Blockchain

Bitcoin Mining Revenue Surged 10% In August

The first monthly gain since March, bitcoin mining revenue increased 10% in August.

Bitcoin Mining Revenue Soars

Approximately $657 million was earned by miners last month, according to statistics gathered by The Block Research.

In the most recent update published on Wednesday, the difficulty of mining bitcoin increased by 9.26% while the hash rate increased by more than 13%.

According to Kevin Zhang, senior vice president of mining strategy at Foundry, which manages the Foundry USA mining pool, the increase in hash rate is caused by “a combination of heat waves finally subsiding (on a global level) and facilities slowly coming online,” “There’s also the added kicker of the higher efficiency Bitmain S19 XP’s finally hitting the market as well!”

Bitcoin

Source: The Block Crypto Data.

Only a minor fraction of the pioneer crypto mining profits ($9.24 million) came from transaction fees, with the majority ($647.72 million) coming from the block reward subsidies. Transaction costs for bitcoin decreased to 1.4% of overall revenue.

Ethereum miners generated $725 million in income in August, which is 1.1 times more than bitcoin miners.

Mining Difficulty Surges

The difficulty of mining bitcoin is rising. According to data from BTC.com, the mining difficulty for the largest cryptocurrency in the world increased by 9.26% during the previous two weeks.

The website’s analysis reveals that the network’s mining difficulty is at its highest point since January, reaching 30.97 trillion, with the hashrate currently averaging around 230 exahashes per second (EH/s).

Last month, Texas miners stopped working in order to support the electrical system and save energy during a heat wave. This action probably made Bitcoin easier to mine.

Weeks later, they turned back on, and as the level of difficulty rises, miners may see their income decline as more computer power (and energy) is required, but the price of Bitcoin has remained stable.

Bitcoin 

BTC/USD trades at $20k. Source: TradingView

According to TradingView data, the price of BTC was $20,060 at the time of writing. It has been struggling for months to surpass the $25,000 level and is down more than 70% from the record high of $69,044 it reached in November.

Featured image from FT and chart from TradingView.com and The Block
Blockchain

Bitcoin Marks 9th Consecutive Month Of Sluggish Funding Rates

2 hours ago

September 2, 2022

Bitcoin
Bitcoin funding rates for the past two months have entered one of their worst streaks yet. During this time, there have been no positive funding rates, and the best that the market has seen has been funding rates at a neutral level. However, even now, reaching neutral levels have proved incredibly hard for funding rates, taking a deeper dive with each passing week.

Funding Rates Remain Below Neutral

The last time bitcoin funding rates had been in the neutral territory had been at the beginning of August. Since then, funding rates have consistently returned below neutral, with some short-term lows being recorded along the way. Funding rates on crypto exchange Binance have actually dropped to 2-month lows at this point. Additionally, the crypto exchange has now hit nine months of funding rates at or below neutral levels.

This puts the perpetual swaps at a continuously lower rate compared to spot market prices. Bitcoin traders have since been reducing their risk exposure to the digital asset, and this has come as a culmination of such wariness.

Funding rates remain below neutral | Source: Arcane Research

It is the most bearish that the market has been since the bull market was triggered in 2020. This even comes despite the fact that bitcoin open interest has been seeing higher levels. On Tuesday, the bitcoin funding rates sat at around 0.00% and had touched a 2-month low earlier in the week.

Bitcoin Open Interest Grows

Bitcoin open interest has maintained a consistent growth rate despite the funding rates taking a nosedive at each possible point. Each week has seen open interest either hit a new all-time high or come close to reaching it. The former was the case last week.

Bitcoin Price Chart From Tradingview.com

BTC trading below $20,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

This time around, open interest had a brand new all-time high of 398,075 BTC on August 29th. This is more than 2% of the total BTC circulating supply. It is up significantly from its lowest point last year of 186,158 BTC, representing a more than 110% growth in this time.

With the open interest so high and funding rates so low, it leaves room for the possibility of a short squeeze. This unusual market has not been ignored by investors, leading them to take up more conservative positions.

Bitcoin’s price has also not been encouraging. After hitting a new local high of $25,000 about a week ago, the digital asset is now struggling to hold above $20,000.

Featured image from RushRadar, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…

Blockchain

Bitcoin Slumps Below $20,000. Market Fear Springs

3 hours ago

September 2, 2022

Bitcoin Slumps Below $20,000. Market Fear Springs
For the longest stretch of days since the cryptocurrency market was shaken by unrest in July, Bitcoin has dropped below US$20,000 for a sixth straight trading session.

On Thursday, the value of the biggest cryptocurrency dropped as much as 3.1% to $19,577.

Bitcoin In Free Fall

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has been in free fall for the previous ten days as concerns over Wednesday’s FOMC minutes drove its price below $20,000. Despite the recent decline, investors seem to be increasing their Bitcoin purchases, and certain key on-chain data indicate that the price may be getting ready to emerge from its most recent low.

Market Analyst Jim Wyckoff foresaw the increase in volatility and cautioned in his morning Bitcoin brief that “quieter sideways trading continues, but probably not for much longer. History demonstrates that the financial markets can experience volatility in September.

BTC/USD trades at $20k. Source: TradingView

Wyckoff predicted that it might last for some time as long as bears continue to outnumber bullish traders.

“In the immediate future, expect increased cryptocurrency volatility. To break the price decline that is still visible on the daily chart for bitcoin, albeit narrowly, bulls need to demonstrate greater strength, according to Wyckoff.

Bitcoin Slumps Below 20000 Market Fear Springs

Bitcoin average funding rates. Source: Santiment

The cryptocurrency analytics company Santiment, which published the following chart displaying the increase in BTC average funding rates, revealed that the sentiment against Bitcoin is still unfavorable.

Fear Overtakes Hope

Less than US$1 trillion, or roughly a third of its peak market value reached in November, is now the size of the cryptocurrency industry. Coin values were shaken midyear by the collapse of the Terra ecosystem, the demise of Three Arrows Capital, the bankruptcy of broker Voyager, and the failure of lender Celsius after coming off the highs amid a general increase in risk aversion.

Stephane Ouellette, chief executive of FRNT Financial Inc. said:

“There is a lot of fear that if we make new lows on BTC (as a proxy for the market), there will be another wave of crypto company defaults.”

Bitcoin

Source: Bloomberg

The fall on September’s first day is unfavorable for the bellwether currency. Since 2017, every September has seen a decline in the price of Bitcoin, making it traditionally one of the worst months of the year. According to Bespoke Investment Group, over the past five years, the monthly decline in the value of Bitcoin has averaged 8.5%.

The overall cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $967 billion, and Bitcoin’s dominance rate is 39%.

Featured image from UnSplash and chart from TradingView.com, Bloomberg, and Santiment
Blockchain

Robinhood Listed Cardano (ADA) Ahead of Vasil Hard Fork

4 hours ago

September 2, 2022

Cardano'S Much Awaited Vasil Hardfork Upgrade Postponed To Next Month
Exchange News
  • Robinhood has been slow to add new crypto to its platform in recent months.
  • Despite the listing, ADA investors have shown little enthusiasm.

Recently, Cardano (ADA) has seen nothing but positive developments, with the listing of ADA on Robinhood, a U.S. retail investing platform, and the release of the first lending and borrowing protocol, Aada Finance.

According to the company’s official Twitter, Robinhood now supports trading in Cardano ADA. As with other cryptocurrencies, the online broker has lately begun adding ADA to its trading platform.

This listing comes just in time for this month’s anticipated release of the Cardano Vasil Upgrade. Due to the continuous controversy and uncertainty of the cryptocurrency market, Robinhood has been slow to add new cryptocurrencies to its platform in recent months.

With the inclusion of Cardano, Robinhood may have opened the way for other cryptocurrencies to be listed in the future. Because the platform hasn’t introduced any new cryptocurrencies in quite some time, some users are wondering whether they will start doing so soon.

Polkadot, Cardano, Terra, and Avalanche are just a few examples of these cryptocurrencies. Robinhood is likely to be hesitant to add new currencies immediately in light of the current market-down scenario created by factors like Celsius Network’s lawsuit and Coinbase Bankruptcy speculations. Nonetheless, the most recent round of updates brings optimism to both Robinhood customers and crypto traders.

Despite the listing, ADA investors have shown little enthusiasm for the token as its price has remained flat in the midst of the present crypto bad market. According to CMC, the Cardano price today is $0.452840 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $594,421,485 USD. Cardano is down 0.41% in the last 24 hours.

Cardano Treasury Balance Crosses Over 1 Billion ADA ($497M)

Blockchain

Indonesia Eyes Government-Controlled Crypto Stock Exchange

4 hours ago

September 2, 2022

Binance.us Lures Traders By Waving Off Bitcoin Spot Trading Fee
