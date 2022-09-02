California heat wave: Here’s a timeline of dangerously high temperatures in the San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Excessive heat will make its way to the San Francisco Bay Area this upcoming holiday weekend. ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma knows how serious high temperatures can be. In 2017, just after Labor Day, he shared a frightening experience of heat exhaustion with the ABC7 News team.

To help us out this Labor Day weekend, he’s broken down a timeline of this heat wave and where you can go to escape the dangerous temperatures.

Will it be as hot as Labor Day weekend 2017?

We will likely find record high temperatures and the increasing risk of heat illness for several days. If you remember Labor Day weekend 2017, when the city hit its all-time high of 106 and records plummeted left and right, it won’t be the same story for this weekend at come.

You’ll find a wide range of temperatures, including dangerous heat inland, but the coast will still be comfortable. Throughout the region, with these high temperatures, the risk of fire is high.

Wondering why San Francisco is so outrageous?

The city is surrounded on three sides by a cold ocean which is currently at 56 degrees. The winds move from the cold ocean towards the city, so it is difficult to get warm temperatures.

What you need to find is that the offshore wind coming from the East Bay and traveling is going inshore – that’s how you get warm temperatures in the city. But that’s not what we will experience on Friday or the coming weekend.

Here’s what we have in terms of reviews:

Heat advisory: 11 a.m. Sunday – 8 p.m. Monday

Tops: 90+

Mainly areas around the bay (not SF or immediate coastline)

Excessive heat warning: 11 a.m. Sunday – 8 p.m. Tuesday

Dangerous heat: 100-107+

Risk of discomfort due to heat

Mainly inland

Most of the state is under an excessive heat warning, an excessive heat watch, or a heat advisory.

Chronology:

Friday

Friday’s temperatures will be a little cooler than Thursday’s temperatures. There will be 70s and 80s around the bay shore.

Highs are hot around the state. Los Angeles at 94, 109 in Palm Springs, 111 in Fresno, 107 in Redding – but San Francisco really stands out at 68.

Saturday & Sunday

After a brief drop in temperatures on Friday, they will really take off on Saturday. Then Sunday, it will be very hot with probable records. Remember that the Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory will come into effect Sunday morning.

Monday

Labor Day Monday will be the hottest day we have seen throughout this heat wave. Temperatures will not only reach 100 degrees, but will even exceed 105 degrees, even 110 in some areas.

When will it cool down?

We will start to cool off on Wednesday and Thursday, but just know that temperatures will be above average for this time of year.

You can track real-time temperatures throughout the weekend here.

Where can I escape the heat?

We have excessive heat warnings and heat advisories from Sunday, but one place that will escape the heat is the coast.

There are hazy skies in Santa Cruz starting Friday morning.

One place that will be popular this weekend are our area beaches. Temperatures will be mostly in the 60s and 70s, Santa Cruz a bit warmer but only peaking in the 80s.

How to beat the heat and stay safe?

So how do you beat the heat? To drink a lot of water. Also be sure to find shade or visit a cooling center if possible.

Do not allow people or pets inside your car – the interior can heat up quickly in these conditions. Also be sure to walk your pets or exercise early in the morning or later in the evening so the pavement isn’t as hot.

And recognize the signs of heat exhaustion. Take it from Drew Tuma, who suffered from heat exhaustion during the 2017 heatwave, it can really happen quickly. If your body stops sweating, this indicates that you need to see a doctor.

Air quality:

When we get that high pressure, it traps all the pollutants close to the atmosphere. Moderate air quality will return Friday, Saturday, throughout the weekend and next week. You will notice a haze in the atmosphere.

