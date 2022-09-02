News
AUDUSD up for the first time in 4 days
AUDUSD moved to the lowest level since July 15 yesterday and in doing so approached the 50% midpoint of the rise from the March 2020 low. This level sits at 0.6756 . Yesterday’s low price reached 0.67706 (within 14 pips). The price closed yesterday lower for the 3rd day in a row. The price fell on four of the 5 trading days (the price rose on Monday).
Looking at the hourly chart, today’s upside move has found sellers against its 100 hourly moving average (blue line) currently at 0.68504. The sellers leaned against the level and supported the price. The current price is trading at 0.6823.
Although higher, the inability to break above the 100-hour moving average is concerning.
On the upside, before the 100 hourly moving average, watch the 0.6840 level. It was the swing low on Monday and Wednesday. The corrective high after failing against the 100 hourly moving average was able to stay below this level, keeping the sellers in control.
Hold the heat angst, Donovan Mitchell’s price tag was absurd – The Denver Post
That’s what the Miami Heat tried to anticipate in July, when the franchise that rarely, even surreptitiously, alludes to staff deliberations did.
“We’ve had enough,” an Erik Spoelstra favourite, was essentially the word from above, tossed backstage to those tasked with pontificating over the team’s direction.
While not exactly those three words, the front office took the rare step of emphasizing that they were comfortable heading into training camp with a roster that lost power forward PJ Tucker early in free agency, would lose forward Markieff Morris late in free agency, gained forward Nikola Jovic in the NBA draft, and otherwise held on with 13 players returning from a team that closed in one game of the NBA Finals.
Pat Riley, Andy Elisburg, Adam Simon and the Heat front office knew it would take extraordinary circumstances to land Kevin Durant and it would take a prohibitive package to acquire Donovan Mitchell.
Durant remains a Brooklyn Net.
Riley refused to sell his soul to Danny Ainge with the type of package the Cleveland Cavaliers paid the Utah Jazz for Mitchell.
So here is the Heat again, at the intersection of another perceived to have escaped, similar to the perception of Gordon Hayward’s chase, visions of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Durant’s previous chase, or even a previous for LaMarcus Aldridge.
Now, if the Heat really believe they’ve had enough, then an extension should be in the works for Tyler Herro, because an extension before that post-Mitchell moment would have meant an inability to include Herro in a trade until the next offseason. .
And, yet, if there really isn’t any crazy stupid love with this roster, it would also behoove Heat’s front office to wait for a Herro expansion until at least the October 16 deadline, if not at -of the. Because deals as big as the one Cleveland made for Mitchell can also happen any time before the NBA’s February trading deadline.
On the other hand, if Herro were deemed too valuable to wrap with other assets this summer, that pledge could, in short order, be on display with a nine-figure contract commitment.
There are differences here.
With a Durant, you go all-in. Even at 33, he’s a generational talent.
But Mitchell? Yes, undersized blueprint creators are essential. But they’re also like NFL quality running backs. Invariably, there will be another to hunt.
For the Heat, the question is whether it’s time to hunt, with Kyle Lowry turning 36 in March and Jimmy Butler expected to turn 33 in two weeks.
The East hasn’t been this deep in years. Now, there’s not just the quartet of the Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics who all finished in two games at the top of the East last season, there’s a Durant apparently committed to Brooklyn and a Cleveland roster that includes Mitchell, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.
Just avoiding the qualifying round with a top-six seed will be a challenge, as the Toronto Raptors also believe they have a say in the matter.
But the Heat were also not in the same position as the New York Knicks, desperate to finally strike a deal, to bring Mitchell back to New York. The Knicks have always had more to offer than the Heat, with the Cavaliers winning the Knicks’ offer then.
Because the Knicks’ unprotected picks can get you to the top of the lottery, just like the Cavaliers’ unprotected picks did in non-LeBron years. Unprotected Heat peaks? Enjoy drafting in the middle of the first round, even during the occasional offseason for Riley’s creations.
Should the Heat have offered more than Cleveland? Specifically, could they have?
Colin Sexton going from Cleveland to Utah could be seen as the equivalent of moving Herro (albeit with Herro with the much stronger resume, but also a higher eventual price tag). Lauri Markkanen of the Cavaliers at Jazz could be considered a similar cap filler to Duncan Robinson (albeit with a shorter remaining contract). And Cleveland’s Ochai Agbaji at Utah would line up with, say, Jovic (or, say, Max Strus) coming out of the Heat.
But three unprotected first-round picks and two first-round pick trades?
That’s what a team desperate to be relevant does.
The Heat are already relevant when it comes to contention. Let’s not forget the presence of Bam Adebayo, Butler, Lowry, Herro and a healthy/motivated Victor Oladipo.
They are also relevant when it comes to being related to trade speculation.
So, yeah, maybe swings and misses for Durant and Mitchell. But also a desire to continue swinging for the fences.
Paleontologists discover new species of crocodile that laid thickest eggs ever: report
Paleontologists from the University of Zaragoza, Spain, have discovered a new species of crocodile, which coexisted with the last dinosaurs of the past and laid the thickest eggs ever known, according to a report published in Newsweek.
These crocodile eggshells were found in the region of Ribagorza, in the province of Huesca, in northeastern Spain, by paleontologists who worked at the NOVA University of Lisbon and the Catalan Institute of human paleoecology and social evolution, the outlet added.
The study was published July 21 in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Historical biologyand the university released a statement on Wednesday regarding the discovery.
Historical biology is an international peer-reviewed publication that publishes original research and review articles on scientific advances related to the biology of extinct species and the history of life through geological time.
In the study, the researchers described the detailed process of locating more than 300 eggshell fragments found near Biascas de Obarra in the municipality of Huesca in Beranuy.
University of Zaragoza says Zenger News in a press release, “The fragments found correspond to the thickest crocodile shells that have been found in the fossil record worldwide. Its discovery increases the paleontological richness of the Ribagorza region and reaffirms its global importance for studying the end of the ‘Cretaceous extinction.’
According to experts, the eggshells date back to the Late Cretaceous era, and the “fragments were part of the eggs laid by the crocodiles that lived with the last Iberian dinosaurs in the late Cretaceous.” Newsweek said further.
Steph Curry receives the key to the city of Charlotte – WSOC TV
CHARLOTTE — Mayor Vi Lyles and the Charlotte City Council presented NBA superstar Steph Curry with a key to the city on Thursday.
“It’s definitely a moment to reflect and take a second to thank God for the blessings I have,” Golden State Warriors point guard Curry said. “All the success on and off the court, the ability to impact communities here in Charlotte, here in the state of North Carolina.”
Curry is a Charlotte native and a Charlotte Christian graduate. Curry attended Davidson College from 2006 to 2009 before leaving early to play basketball professionally. He officially graduated from Davidson College in 2022 with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology.
Curry heard from Lyles, his former high school coach, Shonn Brown, and Carolina Panthers legend Thomas Davis, a former Key to the City recipient.
“Not many people who had the opportunity to receive the key to the city,” Davis said. “I still haven’t figured out what exactly I can do with it. I’m still working on it.
Curry reflected on his time in the Queen City, including playing basketball at the Naomi Drenan Center near Wendover Road.
“Charlotte is in my blood, in my DNA,” Curry said. “I’m so proud when someone asks me where I’m from. I wasn’t born here but I’m from Charlotte. The best 21 years of my life spent here, and I take that with me wherever I go So to get this key to the city, (Thomas Davis), we’re going to figure out what we can do with it for sure. We’re going to put our heads together.
The Warriors superstar said if he had to choose another place to play, it would be for the Charlotte Hornets.
“Everyone always asks me, ‘Wouldn’t you like to play a year for the Hornets and come back?’” Curry told the cheering crowd inside the Government Center. “Don’t do that, don’t do that. I don’t give any news for the moment. I make no promises. All I would say, though, is if there was one team I wanted to play for that wasn’t called the Warriors, that would be it.
However, Curry emphasized that he was committed to the Warriors.
On Wednesday, Davidson College officially presented Curry with his degree at a graduation ceremony. Curry was also inducted into the Davidson College Athletics Hall of Fame and his number was retired.
Curry was the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors. He has won four NBA championships and two league most valuable player awards. He holds the NBA record for most three-pointers.
VIDEO: Steph Curry gives Oregon teen with cerebral palsy a memorable night out
Jennifer Lopez shares new details about Ben Affleck’s marriage, including their children’s roles
Jennifer Lopez reveals special details about her and Ben Affleck’s wedding last month.
Lopez recapped the newlyweds’ extravagant wedding weekend in a newsletter sent to her fans on Thursday.
“Ben and I laughed the night before about getting married again at our age,” she wrote. “We had both been married before and we’re not exactly kids anymore, but somehow we now seemed like the only age that made sense.”
Lopez previously tied the knot with Marc Anthony in 2004. The two, who divorced in 2014, share 14-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian. She was also married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 and Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003.
Affleck married Jennifer Garner in 2005. They divorced in 2018 and have three children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.
In her newsletter, the “Hustlers” star recalled reading Austrian poet Rainer Maria Rilke’s book “Letter to a Young Poet.” She said Rilke wrote that loving another person is a challenge. She agreed and explained, “Being able to love someone to want to be better for them and make them happy, because giving happiness and love becomes more joyful than receiving it, that’s true adult sublime love. ”
On Aug. 20, Lopez and Affleck said “yes” to the “Gone Girl” actor’s estate at Hampton Island Preserve near Savannah, Georgia.
Lopez painted a picturesque scene of her walking down the aisle.
“The sun broke free and cast its rays like little diamonds dancing on the river behind the makeshift altar in our garden,” she said. “As the sun set behind the live oak trees draped in Spanish moss, a warm breeze swept across the lawn where our closest family and friends sat and, finally, I started down the stairs that would become the driveway. that would lead me to the rest of my life. Ahhhhh…it was happening…”
She went on to describe their reception as a “divinely wrapped up” moment.
The singer shared that over 20 years ago – when the couple first met in the early 2000s and got engaged in 2002 – she and Affleck talked about “the love song wedding ceremony” in the same Georgian house.
They chose Marc Cohn’s romantic ballad “True Companion” as the song, and Lopez asked the musician to perform at the nuptials.
However, Lopez slid down the aisle to Cohn’s “The Things We’ve Handed Down” instead because she said it was “a song about the wonderful mystery of children – something we couldn’t guess what at the time, but it was the perfect choice as our five children preceded me on the walk.
She continued, “The twenty years between those youthful dreams and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could. to imagine. We weren’t just getting married; we were marrying these children into a new family.
Their children were the only guests at the wedding party who were asked to “stand up” for Affleck and Lopez and the couple were honored to have done so.
After seeing Violet walk down the aisle and (eventually) hearing “True Companion,” Lopez said, “Life came, strangely, beautifully, mysteriously, divinely wrapped up.”
The “Argo” director told his fiancée that watching her walk towards him seemed both implausible and a tangible fantasy.
“And when he saw me appear at the top of the stairs at that moment, it made absolute sense while still seeming incredibly hard to believe, like the best dream, where all you want is never wake you up,” she said.
Lopez joked that she would have shared the same sentiment if she weren’t more focused on not tripping over her Ralph Lauren Couture dress.
She added: “Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past was finally lifted from our shoulders.”
At the reception, Affleck referenced a line from his 2016 film “Live by Night” in his speech.
“‘It’s heaven,’” he told their guests and Lopez. “‘Here. We are here now.
She shared the same sentiment. “And I thought… how perfect that was,” she said.
The Georgia ceremony was the second time they professed their love for each other. They had already obtained their marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, in July.
After their nuptials in Las Vegas, Lopez changed her married name to Jennifer Affleck, according to court documents.
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
ST. PETERSBURG — Oswald Peraza is getting his shot. The Yankees are adding one of their top prospects to the expanded 28-man roster. The move comes on the heel of a devastating loss to the Angels and the Yankees needing to get back on track after a brutal month of August.
The 22-year-old shortstop is considered the Yankees’ No. 2 prospect behind Anthony Volpe. In 98 games at Triple-A Scranton this season, Peraza hit .258 with 18 homers, 49 RBI and a .769 OPS with 33 stolen bases.
Peraza is regarded as a solid defender, and his bat has gotten louder as the season has gone on. Since June, Peraza has hit .291 with 14 home runs and 22 steals. Just as important after Wednesday night’s loss, Peraza is considered a good defensive shortstop.
Wednesday night’s 3-2 loss to the Angels featured an error by Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the sixth inning. That was magnified when a hitter later, Shohei Ohtani hammered a Gerrit Cole fastball for a three-run home run.
“He’s been one of the best defenders in the league at shortstop,” Aaron Boone said when asked about Kiner-Falefa’s mistakes in big spots. “Shortstops and infielders make an error every now and then. … It’s a play you should make obviously, but he’s been one of the best defenders in the league. He didn’t make the play that time.”
Kiner-Falefa has 12 errors this season and according to Baseball Savant, he is a -2 in runs prevented this season.
Peraza has played all but a few games the last month at shortstop. Interestingly, the Yankees did have him play second base for three games this month. That is where the Yankees have another struggling player in Gleyber Torres.
With the other roster spot, the Yankees returned Marwin Gonzalez from the paternity list.
Anthony Volpe, the Yankees’ top prospect, is getting promoted. As expected, the 21-year-old from New Jersey will be heading to Triple-A Scranton this weekend, one step away from the majors, a source confirmed.
Volpe is hitting .252/.350/.470 with an .820 OPS and 18 home runs in 109 games with the Double-A Somerset team.
The first-round draft pick out of Delbarton High School will replace Peraza.
Volpe is ranked the eighth-best prospect in baseball in the latest rankings by MLB.com and is projected to make his big league debut at some point next season.
Olectra Greentech to supply 100 electric buses to Assam for Rs 151 Crore
mini
Shares of Olectra Greentech Ltd ended at Rs 638.10, down Rs 1.15, or 0.18% on BSE.
Electric mobility company Olectra Greentech Ltd (OLECTRA) announced on Friday that it has won an order to supply 100 electric buses from Assam State Transport Corporation for Rs 151 crore.
The company said on September 2, “We would like to inform you that Olectra Greentech Limited (Olectra/Company) has received an award letter from one of the state transport companies for 100 electric buses.”
“This order for the supply of 100 electric buses is on a firm sale basis and will be delivered over a period of 9 months. The company will be responsible for the maintenance of these buses for a period of 5 years,” Olectra said. Greentech in a press release. stock market filing.
Recently, Olectra had won an order to supply 300 electric buses worth Rs 500 crore to Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). According to the statement, Evey Trans Private Ltd will purchase these buses from Olectra Greentech Ltd, which will be delivered over a period of 20 months.
Currently, Olectra Greentech is operating electric buses in various State Transport Enterprises (STU) across the country such as Pune (PMMPL), Mumbai (BEST), Goa, Deharadun, Surat, Ahmedabad, Silvasa and Nagpur.
Founded in 2000, the company is part of Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited. Driven by higher revenues, the company saw its net profit increase to Rs 18.8 crore in the June quarter.
First post: 02 Sep 2022, 06:53 PM STI
