NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India commissioned its first locally-built aircraft carrier on Friday as it seeks to counter the much larger and growing fleet of regional rival China and expand its own capabilities of shipbuilding.
6 killed, 7 injured as car runs over pilgrims in Gujarat
Aravalli:
Six people have been killed and seven others injured after a car overturned pilgrims on Friday morning in Malpur area of Aravalli district in Gujarat. The victims were heading towards the Ambaji temple in nearby Banaskantha district when the crash happened, police said.
The driver of the car lost control of his vehicle which led to the crash near Malpur, according to initial reports. The victims were rushed to Modasa Hospital in an ambulance.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for each of those who died and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
The Chief Minister has instructed the Aravalli District Collector to ensure that necessary medical care is provided to the injured.
Chelsea, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest smash records as Premier League clubs complete historic £1.9bn transfer window spending more than Bundesliga, La Liga and Serie A combined
Deadline day marked the end of the biggest transfer window in Premier League history.
A number of records have fallen as top English clubs spent a total of £1.9billion over the summer, more than the Bundesliga, La Liga and Serie A combined.
In fact, Premier League clubs have broken the record for the most money spent in a season in a single window.
The previous record was £1.86bn from the 2017/18 campaign, which featured a £1.4bn spending spree during the summer window.
Meanwhile, spending is up 67% from last summer’s total of £1.1billion.
Chelsea have reached late deals for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Denis Zakaria, capping the biggest outlay by any club in a single window in Premier League history.
Following the takeover by US billionaire Todd Boehly, the Blues spent a total of £255.3million on Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Carney Chukwuemeka, Gabriel Slonina and Aubameyang, while Zakaria arrived on loan from Juventus.
Manchester United sealed the most expensive deadline signing in history with an £85m deal to land Antony from Ajax.
The Red Devils were the Premier League’s second biggest spenders, breaking their own previous record in a single window by spending £202m over the summer.
Meanwhile, there was also a slice of history for Nottingham Forest.
The newly promoted side made their 20th and 21st signings of the summer on Thursday, breaking the record for the most players bought in a single window.
Tim Bridge, Senior Partner in Deloitte’s Sports Business Group, said: “The record level of spending during this transfer window is a clear indication of the confidence of Premier League clubs as fans return to stadiums and a new broadcast cycle begins.
“It has now become an integral part of the Premier League that clubs are willing to pay significant sums to maximize their performance.
“This season the desire to acquire playing talent has reached new heights as the pressure on clubs to stay in the competition is greater than ever.”
Campbell Soup profits slide as costs rise and shoppers rethink spending
Campbell’s Soup profits fell in the last quarter as sales volumes declined even as higher prices boosted the company’s revenue.
The soup and snack maker on Thursday reported earnings of $96 million, or 32 cents per share, for its latest quarter, compared with $288 million, or 95 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 3 years for electoral fraud
mini
Suu Kyi had previously been sentenced to 17 years in prison for illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, violating coronavirus restrictions, sedition and five counts of bribery.
A Myanmar court on Friday sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to three years in prison with hard labor after convicting her of electoral fraud, adding an additional jail term to the 17 years she is already serving for others offenses prosecuted by the military government.
The latest verdict also has potentially significant political consequences for Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party by backing the government’s explicit threats to dissolve it ahead of a new election the military has promised for 2023.
Suu Kyi’s party won the 2020 general election in a landslide victory, but the military seized power the following February and barred her from serving a second five-year term.
The military says it acted because of alleged widespread polling fraud, although independent election monitors found no major irregularities. Some critics of Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who led the takeover and is now Myanmar’s top leader, believe he acted because the vote thwarted his own political ambitions.
The seizure by the military sparked widespread peaceful protests that were put down with lethal force, sparking armed resistance that some UN experts are now calling a civil war.
Suu Kyi had previously been sentenced to 17 years in prison for illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, violating coronavirus restrictions, sedition and five counts of bribery. Many prominent members of his party and government have also been imprisoned, while others are in hiding or have fled abroad.
Suu Kyi’s supporters and independent analysts say all the charges against her are politically motivated and an attempt to discredit her and legitimize the military’s takeover while preventing her from returning to politics.
Friday’s ruling by the special prison court in the capital, Naypyitaw, was handed down by a judicial official who insisted on anonymity for fear of punishment by authorities, who have restricted the release of information on the Suu Kyi trials. He said all of the defendants appeared to be in good health.
He said ousted president Win Myint and former minister in the president’s office Min Thu, both co-defendants in the election fraud case, were each sentenced to three years in prison.
All three were sentenced to terms of imprisonment with hard labor, a separate category of punishment from hard labor that may involve light workshop activities. Lawyers will file appeals in the coming days, he added.
The election fraud charge against Suu Kyi was filed in November by the Election Commission, whose members were replaced by military personnel after taking power.
She accused Suu Kyi and her colleagues of violating the provisions of the constitution by allegedly influencing the former commission.
The army-appointed commission accused them of being “involved in electoral processes, voter fraud and lawless actions” related to the election.
The commission said it found more than 11 million irregularities in voter lists that could have allowed voters to vote multiple times or commit other fraud.
Thein Soe, the new head of the election commission, said his agency would consider disbanding Suu Kyi’s party, accusing her of working illegally with the government to give herself an advantage at the polls.
State media reported after a meeting two months ago of the ruling National Defense and Security Council that 2,417 officials had been prosecuted for failing to oversee election processes and that steps were underway to prosecute those responsible. voters who voted more than once.
The election commission also warned that Suu Kyi’s party would be dissolved if it did not submit its financial accounts and expenditures for inspection. The commission said it was examining political parties to see if they maintained and used funds in accordance with the law.
Commission member Khin Maung Oo said Suu Kyi’s party review would be delayed because some of her officers had been arrested and others had gone into hiding. Party officials who escaped arrest said last year they did not recognize the army-appointed commission and that its statements were illegal.
In separate proceedings, Suu Kyi is on trial for violating the Official Secrets Act, which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years, and seven counts of bribery, each carrying a maximum sentence of 15 year.
Although there was little support for the army’s takeover and skepticism about its claims, they were not the only ones to criticize the election, even before the vote took place.
The fundamental problem with Myanmar’s democracy is that the country’s 2008 constitution, drafted under a previous military-led government, reserves 25% of parliamentary seats for unelected military officials and grants military control of key government ministries. .
Independent rights groups had criticized the disenfranchisement of the Rohingya Muslim ethnic minority and the cancellation of voting in some areas under Suu Kyi’s first government.
The electoral commission had cited the dangers of fighting between government forces and ethnic minority guerrillas, but critics suggested some areas were selected for cancellation because they were certain to elect lawmakers from parties not allied to Suu Kyi. .
A lack of transparency has raised questions about the impartiality of the commission, which was appointed by Suu Kyi’s government.
Human rights groups and other observers were also concerned about his government’s continued crackdown on the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, including the arbitrary arrest and detention of actors and of civil society activists.
(Edited by : Sangam Sing)
Studies show negative impact of COVID on education and life expectancy in the United States
A pair of reports released this week have combined to illustrate the profound and lasting impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the United States, documenting both declining academic performance among young students and a sharp decline in the life expectancy of Americans in general.
A special assessment by the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) focused on a nationally representative sample of 9-year-olds. It documented the largest ever decline in reading performance between 2019, the year before the pandemic, and the early months of 2022. It also documented the first-ever drop in math performance during the same time period.
A separate report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) documented a further decline in life expectancy in the United States, first identified in 2021. According to the results, the life expectancy of the American average fell by almost a year from 2020 to 2021, and by 2.7 years from 2019 to 2021.
As the country heads into its third pandemic winter, the two studies demonstrate that while Americans have, to one degree or another, returned to a normal life despite the pandemic, its effects will continue to be felt over the months and years to come. .
Students in difficulty
Educators have expressed concern about the impact the transition to virtual learning has had on students, as many schools have been closed to in-person classes for much of 2020 and 2021. This prompted the National Center for education statistics to undertake its 9-year special assessment.
“We are all concerned about the short-term and long-term impacts of the pandemic on our children,” said Peggy G. Carr, commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics, in a statement accompanying the findings.
“There has been a lot of speculation about how closed schools and interrupted learning may have affected students’ learning opportunities,” she said. “Our own data reveals the impacts of the pandemic on education in other ways, including increased numbers of students seeking mental health services, absenteeism, violence and disruptions to school. school, cyberbullying, and nationwide teacher and staff shortages.”
The NAEP report examines the evolution of academic skills as a whole, but also the evolution within specific cohorts. It divides the student population into those who score in the 90th percentile or higher, as well as those who score in the 75th, 50th, 25th, and 10th percentiles.
The study found declines in math and reading skills across all percentiles. However, they were highest among those in the lowest percentiles. This means that children in the 10th percentile not only showed lower skills than those in higher percentiles in 2022, but they performed worse than other children in the 10th percentile in 2019.
“COVID-19 disruptions may have exacerbated many of the challenges we already faced,” Carr said. “We know that the students who struggle the most have again fallen behind their peers.”
Life expectancy is falling
In 2019, the year before the pandemic, the average American’s life expectancy was 79. According to data released by the CDC this week, that had fallen to just over 76 by 2021, two years after the pandemic began. It was a steep drop for the general population, and much worse for specific demographic groups.
The decline was most pronounced among Native Americans and Alaska Natives, whose already low life expectancy of 71.8 years in 2019 had fallen to 65.2 years in 2021. Black Americans fell four years from 74.8 in 2019 to 70.8 in 2021.
During the same period, the life expectancy of Hispanic Americans rose from 81.9 to 77.7 years, while that of Asian Americans rose from 85.6 to 83.5. White American life expectancy has fallen from 78.8 years to 76.4 years.
Pandemic to blame
Noreen Goldman, Hughes-Rogers Professor of Demography and Public Affairs at the Princeton University School of Public and International Affairs, told VOA that the “vast majority” of the decline is due to the pandemic.
She said much of the blame lies with a disjointed and ineffective public health response to COVID-19, even after effective vaccines became available and effective mitigation techniques were identified.
“It has put the United States in this horrible situation of inexcusable loss of life expectancy, which I think is embarrassing and shameful,” she said.
However, Goldman noted that other factors were also at play.
“The United States has had a lower life expectancy than its peers – other high-income countries – for a very long time,” she said. “Lowering life expectancy is accompanied by higher rates of chronic disease, higher rates of heart disease, cancer and diabetes, the highest obesity rate in the world.”
In a study published by The Lancet earlier this year, researchers looked at the decline in life expectancy in 29 different countries between 2019 and 2020. The countries included most of Europe as well as Chile and the United States. The study found that the decline in life expectancy in the United States during this period was greater than in any other country.
Mass shootings cloud daily gun toll in US
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Cameron Taylor was watching an illegal street race that drew hundreds of people to an intersection in Portland, Ore., but decided to leave as the crowd grew increasingly unruly. Moments later, gunfire rang out and Taylor was hit by a stray bullet as he and a friend walked to their car.
Police, who were inundated with 911 calls about other shootings, were unable to control several street takeovers in the city that night and struggled to find the victims of three shootings that occurred during the chaos.
“His friend who was with him put him in the car and drove him to the hospital, but he couldn’t make it and that friend called his parents” to say that Taylor was dead, said Erin Russell, a family friend. Associated Press.
Taylor, 20, died Sunday the same day four high-profile public shootings in Bend, Oregon, Phoenix, Detroit and Houston made national headlines. His murder has gone largely unnoticed amid the daily toll of gun violence that has defined Portland and a number of other American cities since the pandemic.
Homicide rates appear to be falling in some major US cities, such as New York and Chicago, but in others murders are on the rise, particularly by firearms. In Portland, the homicide rate has jumped 207% since 2019 and there have been more than 800 shootings so far this year. In Phoenix, Police Chief Jeri Williams said this week the gun violence was the worst she had seen in 33 years on the job.
“How many more officers need to be shot?” How many members of the community still need to be killed before those of our community take a stand? It’s not just a Phoenix police problem, it’s a community problem,” she said after a weekend that saw 17 shootings and 11 homicides across the city.
Now police are on edge as Labor Day weekend approaches, with its traditional end-of-summer festivities, and some are adding extra patrols as they prepare for more potential violence.
In Portland, police busy with three murders and nine non-fatal shootings in 48 hours couldn’t control three illegal street races last weekend that drew hundreds and closed major intersections for hours. In Houston, the day after a gunman shot five neighbors, killing three, another man shot two sisters before killing himself.
In the past two weeks, Phoenix authorities have confiscated 711 guns and made 525 gun-related arrests in a targeted crackdown. Nearly 90% of homicides there this year have been committed by firearm, police said. In Detroit, where a man is accused of shooting three random people on city streets last weekend, authorities are also cracking down on gun violence in high-crime neighborhoods through Labor Day .
“Let’s stop talking about our inability to respond to crime in the community. Let’s stop advertising to criminals that they’re going to get away with it,’ Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said, using an expletive during a city council meeting this week after Police Chief Chuck Lovell once again asked for more officers.
“I think we should stop using messaging at every turn, that the reason we can’t help our citizens with basic criminal justice issues is because we don’t have the staff,” said Wheeler. “We need to figure out better ways to deal with this crisis.”
Last weekend’s rampages – which included a heavily armed assailant who stormed a central Oregon supermarket, random shootings in the streets of Detroit and a Phoenix man who opened fire while wearing a bulletproof vest – were shocking and frightening, but not representative of the broader toll. violence is gripping American society, experts say.
Victims killed in mass shootings make up about 1% of all those killed in firearm homicides nationwide, despite headlines that instill fear in many Americans, said James Fox, a professor at the Northeastern University which created a database of mass murders dating back to 2006 with The Associated Press and USA Today.
Last weekend’s four shootings didn’t even meet the database’s definition of a massacre – four or more people, excluding the assailant, killed in 24 hours – but they were sobering nonetheless. fear due to the random nature of violence, he added.
“These don’t tend to make the news. They don’t tend to scare people off because people say, “Well, that’s not my family,” Fox said. “We have up to 20,000 firearm homicides a year, and most of them have one victim. Sometimes two, sometimes three, (but) rarely four or more.
The pandemic and the social unrest it caused also played a role. Eight million Americans became gun owners for the first time between 2019 and 2021, said Jeffrey Butts, director of the Center for Research and Evaluation at the City University of New York’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice. .
“We already had 400 million weapons in circulation. So when you increase that and include a lot of newbies in the population, you get crashes, you get rushed behavior, you get people reacting to little insults and clashes with their guns because they’re in their pocket now,” he said.
Meanwhile, Taylor’s friends and family are mourning her death in Portland.
The car enthusiast and beloved big brother who enjoyed barbecues and spending time with his family was “in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Russell said.
“He has a lot of friends and a lot of family who love him very much, and it’s a devastating loss.”
____
Associated Press reporter Walt Berry in Phoenix contributed to this report.
____
India launches new aircraft carrier as China concerns grow
The new 262-meter (860-foot) aircraft carrier, designed by the Indian Navy and built at Cochin Shipyard in southern India, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the commemoration by the country of 75 years of independence from British rule.
More than just an addition to the country’s naval capabilities, Modi underscored the importance for India of now being one of the few countries with an indigenous aircraft carrier program.
“It’s a historic day and a milestone achievement,” Modi said. “This is an example of the government’s desire to make India’s defense sector self-sufficient.”
The aircraft carrier is the largest warship to be built in the country, and can carry a crew of around 1,600 and operate a fleet of 30 aircraft, including fighter jets and helicopters, the agency said. Marine.
More than 75% of components for India’s new aircraft carrier are sourced locally, with half a dozen large industrial companies and more than 100 smaller companies supplying equipment and machinery, according to the Defense Ministry.
A six-year delay has caused a six-fold price overrun to 200 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) at present, according to defense experts.
The 47,400-ton warship will be fully operational by the end of 2023 after first undergoing landing trials with the Russian-made MiG-29K fighter jet.
India plans to equip the aircraft carrier with more than twenty new fighters, the Rafale-M from French Dassault and the F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet built by Boeing being currently under study.
Until then, it will rely on the Russian plane borrowed from the only other Indian carrier, said Rahul Bedi, a defense expert.
In recent years, China has expanded its presence in the Indian Ocean, Western Pacific and beyond.
In August, he sailed on a navy ship to a Chinese-built port in Sri Lanka despite New Delhi’s safety concerns over such a stopover off the Indian coast. Beijing called the vessel a research vessel, but it was widely believed to be a dual-purpose spy ship that India feared could be used to monitor the region.
In response to concerns over China’s growing assertiveness, the Indian Navy last year sent four warships to Southeast Asia, the South China Sea and the Indo-Pacific for exercises with members of the other “Quad” group of nations – the United States, Japan and Australia. , according to the Indian Ministry of Defence.
Modi said on Friday that security issues in the Indo-Pacific region and the Indian Ocean had been ignored for too long.
“But today, this area is a major defense priority for us. So we are working in all directions, from increasing the navy’s budget to increasing its capacity,” he said.
The vast maritime region has been strained due to China’s disputes with neighbors including Taiwan, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan and South Korea. There are competing claims to all or part of the strategically vital waterway which contains significant undersea deposits of oil and gas.
China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy, or PLAN, has been modernizing for more than a decade to become more of a “blue water” force – one capable of operating globally rather than be limited to staying closer to the Chinese mainland, for which carriers are essential.
The PLAN currently has some 355 ships, including submarines, according to the US Department of Defense, which estimates the force will increase to 420 ships by 2025 and 460 ships by 2030.
It had two aircraft carriers and launched its third in June which would be equipped with an electromagnetic system as the United States uses in its new aircraft carriers. The Indian carrier uses the traditional “ski jump” type system to launch its planes.
India’s fleet now includes two aircraft carriers, 10 destroyers, 12 frigates and 20 corvettes, according to its navy.
India’s former aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya was built in the Soviet Union in 1987. It served in the Soviet Navy as Admiral Gorshkov and then in the Russian Navy before being decommissioned in 1996. India bought it in 2004 for $2.35. billion.
