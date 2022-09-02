Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy

Newsletter Sign-Up
By ZEKE MILLER and JOSH BOAK
PHILADELPHIA (AP) —
President Joe Biden charged in a prime-time address Thursday that the “extreme ideology” of Donald Trump and his adherents “threatens the very foundation of our republic,” as he summoned Americans of all stripes to help counter what he sketched as dark forces within the Republican Party trying to subvert democracy.
In his speech at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall, Biden unleashed the trappings of the presidency in an unusually strong and sweeping indictment of Trump and what he said has become the dominant strain of the opposition party. His broadside came barely two months before Americans head to the polls in bitterly contested midterm elections that Biden calls a crossroads for the nation.
“Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal,” he said before an audience of hundreds, raising his voice over pro-Trump hecklers outside the building where the nation’s founding was debated. He said he wasn’t condemning the 74 million people who voted for Trump in 2020, but added, “There’s no question that the Republican Party today is dominated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans,” using the acronym for Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan.
The explicit effort by Biden to marginalize Trump and his followers marks a sharp recent turn for the president, who preached his desire to bring about national unity in his Inaugural address.
Biden, who largely avoided even referring to “the former guy” by name during his first year in office, has grown increasingly vocal in calling out Trump personally. Now, emboldened by his party’s summertime legislative wins and wary of Trump’s return to the headlines, he has sharpened his attacks, last week likening the “MAGA philosophy” to “semi-fascism.”
Wading into risky political terrain, Biden strained to balance his criticism with an appeal to more traditional Republicans to make their voices heard. Meanwhile, GOP leaders swiftly accused him of only furthering political divisions.
Delivering a preemptive rebuttal from Scranton, Pennsylvania, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said it is Biden, not Republicans, trying to divide Americans.
“In the past two years, Joe Biden has launched an assault on the soul of America, on its people, on its laws, on its most sacred values,” McCarthy said. “He has launched an assault on our democracy. His policies have severely wounded America’s soul, diminished America’s spirit and betrayed America’s trust.”
Asked about McCarthy’s criticism, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said earlier Thursday that “we understand we hit a nerve” with the GOP leader, and quoted the Republican’s prior statements saying Trump bore responsibility for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Trump plans a rally this weekend in Scranton, Biden’s birthplace
White House officials said the sharp tenor of Biden’s remarks reflected his mounting concern about Trump allies’ ideological proposals and relentless denial of the nation’s 2020 election results.
“Equality and democracy are under assault” in the U.S., Biden charged, casting Trump and his backers in the GOP as a menace to the nation’s system of government, its standing abroad and its citizens’ way of life.
Trump and the MAGA Republicans “promote authoritarian leaders and they fan the flames of political violence,” he said. They “are determined to take this country backwards.”
“Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love,” he said, referencing the social issues that Democrats have looked to place front-and-center for voters this fall.
Biden’s appearance was promoted as an official, taxpayer-funded event, a mark of how the president views defeating the Trump agenda as a policy aim as much as a political one. Red and blue lights illuminated the brick of Independence Hall, as the Marine Band played “Hail to the Chief” and a pair of Marine sentries stood at parade rest in the backdrop. Still, the major broadcast television networks did not carry the address live.
The president appealed for citizens to “vote, vote, vote” to protect their democracy. “For a long time, we’ve reassured ourselves that American democracy is guaranteed. But it is not.”
Biden harked back to the 2017 white supremacist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, which he said brought him out of political retirement to challenge Trump. Biden argued that the country faces a similar crossroads in the coming months, and he cast defending the “soul of the nation” as “the work of my presidency — a mission I believe in with my whole soul.”
But Iowa GOP chair Jeff Kaufman said in a statement that Biden was using the tactics of an authoritarian regime, “trying to turn his political opponents into an enemy of the state.”
Larry Diamond, an expert on democracy and senior fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, said calling Trump out for attacks on democracy “can be manipulated or framed as being partisan. And if you don’t call it out, you are shrinking from an important challenge in the defense of democracy.”
The White House has tried to keep Biden removed from the legal and political maelstrom surrounding the Department of Justice’s discovery of classified documents in Trump’s Florida home. Still, Biden has pointed to some Republicans’ quick condemnation of federal law enforcement, to argue “you can’t be pro-insurrectionist and pro-American.”
His trip to Philadelphia was just one of his three to the state within a week, a sign of Pennsylvania’s importance in the midterms, with competitive Senate and governor’s races. However, neither Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democrats’ Senate nominee, nor Attorney General Josh Shapiro, their pick for governor, attended Thursday night.
The White House intended the speech to unite familiar themes: holding out bipartisan legislative wins on guns and infrastructure as evidence that democracies “can deliver,” pushing back on GOP policies on guns and abortion that Biden says are out of step with most people’s views.
The challenges have only increased since the tumult surrounding the 2020 election and the Capitol attack.
Lies surrounding that presidential race have triggered harassment and death threats against state and local election officials and new restrictions on mail voting in Republican-dominated states. County election officials have faced pressure to ban the use of voting equipment, efforts generated by conspiracy theories that voting machines were somehow manipulated to steal the election.
Candidates who dispute Trump’s loss have been inspired to run for state and local election posts, promising to restore integrity to a system that has been undermined by false claims.
There is no evidence of any widespread fraud or manipulation of voting machines. Judges, including ones appointed by Trump, dismissed dozens of lawsuits filed after the election, and Trump’s own attorney general called the claims bogus. Yet Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research polling has shown about two-thirds of Republicans say they do not think Biden was legitimately elected president.
Associated Press writer Zeke Miller reported from Washington. Chris Megerian in Washington and Christina A. Cassidy in Atlanta contributed.
The Rockies have been weak on the road all season. Thursday night, Spencer Strider made them look helpless.
The sensational Atlanta rookie right-hander struck out 16 to set a new Atlanta Braves franchise record and allowed just two hits in eight innings.
The Braves won 3-0 to clinch the three-game series.
The Rockies have been shut out for the third time in their last eight road games. They are now 20-44 from Coors Field and have the worst road record in the majors.
Colorado’s CJ Cron spoiled Strider’s no-hitter bid with a first single in the fifth. The rookie right fielder had a one-out double in the eighth.
Strider’s performance evoked memories of Clayton Kershaw’s near-perfect game against the Rockies on June 18, 2014 at Dodger Stadium. The southpaw struck out 15 Rockies and only missed a perfect game when shortstop Hanley Ramirez threw Corey Dickerson’s helicopter to start the seventh inning.
While Colorado’s offense has been AWOL for most of the current 10-game road trip, their throwing has been generally solid.
Thursday night, right-hander Chad Kuhl should have been perfect to keep the Rockies in the game. It was pretty good, but far from perfect.
For three innings, Kuhl was white-hot, allowing no runs on a hit and striking out five. He faltered in the fourth when Austin Riley devoured Kuhl’s meatball change, sending him over the left-field wall for a solo homer, his 33rd longball of the season.
Kuhl’s fifth round was messy. Michael Harris II started with a right-hand homer and Vaughn Grissom picked middle. Kuhl got two flyball outs but walked Ronald Acuna Jr. and gave up an RBI single to Dansby Swanson.
What had been a 1-0 lead over the Braves was now 3-0, and with Strider on the mound, the Rockies needed a comeback the size of Mount Everest.
The Rockies kick off a three-game road trip to Cincinnati on Friday night.
September calls. Infielder Alan Trejo and relief pitcher Chad Smith were recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday as the Rockies expanded their roster to 28 players.
Trejo received his fourth callback from Triple-A and Smith got his sixth callback. Trejo, 26, has played in 11 major league games this season, batting .231 with one home run. Smith, 27, made his first four major league outings this season, posting an 11.81 ERA.
Injury updates. Outfielder Yonathan Daza (dislocated shoulder) began his rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque Thursday night.
Left-handed reliever Lucas Gilbreath remains on the 15-day disabled list with a left elbow flexor sprain and has undergone an MRI. Manager Bud Black told MLB.com there will be a meeting with team doctors and coaching staff when the team returns to Denver from its current road trip.
ST. PETERSBURG — Oswald Peraza is getting his shot. The Yankees are adding one of their top prospects to the expanded 28-man roster. The move comes on the heel of a devastating loss to the Angels and the Yankees needing to get back on track after a brutal month of August.
The 22-year old shortstop is considered the Yankeees’ No. 2 prospect behind Anthony Volpe. In 98 games at Triple-A Scranton this season, Peraza hit .258 with 18 homers, 49 RBI and a .769 OPS with 33 stolen bases.
Peraza is regarded as a solid defender, and his bat has gotten louder as the season has gone on. Since June, Peraza has hit .291 with 14 home runs and 22 steals. Just as important after Wednesday night’s loss, Peraza is considered a good defensive shortstop.
Wednesday night’s 3-2 loss to the Angels featured an error by Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the sixth-inning. That was magnified when a hitter later, Shohei Ohtani hammered a Gerrit Cole fastball for a three-run home run.
“He’s been one of the best defenders in the league at shortstop,” Aaron Boone said when asked about Kiner-Falefa’s mistakes in big spots. “Shortstops and infielders make an error every now and then. …..It’s a play you should make obviously, but he’s been one of the best defenders in the league. He didn’t make the play that time.”
Kiner-Falefa has 12 errors this season and according to Baseball Savant, he is a -2 in runs prevented this season.
Peraza has played all but a few games the last month at shortstop. Interestingly, the Yankees did have him play second base for three games this month. That is where the Yankees have another struggling player in Gleyber Torres.
With the other roster spot, the Yankees returned Marwin Gonzalez from the paternity list.
Anthony Volpe, the Yankees’ top prospect, is getting promoted. As expected, the 21-year old from New Jersey will be heading to Triple-A Scranton this weekend, one step away from the majors, a source confirmed.
Volpe is hitting .252/.350/.470 with an .820 OPS and 18 home runs in 109 games with the Double-A Somerset team.
The first-round draft pick out of Delbarton High School will replace Peraza.
Volpe is ranked the eighth-best prospect in baseball in the latest rankings by MLB.com and is projected to make his big league debut at some point next season.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just gave the term love bugs a whole new meaning.
The jenny from the block The singer opened up about their nuptials in the Sept. 1 edition of her “On The JLo” newsletter, detailing some issues that arose over the weekend in Georgia. “We all caught a stomach bug and recovered until late in the week,” she wrote, “that, and with a few other unexpected setbacks, had all the makings of a weekend- end of wedding.”
Nonetheless, the couple were determined to make some noise for their love.
“It had rained at sunset every day of the week,” the 53-year-old continued. “Everyone was worried about the heat. Not to mention the thunder and lightning that came almost at the right time every day at the exact time the ceremony was supposed to start this Saturday.”
Jen and Ben’s five children were on hand to help celebrate their parents’ special day. Jen shares 14-year-old twins, emma and Maxwith her ex-husband Mark Anthony, while Ben has three children, children Purple16, Seraphine, 13, and samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
The last time a manager visited him on the mound in the middle of a start, Grayson Rodriguez exited with an injury. On Thursday, Aberdeen’s Roberto Mercado came out to issue an apology.
In his first start in exactly three months after suffering a Grade 2 right lat muscle strain with Triple-A Norfolk, Rodriguez, the Orioles’ top pitching prospect, recorded four outs on 31 pitches before the manager of Baltimore’s High-A affiliate met him on the mound for a long chat.
“He was basically just telling me he was sorry, but that I had reached the pitch count,” Rodriguez said with a chuckle. “Obviously went out there with not a lot to work with. But really, the main thing is just getting out there and getting my feet wet again.
“My heart hadn’t pumped like that in a while.”
The 22-year-old right-hander was likely on the verge of a promotion to the majors when he left his June 1 start with Norfolk with what he thought was a cramp. He had struck out 80 batters with a 2.09 ERA over 56 innings before the injury, describing that stretch as the best he’s pitched in his life.
He returned to the mound Thursday with the goal of reaching the majors before this season ends. He would join a playoff run that now features Adley Rutschman, DL Hall and Gunnar Henderson, who entered this season ranked by Baseball America as the Orioles’ first-, third- and fourth-best prospects. Rodriguez was ranked second, deemed the top pitching prospect in all of baseball.
Even in its brevity, Thursday’s start shows why he remains at the top even after the lost time. His fastball got up to 98 mph as he mixed in his cutter and each of his secondary pitches, a primary focus as he worked knowing he would be limited to a handful of batters. He followed a single to open the game with a strikeout on his changeup. He generated six misses on the 13 swings taken against him, though he was facing hitters three levels below where he would be if he had stayed healthy. But six straight balls led to a pair of walks that prompted the lengthy conversation with Mercado.
“More than happy with the velocity,” Rodriguez said. “Got the adrenaline pumping. … I think the stuff was there, obviously. Pitching coaches were letting me know what it looked like analytically. So everything was great. Better than I could have asked for. But obviously next outing, we’re going to focus more to get in the zone.”
He was unaware Thursday of where that outing would take place, though he expects to be on a typical five-day turn. That would put him on track for a start Tuesday and four more after that before the minor league season ends.
The timing paired with Thursday’s low pitch count suggests it might prove difficult for him to build up to the point where he factors into the Orioles’ major league rotation plans before the end of the season.
“We’re on a strict throwing program right now,” Rodriguez said. “Obviously, this isn’t the main focus, getting out of the second inning right now. If I had more pitches, I would have thrown ’em, but sadly that’s not the case.”
Still, he savored his first time on a mound in an official game in three months, even if it ended with another long conversation with a manager.
“It was tremendous,” Rodriguez said. “Being able to go out here and warm up, get on the mound before the game, just walk in the dugout, smell the ballpark and see the lights and everything, it was fantastic.
“I told the pitching coaches going out there tonight that I was gonna let it eat. We were able to do that, I was able to go 100%, and everything feels good.”
A judge ruled Thursday that police records relating to the sexual assault allegations against Boston City Councilman Ricardo Arroyo must be released to him by 2 p.m. Friday. Arroyo, a candidate for Suffolk District Attorney, appeared before the judge earlier today to request access to the records. . Thursday night, the judge sided with Arroyo.
Arroyo’s run with current Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden has been marred by controversy, with each candidate attacking the other’s character in the run-up to the September 6 Democratic primary.
Arroyo’s campaign was derailed when a boston globe A report in late August revealed that he had been the subject of two investigations for sexual assault as a teenager – one in 2005 and the other in 2007.
He was never charged and has strongly denied any wrongdoing. Arroyo also said he was never questioned by police about the investigations and first heard about them last month. However, police records obtained by the World showed that Arroyo had spoken to detectives.
Through an attorney, the accuser in the 2007 case defended Arroyo, saying she had never been assaulted and voters should continue to support him.
But in an interview with the World earlier this week, the accuser in the 2005 case said Arroyo sexually assaulted, manipulated and threatened her when they were high school classmates.
Since the allegations came to light, police have refused Arroyo’s requests to see records relating to those investigations, citing privacy laws that protect victims of sexual assault. Arroyo said in court on Thursday that he believed police records would show the allegations against him were unfounded, according to the World.
From now on, the redacted versions of the files relating to the 2005 case will be communicated to Arroyo.
“In light of the apparent and immediate impact on an ongoing primary election and Arroyo’s ability to serve effectively in his current role, I conclude that Arroyo will suffer irreparable harm if he is denied the requested documents. to respond to the public allegation,” Suffolk Superior Judge Debra Squires-Lee ruled.
Given that the accuser has already spoken with members of the media and released information about the case, Squires-Lee added that there is “no additional risk of privacy breaches as long as all the identifying information and all statements of the complaining witness are redacted”.
Earlier this week, high-profile politicians like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and U.S. Representative Ayanna Pressley quashed their support for Arroyo.
Hayden, meanwhile, has faced criticism over his handling of allegations of police misconduct.
The two faced off in a debate on Wednesday, where they addressed the controversies surrounding each of their campaigns.
After Squires-Lee announced her decision, a lawyer for the woman who charged Arroyo in 2005 said he was disappointed with the outcome.
“There is absolutely nothing in the record to suggest in any way that she was not credible,” said the attorney, Leonard H. Kesten, according to the World. “What we do know is that in 2005, only one prosecutor concluded that no crime had been committed simply because there was no indication of any reported threats or violence. We are grateful that the concept of what constitutes rape and sexual assault has changed since 2005: no means no. »
When defensive lineman Ross Blacklock joined the Vikings this week after being acquired from the Houston Texans, he was handed uniform No. 96. He hasn’t given up in his quest to get No. 90.
Blacklock wore that number at Elkins High School in Missouri City, Texas, at TCU and for the past two years with the Texans. But the problem so far is that Esezi Otomewo, a rookie defensive lineman from the University of Minnesota, now has 90.
“I’m trying to see if I can work something out with the Big O to see if I can get back in that 90,” Blacklock said.
Blacklock has a price he’s willing to pay the rookie.
“His rookie fines,’’ Blacklock said. “My rookie fines were kind of crazy. I think it amounted at the end of the day to probably like $2,000. … I’ll go more (than $2,000). But he’s got to set his price.”
Blacklock said he’s not just talking about possible official fines. He said that when he was with the Texans, veteran players would fine rookies for infractions such as being late in bringing them breakfast or not bringing them enough snacks.
Blacklock was acquired from Houston along with a seventh-round pick on Tuesday for a sixth-round selection. When he got to Minnesota on Wednesday, one of the first things he did was tell Otomewo of his desire to wear No. 90. Otomewo has told him he’s thinking about it.
“I don’t have a price, it’s all love,’’ Otomewo said. “I might have to think about (the offer for the fines to be paid). We’re still talking, we’re still negotiating. But I really like the 90 on me. I feel like how it fits my body well. Look good, play good. I picked this number.”
Otomewo wore 9 at Minnesota, a number defensive lineman can’t have in the NFL. He said he chose 90 because one digit is 9 and the other 0 for “Big O.”
“The Big O, it kind of fits me,’’ he said. “It’s kind of a trademark.”
Against this backdrop, though, Otomewo wants to show respect for a veteran player whom he expects to make an impact on the Vikings.
“Ross is a special guy, and he’s going to contribute and that’s all we can ask for,’’ Otomewo said. “He’s a special player. He’s definitely athletic, strong.”
The Vikings acquired Blacklock with the expectation he could at some point be a replacement at starting defensive end for Armon Watts, who was waived Tuesday and claimed by the Chicago Bears the next day. Watts has a $2.54 million salary for 2022 to $1.332 million for Blacklock. So the Vikings saved $1.2 million by switching out Watts for Blacklock, and general manger Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said the new lineman has “got a really good pass-rush skill set.”
But Blacklock said he probably won’t be up to speed fast enough to start the regular-season opener Sept. 11 against Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“Under the circumstances, where I just came from and how quickly things happen in transition, I know that’s not a a reality.,’’ Blacklock said. “I’ve got to learn the playbook first. I got to get the defense down. … So I’ll say maybe (starting) in time. Not Week 1, but definitely in time.”
Blacklock expects “for sure” that Jonathan Bullard, who has been working with the first team, will start to open the season. Head coach Kevin O’Connell also mentioned Bullard as a possibility to start.
“Ultimately, I think we feel great about (the acquisition of Blacklock) in addition to the fact that a guy like Bullard shows up here and has a real impact on our run defense,’’ O’Connell said.
Regardless of when he might start, Blacklock is hoping to take another step in his NFL career. After being selected by Houston in the second round in 2020, Blacklock started just three of the 29 games he played in his first two seasons and said he will use it “as fuel” a belief he should have played more with the Texans.
“I feel like this is another opportunity at another organization,’’ he said. “I feel like being here will let me be able to spread my wings.”
Blacklock figures he would be a lot more comfortable doing that wearing No. 90.
