5-year-old dies days after being shot while riding in vehicle in Rogers Park – NBC Chicago

A five-year-old boy died five days after being shot in the head while riding in a vehicle in Rogers Park, friends and family say.

Police say the shooting took place on August 28 at around 5:02 p.m. in the 7600 block of North Paulina when the driver of a black Hyundai pulled up to the vehicle, 5-year-old Devon McGregor and his father. According to authorities, the driver of the black Hyundai then opened fire.

Devon was hit in the head and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The second victim, Devon’s father, 25, was shot in the left hand and shoulder. It was last reported in good condition.

“Don’t call and tell the mum and tell her it will be okay,” said community activist Andrew Holmes. “It will never go well.”

According to the police, Devon’s father was the intended target. Authorities reported no arrests in the shooting.

Devin is the third young child shot dead in Chicago last week. On August 20, a 6-year-old girl was shot in the arm at a birthday party in West Englewood. Two days later, half a mile away, a 7-year-old child was shot dead along with his mother and boyfriend in a drive-by shooting.

Chicago police reported no arrests in the latest shooting or other attacks.

“He didn’t do anything to anyone!” said Sargent. “My grandson is in there and fighting for his life. He’s a fighter. He is fighting for his life.

“You see it all the time but it never hits until it happens to your family and now I’m part of another family because I’m one of the families it’s happened to and it’s the worst feeling whatsoever.

“All these kids want to do is go to school and play and they can’t even do that,” Sargent said. “So it’s screwed up. They can’t even do that and it keeps happening. It keeps happening. We have to do something. We have to do something. We have to do something.

