Zenly is still hugely popular, so why is Snap shutting it down? – Tech Crunch

Snapchat’s parent company Snap has become the latest tech company to announce a huge round of layoffs, confirming ongoing rumors yesterday that it was cutting 20% ​​of its global workforce, affecting at least 1,200 people.

The reasons for Snap’s massive cutback exercise are perhaps obvious, as they are the same economic reasons why countless other companies have laid off workers this year – the company said the cuts could save it $500 million dollars in costs per year. Markets also appeared to appreciate the news, with Snap shares jumping around 15% at one point yesterday when it announced the cuts, before stabilizing around 9% from the previous day’s closing price.

While the mass layoffs naturally garnered the lion’s share of the headlines, among that news was Snap’s plans to cut additional costs by “refocusing” its business, which includes ceasing investment in certain products. Part of that involves scrapping two standalone apps, one of which is Zenly, a social mapping app it acquired for more than $200 million five years ago. The entire Zenly team was fired, while their non-competition clauses were lifted.

While it’s not uncommon for companies to shut down their apps years later, especially during “re-engineering” efforts to cut costs, the decision to shut down Zenly altogether is surprising, as it’s still about a hugely popular app in its own right, even if it stays in Snapchat’s shadow and doesn’t generate much direct revenue.

There’s a card for that

Zenly was founded in Paris in 2011, then raised $35 million in funding before Snap (then called Snapchat) stepped in with its mega-million dollar offering. In a nutshell, Zenly is developing an app that allows users to see where their friends are on a map and navigate between them.

But Zenly is not just a utility. It can be defined as a social app that revolves around a map. When you open the app, you see a map with all your friends. If you see multiple friends hanging out together, you can message them and ask for photos so you can see what they’re up to. While many “social” apps encourage you to stay in bed and scroll, Zenly invites you to connect with your friends and spend more time with them.

Zenly has continued to operate as a standalone entity since the acquisition, and it’s easy to forget that Zenly is owned by Snap, with the original development team still based in Paris and no obvious Snap branding on the device. application or the Zenly website.

Just a few months ago, Zenly rolled out a huge update that added several new features, including the ability to search for locations. Users could also pin places in “their world”, such as their favorite bars, restaurants, gyms, libraries, stores, etc. This represented Zenly’s biggest update in years, as the app became a kind of modern Foursquare – users could discover places based on where their friends often go. When Zenly released the app update, co-founder and CEO Antoine Martin also revealed he was leaving the company, with Snap CEO Evan Spiegel taking over.

And a month later, Zenly revealed that it was taking on the mighty Google and Apple by introducing its own data and mapping engine, the result of a gargantuan project launched around three years ago.

So Zenly was showing no signs of stagnating, and if anything, it looked like he had the potential to be one of Snap’s most prized possessions if he could only figure out how to turn him into a slot machine. earn money.

The data also seems to confirm this – Zenly claimed some 35 million monthly active users earlier this year. Additional figures provided to TechCrunch by Data.ai for this story tell us that Zenly has seen nearly 160 million downloads across Android and iOS since its inception, including 3 million in the last month alone.

While Data.ai’s figures also show that Zenly is consistently among the top 20 most downloaded social apps worldwide, a deeper analysis of market-specific metrics reveals that it often outperforms all other social apps. In Japan, for example, Zenly is usually in the top 5 or 10 apps, but it often rises to pole position ahead of Facebook, WhatsApp, Discord and local market leader Line, as this iOS chart from August 19 shows.

Elsewhere, Zenly is often one of the top five social apps in Russia and Belarus, one of the top ten social apps in France, Indonesia and Thailand, and it’s in the upper echelons of app rankings on many other markets around the world.

Of course, other booming social apps such as TikTok and BeReal are leading the charge in Snap’s main target markets, including the US, which may be part of why Snap is less of a fan of popularity. durable from Zenly elsewhere. Nonetheless, a well-placed source told TechCrunch that Zenly has steadily increased its user count quarter-over-quarter since the acquisition, and there’s little evidence that this trajectory is going to end anytime soon – and that’s hard to say. ignore.

Hasty decision

So why did Snap choose to unplug Zenly, rather than try to nurture its obvious popularity in major markets in Europe and Asia? And why not sell the app to another company that could do something useful with it? One clue lies in Snap’s own words of yesterday’s announcement. In a filing with the SEC, the company said it would end Zenly to “focus on Snap Map,” a location-focused social product it launched in 2017.

While Snap Map isn’t built directly on Zenly’s technology, it’s easy to see why having two location-based social products might be deemed unnecessary, especially when one needs to be financially backed as a standalone product apart from the main Snapchat client.

“Going forward, we will focus our mapping efforts on one service, Snap Map in Snapchat,” a Snap spokesperson told TechCrunch. “We thank the [Zenly] team for their numerous contributions, and the Zenly community for their support.

This shows that Snap isn’t abandoning social mapping, which means selling Zenly to a third party wouldn’t be competitively prudent. Snap confirmed this rationale to TechCrunch, explaining that it has made significant investments in Zenly since 2017, nearly doubling the size of the team in the process, and ultimately found no path to meaningful revenue. . Additionally, given its continued focus on Snap Map, the company said it would not be in Snap’s strategic interest to let Zenly slip into the hands of another company.

It’s perhaps no exaggeration to say that Zenly’s popularity may have worked against it here – any company that did deciding to buy Zenly would have a large, baked-in global community to lean on from the start. The risks here were ultimately too great for Snap.

Internally, Snap said Snap Map has more than 300 million monthly active users, with the potential to connect each of them to 30 million businesses listed in the app, many of whom pay to promote their listing. As an aside, though, it’s unclear how many of those active users are actually there for the mapping and location features — many use Snap Map simply to see when their friends were last seen online.

In summary, Snap thinks it’s already got all the maps/locations covered in Snapchat, it doesn’t have the cash to continue funding Zenly’s growth, and it’s not ready to let another company pick up the slack. reins as a means of protecting its business interests.

Other discounts

It was a similar fate for Voisey, a British startup Snap acquired for an undisclosed sum in 2020, and which is now discontinued on September 5. Similar to how Snap is stepping away from Zenly to focus on Snap Map, the company revealed that Voisey – which has been described as something akin to “TikTok for music creation” – will allow Snap to focus entirely on Sounds, a music feature he launched in Snapchat two years ago.

Elsewhere, Snap has confirmed that it is ending its investments in a host of features and services, including Snap Originals and Minis. And its Pixy mini-drone project, which Snap only announced in April, is also going the way of the dodo, just as reports suggested a few weeks ago.

This helps highlight how quickly the tide has turned for Snap. In the space of four months, Pixy went from an exciting (if confusing) new hardware project to dead in the water, while Zenly went from crest of a wave to the brink of extinction.

We saw some of that coming though. Snap’s active users may continue to grow, but that’s not reflected in its financial performance, which is largely due to the current economic climate. During its second quarter results in July, Snap wrote to its investors:

While the continued growth of our community increases long-term opportunities for our business, our financial results for the second quarter do not reflect the scale of our ambition. We are not satisfied with the results we deliver, regardless of the current headwinds.

On top of that, Snap said at the time that it would cut operating expenses and slow its hiring rate. The company also declined to comment on its future financial performance due to “uncertainties in the operating environment”.

We therefore expected to see victims coming out of all this. But it’s still a sad story by any measure, especially for those directly affected by the layoffs.

Although Zenly has slipped off many people’s radars, especially in the United States, where it has relatively few users, it is undoubtedly a great European success story. Zenly inspired a new generation of European entrepreneurs, had a huge impact on the French tech ecosystem and cemented Snap’s reputation in France. The founders of Zenly proved that it was possible to create a European social app with tens of millions of users – and BeReal shows that it is still possible today.

In the right environment, Zenly could have moved on to bigger things, so it’s a major travesty that he meets such a sudden and untimely demise.