Dolphins sign veteran cornerback as Clayton Fejedelem goes on IR; team formulating practice squad
The Miami Dolphins signed veteran cornerback Justin Bethel on Thursday as they placed safety Clayton Fejedelem on injured reserve.
Bethel, in 10 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriot, has appeared in 159 games with 14 starts, totaling 102 tackles (89 solo), four interceptions — three for touchdowns — 20 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries. A prominent special teamer, he has made 135 career special teams tackles.
Special teams takes the biggest hit with Fejedelem going on IR with an undisclosed injury. He will miss at least the first four games of the season.
The Dolphins have also been forming their practice squad since finalizing the initial 53-man active roster on Tuesday.
As of Thursday evening, the Dolphins have announced 11 practice-squad signings: Wide receivers River Cracraft and Braylon Sanders, running back ZaQuandre White, safety Verone McKinley, edge defenders Porter Gustin and Cameron Goode, offensive linemen Larnel Coleman and James Empey and defensive tackles Niles Scott and Ben Stille and cornerback Kalon Barnes.
Cracraft, who has been with new Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and wide receivers coach Wes Welker since they were all in San Francisco, was targeted seven times in the preseason finale for four receptions, 54 yards and a touchdown. He appeared to be a candidate to get picked up for another team’s active roster, but the Dolphins get to keep him in Miami.
Gustin is the other vested veteran of the group, having spent time on the Cleveland Browns’ active roster each of the past three seasons.
Coleman is in his second NFL season after missing his entire rookie campaign as a seventh-round 2021 draft choice on injured reserve.
Sanders, White, McKinley and Stille are undrafted rookies, and Goode, was drafted in the seventh round. All have stood out and made flashes during Miami’s five weeks of training camp and three preseason games.
Barnes was a Carolina Panthers 2022 seventh-round pick. Empey was a Dallas Cowboys undrafted rookie this training camp. Scott was with Miami late in camp and has six games of NFL experience with the 2018 Cincinnati Bengals.
The Dolphins have five practice-squad spots remaining, for a total of 16.
In memory of Jason Jenkins
The Dolphins announced the creation of two funds in memory of senior vice president of communications and community affairs Jason Jenkins, who died on Saturday: The Jenkins Children’s Fund and the Jason Jenkins Humanity Impact Fund.
The Jenkins Children’s Fund will be fully committed to supporting Jenkins’ three children. The Jason Jenkins Humanity Impact Fund will be directed toward helping people through the various organizations Jenkins loved and served.
Dolphins owner Steve Ross donated $1 million to each on Wednesday.
The Jenkins family and the Dolphins will hold a public Celebration of Life ceremony on Monday at 4 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.
Donations and event RSVPs can be made at miamidolphins.com/remembering-jason-jenkins.
Patriots plans
The New England Patriots, ahead of the Sept. 11 opener in Miami, pulled their old move of snagging a player cut by the Dolphins. Coach Bill Belichick added ex-Dolphins wide receiver Lynn Bowden to his practice squad Thursday morning.
“I feel like that was a concern early in my career,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said of the prospect of a former player revealing team secrets to a division rival, “but considering that you can go online and buy almost every playbook that I’ve ever worked on, no, doesn’t concern me at all.”
Last year, New England claimed wide receiver Malcolm Perry off waivers after his time in Miami.
The Patriots plan to travel to South Florida on Tuesday to get acclimated to the South Florida heat and humidity, according to a league source. The team plans to practice at Palm Beach Atlantic University.
Injury updates, practice report
McDaniel said he is “very, very, very confident” that wide receiver Jaylen Waddle will be available for the opener after either missing or being limited in three weeks’ worth of practices.
“I’m ready to go,” Waddle said after Thursday’s practice. “I’m ready to suit up.”
Cornerback Xavien Howard worked on the side with a trainer during the portion of Thursday’s practice that the media is allowed to watch and then went inside for a veteran day off.
Howard, cornerback Nik Needham, running back Chase Edmonds, fullback Alec Ingold and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel were among the Dolphins limited or not practicing.
League injury reports for the Sunday slate of games the opening weekend begin to be released on Wednesday.
USPS Celebrates Peanuts Cartoonist Charles M. Schulz’s Centennial With 10 Fun New Forever Stamps
The U.S. Postal Service will celebrate the centennial of cartoonist Charles M. Schulz’s birth with 10 fun new stamps.
Schulz wrote, drew, inked, and wrote nearly 18,000 “Peanuts” comics.
The last was published the day after his death in 2000.
Launched in 1950, “Peanuts” has attracted hundreds of millions of readers worldwide.
Its original cast included Charlie Brown and Snoopy, soon joined by Lucy, Linus and others.
Each character reflects Schulz’s rich imagination and great humanity. Charlie Brown, at the heart of “Peanuts”, is often defeated but always resilient.
Schulz’s resonant stories found humor in the painful realities of life, including rejection, insecurity, and unrequited love.
In the 1960s, “Peanuts” became a worldwide phenomenon with beloved television specials, books, a Broadway show and countless products.
For five decades, Schulz steadfastly wrote, drew, inked, and wrote every “Peanuts” strip — nearly 18,000 of them — the last published the day after his death.
Schulz won many awards during his life. In 2000, he was posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian honor bestowed by Congress.
Stamps include Charlie Brown, Lucy, Franklin, Sally, Pigpen, Linus, Snoopy (with Woodstock), Schroeder, Peppermint Patty and Marcie.
The Charles M. Schulz Forever Stamps First Day Event is free and open to the public.
Vikings add quarterback David Blough to practice squad
The Vikings on Thursday reached an agreement to add quarterback David Blough to the practice squad, a source said.
Blough spent the previous three years with Detroit. He had all five of his career starts in 2019, going 0-5. One of those starts was on Dec. 8, 2019 at Minnesota, when he completed 24 of 40 passes for 205 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in a 20-7 loss by the Lions.
The Vikings have two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster in starter Kirk Cousins and backup Nick Mullins. They had been looking for a quarterback for the practice squad after waiving Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion on Tuesday. Mond was picked up by Cleveland and Mannion joined Seattle’s practice squad.
US urges China to end ‘atrocities’ against Uyghurs
Washington:
The White House on Thursday called on China to immediately halt “atrocities” against Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities and urged Beijing to allow unfettered access to Xinjiang.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the United States on Wednesday welcomed a report by the United Nations human rights chief that China’s “arbitrary and discriminatory detention” of Uyghurs and other Muslims in the Xinjiang region could constitute crimes against humanity.
“We will call on China to immediately stop committing these atrocities,” she told reporters, urging China to allow independent investigators full and unimpeded access to the region.
Wisconsin boy waives hearing in 10-year-old girl’s death
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A lawyer for a 14-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of killing a 10-year-old girl after luring her into the woods said Thursday that he will seek to have the case moved from adult to juvenile court.
During a brief Zoom appearance in Chippewa County Circuit Court, attorney Michael Cohen said he planned to file the request in the coming weeks. Judge Benjamin Lane found probable cause during the hearing to proceed to trial after the teen waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
The boy, identified in court documents only as C.T.P.-B, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of sexual assault. He is accused of killing Iliana Peters, known as Lily, the night of April 24 after persuading her to leave a trail and explore the surrounding woods as she was riding her bike home from her aunt’s house in Chippewa Falls. Searchers found her body the next morning.
The boy appeared with Cohen from the juvenile detention center where he is being held on $1 million cash bond. Anyone who is at least 10 years old and is accused of first- or second-degree homicide is considered an adult in Wisconsin’s court system.
The boy told investigators that he was riding his hoverboard alongside Lily and he intended to sexually assault and kill her, according to the criminal complaint. He told investigators that after they left the trail, he punched her, hit her with a heavy stick and strangled her until she died, then sexually assaulted her body, according to the complaint.
Lane set a status conference for Sept. 29 to set a schedule for the hearing that will determine whether the case is moved to juvenile court.
Microsoft’s Activision deal raises competition concerns, says UK Watchdog
The UK competition authority said Microsoft planned acquisition of ActivisionBlizzard could hurt rivals and newcomers to the video game industry, adding uncertainty to the $75 billion deal in one of the world’s largest interactive entertainment markets.
The Competition and Markets Authority opened its investigation into the acquisition in July to determine whether it could reduce competition in the UK. On Thursday, the regulator said it would give the companies five business days to commit to addressing the competition concerns it flagged.
Cavaliers acquire Donovan Mitchell, beating out Knicks: report
There was no way home for Donovan Mitchell.
The Utah Jazz are sending Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
After an offseason full of speculation that Mitchell would ultimately end up with the Knicks, Mitchell will go to Cleveland for a package reportedly including three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps. Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen and Ochair Agbaji will also head to Utah.
Just a few days after the Knicks signed RJ Barrett to a four-year, $120 million contract extension, Leon Rose sees his top target go to Cleveland while sitting on top of nine first-round picks over the next five years.
The Barrett extension complicated the Mitchell to Knicks trade conversations. Ultimately, it may be what cost New York the opportunity to land their ‘Spida.’
The fire sale in Utah continues.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
