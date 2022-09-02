A wave of bull rider deaths focuses on Spanish festivals

A man pointed a handgun at the head of the Argentine vice-president, without any shots going off, before being arrested by the police. His act was unanimously condemned by the political class.

A man was arrested on the evening of September 1 in Buenos Aires after pointing a loaded gun at Vice President Cristina Kirchner as she was returning home. According to images from several televisions, the man aimed the Argentinian vice-president in the head when she met sympathizers who had come to wait for her at the bottom of her house, in the Recoleta district, without any shots being fired. don’t go.

We can see in the videos taken on the spot a hand brandishing a pistol a few centimeters from Cristina Kirchner, but the weapon could have jammed, allowing her to get away unscathed. Police officers then seized the suspect, led him into a police car in an adjoining street, immediately surrounded by a thick cordon of police officers.

According to several Argentine media, the suspect is a 30-year-old Brazilian, unconfirmed information from official sources. According to the Argentinian daily Clarinhis weapon was well loaded, and the man would have already been prosecuted for carrying a prohibited weapon.

Unanimous condemnation of the Argentine political class and the left-wing presidents of neighboring countries

The incident was condemned by the entire government camp, as well as by the opposition coalition. The Argentine Head of State, Alberto Fernandez, denounced a fact “of enormous gravity, the most serious to have occurred since [le] country regained democracy” in 1983, and declared a national holiday on September 2, “so that in peace and harmony the Argentine people can express themselves in defense of life, of democracy, and in solidarity with our vice-president.

Right-wing opposition leader and Cristina Kirchner’s successor to the presidency, Mauricio Macri, in power from 2015 to 2019, expressed his “absolute condemnation of the attack suffered by Cristina Kirchner, which fortunately had no consequences for the vice-president.

Abroad, several Latin American leaders, on the left in the first place, reacted in the evening. “The assassination attempt against Vice-President Cristina Kirchner deserves the rejection and condemnation of the whole continent,” said tweeted Chilean President Gabriel Boric. “All my solidarity with comrade Cristina Kirchner, victim of a fascist criminal who does not know how to respect differences and diversity,” declared the former president and presidential candidate of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. In France, Jean-Luc Mélenchon also condemned an “attempted murder” and supported Cristina Kirchner, whom “far-right judges condemn without the right to a defense”. “Justice settling political scores is barbarism,” launched the leader of rebellious France, referring to the current legal troubles of the vice-president.

For ten days, hundreds of activists have gathered every evening in front of Cristina Kirchner’s home to show their support for the former head of state, in power from 2007 to 2015, currently on trial for fraud and corruption. On August 22, the prosecution demanded a 12-year prison sentence and life ineligibility against her, the former leader being implicated in the context of the awarding of public contracts in her stronghold of Santa Cruz during her two presidential terms.

Aged 69, Cristina Kirchner remains seven years after her departure from the presidency an influential figure in Argentine politics, one year before the presidential election for which she has not made her intentions known. A verdict in her trial is not expected until late 2022. Even if convicted, she enjoys parliamentary immunity as President of the Senate and may not go to jail or even run in the general elections of October 2023.