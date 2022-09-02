News
9 Types Of Pasta You Didn’t Know Existed Before
You may be familiar with spaghetti, linguine, and angel hair pasta, but have you ever tried the type of pasta called bucatini? Or maybe you’ve heard of or even had pappardelle before—but not all of these different types of pasta are as well-known as they should be. Today we’re going to explore 9 types of pasta that you likely never knew existed but now must try!
Types Of Pasta:
1) Macaroni
Macaroni is a staple in most Italian households. It’s also used as a go-to ingredient in mac and cheese, lasagna, and other pasta dishes. The word macaroni was derived from the Italian word maccheroni, which means lumps of flour or pieces of dough. These days, however, you won’t find many lumps or pieces of dough when ordering macaroni noodles at your favorite Italian restaurant.
2) Gnocchi – Types Of Pasta
Gnocchi, also spelled nocchi, is a variety of dumplings made from ground flour dough that is boiled and served in soups or with other sauces. Gnocchi is Italian-styled dumplings that originated in northern Italy. Generally composed of durum wheat semolina, eggs, and water the dough may be more coarse than some other forms of pasta such as spaghetti.
3) Orzo
Orzo is a type of pasta shaped like rice, which comes in various sizes. It’s often used as a side dish or added to soups, making it great for all occasions. Some people also eat it cold in salads.
4) Fusilli – Types Of Pasta
The one and only downside to fusilli is its close resemblance to rotini. Rotini is the last pasta on this list, so if you’re not sure whether you have fusilli or rotini, now you know. Fusilli comes in a variety of colors and is cylindrical like penne, but with many different twisty ridges around the outside that give it its name fusilli which means spindle in Italian.
5) Strozzapreti
Strozzapreti is a type of pasta made from an egg, flour, salt, and water dough. The dough is turned and pulled until it becomes thin like a noodle. The pasta sheet can then be dried and cut into strips to be served with sauce or sprinkled with cheese. It is believed that strozzapreti translates to priest choker because the pieces are so long they would choke a priest during the Last Supper.
6) Perciatelli – Types Of Pasta
Perciatelli pasta is a type of flat ribbon-shaped pasta. A cross between the rigatoni and the spaghetti. Perciatelli’s unique shape works well with sauces of all sorts and dishes. Made by rolling sheets of dough out into long. Thin strips before folding them into rings, perciatelli has a smoother texture than either the rigatoni or spaghetti. It does not have grooves from being extruded through a tube.
7) Cavatappi
Cavatappi is a large, twisted-shaped pasta that resembles twists of spaghetti. It is mostly used in soup or as a substitute for penne pasta. The name cavatappi derives from the Italian word meaning corkscrew, which is indicative of its shape.
8) Farfalle – Types Of Pasta
Farfalle is a type of bow-tie-shaped pasta that comes from the Italian word butterfly. It’s the perfect choice for a delicious dish like Fettuccine Alfredo, Fettuccine Carbonara, or even shrimp scampi! One neat thing about farfalle is that it can also be used as a vessel to hold things – think creamy sauces or delicious chunky tomato sauce with some crispy bacon bits mixed in.
9) Elbow Macaroni
Elbow macaroni is one of the most popular types of pasta because it cooks quickly and can be used in both sweet and savory dishes. This type of pasta gets its name from the shape of the noodle which looks similar to an elbow, with a smooth rounded surface on each end.
There are many different types of pasta, and chances are there is one you haven’t tried yet. As much as your favorite macaroni and cheese make it seem like there’s only one type of noodle on the shelf, pasta can be found in a multitude of shapes and sizes with lots of fun shapes for kids to explore too. What are some other kinds of pasta out there that you didn’t know about? Let us know in the comments!
Indiana cop shot in the head hangs on after life support system removed
RICHMOND, Indiana — An eastern Indiana police officer who was shot in the head during a traffic stop was taken off life support on Thursday, but she remained alive with stable vital signs, her department said.
Richmond Police Department officer Seara Burton, 28, has been receiving treatment at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio since being shot on August 10.
“At this time, Officer Burton remains alive and surrounded by his family,” the department said in a news release posted to Facebook Thursday afternoon.
The decision was made on Wednesday to remove Burton, a four-year Richmond Department veteran, from life support.
“Officer Seara Burton’s injuries have been deemed irrecoverable,” the police department said in a news release posted to Facebook on Wednesday. “Seara will live on and continue to be a hero with her selfless gift of organ donation.”
He did not specify which organs would be donated.
Prosecutors have filed three attempted murder charges against Phillip Matthew Lee, the man accused of shooting Burton.
Lee, 47, of Richmond, was held in jail on $1.5 million bail. He made a first court appearance during which he pleaded not guilty.
Lee’s moped was stopped by officers on August 10 and Burton was called to help with her police dog, which indicated the possible presence of narcotics.
As baserunning mistakes pile up, the Chicago Cubs must better balance aggressiveness and situational awareness
It did not take long for Chicago Cubs infielder Zach McKinstry to learn how his new team approaches baserunning.
The Cubs’ aggressive style has been a seasonlong strategy. Earlier in the year, manager David Ross acknowledged the Cubs needed to adopt that philosophy in an effort to generate more runs based on personnel.
McKinstry, acquired July 30 from the Los Angeles Dodgers, enjoys the Cubs wanting to look for spots to take an extra base. Cubs players also know to always run hard because third-base coach Willie Harris will often look to send them home.
“He’s definitely really aggressive on the basepaths,” McKinstry said Wednesday. “Obviously it wasn’t the same way where I was before. We kind of just went base to base, and if we took the extra base it was because they had a great idea on that guy’s arm or if he’s going side to side and not very good or whatever it is. We’re aggressive, and I like that.”
Recently, though, the Cubs’ baserunning aggression has resulted in too many outs. There is a fine line between smartly taking an extra base and not correctly reading the situation or individual strengths on the basepaths.
During the Cubs’ three-game series in Toronto, they notably made four outs on the bases.
Twice Franmil Reyes cost the Cubs an out in Monday’s 5-4 loss. In the fourth inning, he tried to go first-to-third on Nico Hoerner’s single, and Blue Jays right fielder Ramiel Tapia threw him out. Reyes again cost the Cubs in the 11th when he tried to take second on a bloop single to right field and was easily thrown out.
In the same game, Nick Madrigal tried to score from third on catcher Danny Jansen’s throw to first base on Ian Happ’s swinging strikeout. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s throw easily beat Madrigal home for an inning-ending double play.
“You have to be very smart about that,” Reyes said Wednesday. “Aggressive is always a good part of the baseball stuff, but you have to know when to use it. … I have to recognize who I am as a runner, like I cannot make it to every base.”
Ross stated the obvious about the 6-foot-5, 265-pound Reyes, who predominately is a designated hitter at this point in his career: He’s more of a base-to-base runner.
“There’s a professional level that we’re at now where trying to take a base without being a plus baserunner or plus speed probably is a little more risk than we can tolerate,” Ross said. “We’ve got to be responsibly aggressive would be the way I’d put it.”
During Wednesday’s 7-5 victory, McKinstry, situated at third base, was supposed to run on contact as the Blue Jays defense played in with one out in the third. But McKinstry failed to get a good jump and was thrown out at home by second baseman Whit Merrifield.
Whether it’s knowing the scouting report on an outfielder’s arm strength and accuracy or getting a good read on where the ball was hit, multiple factors play into a decision to try to take a base. Ross doesn’t want to take aggressiveness away from players, but he wants better execution and for guys to be smarter when attempting to go for another base in non-steal situations.
The mistakes on the basepaths have put the Cubs among the worst baserunning teams in the majors. They rank second in outs on base (53), including 18 at second and 14 at third. Their 18 outs made at home are second most. Those numbers do not include caught stealings, forceouts or pickoffs.
It hasn’t all been bad baserunning. The Cubs possess an above-average 44% Extra Bases Taken Percentage and notably have gone first-to-third base or home 85 times this year, third best in baseball. But their other baserunning gaffes have become too frequent.
The Cubs must clean up these miscues now while their games have no influence on postseason hopes. It’s an area they will need to address in the offseason and spring training to find the right balance of aggressiveness and situational reads.
“Some of the instinctual-awareness stuff is more game reps, and guys have to understand we’ve got to be responsible and gain context,” Ross said. “The old school don’t make the first or third out at third stuff. It’s just little details.
“Making outs on the bases, giving those away, how hard it is to score runs and running ourselves out of innings, there’s a tolerance for risk that (Monday) we definitely exceeded the manager’s tolerance.”
Bethenny Frankel slams Meghan Markle for being ‘judgmental’ and compares her to a Bravo housewife
-
Bethenny Frankel called Meghan Markle “pretentious” and “judgmental” on her podcast.
-
The former ROHNY star also said Markle is like a Bravo housewife who isn’t “relatable.”
-
Frankel last slammed the Duchess of Sussex in 2021 and said she was nearly “cancelled” for it.
Bethenny Frankel slammed Meghan Markle for being “judgmental” and “smug” in a new episode of her podcast, “Just B with Bethenny Frankel,” on Thursday.
In the episode titled ‘The Real Housewife of Buckingham Palace’, the Skinny Girl founder spoke at length about how she thinks the Duchess of Sussex, who recently launched her new podcast, ‘Archetypes’, is a character.” polarizing” and why some people may not like it.
“People don’t like Meghan Markle because I think she talks to other people. I think she’s judgmental,” Frankel, 51, said. “She’s up there, we’re here.”
Frankel, who left the “Real Housewives of New York” in 2019, also compared Markle to a Bravo housewife.
“She’s a lot like a housewife in that she can’t help but talk about the very thing she wants to be irrelevant. If she was on the show, the producers would say stop talking. talk about safety and the condition of Frogmore Cottage,” she said. said. “It’s not relatable. Most people don’t have security details, so while that may be a real concern for you, it’s just not something that’s going to play out for that audience.”
11 minutes into the podcast, Frankel doubled down on her comments and said Markle’s “posed” way of speaking is her “imitation” of Princess Diana. She referenced the second episode of Markle’s podcast, which featured her and Mariah Carey discussing the word “diva” and the negative connotations surrounding it.
“To be appalled by the word diva. Who are you related to?” said Frankel.
This isn’t the first time Frankel has shared his views on the Duchess of Sussex. In 2021, she tweeted “Cry me a river” in reference to Buckingham Palace’s investigation into allegations of Markle’s bullying of staff members, for which Frankel later apologized.
In June, The Sunday Times reported that Buckingham Palace would not publish the outcome of the bullying investigation in order to protect the privacy of those involved and limit tension between the Sussexes and the palace. When the allegations first surfaced in March 2021, Markle’s reps denied them and said it was “a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful information.”
In the new episode of her podcast, Frankel said she was almost “cancelled” for her tweet about the bullying allegations and claimed that at the time, an unnamed celebrity who apparently had a relationship with Markle and Prince Harry had asked her to remove it.
“I had a high profile celebrity, a very wealthy person, who called me when I commented on Meghan Markle before the Oprah interview and said, ‘Can you please rate what you said, they can barely stand in Frogmore Cottage and they can’t keep themselves safe,’ she said.
Harry and Markle waived their right to state-funded police protection when they stepped down from royal duties in April 2020. In September 2021, the prince appealed a judicial review of a government decision which prohibited him from personally paying for police protection while in the UK.
A statement from the couple’s representatives Shared by Omid Scobie in June, said the Sussexes were privately funding a security team for their family.
Reps for Frankel and Markle did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
Chris Perkins: Dolphins building camaraderie via new locker-room set-up, team outing. But will it translate to victories?
Mike McDaniel is a big believer in team chemistry, camaraderie, relationship-building, all that kind of intangible, abstract stuff. McDaniel, the 39-year-old Miami Dolphins rookie head coach, strongly believes those things help win games. That belief is the reason the Dolphins had a team outing Thursday night, and it’s the reason Miami’s locker room has a nontraditional setup this season.
All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard likes the idea of the new position-less locker room.
“This is my seventh year,” he said. “I’ve never seen the team camaraderie tight like how it’s supposed to be because we’re all separated. DBs [defensive backs] go out and do their thing, D-line [defensive line] will go out, quarterbacks do their thing, and it’s different stuff like that.”
I’ve never been a big believer in team chemistry winning games. I think it’s overrated, overstated, and overhyped. Talent and coaching win games, in that order, followed by health and luck, and that’s about the extent of it. Everything else is voodoo. It’s fake.
At this time of year every team is close, a lot closer than they were the previous year when they had cliques. Wash. Rinse. Repeat. You’ll hear the same thing at this time next year.
You live in fantasyland if you think the team chemistry helped the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl last year, or helped Tampa Bay the year before, or helped Green Bay in the first Super Bowl.
But McDaniel and the Miami players believe strongly in team chemistry helping on the field.
“It’s very important that you get in a locker room where you get to sit next to a brother you’re going to be battling with out there,” veteran running back Raheem Mostert said.
McDaniel believes in team chemistry so strongly that one of the first things he did after being named the Dolphins’ head coach was change up the locker room.
“It was kind of the first action that I could take to facilitate a better team camaraderie…because you spend a lot of time there,” he said.
Now, for example, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is flanked on his right by safety Brandon Jones and on his left by wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill has tight end Mike Gesicki as a neighbor on his right and an empty locker to his left, a privilege sometimes afforded star players. Asked whether he’d talked much to Gesicki previously, Hill replied, “I talk to everybody.”
Howard is on a four-person row with a wall to his left and then rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson to his right, then right tackle Austin Jackson, and…
“Then I got [expletive] Christian’s crazy ass down there on the end,” Howard said with a hearty laugh, referring to lively defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.
It’s all part of how McDaniel thinks a team should operate on and off the field. The locker room is Exhibit A.
“You should be sitting next to someone you’re not sitting by all day,” he said.
This isn’t the first time the Dolphins have shaken up the locker-room seating.
Old-time Dolphins fans might recall the 2010 season, the year someone thought it was a good bonding idea to have wide receiver Brandon Marshall seated next to quarterback Chad Henne in the locker room. You can imagine how that went.
But McDaniel said the locker-room setup has “paid dividends,” and players agree.
“Also with the event we’re having tonight [Thursday], with the team coming together, that’s a great thing,” Howard said. “It’s like a little meet-and-greet, and we talk and hang out.”
Linebacker Sam Eguavoen recalls the team going to Top Golf, the golfing and gaming facility, as a surprise outing in 2019 and 2020. Coaches canceled a scheduled walkthrough practice and the team went to Top Golf instead, a pleasant surprise to the players.
Thursday’s outing is different, Eguavoen said. It’s scheduled, and it’s outdoors.
“This time we’re actually going somewhere outside, with our own transportation,” he said. “Everybody’s Ubering up. It’s not like we’re all going out to like a club or anything, but it’s like we’re all meeting up outside of work.
“I’m going to look at Mike [McDaniel] like he’s a guy at a bar. It’s just a time for all of us to just let loose, we’re out of the building, be yourself, get to know one another better.”
We’ll likely never know whether the camaraderie and team-building McDaniel is implementing makes a difference. In general, if a team makes the playoffs, it’ll say camaraderie and bonding were factors, and if they don’t make the playoffs the failed team-building exercises are never mentioned.
The key at this point, however, is players like what McDaniel is doing for them with Thursday’s team outing and the rearranged locker room. And they think it’ll help on the field.
“You pull for that guy hard,” Mostert said of your locker-room neighbor. “You want the best for him, you want the best for his family, and everything he stands by. I’m just trying to do my duty making sure that happens as best as I can.”
Nigerian digital bank Kuda is the latest African startup to lay off employees – TechCrunch
Kuda, the challenger bank based in Nigeria and the UK, has joined the ranks of tech companies in Africa that are downsizing.
News of the layoffs, which was first leaked to TechCrunch by sources, was confirmed by Kuda via email, saying it had laid off less than 5% of its 450 employees, or about 23 people.
The company’s numbers are small compared to other layoffs that have taken place across the African tech ecosystem in recent months, particularly among startups that have raised huge amounts of venture capital over the past few months. past two years; for example, Swvl laid off 400 people; Wave, about 300; 54 gene, 95; and Vezeeta, 50. However, the event is a testament to the varied endeavors startups are making – including soon-to-be-horns and unicorns. That’s not entirely a surprise, in Kuda’s case, even though the company launched a wave of designer hires in July. When Kuda held a town hall meeting last month, cutting seemingly redundant roles and laying off underperforming staff to cut costs and expand the runway were topics of conversation in light of current macroeconomic trends, sources said.
Meanwhile, it was only last August that the digital bank, which offers zero or minimal fees on cards, account maintenance and transfers and is one of Africa’s next unicorns, lifted $55 million – money it planned to use not only to double down on new services for Nigeria, but also to prepare for its launch in other countries on the continent like Ghana and Uganda – in a Series B round that valued it at $500 million.
The company, which has raised more than $90 million in total from investors including Valar Ventures and Target Global, is also planning expansion outside of Africa to Pakistan. He recently hired Pavel Khristolubov, a former Tinkoff executive, as chief operating officer and Elena Lavezzi, a former Revolut executive in Europe, as chief strategy officer to oversee efforts in this regard and also grow its customer base of more than 4 million.
As Kuda positions itself for pan-African and international expansion in an uncertain venture capital environment, it describes its recent downsizing as part of strategic steps for sustainable growth. “Kuda is currently making strategic changes to better serve its customers and continue to make financial services more accessible, affordable and rewarding for every African,” the four-year-old company said, citing the reasons for the layoffs.
Kuda said in the email that the relevant staff reductions were made in various departments of the company. By source, this includes growth, marketing and product departments.
How to Build an Anti-Racism Housing Bubble
When the housing bubble of the first decade of the 21st century burst, there was a broad consensus that one of the culprits was mortgages that required little or no money.
Bad ideas, of course, never really die. They just disappear for a while, waiting in the shadows to emerge again, like JRR Tolkien’s mysterious necromancer. the Lord of the Rings trilogy that turns out after centuries to be none other than Sauron.
The dark lord of no-down payment mortgages emerged this week in the form of a new Bank of America home loan program that will not only offer buyers in predominantly black and Hispanic neighborhoods in select cities no-down payment mortgages, it will be in makes them offer a grant of $10,000 to $15,000 of home equity. There will be no closing costs, no mortgage insurance required and no minimum credit score.
Many Americans assumed that was definitely a thing of the past. After the calamity of the 2008 housing bubble and the financial crisis, Congress and banking regulators sought to rein in exotic mortgages and force banks to retain mortgage risk with low down payments.
In fact, low down payment mortgages never really went away. The Federal Housing Administration continued programs that allowed low, no down payment mortgages. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have launched new programs to allow shoppers to put as little as three percent down. According to a 2019 study prepared for the Center for Household Financial Stability at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, the post-financial crisis share of conventional 30-year purchase loans requiring a reduction of 10% or less increased from 5 % in 2010 to 35%. percent.
Over the years, the consensus view on low and no down payment mortgages has become more nuanced. A 2017 study by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, for example, found that lower installments are indeed associated with higher delinquency and default rates. But he also found that compensating trade-offs, such as requiring higher credit scores and lower debt-to-income ratios, can offset this increased risk.
Lenders and so-called housing advocates have forged an alliance to push for rules that allow them to lend to buyers without requiring a down payment. Now they have an ally in the White House. The Biden administration has pushed for more flexible lending practices that it says will close the racial homeownership gap. Earlier this year, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which controls Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, recommended down payment assistance, lower mortgage insurance premiums and a credit reporting system that counts payment history. rent for first time buyers. He also urged banks to use “special purpose credit schemes”.
Don’t bother reading the official inter-agency description of a “special purpose credit program.” It’s an indecipherable salad of words. But we have a better idea of what that means now that the Bank of America program has been announced.
The Bank of America program doubles risk by combining zero down payment with exotic, untested risk measures that replace credit ratings. Instead of having a history of paying debts, borrowers will be qualified by their history of paying utility bills, car payments, and rent payments. These have not been proven as measures of willingness and ability to avoid mortgage default, even in good times. They certainly haven’t been tested in a downturn.
The program aims to create home equity with a grant, but buyers still won’t have skin-in-the-game. Studies of mortgages given to buyers whose equity comes from outside show that they tend to default less often when the money comes from friends and family. It’s easy to understand. Borrowers don’t want to waste their loved ones’ hard-earned money. When the money comes from an outside source – a non-profit organization or a government – it has little or no risk reduction effect. It may be considered equity on paper, but psychologically it doesn’t work as equity.
This is a particularly bad time to launch this program. Even in a benign credit environment, home values would be very likely to fall over the next few years after the massive appreciation in home prices in recent years. Of course, this is not a benign credit environment. The Fed raises interest rates to restrictive levels. The housing market has already fallen into recession, according to builders and real estate agents. Sales, housing starts and construction spending are down, and prices should follow. The Fed is most likely going to have to raise unemployment over the next year and possibly beyond to contain inflation, making it likely that some of the people who are borrowing now, when unemployment is extremely low, will find themselves unemployed in the not-too-distant future.
When house prices fall, borrowers with no down payment quickly find that they are under water on their mortgages. Therefore, they cannot sell their house to pay off the mortgage. This leads to default and foreclosure, and losses for the bank, which must sell the house for less than it was owed on the mortgage. Also, borrowers who have no down payment on their home and find it is worth less than they owe will find it attractive to “just walk away” from their home.
So why launch it now? Not only are home sales down, but so are mortgage applications. Banks are desperate to increase mortgage lending and need to find new categories of borrowers. People without money for down payments haven’t bought as many homes lately, so there’s likely pent-up demand. Bank of America, you may recall, ended up buying toxic mortgage lender Countrywide – whose founder and chief executive Angelo Mozilo once described requiring down payments as “nonsense” – in January 2008. Countrywide’s spirit has apparently been hiding there all these years, like the Necromancer of Middle-earth.
“Homeownership strengthens our communities and can help individuals and families build wealth over time,” said AJ Barkley, head of neighborhood and community lending for Bank of America. “Our affordable community loan solution will help make the dream of sustainable homeownership accessible to more Black and Hispanic families, and it’s part of our broader commitment to the communities we serve.”
Does that ring a bell? Here is what George W. Bush said in Atlanta, George, in 2002: “Too many American families, too many minorities do not own homes. There is a home ownership gap in America. The difference between Anglo-American and African-American and Hispanic ownership is too great. And we have to focus attention on this nation to solve this problem.
“The only way to have a better society,” Mozillo said in 2004, “is to make sure those who don’t have a home have the opportunity to have one.”
But buying a home with no down payment is only like home ownership. Financial analyst Josh Rosner was right when he said, “A home with no equity is just a rental with debt.
