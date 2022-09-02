MADISON, Wis. — Prosecutors on Thursday filed voter fraud charges against a man who ordered mail-in ballots on behalf of two other people to bolster his claims that it’s easy to break election laws.
After holding a players-only meeting, the Chicago White Sox open September with a 7-1 win: ‘We’ve got to keep pushing’
The Chicago White Sox had a players-only meeting Thursday before their game against the Kansas City Royals.
“Just a team meeting for us to reinforce that there’s 32 games left and we have to keep playing hard,” starter Johnny Cueto said through an interpreter.
The Sox have a little more than a month left to either do or don’t in their pursuit for a third consecutive postseason appearance.
They began September with a 7-1 win in front of 15,257 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Cueto allowed one run on six hits with five strikeouts and no walks in 5⅓ innings, while Andrew Vaughn and AJ Pollock hit two-run homers as the Sox took two of three in the series.
The Sox played the series without manager Tony La Russa, who missed Tuesday’s game at the direction of his doctors and is out indefinitely. He went to Arizona to undergo additional testing by his personal physicians, the team announced Wednesday.
“We know Tony puts everything into it,” Pollock said. “He puts so much effort into this group and we’re out there, we’re playing for him, we’re playing for each other, and it would be really cool to look back and say this was the turning point and this is what sparked us. But we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
The Sox are in third place in the American League Central. They entered the day trailing the first-place Cleveland Guardians by five games.
With the win, the Sox gained a half-game on the second-place Minnesota Twins, who were idle, and trail them by three games. The Sox and Twins begin a three-game series Friday at Guaranteed Rate.
Pollock found the meeting beneficial.
“It’s been frustrating this year,” he said. “We’ve had times where we’ve had a lot of meetings and it really just comes down to us. It was good to get the guys together. We had some guys speak their mind a little bit. We’re going to get after it and see what happens the last 30-whatever games.
“I feel like we’ve had times where we felt like we were going to get on a roll and it just never happened and it probably deflated us a little bit. We’re trying to light that spark. When you get guys talking real and you get guys just sharing what’s really going on and not faking it, it felt good. We’ll see what happens.”
Cueto said the meeting was good “because everybody left the meeting motivated and knowing we have to keep battling and keep fighting to get to the point where we want to be.”
Cueto improved to 7-6 while lowering his ERA to 2.93, helping the Sox get back to within one game of .500 at 65-66.
“He was effective, he battled,” said Sox bench coach Miguel Cairo, who is filling in as the acting manager for La Russa. “He competed and made really good pitches. He got out of (the fifth) inning with second and third (and one out, not allowing a run), that was big for us.
“You can tell in the sixth he was almost out of gas, and I saw his face. I was like, ‘We’ve got to go a different way.’ He did an outstanding job.”
The one run Cueto allowed came in the third. The Sox answered with three in the bottom of the inning.
Elvis Andrus drove in a run with a single and Vaughn followed with his two-run home run. RBI singles from Leury García and Romy Gonzalez in the sixth stretched the lead to 5-1.
Pollock, who was robbed by right fielder Drew Waters at the wall in the second, made it 7-1 with a two-run homer in the eighth.
“I thought that first one had a chance, but anytime you hit it (opposite field), you’re always just hoping,” Pollock said. “I got the last one.”
The Sox won by three or more runs for the first time since an 8-2 victory against the Rangers on Aug. 7 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
“It’s no secret we haven’t played really good baseball this year,” Pollock said. “We’ve underperformed. Feel like there have been times where we’ve put a lot into it and it just hasn’t worked out and it’s been really deflating. But we’ve got to keep showing up. We’ve got to keep pushing and pushing.
“We know we’ve got the group. We know we’ve got players that can make that run. We can’t wait. This is it. This is the chance that we can get on a little bit of a run here. See what happens when you put some pressure on the teams above you. We’ll see. We’ve got a lot of games against them too (nine against the Twins and four against the Guardians). Just keep building and see what happens.”
The Sox turn their attention to the Twins. It remains to be seen what Eloy Jiménez’s status is for Friday after the designated hitter exited Thursday’s game with right leg soreness.
The Sox said he’s day to day. Jiménez went 0-for-3, striking out in the fifth. Josh Harrison hit for him in the seventh.
“He told me the last at-bat he was just feeling it a little bit more,” Cairo said. “(A) precaution. Just better to be safe than sorry.”
Omicron-Specific Booster Essential For Avoiding Fall Surges, Says Chicago’s Top Physician – NBC Chicago
In each of the past two winters, COVID cases and hospitalizations have increased dramatically across the state of Illinois, and Chicago’s top doctor warns that while uptake of a new booster vaccine is slow, the city could potentially face a third straight year of surging cases.
Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, highlighted trends over the past two years when reviewing the city’s preparations for fall and winter, and she said changes in attenuation habits on the part of residents could potentially lead the way. set for another spike in cases later this year.
“Over the past two winters, we’ve had noticeable COVID surges during respiratory virus season,” she said. “We, too, as people, have relaxed against COVID, and there is less mask-wearing in general.”
In the fall of 2020, COVID cases hit record highs as hospitals were pushed to breaking point by the influx of new cases through late November.
In 2021, things were even worse thanks to the outbreak of the omicron variant of COVID, with Illinois averaging nearly 33,000 new coronavirus cases per day during the pandemic’s worst surge.
This year, officials hope new mitigation measures and treatment options will help prevent a similar increase. The FDA and CDC have both authorized new COVID vaccine boosters that have been specifically formulated to fight omicron variants of the disease, and the wide availability of antivirals like Paxlovid has also given doctors hope that any increase of cases could potentially be reversed.
Arwady says the key is for residents to sign up for COVID boosters as soon as new omicron-specific vaccines become available.
“What worries me is not if a surge comes with omicron, but if we don’t get a lot of uptake from the updated vaccine, and we continue to see a lot of mutations, and we have a variant emerge that’s really unlike anything we’ve seen before,” she said. “That’s what happened last December and January.
According to IDPH data, 4.75 million booster doses of COVID have been given to Illinois residents so far, and Arwady had a simple message for residents who would consider waiting to get the vaccine. later in the year.
“Get it now. Don’t wait for a flare to happen later,” she said.
Arwady said it’s possible that a new booster shot, formulated to target variants that were prevalent in previous years, will be the new normal for COVID, and said the omicron-specific shot this year gives the city and state have a “great opportunity” to stem the tide on potential surges in the coming seasons.
4 things we heard from Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles, including the futures of Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn and David Montgomery
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles and assistant GM Ian Cunningham held a 25-minute news conference Thursday at Halas Hall, addressing the team’s recent roster moves and offering an outlook for the season.
Poles was effusive in his praise for coach Matt Eberflus and the leadership he has provided. And he remained both optimistic and realistic about the state of the team. Here are four things we learned from that session.
1. The tension that came with the contract dispute with linebacker Roquan Smith has been pushed aside.
Smith emphasized this week that he had shifted his focus from his agitation in not getting a contract extension to his responsibilities of playing at a high level in the Bears defense. Poles stressed Thursday that he, too, was eager to move on from the negotiating battle that resulted in Smith sitting out the first 15 practices of training camp as part of a “hold-in” protest.
Still, Smith and Poles have a canyon between them in how they’ve assessed the veteran linebacker’s contractual value. And Poles was asked to explain why, in his view, the sides couldn’t build a bridge toward a compromise. The rookie GM sidestepped the question.
“We’ve shifted gears, and it’s all ball now,” he said. “So it really doesn’t make sense to go back and go through all that.”
Poles credited Smith for showing an ability to separate his contract discontent from his responsibilities on the field. He also acknowledged that, after Smith called the negotiating process “distasteful” while accusing the Bears of not negotiating in good faith, there is a relationship piece to this that will need to be addressed as time passes to help heal the fracture.
“It’s human nature,” Poles said. “When things happen and two sides don’t agree on something, it’s going to take a little time to (repair) that. I have a lot of faith that that’s going to happen, and I’m excited for it.”
Poles said he remained optimistic that Smith and the Bears could have a relationship beyond 2022.
“First of all, he’s a good player. That’s never changed,” Poles said. “And he’s a good dude. I have faith that he’s going to have a good year and we’ll work on our relationship.
“It’s not even a bad thing either. We’ve all been there, right? You have disagreements and you have to come back together and be teammates. That’s what I expect.”
2. Poles is excited to have pass rusher Robert Quinn as part of the defense.
There has been speculation since the spring that the Bears would be aggressive in trying to trade Quinn, 32, a 12th-year veteran whose age seems to make him a misfit for the team’s youth movement.
Early in training camp, Quinn dismissed the notion that he was seeking to be traded to a team that could contend for a championship quicker than the Bears. Poles addressed the matter Thursday.
“I’m a huge fan of Robert Quinn,” Poles said. “He’s been productive. He’s one of those examples of what Matt (Eberflus) wants to see out of his defense with being relentless, high motor. That’s that guy. He’s another leader in the room who can show the young guys the way.”
But might the Bears’ long-term interests be better suited by trying to get whatever they can in a trade for Quinn?
“There’s, I think, a misconception (of what we’re doing.) ‘Tear this down and rebuild it all.’ It’s not that,” Poles said. “There’s also a feel for the room. How can you make the room better? How can you stay productive and win ballgames? I think he helps us with that.”
3. The Bears claimed wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings.
A few hours after Poles promised to be “completely relentless” in his pursuit of upgrading the talent in the wide receivers room, the Bears added Smith-Marsette.
The 2021 fifth-round pick out of Iowa had five catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns over eight games last season. That included three catches for 103 yards and a touchdown against the Bears in the season finale.
Smith-Marsette also had four kickoff returns for 83 yards.
“We’re going to be relentless and constantly look for talent,” Poles said. “We’ll be aggressive when we need to be aggressive and conservative when we need to be conservative. But we’re always looking to get better.”
Poles echoed Eberflus’ comments that the Bears will regain some of their injured wide receivers in the week ahead. Byron Pringle and Velus Jones Jr. sat out practice Thursday, while the Bears placed N’Keal Harry on injured reserve.
4. Poles will look at David Montgomery’s production and consistency as he weighs a contract extension.
Montgomery is in the final year of his rookie contract, so he will look to secure his future with the Bears or another team with a strong season. He has rushed for 2,808 yards and 21 touchdowns and had 121 catches for 924 yards and three touchdowns.
But Poles said they will look at how Montgomery fits into the Bears’ new offensive scheme under Luke Getsy.
“I love David,” Poles said. “There’s a different scheme and (it’s) just seeing him approach that. He had a nice start with the preseason game. But really just him fitting into that new scheme, that zone scheme, and just attacking it and being productive and consistent and dependable. That’s what we look for in every player.”
Wisconsin activist Harry Wait charged with voter fraud
“Looking back, I would do it a hundred times over,” Wait said.
Wait is the president of a group called HOT Government, which takes its name from its commitment to “honest, open and transparent government.” He has used his platform for the past two years to challenge state election laws and practices.
In July, he used an online state portal called MyVote Wisconsin to request primary ballots on behalf of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) and Racine Mayor Cory Mason (D) – both officials which he has long criticized. Mason’s ballot was mailed to Wait’s home in Dover, southeast Wisconsin, but Vos’s was not. Wait said he returned Mason’s unopened ballot to county officials.
After attacks and main challenge, Wisconsin GOP leader still stands by Trump
Shortly after requesting the ballots, Wait alerted his county’s sheriff and chief prosecutor to tell them what he had done and offer himself up for arrest. Wait argued that his ability to make the request showed the MyVote portal was flawed and called on officials to shut it down.
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling (right) told Wait he would not arrest him and praised him for alerting the public to the issue. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul (D) announced soon after that the state Justice Department was investigating the case.
On Thursday, Wisconsin Assistant Attorney General Susan Happ charged Wait with two counts of unauthorized use of personally identifiable information and two counts of voter fraud. If found guilty on all charges, Wait could face a maximum of 13 years in prison and a $22,000 fine.
The criminal complaint describes Wait as requesting ballots on behalf of “Individual 1” and “Individual 2.” Further recordings, as well as Wait’s own comments, reveal that they are Vos and Mason. The complaint says Wait also ordered ballots on behalf of others, after getting permission to do so. He is not charged with any crime for ordering these ballots.
Wait has repeatedly acknowledged that he did what the criminal complaint alleges. He said on Thursday he initially planned to represent himself and would argue he had not broken the law as he did not believe the MyVote system was legally permitted. Election officials dismissed his claims that the portal is legally invalid.
“You have to do what you have to do to protect the republic,” Wait said. “What I did is a matter of record. I provided the DOJ with everything they needed to prosecute me. And I will stand before 12 jurors and see if they agree with the DOJ .
Using MyVote, anyone can search for voters if they know their names and dates of birth. Once logged in, they can order absentee ballots and request that they be sent anywhere. This option is available so that voters who are temporarily absent can have their ballots mailed to where they are staying.
Most Wisconsin voters must provide a copy of photo ID the first time they request an absentee ballot. Under state law, voters who say they are indefinitely housebound due to age or disability do not need to provide identification. Wait used this feature to circumvent the identification requirement, he said.
Requesting a ballot through MyVote generates an email to the voter’s clerk, who makes the final decision on whether or not to send a ballot. The Mason community clerk sent his ballot to Wait, but the Vos community clerk did not after verifying the application. She said she also prevented the mailing of another ballot in Vos’s name overseas.
Voter fraud is rare. Last year, the Wisconsin Elections Commission identified 41 cases of potential voter fraud in primaries and elections in late 2020 and early 2021. That’s a tiny fraction of the millions of ballots cast in those elections.
Mets top Dodgers again in potential playoff preview
The Mets need to figure out how to hit starting pitching.
Luckily, their next 16 games are against the Nationals, Pirates, Marlins and Cubs, which could be exactly what they need to heat the bats up again.
But in Thursday’s 5-3 win over the Dodgers, it didn’t matter. The Dodgers’ bullpen was not up to the task, letting the Mets score two runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh to salt the game away. Chris Bassitt was his typical unsexy self, but yet another quality start led to a win, and the Mets officially clinched the season series against their stiffest competition for National League supremacy. While seven games in the regular season are not remotely the same thing as seven games in the postseason, the Mets have to feel good about taking four of the games.
For much of the last two weeks, scoring runs has been a challenge. Entering Thursday’s game, the Mets had only generated more than three runs in a game one time since Aug. 22, which is when they kicked off their two-game series at Yankee Stadium. That came against the Rockies at Citi Field. When the Mets have faced a fellow World Series contender recently—be it the Dodgers or the Yankees—they’ve struggled tremendously to get anything going at the plate.
Clayton Kershaw was the problem on Thursday. The Dodgers’ future Hall of Famer was pulled after just five innings and 74 pitches, but he absolutely made the most of them. Despite facing seven batters in the first inning, Kershaw rafted through some treacherous waters to allow just one run during that frame. That was all the Mets would get off him, as he then retired each of the last 12 batters he faced.
The Mets flipped the switch when 36-year-old righty Chris Martin came in for relief. Starling Marte, the first batter he faced, reached on an infield hit. He used that same speed to score from first when Francisco Lindor spanked a double into the right center field gap. After Lindor stole third and Darin Ruf lifted a towering sacrifice fly on the seventh pitch of his at-bat, the Mets had stolen the lead from a team that dominated them for the first five innings.
Two more runs came in the seventh thanks to yet another moment that makes you question if the Mets are in fact a team of destiny. First, James McCann split the left and center fielders for a double, which was just his third extra base hit since the Fourth of July. Granted, the much-maligned catcher missed most of July with injury, but the sight of him coasting into second base has not been a common one this season.
Even stranger, McCann later scored because of Mookie Betts misplaying a ball. The Dodgers’ all-world right fielder failed to communicate with second baseman Gavin Lux on a blooper, and when it fell between them, the Mets had the run that made their 84th win of the year feel inevitable.
More abnormalities followed after that. Buck Showalter, probably wisely, pressed the Edwin Diaz button in the eighth inning instead of the ninth. That allowed his best reliever to face Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Max Muncy, leaving the bottom of the order for the ninth inning. While Diaz gave up some hard contact, a hard-to-come-by earned run and ended up having to face two more hitters than the minimum, it was still a good process by Showalter despite the somewhat unusual results. Also, if facing five hitters in an inning instead of three is noteworthy for a reliever, that means they’re having a pretty damn good season.
Adam Ottavino did the honors in the ninth inning, just as the sun set on Flushing and the Los Angeles Dodgers. In a game that started so poorly for them, continually banging their head against the wall while facing Kershaw, the Mets rebounded beautifully to exploit a few overmatched relievers and capitalize on the opponents’ mistakes.
That sounds like a pretty sound recipe for beating the Dodgers again next month.
Union official recommends Amazon union victory in New York stand
A federal labor official concluded that the labor victory of labor organizers at a Amazon.co.uk in New York is expected to stand, after the company challenged April results in which workers voted to form a union at the tech giant.
Lisa Dunn, a hearing officer with the National Labor Relations Board, said Amazon did not provide sufficient evidence that the results were improperly influenced, an NLRB spokeswoman said Thursday. Amazon had contested, saying the NLRB region where the election was taking place, as well as union organizers, had improperly influenced the vote.
Giants release two-time captain LB Blake Martinez after offseason restructure
Giants GM Joe Schoen cut linebacker Blake Martinez on Thursday, hours after saying “we like the guys that are here, the 53 players that are on the roster.”
Schoen later said he couldn’t rule out anything that made the team better, when asked about wide receiver Darius Slayton, whom he said would “be on the team Week 1.”
“Right now the 53 today, I’m not gonna say Week 1 on any of these guys,” Schoen said. “You never know what’s gonna happen. But we like our 53 right now. We’re gonna move forward with our 53.
“If there’s opportunities available that we need to pursue then we will, whether it’s Darius or anybody else,” Schoen said. “Everybody’s competing on a daily basis for their position because we want the best 53.”
It wasn’t immediately clear what led to Martinez’s release on Thursday specifically. But he had been absent from Wednesday’s practice for personal reasons.
He returned to practice Thursday and was actually the first player to welcome the media back into the Giants’ locker room.
“Welcome back!” he said with a smile, walking the other way. “Someone made my locker messy.”
It’s possible Martinez asked to be released.
Former Giants head coach Joe Judge now coaches the New England Patriots’ offense, and former Giants defensive coordinator Pat Graham is the Las Vegas Raiders’ defensive coordinator. They valued Martinez and named him captain in both his seasons in New York.
Schoen also had guaranteed Martinez $2 million this season when he took a paycut in March to stay with the Giants. So Thursday’s release wasn’t any real gain for the organization from a financial standpoint.
On the other hand, new Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale did not seem to favor Martinez throughout camp, even though Martinez still had been practicing with the starters in his ramp up from last season’s torn left ACL.
Former GM Dave Gettleman originally signed Martinez as a free agent to a three-year, $30.75 million deal with $19 million guaranteed in the spring of 2020.
The Giants restructured Martinez’s contract twice: once in 2021, pushing $3.5 million in cap dollars to this year; and again with his pay cut in the spring, adding $2 million in guarantees to 2023 that had not existed in his original deal.
The Giants’ inside linebacker room now is Tae Crowder, rookie Micah McFadden, Austin Calitro, Carter Coughlin and Cam Brown. Rookie sixth-round pick Darrian Beavers was having a great camp before tearing his left ACL in a preseason game.
The Giants filled the roster spot by claiming guard/tackle Tyre Phillips off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens. The third-year pro has 22 regular season games, 13 starts and two postseason starts under his belt.
Schoen also cut four players from the practice squad: OT Garrett McGhin, OT Roy Mbaeteka, CB Darren Evans and S Nate Meadors. And he signed four to the practice squad: OL Wyatt Davis, DE Henry Mondeaux, S Tony Jefferson and LB Charles Wiley.
