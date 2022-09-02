Cavaliers acquire Donovan Mitchell, beating out Knicks: report

The woman who accused former NFL punter Matt Araiza and two of his college teammates of raping her at a party last year opened up about the alleged incident in an interview with “Nightline.”

The alleged victim, who was 17 at the time of the incident and asked not to be identified, said the sexual assault took place last year at an off-campus party at the University of San Diego State and she said it lingers on her mind.

She is suing Araiza, who was released by the Buffalo Bills last week, and two former San Diego State players, Zavier Leonard and Nowlin Ewaliko, accusing them of raping a minor. The alleged victim says she wants charges filed and the men arrested.

The woman who accused former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza of raping her speaks to ABC News about the incident. ABC News

“I’m really just looking for closure, because I can’t stop thinking about it,” the woman told “Nightline.”

The alleged gang rape took place at a party on October 17, 2021, according to the lawsuit. The victim was a high school student at the time while Araiza, 21, and Leonard and Ewaliko, both 18, were on the San Diego State football team.

The alleged victim told “Nightline” that she was intoxicated, conscious and unconscious that night, but there were several blocks of the night that she remembers “like it was yesterday.”

The alleged victim said he spoke with Araiza outside the house, where he gave her drinks and performed sexual acts on her.

After that first encounter, the alleged victim said she was brought back inside to a bedroom, according to the lawsuit.

“When I walked into that room and saw that there were already several guys in there, I had a feeling something big was going to happen and I expected it,” said- she declared.

There, she said Araiza and her teammates violently raped her, leaving bruises and bloody marks. She also said her piercings were ripped out. The victim told ‘Nightline’ that she never gave men her permission to have sex and said she was screaming during the incident.

“I feel like it should be clear to everyone that this isn’t consensual sex,” she said.

The alleged victim said he contacted the police the next morning, filed a complaint and went to the hospital.

She said she did not initially know the identities of her alleged attackers.

In this July 24, 2022 file photo, Matt Araiza of the Buffalo Bills punts during the Bills’ training camp at Saint John Fisher University in Pittsford, NY Joshua Bessex/Getty Images, FILE

Detectives from the Sex Crimes Unit arranged pretext recorded calls with the men who were in the room when the gang rape took place. The alleged victim said Araiza was on one of those calls.

“He told me we had sex and he told me I should get tested for chlamydia. My detectives then told me to clarify what he meant by having sex, and so I asked her if we had actual sex and her tone completely changed from then on,” she said.

The alleged victim said Araiza then denied having sex before hanging up the phone, as alleged in the complaint.

Police completed their investigation in early August and turned it over to the San Diego District Attorney’s Office.

No arrests have been made in the case and police have not publicly identified any suspects.

“This case is still under review by our office for possible criminal charges,” the San Diego district attorney’s office told ABC News in a statement.

Araiza was signed by the Buffalo Bills as a sixth-round pick in April on a $4 million deal.

The victim said she threw up after hearing the news of Araiza’s signing.

“I was really upset because I thought I had done everything I was supposed to do to get them to face the consequences,” she said. “I reported it right away and gave all my evidence to the authorities and just to see it continue and thrive when I felt like my life was completely torn apart.”

The alleged victim’s attorney, Dan Gilleon, said he was in touch with the Bills in July about the lawsuit. On August 27, two days after the lawsuit was filed, the Bills released Araiza.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said in a statement that “our culture in Buffalo is more important than winning football games.”

“Right now, we just think it’s the best decision for everyone to leave Matt,” Beane said.

The accuser said the Bills and the NFL did the right thing by releasing him from the team.

“I can understand why [the NFL] might get some backlash from those who may not believe what happened, but I know they did the right thing,” she said.

Araiza, however, denied the charges via a statement through his attorney.

“The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed in the lawsuit or in the press. I look forward to quickly setting the record straight,” he said.

His attorney, Kerry Armstrong, released an additional statement saying the lawsuit is a “money grab”.

“He is 100% adamant that he never forcibly raped this young woman or had sex with her in any way,” Armstrong said.

Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza walks on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Orchard Park, NY on August 13, 2022. Adrian Kraus/AP

Armstrong also said in an interview with local station KFMB that his client did not know the victim was underage or intoxicated.

“He never gave her anything to drink, never gave her any intoxicants, and she was not visibly drunk when he spoke to her,” he told the station.

Arazia’s parents also released a statement on Monday defending their son and condemning the media.

“He was extorted, discriminated against, harassed and subjected to multiple and continuous threats of violence and death. We were all cancelled. Every member of our family,” they said in their statement.

Marc Carlos, Ewaliko’s attorney, told ABC News that his client denies the allegations while Jahmal Kersey, Leonard’s attorney, declined to comment on the charges.

The alleged victim said that although she was inebriated at the party, her actions should not be used to minimize what happened to her that night.

“I know I made mistakes that night. However, I don’t think any kind of mistake deserves what was done to me that night, and they should always be held accountable for what they did,” she said.

The alleged victim said she would get a real closure if arrests were made.

“I know it’s something that’s going to be forever, but I think the shutdown will help. And I really hope I get the hang of it,” she said.