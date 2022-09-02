Bitcoin Slumps Below $20,000. Market Fear Springs

- Robinhood has been slow to add new crypto to its platform in recent months.
Recently, Cardano (ADA) has seen nothing but positive developments, with the listing of ADA on Robinhood, a U.S. retail investing platform, and the release of the first lending and borrowing protocol, Aada Finance.
According to the company’s official Twitter, Robinhood now supports trading in Cardano ADA. As with other cryptocurrencies, the online broker has lately begun adding ADA to its trading platform.
This listing comes just in time for this month’s anticipated release of the Cardano Vasil Upgrade. Due to the continuous controversy and uncertainty of the cryptocurrency market, Robinhood has been slow to add new cryptocurrencies to its platform in recent months.
With the inclusion of Cardano, Robinhood may have opened the way for other cryptocurrencies to be listed in the future. Because the platform hasn’t introduced any new cryptocurrencies in quite some time, some users are wondering whether they will start doing so soon.
Polkadot, Cardano, Terra, and Avalanche are just a few examples of these cryptocurrencies. Robinhood is likely to be hesitant to add new currencies immediately in light of the current market-down scenario created by factors like Celsius Network’s lawsuit and Coinbase Bankruptcy speculations. Nonetheless, the most recent round of updates brings optimism to both Robinhood customers and crypto traders.
Despite the listing, ADA investors have shown little enthusiasm for the token as its price has remained flat in the midst of the present crypto bad market. According to CMC, the Cardano price today is $0.452840 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $594,421,485 USD. Cardano is down 0.41% in the last 24 hours.
