3: The Williams sisters won three Olympic gold medals as teammates in doubles (Sydney 2000, Beijing 2008, London 2012).
2002: After the 2002 French Open, where Serena beat Venus 7-5, 6-3, the sisters ranked #1 and #2 in the WTA rankings. It was the first time in WTA history that sisters held the top two spots. Serena finished the year as #1 and Venus #2.
136 930 533: As of Thursday, the Williams sisters have won a total of $136,930,533 in prize money during their career. Serena received $94,618,080 and Venus $42,312,453.
31: Serena and Venus have faced each other 31 times in singles. Serena holds the advantage with a 19-12 record. Nine of those matches were in a Grand Slam final. Serena has the advantage again with a 7-2 record.
Serena Williams
23: Going into the 2022 US Open, Serena has won 23 Grand Slam singles championships. This is the most of any player in the Open Era (since 1968) and the second most of all time. Margaret Court is first with 24.
Serena could equal Court’s record if she wins the US Open. She has won the tournament six times.
367 and 73: Serena has won 367 major matches, the most by a woman in tennis history. She also won 73 career singles titles, the fifth among Open Era women.
4: Winning all four Grand Slam events in tennis is no easy task, let alone consecutively. But Serena proved otherwise. She won four consecutive major tournaments twice in her career (2002-03 and 2014-15). Steffi Graf is the only other tennis player to achieve this feat.
Four is also the number of Olympic medals won by Serena, all in gold. She won her material in doubles at the 2000 Games, singles and doubles at the 2008 Games and doubles at the 2012 Games.
30: Serena’s dominance after 30 years is a testament to her longevity and talent. Here are some notable feats Williams has accomplished since turning 30:
-
She has won 10 Grand Slams, seven more than any other woman in the Open Era.
-
Williams won the 2017 Australian Open aged 35 and 124 days, becoming the oldest woman to win an Open Era title. She didn’t drop a set throughout the event and performed while pregnant with her daughter, Olympia. Following her victory at the Australian Open in 2017, Serena was ranked No. 1 in the WTA rankings, becoming the oldest person to hold the No. 1 spot.
319: How dominant is Serena? She spent 319 weeks as the No. 1 ranked player in the ATP or WTA during her career. To put that into perspective, only four other players have spent more than 300 weeks as an ATP or WTA No. 1 player (Graf, Navratilova, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer).
186: Serena spent 186 consecutive weeks as the WTA’s No. 1 player from February 2013 to September 2016. This is tied for the longest streak at No. 1 since the introduction of the WTA rankings (1975).
Venus Williams
91: With a wild-card entry to this year’s US Open, Venus has appeared in 91 major singles events. This is the most by any Open Era player.
seven: Venus is a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, behind her sister for most active players. He is also tied for eighth among Open Era female tennis players.
02/25/2002: On this date, Venus reached 1st place in the WTA rankings and spent 11 weeks there. She became the first black man or woman to hold the top spot since the start of the ATP (1973) and WTA (1975) rankings.
1: Opponents should not doubt Venus, even if she is a double digit seed. She is the only woman in the Open Era to have won multiple Grand Slam singles titles as a double-digit seed. Venus won Wimbledon in 2005 as the No. 14 seed and in 2007 as the No. 23 seed.
5: Wimbledon treated Venus well. She has won the tournament five times, the fourth among Open Era women. She follows Navratilova (9), Serena (7) and Graf (7).
Additionally, Venus is a five-time Olympic medalist. She won gold in singles and doubles at the 2000 Games, doubles at the 2008 Games and doubles at the 2012 Games. Venus also won silver in mixed doubles at the 2016 Games. Her five medals are at tied with Kathleen McKane Godfree for most by a tennis athlete.
ESPN stats and information contributed to this story
espn
Yankees look to turn page on miserable August, but face tough challenge against pesky Rays
ANAHEIM — The last time the Yankees were at Tropicana Field, a Rays executive was watching them take batting practice and shook his head. The Bombers were 33 games over .500 and held a commanding 12-game lead. The Rays, dealing with injuries, were just trying to hold on and get into the postseason.
“It’s not about catching them,” the executive said. “I’m not sure anyone can catch them at this part. We’ll just try and get into the playoffs and get a shot at them then.”
That seems like a lifetime ago for the Yankees, who head into the Trop on Friday reeling from an August that is their worst month in decades. They went 10-18 in the 28 games and have fallen from their high of 15.5 games up in the American League East on July 8 to holding just a six-game lead on the Rays, who climbed from third place in the division to being on the Yankees heels with a 14-4 run.
August was the Yankees worst single month since 1991. You will notice there are no 1991 banners around Yankee Stadium. That team finished 71-91 and their manager Stump Merrill was fired at the end of the year. This year’s version of the Yankees is obviously is in a different spot. They had built up a cushion going 59-23 in the first half of the season.
But here they are heading into September having to fight off teams in the toughest division in baseball.
“It is what it is,” shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa said after a devastating 3-2 loss to the Angels on Wednesday night. “I think it all comes down to how we answer. If we can go in there and answer to [the Rays] … At this point we just have to play better and flip the page. Hopefully this next month we can take momentum into the postseason and hold onto the lead.”
The Yankees don’t exactly have a soft landing in September though.
They have six out of their next 10 against the Rays, including three at Tropicana Field and three in the Bronx. They have the Twins, who have always been a friendly foe late in the year, but who are battling for their division. The Red Sox may be a safe 16-games back, but they always get up for a chance to spoil the Bombers plans and they have five more chances to do so this season. They do have two against the Pirates, which should be a team the Yankees can count on to give them some padding, but Pittsburgh split with them last month at PNC Park. They have three more with the Blue Jays, who have fallen two games back of the Rays, but are battling for a postseason spot with the suddenly serious Orioles. The Yankees have three against Baltimore, too. The Orioles are just two games back of a wild card spot and playing well.
And the Yankees know the Rays, who are 8-2 in their last 10 games, are not going to be an easy out for them this weekend.
“If history tells us anything, it’s probably some tight ballgames, a lot of different pitchers we’ll have to see from the other side, quality at-bats from their lineup,” Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole said. “[The Rays] play a really clean brand of baseball, so we’ll have to match that and grind some at-bats and try to score more than they do.”
That proved to be a problem in August. A team that has a +195 run differential on the season, the Yankees were a -12 in August. They lead the majors with 205 home runs, but the 28 they hit in August was the fewest they hit in any month this season.
The Yankees are built to hammer homers and overwhelm teams with their offense. They’re searching to find a way back to that formula.
“We’ve got a long flight back East, off day [Thursday] and then starting an important series with a division opponent,” manager Aaron Boone said. “So now we have to play better than we have. It’s as simple as that. We’ve got to start racking up some wins. Whether that the calendar has an eight or a nine or a 10 on it, we’ve got to get a little better.”
()
Biden to deliver prime-time speech on ‘battle for the soul of the nation’ in intensified attacks on Republicans
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to accuse Republicans of supporting an extreme ideology that threatens democracy in rare primetime remarks Thursday as he walks back a central message from his 2020 campaign ahead of the midterm elections. .
The 8 p.m. ET speech from Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia will focus on the ‘battle for the soul of the nation,’ the White House has said – a phrase it has used since 2017 to rally opposition to former President Donald Trump.
“The president believes there is an extremist threat to our democracy,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday, commenting on the speech. “The president has been as clear as he can be on this particular piece. When we talk about our democracy, when we talk about our freedoms, the way he sees it is that the MAGA Republicans are the most energetic part of the Republican Party. It is an extreme threat to our democracy, to our freedom, to our rights.
The Republicans are preparing their own response. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Will give a preview Thursday from Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pa., on “the president’s assault on the soul of the nation.” .
While the White House is presenting the remarks as an official White House event, not a campaign event, they come as Biden steps up his efforts to help Democrats retain control of Congress with the midterm elections. in just over two months.
Biden compared Republicans who have embraced the “Make America Great Again” ethos at the heart of Trump’s presidency to “semi-fascism” during a fundraiser for Democrats last week.
During remarks earlier this week, also in Pennsylvania, Biden accused Republicans of not supporting law enforcement and the rule of law for their attacks on the FBI following the Mar-a- Lago, their calls to defund the FBI, and the reluctance of some party members to condemn the January 6 rioters.
“What the president believes, and that’s a reason to have that on prime time, is that there’s an overwhelming number of Americans, the majority of Americans, who believe that we have to go on, we we have to save the fundamental values of our country.” Jean-Pierre said. “What he’s not going to do is hesitate to denounce the extremism he sees, these MAGA Republicans.
nbcnews
