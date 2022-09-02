Embattled Wisconsin election officials seek new office to fight misinformation

The Wisconsin Elections Commission, the bipartisan organization that oversees elections in the battleground state, voted this week to seek funding for a new office it says will help it fight misinformation.

The state was the target of attacks by former President Donald Trump and other Republicans following Trump’s defeat in 2020.

In a 6-0 vote Wednesday by its evenly split Republican and Democratic commissioners, the commission asked the Legislature for $1.3 million to create an office of inspector general of elections within the commission.

The main goals of the new office would be to combat misinformation and build confidence in election results on the closely guarded battleground, said commission administrator Meagan Wolfe, the top elections official in the state. State, during a committee meeting on Wednesday.

“To put it plainly, the electoral landscape since this agency was established in 2016 is almost unrecognizable,” she said.

“False election information is spreading like wildfire,” she said. “Continuing to respond to public questions in a timely manner and provide them with information on how our system actually works can help mitigate these fires.”

Trump and his allies continue to allege the 2020 election was stolen from him. He and other Wisconsin Republicans, including GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, continued to say without evidence that there was widespread voter fraud in Wisconsin.

Wolfe said the proposed new office “would not be about dwelling in the past or giving credence to assertions that threaten the credibility of Wisconsin’s accurate and secure elections,” but rather would be intended to “build trust in answering all questions we receive about our elections in an efficient manner.

“This will go a long way to preventing the spread of false election information by providing as much accurate information as possible from our own election experts,” Wolfe said.

The official commissioners’ proposal stated that one of the main objectives would be to “ward off attempts at electoral manipulation – both real and perceived” – to maintain the body’s goal “to inspire public confidence in the Wisconsin’s electoral system and to ensure the integrity of elections”.

Wolfe said since the office was established in 2016, the average number of requests for public records the panel receives, including requests for voter data, has increased eightfold. The number of formal complaints is on track to more than sixfold from 2019 to 2022, she said.

The funds, if authorized, would be used to hire 10 people, whose main objective would be to combat misinformation about voting and elections in the state and increase confidence in the results by being able respond effectively to the increase in requests for records and complaints. , said a spokesperson for the commission.

Wolfe said in his remarks on Wednesday, “Quick responses are not only required by law, but are essential to public transparency and trust in the agency.

The commissioners’ vote, however, amounts to only a budget request for next year’s budget – which the next governor will assemble.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who backs the commission, faces a tough re-election battle against Michels, who has pledged to eliminate the commission and replace it with a yet-to-be-appointed body to oversee the elections . Michels also suggested he would consider signing a bill that would void the 2020 election results — even though there is no legal way under federal or state law to void election votes. ‘a state.

The commission has become the target of criticism from Trump and other Republicans over its advice to local election officials in the pandemic-hit 2020 elections, including increasing the number of mail-in ballot boxes.

Trump has repeatedly suggested without evidence that drop boxes were a source of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, which he lost to Joe Biden in Wisconsin by less than 21,000 votes.

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the state, and claims to the contrary have been repeatedly dismissed by the courts and the Election Commission itself.

A 14-month investigation into the 2020 election has also yielded no evidence of widespread fraud, even though its architect, Michael Gableman – whom Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader fired last month – has joined in. Trump to call on lawmakers to consider decertifying the 2020 election results.

There is also no evidence that drop boxes – letterbox-like containers that offer voters a convenient way to vote – allow fraud, and election officials have created safeguards to ensure that voters Absentee ballots are cast by eligible voters. Even so, the state Supreme Court ruled in July that Wisconsin voters voting by mail will no longer be able to drop them off in boxes anywhere except poll clerks’ offices.