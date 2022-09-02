Despite a lack of sleep, Rob Refsnyder delivered a hit for the Red Sox

Nine years ago he nearly quit and hung up his boots, Sacramento Republic captain Rodrigo Lopez is now one win away from an unlikely achievement in American football.

As part of the second-division USL Championship, the Republic are aiming to win the US Open Cup – the nation’s oldest soccer tournament – when they take on Major League Soccer’s Orlando City SC on Wednesday (stream on ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET).

“I still can’t believe it,” Lopez told ESPN. “It’s not that I’m saying we don’t deserve it. We definitely do.

“I’m just saying for a USL Championship team or any lower division team to be in a cup final, that’s definitely very rare.”

– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (US)

Knockout competition dates back over 100 years, when organized versions of the sport were still in development. The game is now much more sophisticated in the modern era and with the introduction of MLS in 1996 it has become rare to see teams from outside the top division in the final.

In recent months, Lopez and Sacramento have stunned the American football world, scoring audacious victories over MLS teams San Jose Earthquakes, LA Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City to reach the final. In the semi-final against Sporting KC, Lopez became the hero of the night, scoring the winning penalty in a shootout that followed a tense 0-0 draw in regulation time.

Sacramento – the first non-MLS finalists since 2008 – would also become the first lower league team to lift the trophy in the 21st century.

to play 0:41 Sacramento Republic FC outlasts Sporting Kansas City on penalties to win in spectacular fashion.

“Paycheck to Paycheck”

It’s a fairy tale race and one that might not have been a reality if Lopez had ended his time with the sport – which was a possibility nearly a decade ago.

Born in Guadalajara, Mexico, Lopez moved to the United States at an early age but eventually returned home through Chivas’ famed Liga MX academy. In 2005, Lopez’s career was on the rise thanks to his professional debut with the Guadalajara club’s MLS affiliate, the defunct Chivas USA, and a call-up to the U18 squad for the U.S. national youth team.

Regular appearances then became hard to earn for the Chivas USA midfielder, taking him to a handful of different leagues and teams in no time. In 2013, he found himself questioning his future during a stint with third division side Los Angeles Blues (now Orange County SC) in the former USL Pro League.

“I was living paycheck to paycheck…I was sleeping in a closet,” the 35-year-old said. “That tells you how much I loved the game.”

Rodrigo Lopez led the Sacramento Republic to the US Open Cup final. Kelley L Cox – USA TODAY Sports

Each time a season ended, Lopez worked in construction to help put food on the table and support her growing family, which included her newborn son Roman. The Sacramento Republic, which was set to enter its first ever season in the USL in 2014, contacted him during this time to join them. He did not want to retire from the sport, but also had doubts about returning. In exchange for the support they had received, his relatives helped him make the decision to sign with the Republic.

“Talking to my family, they said this was my chance to really make something of my career if I really wanted to. They saw how hard I worked in construction and how miserable I would be in coming home and missing the game,” López said.

Taking advantage of the opportunity presented to him, he balanced a hectic off-season schedule that involved hitting the gym at five in the morning, working on construction all day, and chasing after the evening.

“I was more than ready, I had never felt better in my life,” he said.

As a key figure, Lopez bolstered a Sacramento team that won a 2014 USL Pro title in its first season. In the championship game, he would go on to earn honors as the game’s MVP. Unsurprisingly, he caught the eye back home in Mexico. In 2016, he made his debut for Celaya in the country’s second tier which then paved the way for a dream move up the Liga MX tier via Toluca and Veracruz.

In his thirties he returned to Sacramento in 2020 and after a brief stint with Rio Grande Valley FC last year he is now back with his third stint at the club – which may prove to be the most significant so far. day if a national title is lifted next week.

“That would be huge,” Lopez said of a potential US Open Cup victory. “Sacramento, we’re known for being indomitable and winning a championship doesn’t just reflect on us, but on the whole city.”

“If you’re MLS, you gotta watch Sacramento”

On their way to the US Open Cup final, the Sacramento football community and the Republic, like Lopez, have had their own share of ups and downs.

Rising thanks to a rapidly growing fan base, support from local leaders and plans for a new stadium through wealthy billionaire investor Ron Burkle, Sacramento has been heralded as a new expansion for MLS in 2019, with a planned transition to the league in 2022. — delays due to COVID-19 ultimately pushed the project back a year to 2023.

Then, at the start of 2021, City and the team had the rug entirely removed from under them when Burkle backed down, putting the team’s leap to MLS on indefinite pause. Other cities have since entered the race to take the next expansion spot, including Las Vegas, which was called a “favorite” by MLS commissioner Don Garber last December.

Lopez hasn’t been shy about broaching this hot topic, especially with Sacramento not only proving they can keep up with MLS teams, but beat them.

“I’m sure MLS didn’t want us to win today,” he said in June after beating the Galaxy 2-1 in the quarter-finals. “I don’t care what happened in the past. If you’re MLS, you gotta look at Sacramento, you gotta look at the fanbase, you gotta look at the city.”

Sacramento was supposed to get an MLS team, but that has since been put on hold. Erin Chang/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Even so, Lopez was quick to note that he’s perfectly content playing in the USL Championship with Sacramento. Discussing how important the organization is to him, there was a genuine sense of appreciation from the player who was picked up by the team when he was unsure of his future nearly a year ago. 10 years old.

“That I play [with Sacramento] in the USL, MLS or whatever it is, I’m happy.”

He plans to continue spreading that joy to the fans, who have not lost faith in the Republic amid the MLS switch break. In 2022, they still boast some of the best average attendances in the USL Championship, continuing to grow the passionate fan base that has grown louder and more elated with each passing US Open Cup game.

If you ask Lopez, that bond between club, fans and players like him has only grown stronger. Earning a spot in next week’s final doesn’t hurt when it comes to generating excitement and buzz, either.

“Right now the vibe and energy of the city and the fans is greater than it’s ever been. We embrace it, we soak it all up, we’re ready to make them proud” , Lopez said.

“We are one game away.”