News
California heat wave: Here’s a timeline of dangerously high temperatures in the San Francisco Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Excessive heat will make its way to the San Francisco Bay Area this upcoming holiday weekend. ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma knows how serious high temperatures can be. In 2017, just after Labor Day, he shared a frightening experience of heat exhaustion with the ABC7 News team.
To help us out this Labor Day weekend, he’s broken down a timeline of this heat wave and where you can go to escape the dangerous temperatures.
LIVE: Track real-time temperatures amid the Bay Area heatwave
Will it be as hot as Labor Day weekend 2017?
We will likely find record high temperatures and the increasing risk of heat illness for several days. If you remember Labor Day weekend 2017, when the city hit its all-time high of 106 and records plummeted left and right, it won’t be the same story for this weekend at come.
You’ll find a wide range of temperatures, including dangerous heat inland, but the coast will still be comfortable. Throughout the region, with these high temperatures, the risk of fire is high.
LIST: Cooling centers around the Bay Area
Wondering why San Francisco is so outrageous?
The city is surrounded on three sides by a cold ocean which is currently at 56 degrees. The winds move from the cold ocean towards the city, so it is difficult to get warm temperatures.
What you need to find is that the offshore wind coming from the East Bay and traveling is going inshore – that’s how you get warm temperatures in the city. But that’s not what we will experience on Friday or the coming weekend.
Here’s what we have in terms of reviews:
Heat advisory: 11 a.m. Sunday – 8 p.m. Monday
Tops: 90+
Mainly areas around the bay (not SF or immediate coastline)
Excessive heat warning: 11 a.m. Sunday – 8 p.m. Tuesday
Dangerous heat: 100-107+
Risk of discomfort due to heat
Mainly inland
Most of the state is under an excessive heat warning, an excessive heat watch, or a heat advisory.
VIDEO: Extreme Heat Hazards and Safety Tips: What You Need to Know
Chronology:
Friday
Friday’s temperatures will be a little cooler than Thursday’s temperatures. There will be 70s and 80s around the bay shore.
Highs are hot around the state. Los Angeles at 94, 109 in Palm Springs, 111 in Fresno, 107 in Redding – but San Francisco really stands out at 68.
Saturday & Sunday
After a brief drop in temperatures on Friday, they will really take off on Saturday. Then Sunday, it will be very hot with probable records. Remember that the Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory will come into effect Sunday morning.
Monday
Labor Day Monday will be the hottest day we have seen throughout this heat wave. Temperatures will not only reach 100 degrees, but will even exceed 105 degrees, even 110 in some areas.
When will it cool down?
We will start to cool off on Wednesday and Thursday, but just know that temperatures will be above average for this time of year.
You can track real-time temperatures throughout the weekend here.
VIDEO: Here’s why everyone, even you, needs to take this Bay Area heatwave seriously
Where can I escape the heat?
We have excessive heat warnings and heat advisories from Sunday, but one place that will escape the heat is the coast.
There are hazy skies in Santa Cruz starting Friday morning.
One place that will be popular this weekend are our area beaches. Temperatures will be mostly in the 60s and 70s, Santa Cruz a bit warmer but only peaking in the 80s.
How to beat the heat and stay safe?
So how do you beat the heat? To drink a lot of water. Also be sure to find shade or visit a cooling center if possible.
Do not allow people or pets inside your car – the interior can heat up quickly in these conditions. Also be sure to walk your pets or exercise early in the morning or later in the evening so the pavement isn’t as hot.
And recognize the signs of heat exhaustion. Take it from Drew Tuma, who suffered from heat exhaustion during the 2017 heatwave, it can really happen quickly. If your body stops sweating, this indicates that you need to see a doctor.
Air quality:
When we get that high pressure, it traps all the pollutants close to the atmosphere. Moderate air quality will return Friday, Saturday, throughout the weekend and next week. You will notice a haze in the atmosphere.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Trump’s search inventory reveals new details about FBI seizure – The Denver Post
By Eric Tucker
WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last month found top-secret documents in an office and storage room, along with empty folders with classified banners and over 10,000 government documents without any classification marks. according to a more detailed inventory of the seized material made public on Friday.
The inventory disclosed by the Ministry of Justice reveals in general terms the contents of 33 boxes and containers seized from an office and warehouse in Mar-a-Lago during the August 8 search. Although the inventory does not describe the contents of the documents, it does show the extent to which classified information – including documents at the top secret level – was hidden in boxes at home and mixed with newspapers, magazines, clothing and other personal items.
It also highlights for the first time the volume of unclassified government documents kept at the home, even if those documents were to be turned over to the National Archives and Records Administration, which had tried unsuccessfully for months to obtain their return.
The Department of Justice said there was no safe space at Mar-a-Lago for sensitive government secrets, and opened a criminal investigation focused on keeping them there and what it was. said there have been efforts in recent months to obstruct this investigation. It also investigates potential violations of a separate law that criminalizes the mutilation or concealment of government documents, classified or unclassified.
Trump’s attorneys did not immediately return an email seeking comment on Friday.
The inventory was released as the Justice Department begins a criminal investigation, intelligence agencies assess any potential damage caused by the apparent mishandling of classified information and a judge assesses whether to appoint a master special – essentially an outside legal expert – to review the records.
Inventory shows that 43 empty folders with classified banners were removed from a box or container in the office, along with 28 additional empty folders labeled “Return to Personnel Secretary” or Military Aid. Empty files of this nature were also found in a storage closet.
It is not clear from the inventory list why any of the folders were empty or what might have happened to any of the documents inside.
Separately on Friday, the Justice Department said it reviewed the records seized in the search and segregated those bearing classified marks to ensure they were stored according to proper protocol and procedure.
“The seized materials will continue to be used to further the government’s investigation, and the investigation team will continue to use and evaluate the seized materials as they take further investigative steps. investigation, such as additional witness interviews and grand jury practice,” the department said. .
He added that “additional evidence regarding the items seized”, including how they were stored, “will inform the government’s investigation”.
_____
Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at
denverpost
News
Biden slams Republicans Trump and MAGA as extremists
Reuters
Texas governor takes migrants by bus to Chicago amid dispute over border security
The state of Texas bussed a group of about 60 newly arrived migrants to Chicago on Wednesday, as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott expands efforts to push accountability for border crossings on his Democratic political opponents. Texas has bussed more than 7,000 migrants to Washington, D.C. and New York since April, spending nearly $13 million on the initiative through August 8, according to state data obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. Abbott, who is seeking a third term in November’s midterm elections, says the buses are needed because Democratic President Joe Biden has failed to secure the border with Mexico.
yahoo
News
Star guard Paige Bueckers plans to play for UConn in 2023-24
STORRS, Conn. — Paige Bueckers intends to play basketball in the 2023-24 season for Connecticut after recovering from an ACL injury that’s sidelined her this season.
Speaking on campus for the first time since being hurt, Bueckers was adamant in saying she will not enter the 2023 WNBA Draft and will return to play college ball.
“I’m not leaving. That is not in question,” the 21-year-old Bueckers said Thursday during a media availability. “People asked me, ‘What are you thinking about, fifth year, COVID year, redshirt this year?’ I’m not thinking too far ahead about that at all. But I will be playing college basketball again.”
Bueckers had an injury-marred 2021-22 season. She missed most of the season with tibial plateau fracture and lateral meniscus tear in her left knee. The Minnesota native returned for the NCAA tournament last spring and helped UConn to the title game, which it lost to No 1 South Carolina. In 17 games last season, Bueckers averaged 14.6 points.
Bueckers is expected to miss the upcoming season after she injured the same knee in a pickup game in early August. The national player of the year as a freshman had surgery four days later.
“I was going full speed and I sort of tried to come to a stop and there was some contact, not a lot of contact, but it just kind of gave out,” Bueckers said. “I knew it was bad. I felt a pop. And then I went to the training room and I was extremely frustrated. I didn’t know how serious it was, but I knew something was wrong.”
News
Murder-suicide in Hyannis under investigation, 2 children also found at home
BARNSTABLE — An apparent murder-suicide is being investigated in Hyannis Friday morning. Police responded to Murray Way at around 2.45am where two people were found dead.
Two children, aged 7 and 11, were also found in the house. They were taken to the proper authorities, according to Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe.
Police said there was no threat to the public at this time.
No further information is available at this time.
Grub5
News
Ted Phillips, the Chicago Bears President and CEO, plans to retire at the end of the 2022 season
Chicago Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips will retire at the end of the 2022 season, the team announced Friday morning.
Phillips’ career with the Bears has spanned 40 seasons, and he has been the team president since 1999. He had a hand in hiring four general managers in that time — Jerry Angelo in 2001, Phil Emery in 2012, Ryan Pace in 2015 and Ryan Poles this year.
In January, Bears Chairman George McCaskey announced Phillips’ responsibilities were changing, with his focus more on the acquisition of the former Arlington International Racecourse property and development of a potential stadium. Poles would report directly to McCaskey rather than Phillips.
Now, Phillips is ending a tenure that started as a controller for the team in 1983. He also was the director of finance and the vice president of operations.
The team announced that a search for his replacement is underway.
“I have been truly blessed with the honor of working for the Chicago Bears for 40 seasons and look forward to leading the team through the 2022 season,” Phillips said in a statement. “I appreciate the support of the McCaskey family and to be involved in overseeing this amazing growth of the Chicago Bears through the years is a dream come true. Every day has been a true pleasure and being surrounded by so many talented and wonderful people has made my job richly rewarding on many levels. I will always bleed blue and orange and forever be proud to be a part of the Chicago Bears family.”
The Athletic first reported the news of Phillips’ retirement and quoted him as saying that COVID-19 changed the dynamics of his work life and caused him to reflect.
“I came to the conclusion that, my gosh, almost 40 years is a long time,” Phillips told The Athletic. “It’s time to hand over the baton and give myself the gift of time. You know how this business can be, a lot of hours and time away from family. I just turned 65 years old. I feel good. My health is good. I felt it was time to slow down and do whatever I want to do.”
()
News
Former NYPD officer Thomas Webster sentenced to 10 years for storming the Capitol on January 6
NEW YORK — A federal judge has sentenced former New York Police Department officer Thomas Webster to 10 years in prison for assaulting officers outside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.
The sentence is the longest prison term to date for a defendant in the Justice Department’s January 6 criminal investigation, but short of the 17.5 years prosecutors had requested for Webster.
The DOJ previously released harrowing footage from an officer’s body camera that showed Webster assaulting law enforcement.
The sentencing comes after a jury found Webster guilty of six counts, including assaulting a police officer, in May.
Webster was found guilty of assaulting DC Metropolitan Police Department officer Noah Rathbun, who testified at the trial.
According to testimony and video of the riot, Webster, wearing a body armor and waving a Marine Corps flag, pushed himself to the front of the crowd and yelled at Rathburn to “take your crap!”
The video shows Webster swinging a metal pole and smashing bike racks that served as a police perimeter. As Rathbun backed away, Webster tackled him and then fired at the officer’s gas mask. Rathbun testified that he began to choke on his chin strap as Webster tugged on the mask. The video shows Rathbun punching Webster in the face trying to push him away.
During the trial, Webster claimed that Rathbun provoked the fight and that he shot Rathbun’s mask as a form of self-defense.
Webster was convicted of assaulting, resisting, or embarrassing an officer using a dangerous weapon; civil disorder; enter and remain in restricted area with a dangerous weapon; engaging in physical violence in confined spaces with a dangerous weapon; and engaging in an act of physical violence on Capitol grounds.
ABC News’ Gabe Stern contributed to this report.
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
California heat wave: Here’s a timeline of dangerously high temperatures in the San Francisco Bay Area
Trump’s search inventory reveals new details about FBI seizure – The Denver Post
Biden slams Republicans Trump and MAGA as extremists
Star guard Paige Bueckers plans to play for UConn in 2023-24
Murder-suicide in Hyannis under investigation, 2 children also found at home
Ted Phillips, the Chicago Bears President and CEO, plans to retire at the end of the 2022 season
Lido DAO Continues With Strong Bullish Bias, How High Can Price Go?
Former NYPD officer Thomas Webster sentenced to 10 years for storming the Capitol on January 6
Trump search inventory reveals new details from FBI seizure
Danilo Gallinari of the Boston Celtics has been diagnosed with a ruptured ACL; a source says he is considering a return at the end of the season
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Finance1 week ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Food2 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
News3 weeks ago
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’