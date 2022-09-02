Connect with us

Blockchain

Binance Coin Eyes $316, After Being Stuck At $276 In The Last Week

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

5 seconds ago

on

By

google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Binance Coin is looking to retest and push its limits to surpass the $300 mark to tap on liquidity.

  • Binance Coin sets eyes on $316
  • BNB price currently trades at $278.40
  • Resistance spotted at $287 to $295 range

Bitcoin has encountered intense selling pressure that triggered its dip to $19.5k and retesting the $20.4k zone for liquidity. Moreover, BTC has grappled to fix its clamp on the $20.8k zone seen a few weeks ago.  a couple of weeks ago.

BNB outlook based on the price action is looking bearish as it lingered at the $276 level for the most part of last week. 

Binance Coin Price Skyrockets 1.36%

According to CoinMarketCap, BNB price has skyrocketed by 1.36% or trading at $278.40 as of this writing.

BNB has formed a descending triangle pattern seen in the middle of August while it made some swirls of lower highs from the $315 zone.

Similarly, BNB price has also formed a base tapping at the $270 to $275 range. A fall that dips below $271 and then retesting on the key resistance would most likely trigger BNB to plunge shooting towards $240.

Binance Coin Eyes 316 After Being Stuck At 276 In

Chart: TradingView.com

The $270 level has also maintained to be the support and resistance zone in July. The same zone has also been a fortress resisting the bearish tremors.

Awesome Oscillator and RSI for BNB as presented on the 4-hour chart remains to be generally bearish. The momentum indicator also wasn’t able to hover above the 50 level while unable to surpass the 60 zone that hints at a bullish fervor.

OBV has also plunged showing magnified selling pressure. More so, a bullish crossover was also present on the Stochastic RSI that indicates a slight bounce might happen to test the resistance level.

Repetitive tests of a particular zone are seen to dampen the support area. In this case, the $275 zone has been tested time and again in the past couple of days with the potential to cave.

BNB Shows Intensified Selling Volume

Its bounce though might not be too significant with the $287 to $295 range acting as key resistance. Over the next couple of days, BNB might potentially hover towards $300 and $316 or $270 to $242.

This will depend primarily on Bitcoin’s ability to protect its support zone spotted at the $19.6k-$19.8k levels.

Intensified selling volume and bearish movement has been observed with Binance Coin in the past couple of days.

There is an obvious weak accumulation at the demand zone hinting that any bounce or jump towards the $290 to $300 range might be short-lived.

A Bitcoin move that surpasses the $21.5k zone plus Binance Coin flipping the $300 mark for support would be pivotal to change the fate of BNB from bearish to bullish.

Binance Coin Eyes 316 After Being Stuck At 276 In

BNB total market cap at $44.9 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Featured image from TIME, chart from TradingView.com
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Robinhood Integrates Polygon (MATIC) in Their Network

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

16 mins ago

on

September 2, 2022

By

Robinhood Integrates Polygon (Matic) In Their Network
google news
Exchange News
  • MATIC is now available for trading on the Robinhood platform.
  • Robinhood users can utilize MATIC on the PoS chain to perform a variety of tasks.

Robinhood, the leading trading platform in the US has now opened gates for MATIC tokens. MATIC is the native token for the Polygon network, which functions on the PoS mechanism. Polygon revealed this update in a blog on 31st Aug. Robinhood announced this particular news on 1st Sept on their Twitter account.

The shift was made to utilize the Ethereum L2 functionalities to the fullest by new users. Specifically the faster transactions and the lower fees than the Ethereum network. A point to remember is the new merge in the ETH network is designed to achieve 99.9% sustainability and energy efficiency.

 Benefits of MATIC and Robinhood Collaboration

The advantage of collaboration is two-sided for both Polygon and Robinhood. The vast number of users of the Robinhood platform can now buy, sell and transfer MATIC without the payment of additional charges. And from Robinhood’s point of view, the number of cryptocurrencies available on their list is increasing.

Because of the collaboration, users of Robinhood can utilize MATIC on the PoS chain to carry out a variety of tasks. Such as lending, borrowing, providing liquidity, and exchanging for other tokens on the Polygon PoS chain.

At the time of writing, the Polygon token(MATIC) is currently trading at a $0.8963 price value with a 6.94% increase in the last 24 hours. The market cap is over $7.6 B and the trading volume is $559 M in the last 24 hours.

1662115930 880 Robinhood Integrates Polygon Matic In Their Network
MATIC Price Chart (Source: CMC)

Recommended For You

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Why Terra Classic (LUNC) Fails to Reach $1?

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

48 mins ago

on

September 2, 2022

By

Why Terra Classic (Lunc) Fails To Reach $1?
google news
Editors News
  • LUNC, and the rest of the market traded with extremely low liquidity and high volatility. 
  • Luna Classic would reduce the supply and drive the price up to $1.

The Terra Classic organization wants to begin burning more LUNC, yet investors must be careful not to get burned either.The price of the LUNC will random raise when this occurs because it is currently trending, so why can’t it hit $1?

Terra Classic Resurrection

After the sudden fall, Terraforms Labs could no longer use the chain, but they are still grateful of its efforts. As of June, they have started burning 1.2% of all tokens and a portion of the Terra Classic transaction fee. And the native Terra Classic, LUNC, and the rest of the market traded with extremely low liquidity and high volatility. After the collapse, the LUNC is trading stable high after the collapse in may

Burn’s Central Theme

Burning tokens is primarily used to increase value, so the majority of coins have adopted this strategy. By sufficiently marketing the token burns, consumers come to expect to buy due to a projected shortage. 

The major Terra Classic holders benefited by receiving the rewards as a consequence of a Terra Classic being restored this year early. In addition, a small number of users were hesitant to transfer their LUNC to validators after the collapse, which led to a more equitable distribution of rewards and an average yearly return of close to 37%. These early stackers are ready to dump their fully loaded bags of funds on new investors who anticipate that the upcoming Luna Classic token burn would reduce the supply and raise the price to $1.

In the end, there aren’t many fundamental justifications for Luna Classic’s high price, not even a penny. Developers with prior experience are less likely to continue on where they left off in the chain, and those who are now active seem to be much more enthused about it than they are to want to make a wise investment. This indicates that there is a possibility of a collapse should the price decide to quit the firm, but it does not throw out the prospect of LUNC experiencing another exponential surge. Customers should tread cautiously. It’s going to end eventually.

Recommended For You 

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Babylon Finance Announces Shut Down Due to Previous Hack

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 2, 2022

By

1 Billion Chinese Resident'S Data Being Sold For 10 Bitcoins By Hacker
google news
Defi News
  • Total value locked (TVL) in the protocol drops from $30M to $4M after the attack.
  • The team plans to give away all of its remaining treasury assets.

When it comes to asset management firms, Babylon Finance is the most recent to shut down, but for an unusual reason. Recently, the asset management platform declared its intention to shut down, citing a past catastrophic incident. 