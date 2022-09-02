News
Adele reveals painful back injury after her son’s prank went wrong
Take it easy, she’s hurt.
Adele revealed in an interview with Elle Magazine that she slipped a disc behind her back in January 2021 after her then 8-year-old son Angelo jumped up to scare her.
The prank left the 34-year-old British singer-songwriter with a slipped L6 disc, located near the tailbone.
Her 9-year-old son allegedly tried to prank the 15-time Grammy winner as she came out of the bathroom when the injury occurred.
This isn’t the first time the “Easy on Me” singer has had back problems. Adele reportedly has back pain “since she was a teenager”, the fashion magazine explained.
Additionally, the “Set Fire to the Rain” hitmaker recently announced new dates — beginning in September — for his Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace.
“Words cannot explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I was truly heartbroken to have to cancel them,” the star wrote on Instagram.
“But after what feels like forever figuring out the logistics of the show I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever!”
Performances of ‘Weekends with Adele’ have been postponed after COVID-19 delays pushed the shows back from their original start date in January.
The singer did not share if the back injury will or has impacted upcoming Vegas shows which will run through March 25, 2023.
Representatives for Adele did not immediately respond for comment.
New York Post
News
Pipeline operator data suggests Nord Stream flows will return on Saturday as planned
It will be a bit of a relief but who knows how long the next “maintenance” period will last. Gazprom had said that the only functioning turbine in the pipeline had to undergo technical maintenance about every 42 days, so the next one will be in mid-October.
As a security measure, Germany said it would not rely on Nord Stream flows at all for this winter. But with a capacity already reduced to 20%, it’s fair play.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Daily horoscope for September 2, 2022
Lunar Alert: Avoid major purchases or decisions from 1:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. EDT today (10:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. PDT). After that, the Moon moves from Scorpio to Sagittarius.
Happy Birthday Friday, September 2, 2022:
You are charismatic, friendly and very endearing. You are also intelligent, down to earth and unassuming. You are a nurturer, as well as an excellent negotiator. This is a winning year for you! Your past efforts will be rewarded with promotions, awards, accolades and recognition of your talents. Cheer!
RAM
(March 21-April 19)
★★★
A conversation with a partner or a close friend will be optimistic today. However, this person might be trying to convince you of something or promise you something. If so, you’ll be wise to take things with a grain of salt. (They might be overly optimistic about what they’re suggesting.) Tonight: Don’t make any promises.
BULL
(April 20-May 20)
★★★★
It’s a strong and successful day at work for you. However, because you are enthusiastic and excited about something, you might overlook details. Therefore, be smart and check everything. Remember: what big print gives, small print takes away. Tonight: Do what you can.
GEMINI
(May 21-June 20)
★★★★
Your social projects are exciting today. Enjoy fun activities with the kids, as well as anything involving arts, musical performances, movies, theater, or other fun entertainment. Take note: when you’re looking for fun and good times, you might be tempted to overdo it. Think about the ramifications of your choices. Tonight: Enthusiasm!
CANCER
(June 21-July 22)
★★★
Family conversations will go well today because people are upbeat and friendly. However, there is a tendency to entertain big, radical ideas that might not be feasible or affordable. (Usually you don’t fall for the trap because you’re practical.) Tonight: Get organized.
LEO
(July 23-August 22)
★★★★
It’s a hectic and optimistic day! Enjoy talking to siblings, parents and neighbors. You will also enjoy studying, writing and learning new things. It’s a good day to sign contracts; however, don’t overlook the details. Today it’s easy to assume that everything is fine, which means you might forget something important. Tonight: Family Conversations.
VIRGIN
(August 23-September 22)
★★★
Today you could have exciting and lucrative ideas. Indeed, you quickly see the big picture, as well as the major trends for the future. Nevertheless, make sure that the details of your plans will be met. Don’t ignore things that don’t fit. Tonight: You have hope.
BALANCE
(Sep 23-Oct 22)
★★★★
Today, Mercury is in your opposite sign to Jupiter, which gives you good feelings and promotes an optimistic outlook on life. You will be enthusiastic about making plans, attending conferences and having discussions with others. Tonight: Be reasonable.
SCORPIO
(23 Oct-21 Nov)
★★★★
It’s a wellness day! You enjoy the company of others – friends and interactions with groups. Relationships with bosses, parents and authority figures are pleasant. You might have a crush on your boss. You are also happy with your colleagues, and they are happy with you. Tonight: Contentment.
SAGITTARIUS
(22 Nov-21 Dec)
★★★
You could be involved in discussions with young people today. If so, it will be an optimistic experience that will boost your enthusiasm. In turn, this could make you entertain ambitious and optimistic goals. Wait a day or two to see if those goals still seem achievable. Think things through. Tonight: animated meetings.
CAPRICORN
(22 Dec-19 Jan)
★★★
Despite your feelings of confidence and optimism, be careful when volunteering for anything today. Likewise, think twice before agreeing to anything, because it’s easy to be overly optimistic and see things as easier or better than they really are. Tonight: Stay realistic.
AQUARIUS
(20 Jan-18 Feb)
★★★★
It’s a fabulous day to study, learn, travel and do everything to push the limits of your horizon. You look forward to tackling big concepts and discussing philosophy, history, religion, and exciting ideas. You might also convince others to see your point of view. Tonight: Explore!
PISCES
(February 19-March 20)
★★★
When it comes to financial matters today, be careful because you might overestimate something. Or if you are considering an investment, something might look better than it is. Double-check questions about how to divide or share an inheritance or anything else. Stay informed. Tonight: Be conservative.
BORN TODAY
Actor Keanu Reeves (1964), actress Salma Hayek (1966), actress Merritt Patterson (1990)
denverpost
News
6 killed, 7 injured as car runs over pilgrims in Gujarat
Aravalli:
Six people have been killed and seven others injured after a car overturned pilgrims on Friday morning in Malpur area of Aravalli district in Gujarat. The victims were heading towards the Ambaji temple in nearby Banaskantha district when the crash happened, police said.
The driver of the car lost control of his vehicle which led to the crash near Malpur, according to initial reports. The victims were rushed to Modasa Hospital in an ambulance.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for each of those who died and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
The Chief Minister has instructed the Aravalli District Collector to ensure that necessary medical care is provided to the injured.
ndtv
News
Chelsea, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest smash records as Premier League clubs complete historic £1.9bn transfer window spending more than Bundesliga, La Liga and Serie A combined
Deadline day marked the end of the biggest transfer window in Premier League history.
A number of records have fallen as top English clubs spent a total of £1.9billion over the summer, more than the Bundesliga, La Liga and Serie A combined.
In fact, Premier League clubs have broken the record for the most money spent in a season in a single window.
The previous record was £1.86bn from the 2017/18 campaign, which featured a £1.4bn spending spree during the summer window.
Meanwhile, spending is up 67% from last summer’s total of £1.1billion.
Chelsea have reached late deals for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Denis Zakaria, capping the biggest outlay by any club in a single window in Premier League history.
Following the takeover by US billionaire Todd Boehly, the Blues spent a total of £255.3million on Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Carney Chukwuemeka, Gabriel Slonina and Aubameyang, while Zakaria arrived on loan from Juventus.
Manchester United sealed the most expensive deadline signing in history with an £85m deal to land Antony from Ajax.
The Red Devils were the Premier League’s second biggest spenders, breaking their own previous record in a single window by spending £202m over the summer.
Meanwhile, there was also a slice of history for Nottingham Forest.
The newly promoted side made their 20th and 21st signings of the summer on Thursday, breaking the record for the most players bought in a single window.
Tim Bridge, Senior Partner in Deloitte’s Sports Business Group, said: “The record level of spending during this transfer window is a clear indication of the confidence of Premier League clubs as fans return to stadiums and a new broadcast cycle begins.
“It has now become an integral part of the Premier League that clubs are willing to pay significant sums to maximize their performance.
“This season the desire to acquire playing talent has reached new heights as the pressure on clubs to stay in the competition is greater than ever.”
Sports
News
Campbell Soup profits slide as costs rise and shoppers rethink spending
Campbell’s Soup profits fell in the last quarter as sales volumes declined even as higher prices boosted the company’s revenue.
The soup and snack maker on Thursday reported earnings of $96 million, or 32 cents per share, for its latest quarter, compared with $288 million, or 95 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.
wsj
News
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 3 years for electoral fraud
mini
Suu Kyi had previously been sentenced to 17 years in prison for illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, violating coronavirus restrictions, sedition and five counts of bribery.
A Myanmar court on Friday sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to three years in prison with hard labor after convicting her of electoral fraud, adding an additional jail term to the 17 years she is already serving for others offenses prosecuted by the military government.
The latest verdict also has potentially significant political consequences for Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party by backing the government’s explicit threats to dissolve it ahead of a new election the military has promised for 2023.
Suu Kyi’s party won the 2020 general election in a landslide victory, but the military seized power the following February and barred her from serving a second five-year term.
The military says it acted because of alleged widespread polling fraud, although independent election monitors found no major irregularities. Some critics of Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who led the takeover and is now Myanmar’s top leader, believe he acted because the vote thwarted his own political ambitions.
The seizure by the military sparked widespread peaceful protests that were put down with lethal force, sparking armed resistance that some UN experts are now calling a civil war.
Suu Kyi had previously been sentenced to 17 years in prison for illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, violating coronavirus restrictions, sedition and five counts of bribery. Many prominent members of his party and government have also been imprisoned, while others are in hiding or have fled abroad.
Suu Kyi’s supporters and independent analysts say all the charges against her are politically motivated and an attempt to discredit her and legitimize the military’s takeover while preventing her from returning to politics.
Friday’s ruling by the special prison court in the capital, Naypyitaw, was handed down by a judicial official who insisted on anonymity for fear of punishment by authorities, who have restricted the release of information on the Suu Kyi trials. He said all of the defendants appeared to be in good health.
He said ousted president Win Myint and former minister in the president’s office Min Thu, both co-defendants in the election fraud case, were each sentenced to three years in prison.
All three were sentenced to terms of imprisonment with hard labor, a separate category of punishment from hard labor that may involve light workshop activities. Lawyers will file appeals in the coming days, he added.
The election fraud charge against Suu Kyi was filed in November by the Election Commission, whose members were replaced by military personnel after taking power.
She accused Suu Kyi and her colleagues of violating the provisions of the constitution by allegedly influencing the former commission.
The army-appointed commission accused them of being “involved in electoral processes, voter fraud and lawless actions” related to the election.
The commission said it found more than 11 million irregularities in voter lists that could have allowed voters to vote multiple times or commit other fraud.
Thein Soe, the new head of the election commission, said his agency would consider disbanding Suu Kyi’s party, accusing her of working illegally with the government to give herself an advantage at the polls.
State media reported after a meeting two months ago of the ruling National Defense and Security Council that 2,417 officials had been prosecuted for failing to oversee election processes and that steps were underway to prosecute those responsible. voters who voted more than once.
The election commission also warned that Suu Kyi’s party would be dissolved if it did not submit its financial accounts and expenditures for inspection. The commission said it was examining political parties to see if they maintained and used funds in accordance with the law.
Commission member Khin Maung Oo said Suu Kyi’s party review would be delayed because some of her officers had been arrested and others had gone into hiding. Party officials who escaped arrest said last year they did not recognize the army-appointed commission and that its statements were illegal.
In separate proceedings, Suu Kyi is on trial for violating the Official Secrets Act, which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years, and seven counts of bribery, each carrying a maximum sentence of 15 year.
Although there was little support for the army’s takeover and skepticism about its claims, they were not the only ones to criticize the election, even before the vote took place.
The fundamental problem with Myanmar’s democracy is that the country’s 2008 constitution, drafted under a previous military-led government, reserves 25% of parliamentary seats for unelected military officials and grants military control of key government ministries. .
Independent rights groups had criticized the disenfranchisement of the Rohingya Muslim ethnic minority and the cancellation of voting in some areas under Suu Kyi’s first government.
The electoral commission had cited the dangers of fighting between government forces and ethnic minority guerrillas, but critics suggested some areas were selected for cancellation because they were certain to elect lawmakers from parties not allied to Suu Kyi. .
A lack of transparency has raised questions about the impartiality of the commission, which was appointed by Suu Kyi’s government.
Human rights groups and other observers were also concerned about his government’s continued crackdown on the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, including the arbitrary arrest and detention of actors and of civil society activists.
(Edited by : Sangam Sing)
cnbctv18-forexlive
