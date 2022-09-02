News
10 thing to do around Chicago: Dueling electronic music fests, Jazz Fest and Bulls Fest
North Coast Music Festival: Armin Van Buuren, Illenium and Porter Robinson headline the annual EDM fest, which features stages focused on house, bass and dubstep. You can also climb a couch cushion pyramid and watch a laser light show in the air conditioned Chill Dome, dance around the Incendia Fire Pit and groove to your own beat at a silent disco. 2 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and 2-10:30 p.m. Sunday at SeatGeek Stadium, 7000 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview; tickets $94-$275 at northcoastfestival.com
ARC Music Festival: This celebration of house music in the genre’s birthplace features sets from Carl Cox, Charlotte De Witte, Fatboy Slim and Carl Craig spread across four stages. 2-10 p.m. Friday through Sunday at Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St.; tickets $149-$219 at arcmusicfestival.com
Chicago Jazz Festival: Spread across the Harris Theater rooftop, Von Freeman Pavilion and Jay Pritzker Stage, the Jazz Institute of Chicago’s annual celebration features performances by Pulitzer Prize winner Henry Threadgill, Grammy-winning guitarist Bill Frisell and jazz master Donald Harrison. Noon to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday at Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St.; admission is free, more information at jazzinchicago.org/chicagojazzfest
Taste of Polonia: Billed as the largest Polish festival in the U.S., the 40th annual bash features live music and dance performances on four stages and a food court serving pierogi, blintzes, potato pancakes and more. You’ll also find cooking classes, a craft beer tent, a casino and kids activities. 5-10:30 p.m. Friday, noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and noon to 9:30 p.m. Monday at the Copernicus Center, 5216 N. Lawrence Ave.; tickets $10-$15 at topchicago.org
African Festival of the Arts: Celebrate Black culture at the Africa International House’s 33rd annual event, which features performances from “The Voice” contestant Terisa Griffin and Grammy Award-winning gospel singer Erica Campbell plus a food court, art vendors and kids activities. Noon to 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday through Monday at Washington Park, 5100 S. Cottage Grove Ave.; tickets $30-$40 at aihusa.org/african-festival
Michael Bublé: Catch a performance from the Grammy Award-winning Canadian crooner behind pop hits such as “Everything” and “Haven’t Met You Yet.” 8 p.m. Friday at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont; tickets $65-$155 at michaelbuble.com/tour
Nas and Wu-Tang Clan: The East Coast hip hop legends team up for the “N.Y. State of Mind Tour” promoting Nas’ 2021 album “Magic” and playing Wu-Tang Clan’s ‘90s fan favorites. 8 p.m. Friday at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park; tickets from $30 at tinleyparkamphitheater.com
West Loop Art Fest: Shop for jewelry, clothing, paintings, woodwork and sculpture while listening to acoustic music at the fourth annual fest. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Washington and Halsted streets; admission is free, more information at 773-664-4682 and starevents.com
Bulls Fest: The Chicago Bulls host their first street festival and 3v3 basketball tournament spread over 40 courts. Meet players including Ayo Dosunmu and Javonte Green, practice your skills in a clinic and play basketball-themed games. The event also features fitness classes, live music, an art exhibit, food trucks, a beer garden and the chance to buy exclusive merchandise. 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St.; admission is free, more information at nba.com/bulls/bullsfest
The Lumineers: The Grammy-nominated folk rock band performs to promote the January release of their fourth album “Brightside.” Folk trio Caamp and English singer-songwriter James Bay open the show. 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St.; tickets $89 at thelumineers.com
Poorest and Emerging Countries Hardest Hit by Growing Global Debt Crisis: NPR
Pablo Barrera/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
The US dollar strengthened this week to its highest level in 20 years against a collection of foreign currencies, causing more problems for small, heavily indebted nations around the world. The stronger dollar makes payments on loans due in US currency more expensive. It comes as some low-income countries face growing economic problems and others – including Sri Lanka, Lebanon and Zambia – have already defaulted on their international debts.
Argentina last week imposed sweeping new restrictions on imports of everything from whiskey to software to consulting services in an attempt to contain inflation that is over 70%. The South American nation has suffered a hemorrhage of foreign currency and the strengthening US dollar threatens to worsen the situation. In July, the value of the Argentine peso fell to a record low against the dollar on the black market.
Francesc Balcells, who manages emerging market debt at Dubai-based Frontier Investment Management Partners, says US interest rate hikes like the ones we’re seeing often spell disaster for low-income countries.
“If you look at the history of emerging markets from the Latin American debt crisis in the 1980s, the Mexican peso crisis in 1994, to the various defaults in Argentina, to the Brazilian crisis in the early 2000s,” Balcells runs through a list of the most recent emerging market meltdowns, including the Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s. “All of these periods always coincide with periods of rising interest rates in United States”
Not only do poorer countries have larger debts in US dollars, but they now have to pay even more for imports bought in dollars as the currency strengthens. And this time around, global fuel and food prices were already skyrocketing, due to currency fluctuations and severe supply shortages caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Claire Harbage/NPR
“Don’t overuse the term, but it’s been pretty much a perfect storm for emerging markets,” Balcells says of the current situation.
According to the Bloomberg economic news service, the number of emerging market borrowers with distressed debt has doubled in the past six months. The pandemic has played a role in this, as many governments have taken on additional debt to subsidize idle workers and keep social services running.
An investment analysis from Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank called the second quarter of 2022 an “absolute disaster” for the global economy and warned that the third quarter “is shaping up to be the summer of discontent”.
Balcells says many of the larger middle-income countries can weather this storm. But others are beaten. For example, in May Sri Lanka suffered a political and economic collapse and was unable to pay its external debts. The default makes it nearly impossible for Sri Lanka to purchase food and fuel from international markets.
Other nations facing financial difficulties are spread around the world, including El Salvador, Pakistan and Ghana. In Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, inflation has risen to its highest level in 20 years, fueled almost entirely by soaring food prices.
“Right now the world is experiencing the worst food security crisis we have ever seen,” said US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Speaking at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs in late August, Thomas-Greenfield said much of the current global food crisis was due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
She notes that before the war, Russia and Ukraine accounted for almost a quarter of world grain exports. Disrupting these grain supplies, she says, does more than just leave people hungry.
Claire Harbage/NPR
“Food security is directly linked to economic growth,” she said. “And that’s important because food insecurity leads us to political and social instability. And that puts us all at risk.”
The big question is how much instability the current global economic downturn will produce.
Food price increases hit poorer nations and households harder than wealthier ones, as spending on food eats up a larger portion of their budget. For example, the International Monetary Fund estimates that food represents 40% of the consumer price index in sub-Saharan Africa, while it represents less than 20% of the index in advanced economies.
Damilola Onafuwa/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Balcells, along with Frontier Investment Management Partners, believes that the worst economic difficulties of the current economic downturn will be in smaller, highly indebted emerging economies. It includes Ecuador, Ghana, Zambia and El Salvador on this list. Two major nations – Pakistan and Turkey – are also at risk, he says. The IMF this week approved a billion-dollar rescue package to support Pakistan’s struggling economy.
Another thing that differentiates 2022 from the global economic crises of the past is China’s role as a major lender. A significant portion of the debt currently owed by low- and middle-income countries is owed to Beijing.
“In terms of external debt, China is the elephant in the room,” says Vasuki Shastry, associate fellow at global think tank Chatham House.
Unlike the global debt crises of the 1980s, the lending side of the equation is now significantly different. There are now billions of dollars owed to China. Much of this debt came as part of China’s ambitious Belt and Road infrastructure program. The problem, Shastry says, is a lack of transparency around much of China’s lending. Some of it qualifies as commercial debt rather than sovereign debt, even though it is owed to Chinese state-owned enterprises.
And negotiating debt relief with Beijing is new ground not just for individual countries, but for the wider international community. Traditionally, the IMF and the so-called Paris Club of wealthy nations play an important role in restructuring troubled debt. But so far, Beijing has preferred to deal with its borrowers alone.
“China is essentially signaling that there are two tracks in terms of global debt negotiations,” Shastry said. “A track is led by the OECD [the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development], which includes the United States and Europe, the traditional Paris Club. And China wants to be part of a separate path, where it alone wants to determine how it wants to deal with countries facing over-indebtedness.”
The Group of 20 is another forum for emerging markets to negotiate debt relief. But given that Russia is a member of the G-20, it has been nearly impossible since the invasion of Ukraine in February to get the group’s finance ministers to agree on a unified response to the growing global economic turmoil. .
Claire Harbage/NPR
Particularly if the war in Ukraine drags on, Shastry says current global economic conditions will cause “a lot of pain” in low- and middle-income countries. He predicts that this pain is going to be even worse and could last even longer this time due to a lack of global cooperation to deal with it.
Richest Actor In India: Top Richest Actor In India 2022
A lot of names have been making rounds when it comes to the topic of the richest actor in India, but who really owns that crown? This list of richest actors in India has all the answers you’re looking for. From the superstar Shah Rukh Khan to the talented Ranveer Singh, these are the 10 richest actors in India as of 2018. Let’s take a look at who made it on this list of richest actors in India and how much they’re worth today.
List Of Richest Actor In India:
1. Shah Rukh Khan – Richest Actor In India
Forbes Magazine has announced that Shah Rukh Khan will be the richest actor in India, becoming the first Indian to make it on Forbes’ list of highest-paid actors. His wealth is estimated at $715 million. He was awarded Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2005 and the Government of France has awarded him the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and the Legion of Honour. He has also won a number of awards for his acting including fifteen Filmfare Awards. He rose to fame with appearances on television before making his film debut with Deewana (1992).
2. Akshay Kumar – Second Richest Actor In India
Akshay Kumar is one of the wealthiest actors in India. He is ranked #2 with an estimated net worth of approx $48.5million. His first blockbuster was Mohra which was released in 1994 and his last blockbuster release was Rowdy Rathore which came out in 2012.
3. Amitabh Bachchan – Third Richest Actor In India
Amitabh Bachchan is an Indian actor who was the first ever male superstar in the Indian film industry. He has won many awards, including three National Film Awards and eight Filmfare Awards from a total of thirty-two nominations, with four special awards. His latest National Film Award came in 2003 for his performance in Black.
4. Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan is an Indian film actor, director, and producer. He first appeared on screen as a child actor in the 1987 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and had his first leading role in the 1989 film Rocky. Aamir became one of the biggest stars in Bollywood, with 5 Filmfare Awards from 24 nominations.
5. Salman Khan
Salman Khan is the richest actor in India, he is a famous actor. His total net worth is $37.7 million. He is one of Bollywood’s actors and producers. He played more than 60 films with over a dozen credits to his name as a producer.
6. Ajay Devgn – Richest Actor In India
Ajay Devgn is the Indian film industry’s all-time blockbuster king and one of its wealthiest actors. He is the sixth richest actor in India.
7. Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan is one of the wealthiest actors in India. Known for his starring roles in Mohenjo Daro, Krrish, Guzaarish, and Kites, this Indian superstar has acted in over 70 films and is considered the highest-paid actor in India.
8. Rajinikanth – Richest Actor In India
Rajinikanth is arguably the most iconic Indian actor in world cinema. Rajinikanth’s real name is Shivaji Rao Gaekwad. He was born on December 12, 1950, and is currently one of the wealthiest actors in the Indian film industry.
9. Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh became one of the leading actors in Indian Cinema. With many blockbuster hits to his credit, he is often cited as one of the most popular and attractive Indian actors today.
10. Allu Arjun – Richest Actor In India
Allu Arjun is a famous Indian actor. Allu Arjun was born on 12 March 1982. He is one of the richest actors in India. He owns a huge amount of property in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh, and Chennai, Tamil Nadu which is worth over Rs 40 crore (US$6 million).
These were some of the richest actors in the Indian film industry. The amount they earn is so high that it is difficult to believe. They are very good at what they do and their dedication is admirable.
“We have to put up with him for a while, but eventually he will go”
-
Trump has escalated his feud with Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell.
-
He claimed the Republican Party was “furious” with McConnell.
-
Trump said the party should “do something” about McConnell, which he called “bad news.”
On Thursday, former President Donald Trump again lambasted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
During an appearance on the Conservative Midchannel The True Voice of AmericaTrump was asked to respond to McConnell’s hint in August that the GOP might not win the Senate because of the quality of Trump-backed candidates.
“He’s so negative for the party,” Trump said, adding that he was “embarrassed” by McConnell.
“I would have directed someone against him in the primary. But, who would have known he had gone so wrong? And I was never a big fan, but he did go wrong,” said the ‘former president.
Trump also hinted again at the idea that he wanted to replace McConnell as GOP leader in the Senate.
“He’s no good, and we’re going to go through him, then we’ll have to do something, later we’ll have to do something with him,” Trump said.
“The party is mad at him. We have to put up with him for a while, but eventually he will go,” Trump added. “That’s bad news.”
A representative from Trump’s post-presidential press office and representatives for McConnell did not immediately respond to an Insider request for comment.
Trump’s comments came the same day Sen. Rick Scott of Florida reignited his current rivalry with McConnell for criticizing the “candidate quality” of the GOP.
Scott said he had a “strategic disagreement” with McConnell during an interview with Politico published Thursday. Scott also wrote in a Washington Examiner op-ed that the idea of ”garbage” GOP candidates was “an act of incredible cowardice” and “a betrayal of the conservative cause.”
Trump also chastised McConnell for questioning the quality of the GOP candidates he backs, calling him “a pawn for the Democrats” and calling for his replacement as GOP leader.
The origins of the McConnell-Trump feud date back to February 2021, when McConnell berated Trump for his “disgraceful dereliction of duty” during the Capitol Riot. Since then, Trump has repeatedly attacked McConnell.
In November, Trump slammed McConnell and other Republicans who backed President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill, calling them “RINO,” an acronym for Republicans in name only. Trump also repeatedly called McConnell an “old crow” and accused McConnell of “jeopardizing” the re-election chances of other Republican senators.
In February, McConnell shrugged off rumors that Trump could successfully unseat him as majority leader if the GOP were to take the Senate midterm in November. The comments came after Trump called McConnell a “loser” for defending GOP Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota, who contradicted Trump’s voter fraud allegations.
Last month, Trump also called McConnell’s wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, “crazy” and “coco” in several Truth Social posts. McConnell, however, did not react to Trump’s insult, saying he had “no” response to the criticism.
Read the original article on Business Insider
Kalyan Chaubey defeats Bhaichung Bhutia, 1st player to become head of football corps
File photo of Kalyan Chaubey©Twitter
The Indian Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday named a former player as the first president in its 85-year history, with Kalyan Chaubey beating legendary Bhaichung Bhutia in the election for the top job. Chaubey, 45, a former Mohun Bagan and East Bengal goalkeeper, won 33-1, an expected result as former captain Bhutia didn’t have many supporters on the 34-member electoral list made up of state associations. representatives.
The ‘Sikkimese Sniper’, also 45, was unable to even secure his state association representative as nominator or seconder for the filing of his nomination papers.
Chaubey, a BJP politician who lost the last parliamentary election for the seat of Krishnanagar in West Bengal, has never played for India’s senior team although he has been in the team a few times.
He has, however, played for India in international age bracket tournaments. He was also a former goalkeeper in both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.
In fact, Bhutia and Chaubey were former teammates in East Bengal.
Karnataka Football Association President NA Haris, a sitting Congressman, won the election for the sole post of vice-president, beating Rajasthan FA’s Manvendra Singh.
Kipa Ajay from Arunachal Pradesh beat Gopalakrishna Kosaraju from Andhra Pradesh for the position of treasurer.
Kosaraju and Manvendra proposed and seconded Bhutia.
All 14 candidates who had submitted nominations for as many positions as members of the executive committee were elected without opposition.
Topics discussed in this article
Southwest Airlines AirDrops passenger nude photo to fellow travelers
The incident, involving Apple’s AirDrop file transfer service, involved a flight from Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
“So here’s the deal, if this continues while we’re on the ground I’m going to have to back up to the door, everyone’s going to have to get off, we’re going to have to involve security and… the holiday is going to be ruined” , we could hear the pilot say in a video that has been viewed around 2.7 million times on TikTok.
“So you guys, whatever it is with AirDrop, stop sending nude pics and let’s go to Cabo.”
Passenger Teighlor Marsalis shot the video and told CNN that she and her friends had just boarded the plane when she and those around her received a file sharing notification via AirDrop.
Marsalis said she refused the file, but two women in front of her accepted it and showed her the photo.
“He was a naked man who AirDropped himself to everyone,” she said.
Marsalis said he saw another woman upset by the photos and reported what was happening to a flight attendant.
A flight attendant went to tell the pilot what happened, and Marsalis said she started filming because she thought something was going to happen.
Argentina says vice president survived assassination attempt
The weapon was loaded with five bullets, according to the president. “A man pointed a gun to his head and pulled the trigger,” he said on a national broadcast after the incident.
The alleged attacker, whom authorities identified as a 35-year-old man of Brazilian descent, was quickly arrested by police and the weapon seized, according to Reuters. It was not immediately clear if he had legal representation or what his motive might have been.
The president said it was “the most serious incident since we got democracy back”, referring to the end of the country’s military junta in 1983.
“We may disagree, we may have deep disagreements, but in a democratic society hate speech cannot take place because it breeds violence and there is no possibility that violence coexists with democracy” , said the president. the peace has been disturbed.”
Fernández called for an immediate investigation into the incident and announced that Friday would be a national holiday in solidarity with his vice president.
