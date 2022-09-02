9 Types Of Pasta You Didn’t Know Existed Before

When the housing bubble of the first decade of the 21st century burst, there was a broad consensus that one of the culprits was mortgages that required little or no money.

Bad ideas, of course, never really die. They just disappear for a while, waiting in the shadows to emerge again, like JRR Tolkien’s mysterious necromancer. the Lord of the Rings trilogy that turns out after centuries to be none other than Sauron.

The dark lord of no-down payment mortgages emerged this week in the form of a new Bank of America home loan program that will not only offer buyers in predominantly black and Hispanic neighborhoods in select cities no-down payment mortgages, it will be in makes them offer a grant of $10,000 to $15,000 of home equity. There will be no closing costs, no mortgage insurance required and no minimum credit score.

Many Americans assumed that was definitely a thing of the past. After the calamity of the 2008 housing bubble and the financial crisis, Congress and banking regulators sought to rein in exotic mortgages and force banks to retain mortgage risk with low down payments.

In fact, low down payment mortgages never really went away. The Federal Housing Administration continued programs that allowed low, no down payment mortgages. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have launched new programs to allow shoppers to put as little as three percent down. According to a 2019 study prepared for the Center for Household Financial Stability at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, the post-financial crisis share of conventional 30-year purchase loans requiring a reduction of 10% or less increased from 5 % in 2010 to 35%. percent.

Over the years, the consensus view on low and no down payment mortgages has become more nuanced. A 2017 study by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, for example, found that lower installments are indeed associated with higher delinquency and default rates. But he also found that compensating trade-offs, such as requiring higher credit scores and lower debt-to-income ratios, can offset this increased risk.

Lenders and so-called housing advocates have forged an alliance to push for rules that allow them to lend to buyers without requiring a down payment. Now they have an ally in the White House. The Biden administration has pushed for more flexible lending practices that it says will close the racial homeownership gap. Earlier this year, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which controls Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, recommended down payment assistance, lower mortgage insurance premiums and a credit reporting system that counts payment history. rent for first time buyers. He also urged banks to use “special purpose credit schemes”.

Don’t bother reading the official inter-agency description of a “special purpose credit program.” It’s an indecipherable salad of words. But we have a better idea of ​​what that means now that the Bank of America program has been announced.

The Bank of America program doubles risk by combining zero down payment with exotic, untested risk measures that replace credit ratings. Instead of having a history of paying debts, borrowers will be qualified by their history of paying utility bills, car payments, and rent payments. These have not been proven as measures of willingness and ability to avoid mortgage default, even in good times. They certainly haven’t been tested in a downturn.

The program aims to create home equity with a grant, but buyers still won’t have skin-in-the-game. Studies of mortgages given to buyers whose equity comes from outside show that they tend to default less often when the money comes from friends and family. It’s easy to understand. Borrowers don’t want to waste their loved ones’ hard-earned money. When the money comes from an outside source – a non-profit organization or a government – ​​it has little or no risk reduction effect. It may be considered equity on paper, but psychologically it doesn’t work as equity.

This is a particularly bad time to launch this program. Even in a benign credit environment, home values ​​would be very likely to fall over the next few years after the massive appreciation in home prices in recent years. Of course, this is not a benign credit environment. The Fed raises interest rates to restrictive levels. The housing market has already fallen into recession, according to builders and real estate agents. Sales, housing starts and construction spending are down, and prices should follow. The Fed is most likely going to have to raise unemployment over the next year and possibly beyond to contain inflation, making it likely that some of the people who are borrowing now, when unemployment is extremely low, will find themselves unemployed in the not-too-distant future.

When house prices fall, borrowers with no down payment quickly find that they are under water on their mortgages. Therefore, they cannot sell their house to pay off the mortgage. This leads to default and foreclosure, and losses for the bank, which must sell the house for less than it was owed on the mortgage. Also, borrowers who have no down payment on their home and find it is worth less than they owe will find it attractive to “just walk away” from their home.

So why launch it now? Not only are home sales down, but so are mortgage applications. Banks are desperate to increase mortgage lending and need to find new categories of borrowers. People without money for down payments haven’t bought as many homes lately, so there’s likely pent-up demand. Bank of America, you may recall, ended up buying toxic mortgage lender Countrywide – whose founder and chief executive Angelo Mozilo once described requiring down payments as “nonsense” – in January 2008. Countrywide’s spirit has apparently been hiding there all these years, like the Necromancer of Middle-earth.

“Homeownership strengthens our communities and can help individuals and families build wealth over time,” said AJ Barkley, head of neighborhood and community lending for Bank of America. “Our affordable community loan solution will help make the dream of sustainable homeownership accessible to more Black and Hispanic families, and it’s part of our broader commitment to the communities we serve.”

Does that ring a bell? Here is what George W. Bush said in Atlanta, George, in 2002: “Too many American families, too many minorities do not own homes. There is a home ownership gap in America. The difference between Anglo-American and African-American and Hispanic ownership is too great. And we have to focus attention on this nation to solve this problem.

“The only way to have a better society,” Mozillo said in 2004, “is to make sure those who don’t have a home have the opportunity to have one.”

But buying a home with no down payment is only like home ownership. Financial analyst Josh Rosner was right when he said, “A home with no equity is just a rental with debt.