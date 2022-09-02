Argentina has arrested a man who was filmed threatening Vice President Cristina Kirchner with an apparent gun on Thursday evening.
Argentina arrests man who threatened Vice President Kirchner with gun
Security Minister Aníbal Fernández said a man was arrested after pointing a gun at the vice president’s head. No shot appears to have been fired. “I don’t know if it was an attempt on his life; I can’t say until the weapon is examined,” he told a television station.
Kirchner is unharmed and is being guarded by federal law enforcement, Fernández said. The incident happened near Kirchner’s residence, where dozens of people had gathered to support the vice president, who faces a corruption trial.
With another scoreless gem, Kyle Bradish leads Orioles to 3-0 win over Guardians
In the dugout ahead of Thursday night’s series finale against the Cleveland Guardians, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde gave credit to his players for reaching this point.
“Nobody thought we would be in this situation that we’re in right now,” Hyde said, and perhaps even he didn’t fully expect it in spring training, when he was uncertain of how his pitching staff would piece together.
“That’s an understatement,” Hyde added shortly after watching rookie right-hander Kyle Bradish carve his way through the Guardians. “I had no idea going in what we were going to do rotation-wise, bullpen-wise. A bunch of guys that hadn’t pitched much in the big leagues.”
As Bradish stretched his scoreless-innings streak to 15, he paved the way for the Orioles to beat another division leader. Last week, it was eight scoreless frames against the Houston Astros.
On Thursday, it was seven scoreless innings to outduel a former Cy Young Award winner and lead Baltimore to a series-winning 3-0 victory. With the win, the Orioles (69-61) crept within 1 1/2 games of the final American League wild-card spot. And by doing it with two straight series wins on the road, they made a statement.
“I think it just puts [everyone] on notice that we’re a for real team this year,” Bradish said. “We’re gonna come in playing everybody hard, doesn’t matter who you are.”
Added Hyde: “I know the league has taken notice.”
Of all the starting pitching prospects littering the top of Baltimore’s farm system, Bradish wasn’t the most heralded of the bunch. Right-hander Grayson Rodriguez, who appeared in a rehab outing Thursday in Aberdeen, is the top pitching prospect in baseball. Left-hander DL Hall — Baltimore’s fourth-ranked prospect, per Baseball America — arrived Thursday as a September call-up, prepared for a bullpen role.
And yet Bradish is the breakthrough rookie, performing at a captivating level since he returned from the injured list in July. He allowed two hits Thursday, bringing his total to just four hits allowed in last 15 innings. His ability to throw first-pitch strikes to 19 of the 26 batters he faced was the key, unlocking the ability to use all four pitches in his arsenal.
“They’re always big,” Bradish said. “I struggled with that before I went on the IL. That’s a big focus for me. If I get ahead, I’m pretty dominant.”
Bradish did most of his damage with his four-seam fastball and slider, the latter of which he used to force six whiffs. In the third inning, he used one four-seamer and two sliders to punch out Amed Rosario on three pitches. In the fourth, Owen Miller went down against three straight sliders.
Bradish made a slight adjustment Aug. 20 against the Boston Red Sox, setting up on the first-base side of the rubber rather than the third-base side, as he had since his days at New Mexico State. It’s something he learned from watching Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner.
The results were there against the Red Sox until a late home run. Then against Houston, a team with the best record in the AL, he became just the second Orioles starter to last more than 7 1/3 innings in Hyde’s four seasons as manager.
“His pitches have been on fire lately,” outfielder Anthony Santander said through team interpreter Brandon Quinones. “He’s been on fire lately. He’s been commanding his pitches really well, and we’re really happy with what we’ve been seeing out of him. Hopefully he can continue doing that and help us continue to push for the playoffs going forward.”
By Thursday, that success continued in earnest, although it took two standout plays from rookie Gunnar Henderson to maintain the low hit total. Playing shortstop for the first time in the major leagues, the game’s top prospect charged a high chopper from Oscar Gonzalez, picked the short hop, tagged second and threw to first for a double play. Later, he sprawled to his right to steal a hit from Rosario, throwing an 89-mph seed across the diamond.
Henderson also registered a single, followed by his first career stolen base. He’s an energizing piece in a clubhouse full of rookies, including the battery of Bradish and catcher Adley Rutschman.
“I’m fortunate to be able to watch him right now,” said Rutschman, who was selected one round before Henderson as the first overall pick in the 2019 draft. “You know the emotions that he’s going through, and just to see him handle it so well, with such maturity and class, speaks a lot to his character. And obviously, the talent is there — it’s more than there.”
Bradish, left-hander Cionel Pérez and closer Félix Bautista didn’t need much run support Thursday, but they received it early. Right-hander Shane Bieber, who had given up just one homer in his last six starts, gave up two in the first inning to Cedric Mullins and Santander. In the fourth, Ryan Mountcastle added a solo shot of his own.
That was more than enough for Bradish, who showed his performance in Houston was no fluke. And he reiterated how, despite an uncertain pitching staff in spring training, the Orioles are in this position largely because of their arms.
“We’ve had guys step up,” Hyde said. “That’s what you need: You need guys to step up the way they have.”
Around the horn
- The Orioles added Hall and first baseman Jesús Aguilar as the club’s September call-ups Thursday. To make room for Aguilar, Baltimore designated infielder Richie Martin for assignment. Aguilar went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in his Orioles debut as the designated hitter. He brings a power bat and veteran presence to the team, while Hall will pitch out of the bullpen.
- Right-hander Tyler Wells will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Aberdeen on Friday, the Orioles announced, as he works back from an oblique injury suffered in July. There’s a possibility he could return in a bullpen role to keep his innings down.
Jets’ Robert Saleh eagerly awaits Zach Wilson’s return
The Jets expect to play meaningful games “in stride,” and they believe Zach Wilson will play a major role in their improvement.
Despite a knee injury that will likely cost him at least the opener of the regular season — if not more — Gang Green’s brass believe the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft is on an upward trajectory.
“Before the injury he was way ahead of where he was a year ago,” coach Robert Saleh said on Thursday. “I know that first game of pre-season people put a lot of emphasis on those playoffs, which is justified, but that first game of pre-season isn’t even close to what it showed all throughout OTAs and training camp and the way he communicates even now that he’s not part of practices, and he’s just in meetings.
“So [I’m] really excited that he gets the chance to return to the football pitch to show how far he’s come. In terms of the development and the journey he’s following, we’re excited about it and we’re excited about his future.
When, exactly, Wilson, 23, will return remains unclear. He suffered a meniscus tear and a bone bruise in his right knee in the Aug. 12 preseason opener against the Eagles, a game in which he threw an interception and was less than impressive. Wilson underwent arthroscopic surgery four days later and is still not training, although on Wednesday Saleh said he might not need a full two weeks of training to come back like he did last year after suffering a sprained knee.
Asked about it Thursday, the Jets coach backtracked somewhat on that statement, saying it was a question better suited to team doctors.
“It has to do with the return to play protocol that is assigned to the player once the injury has been diagnosed and all that,” Saleh said.
One bright spot for Wilson is that by the time he returns, the offensive line will have had plenty of time together to gel. The group, which was reshuffled after Mekhi Becton’s season-ending knee injury – 37-year-old left tackle Duane Brown was signed and George Fant was moved from left to right – struggled in their only game pre-season together. Saleh is encouraged for the unit to be more cohesive as Week 1 rolls around.
“We have time to get the representatives of the game. We have team competitions, so it’s not just against the cards, we also compete, but we have to go,” he said. “There is an opportunity for us to catch up quite quickly, and we have about five, six practices left.”
The Jets roster is improved on paper. This year’s draft class looks packed, and the defense looks terrific up front, minus the cornerback issues. But for the team to truly take the next step, Wilson will need to bounce back from a turbulent rookie season, and he will need to do so after missing crucial practice time.
“We talked about his comeback at the end of last year and the leap he made,” said general manager Joe Douglas. “He had the same level of progression through OTAs, through training camp. … I’m sure he would love to have that first series in the Philadelphia game, but he was picking up the pace and showing all of those traits and the progression that he made in that second series, before the injury. We have seen tremendous progress from Zach.
Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy
By ZEKE MILLER and JOSH BOAK
PHILADELPHIA (AP) —
President Joe Biden charged in a prime-time address Thursday that the “extreme ideology” of Donald Trump and his adherents “threatens the very foundation of our republic,” as he summoned Americans of all stripes to help counter what he sketched as dark forces within the Republican Party trying to subvert democracy.
In his speech at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall, Biden unleashed the trappings of the presidency in an unusually strong and sweeping indictment of Trump and what he said has become the dominant strain of the opposition party. His broadside came barely two months before Americans head to the polls in bitterly contested midterm elections that Biden calls a crossroads for the nation.
“Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal,” he said before an audience of hundreds, raising his voice over pro-Trump hecklers outside the building where the nation’s founding was debated. He said he wasn’t condemning the 74 million people who voted for Trump in 2020, but added, “There’s no question that the Republican Party today is dominated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans,” using the acronym for Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan.
The explicit effort by Biden to marginalize Trump and his followers marks a sharp recent turn for the president, who preached his desire to bring about national unity in his Inaugural address.
Biden, who largely avoided even referring to “the former guy” by name during his first year in office, has grown increasingly vocal in calling out Trump personally. Now, emboldened by his party’s summertime legislative wins and wary of Trump’s return to the headlines, he has sharpened his attacks, last week likening the “MAGA philosophy” to “semi-fascism.”
Wading into risky political terrain, Biden strained to balance his criticism with an appeal to more traditional Republicans to make their voices heard. Meanwhile, GOP leaders swiftly accused him of only furthering political divisions.
Delivering a preemptive rebuttal from Scranton, Pennsylvania, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said it is Biden, not Republicans, trying to divide Americans.
“In the past two years, Joe Biden has launched an assault on the soul of America, on its people, on its laws, on its most sacred values,” McCarthy said. “He has launched an assault on our democracy. His policies have severely wounded America’s soul, diminished America’s spirit and betrayed America’s trust.”
Asked about McCarthy’s criticism, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said earlier Thursday that “we understand we hit a nerve” with the GOP leader, and quoted the Republican’s prior statements saying Trump bore responsibility for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Trump plans a rally this weekend in Scranton, Biden’s birthplace
White House officials said the sharp tenor of Biden’s remarks reflected his mounting concern about Trump allies’ ideological proposals and relentless denial of the nation’s 2020 election results.
“Equality and democracy are under assault” in the U.S., Biden charged, casting Trump and his backers in the GOP as a menace to the nation’s system of government, its standing abroad and its citizens’ way of life.
Trump and the MAGA Republicans “promote authoritarian leaders and they fan the flames of political violence,” he said. They “are determined to take this country backwards.”
“Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love,” he said, referencing the social issues that Democrats have looked to place front-and-center for voters this fall.
Biden’s appearance was promoted as an official, taxpayer-funded event, a mark of how the president views defeating the Trump agenda as a policy aim as much as a political one. Red and blue lights illuminated the brick of Independence Hall, as the Marine Band played “Hail to the Chief” and a pair of Marine sentries stood at parade rest in the backdrop. Still, the major broadcast television networks did not carry the address live.
The president appealed for citizens to “vote, vote, vote” to protect their democracy. “For a long time, we’ve reassured ourselves that American democracy is guaranteed. But it is not.”
Biden harked back to the 2017 white supremacist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, which he said brought him out of political retirement to challenge Trump. Biden argued that the country faces a similar crossroads in the coming months, and he cast defending the “soul of the nation” as “the work of my presidency — a mission I believe in with my whole soul.”
But Iowa GOP chair Jeff Kaufman said in a statement that Biden was using the tactics of an authoritarian regime, “trying to turn his political opponents into an enemy of the state.”
Larry Diamond, an expert on democracy and senior fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, said calling Trump out for attacks on democracy “can be manipulated or framed as being partisan. And if you don’t call it out, you are shrinking from an important challenge in the defense of democracy.”
The White House has tried to keep Biden removed from the legal and political maelstrom surrounding the Department of Justice’s discovery of classified documents in Trump’s Florida home. Still, Biden has pointed to some Republicans’ quick condemnation of federal law enforcement, to argue “you can’t be pro-insurrectionist and pro-American.”
His trip to Philadelphia was just one of his three to the state within a week, a sign of Pennsylvania’s importance in the midterms, with competitive Senate and governor’s races. However, neither Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democrats’ Senate nominee, nor Attorney General Josh Shapiro, their pick for governor, attended Thursday night.
The White House intended the speech to unite familiar themes: holding out bipartisan legislative wins on guns and infrastructure as evidence that democracies “can deliver,” pushing back on GOP policies on guns and abortion that Biden says are out of step with most people’s views.
The challenges have only increased since the tumult surrounding the 2020 election and the Capitol attack.
Lies surrounding that presidential race have triggered harassment and death threats against state and local election officials and new restrictions on mail voting in Republican-dominated states. County election officials have faced pressure to ban the use of voting equipment, efforts generated by conspiracy theories that voting machines were somehow manipulated to steal the election.
Candidates who dispute Trump’s loss have been inspired to run for state and local election posts, promising to restore integrity to a system that has been undermined by false claims.
There is no evidence of any widespread fraud or manipulation of voting machines. Judges, including ones appointed by Trump, dismissed dozens of lawsuits filed after the election, and Trump’s own attorney general called the claims bogus. Yet Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research polling has shown about two-thirds of Republicans say they do not think Biden was legitimately elected president.
Associated Press writer Zeke Miller reported from Washington. Chris Megerian in Washington and Christina A. Cassidy in Atlanta contributed.
Spencer Strider hits 16 Rockies in 3-0 Braves win
The Rockies have been weak on the road all season. Thursday night, Spencer Strider made them look helpless.
The sensational Atlanta rookie right-hander struck out 16 to set a new Atlanta Braves franchise record and allowed just two hits in eight innings.
The Braves won 3-0 to clinch the three-game series.
The Rockies have been shut out for the third time in their last eight road games. They are now 20-44 from Coors Field and have the worst road record in the majors.
Colorado’s CJ Cron spoiled Strider’s no-hitter bid with a first single in the fifth. The rookie right fielder had a one-out double in the eighth.
Strider’s performance evoked memories of Clayton Kershaw’s near-perfect game against the Rockies on June 18, 2014 at Dodger Stadium. The southpaw struck out 15 Rockies and only missed a perfect game when shortstop Hanley Ramirez threw Corey Dickerson’s helicopter to start the seventh inning.
While Colorado’s offense has been AWOL for most of the current 10-game road trip, their throwing has been generally solid.
Thursday night, right-hander Chad Kuhl should have been perfect to keep the Rockies in the game. It was pretty good, but far from perfect.
For three innings, Kuhl was white-hot, allowing no runs on a hit and striking out five. He faltered in the fourth when Austin Riley devoured Kuhl’s meatball change, sending him over the left-field wall for a solo homer, his 33rd longball of the season.
Kuhl’s fifth round was messy. Michael Harris II started with a right-hand homer and Vaughn Grissom picked middle. Kuhl got two flyball outs but walked Ronald Acuna Jr. and gave up an RBI single to Dansby Swanson.
What had been a 1-0 lead over the Braves was now 3-0, and with Strider on the mound, the Rockies needed a comeback the size of Mount Everest.
The Rockies kick off a three-game road trip to Cincinnati on Friday night.
September calls. Infielder Alan Trejo and relief pitcher Chad Smith were recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday as the Rockies expanded their roster to 28 players.
Trejo received his fourth callback from Triple-A and Smith got his sixth callback. Trejo, 26, has played in 11 major league games this season, batting .231 with one home run. Smith, 27, made his first four major league outings this season, posting an 11.81 ERA.
Injury updates. Outfielder Yonathan Daza (dislocated shoulder) began his rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque Thursday night.
Left-handed reliever Lucas Gilbreath remains on the 15-day disabled list with a left elbow flexor sprain and has undergone an MRI. Manager Bud Black told MLB.com there will be a meeting with team doctors and coaching staff when the team returns to Denver from its current road trip.
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza
ST. PETERSBURG — Oswald Peraza is getting his shot. The Yankees are adding one of their top prospects to the expanded 28-man roster. The move comes on the heel of a devastating loss to the Angels and the Yankees needing to get back on track after a brutal month of August.
The 22-year old shortstop is considered the Yankeees’ No. 2 prospect behind Anthony Volpe. In 98 games at Triple-A Scranton this season, Peraza hit .258 with 18 homers, 49 RBI and a .769 OPS with 33 stolen bases.
Peraza is regarded as a solid defender, and his bat has gotten louder as the season has gone on. Since June, Peraza has hit .291 with 14 home runs and 22 steals. Just as important after Wednesday night’s loss, Peraza is considered a good defensive shortstop.
Wednesday night’s 3-2 loss to the Angels featured an error by Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the sixth-inning. That was magnified when a hitter later, Shohei Ohtani hammered a Gerrit Cole fastball for a three-run home run.
“He’s been one of the best defenders in the league at shortstop,” Aaron Boone said when asked about Kiner-Falefa’s mistakes in big spots. “Shortstops and infielders make an error every now and then. …..It’s a play you should make obviously, but he’s been one of the best defenders in the league. He didn’t make the play that time.”
Kiner-Falefa has 12 errors this season and according to Baseball Savant, he is a -2 in runs prevented this season.
Peraza has played all but a few games the last month at shortstop. Interestingly, the Yankees did have him play second base for three games this month. That is where the Yankees have another struggling player in Gleyber Torres.
With the other roster spot, the Yankees returned Marwin Gonzalez from the paternity list.
Anthony Volpe, the Yankees’ top prospect, is getting promoted. As expected, the 21-year old from New Jersey will be heading to Triple-A Scranton this weekend, one step away from the majors, a source confirmed.
Volpe is hitting .252/.350/.470 with an .820 OPS and 18 home runs in 109 games with the Double-A Somerset team.
The first-round draft pick out of Delbarton High School will replace Peraza.
Volpe is ranked the eighth-best prospect in baseball in the latest rankings by MLB.com and is projected to make his big league debut at some point next season.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had stomach issues over wedding weekend
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just gave the term love bugs a whole new meaning.
The jenny from the block The singer opened up about their nuptials in the Sept. 1 edition of her “On The JLo” newsletter, detailing some issues that arose over the weekend in Georgia. “We all caught a stomach bug and recovered until late in the week,” she wrote, “that, and with a few other unexpected setbacks, had all the makings of a weekend- end of wedding.”
Nonetheless, the couple were determined to make some noise for their love.
“It had rained at sunset every day of the week,” the 53-year-old continued. “Everyone was worried about the heat. Not to mention the thunder and lightning that came almost at the right time every day at the exact time the ceremony was supposed to start this Saturday.”
Jen and Ben’s five children were on hand to help celebrate their parents’ special day. Jen shares 14-year-old twins, emma and Maxwith her ex-husband Mark Anthony, while Ben has three children, children Purple16, Seraphine, 13, and samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
