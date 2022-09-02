Connect with us

Blockchain

Babylon Finance Announces Shut Down Due to Previous Hack

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

16 seconds ago

on

By

1 Billion Chinese Resident'S Data Being Sold For 10 Bitcoins By Hacker
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
Defi News
  • Total value locked (TVL) in the protocol drops from $30M to $4M after the attack.
  • The team plans to give away all of its remaining treasury assets.

When it comes to asset management firms, Babylon Finance is the most recent to shut down, but for an unusual reason. Recently, the asset management platform declared its intention to shut down, citing a past catastrophic incident. 