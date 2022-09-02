Adonis Medina and Devin Marrero called as rosters expand – The Denver Post

Buck Showalter and most of the Mets players struggled to get to the stadium on Thursday. With a first pitch at 4:10 p.m., plus the US Open happening right next door, traffic was a nightmare.

“I had to stop and do a conference call because I wasn’t going to make it,” Showalter said. “Trying to have the telephone and the GPS, it’s quite comical. I learned to step back and laugh at myself. Like really?”

The manager offered an idea of ​​how the Mets could avoid this problem in the future.

“We should do like the San Antonio Spurs,” he said, referring to the infamous road trip the Spurs take every year as a rodeo invades their arena. “I bet the Rodeo is bigger there than the US Open here. They’re leaving town for two weeks. Very underrated sports town, they could handle a lot there. Does anyone care?

It was only then that Showalter started talking about baseball-related topics. The Mets have a few new faces in the clubhouse as rosters expand to 28 players for the month of September. However, two of the players they called up have already played for the Mets this season. Infielder Deven Marrero and relief pitcher Adonis Medina came out from Triple-A on Thursday. Marrero played three games in mid-August while Medina made 13 relief appearances throughout the year.

Mark Vientos, the Triple-A third baseman who both snatches ball coverage and is a consensus top-10 prospect in the Mets system, did not get the call. Showalter gave a brief explanation of why they went with Marrero rather than Vientos, who he acknowledged earlier in the week was a “candidate” to join them in September.

“[Marrero] has the infield versatility we need until [Luis] Guillorme returns. [Eduardo] Escobar can play shortstop but it was like with [Brett] Baty down and with Guillorme down, we needed that depth in the infield.

“He was impressive here. He is a baseball player, trustworthy, who knows the different positions well.

Terrance Gore is also on the active roster now, although that technically happened on Wednesday as the team was set to fill Baty’s spot on the roster. Showalter joked that the reason for calling Gore – a notorious speedster – didn’t need much explaining.

“You didn’t need an answer about Terrance Gore, did you?” This one was too obvious. He can really run.

Gore has two World Series rings, one with the 2015 Royals and one with the 2021 Braves, although he has not played in either World Series. His role is perhaps more defined than that of any player in the league: pinch run and try to steal a base, score a run, or both.

“When you have that skill that you know puts you in the big leagues every year, you have to understand that he hones it, which he does,” Showalter explained. “He has a program. He knows that if he keeps that foot speed at an elite level, he’ll be in the big leagues every September for someone. Very good concert, man.

Gore has appeared in a game in seven different MLB seasons, but has only recorded 77 plate appearances. He has yet to hit a home run and has made exactly one run in his career. Showalter insisted he could do more than just blaze around base paths, though.

“It’s not Herb Washington,” Showalter said. Washington was a track star in the 1970s that Oakland Athletics owner Charlie Finley signed to be a designated pinch runner. Washington recorded no official at-bats, but stole 31 bases and won the 1974 championship with the A’s.

“This guy can play left field, he can hit a little. He can do other things.

YOUNG PEOPLE GETTING MEDICAL TREATMENT

Brett Baty’s torn UCL thumb required surgery, which happened on Thursday.

“It went well,” Showalter shared. “Doctors, do they come out and say, ‘It didn’t go well. I had a rough morning, it wasn’t very good. I wasn’t in it’? I’ve never seen one come out and say, ‘I’m telling you, I just wasn’t on my game today.’ I’m sure there is some of it, but they’ll never tell us.

Triple-A wide receiver Francisco Alvarez, considered the game’s top prospect, was recently diagnosed with a loose ankle body. Alvarez hasn’t played in a game since August 23. According to the Mets, he received an ankle injection Thursday at the Special Surgical Hospital. The organization tentatively expects Alvarez to return to baseball activities in three to four days. The Syracuse Mets’ final game of the season is September 28.

()